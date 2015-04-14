Fitzgerald Cadillac
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Cadillac
Fitzgerald
04/14/2015
My Sales Rep, Bryan Gillis, showed me what I was looking for and more. As a result, I am very happy with my first GM car. The Finance Manager was also excellent!
Fitzgerald chev
03/27/2015
Mr Gillis was very professional, resourceful, courteous and provided excellent help. He was the best salesman I've ever had. The best! He's definitely kid friendly and our enjoyed him immensely.
My Chevrolet Silverado
03/12/2015
I just wish they would have taken more time with me to talk more about my truck I bought cause their are a lot if ??'s still unanswered an the book isn't the rite book for the module I bought :-(((
Amazing and quick car-buying experience!
03/04/2015
We test drove about a month prior to our purchase. We got our credit approval and located the vehicle we wanted to transfer ahead of time. Our time in your dealership, signing papers etc., was about 45 minutes, which was amazing. This is the main reason we would gladly purchase another vehicle from you again! Time is very valuable to your customers, and this beat every other car-buying experience with that aspect!
Silvetado
03/01/2015
Everyone here works like a team. I still love my new Jetta, but; I Really LOVE my new Silverado. Thanks again Briam Robinson and team. Sincerely, Owen B. Hawkins, Jr.
Everyone should buy from Fitzgerald Auto Mall
01/31/2015
Rick Major made our car buying experience very enjoyable. I have already told others that your dealership is the place to buy their next car.
2015 Suburban Purchase from Fitzgerald Auto Frederick, Md.
01/30/2015
My experience was excellent. I purchased a 2015 Suburban to replace my 2008 Suburban (also purchased at Fitzgerald). The members of the Fitz Team were very professional, courteous, and knowledgeable. I always recommend Fitzgerald Auto.
First Fitzgerald Purchase :-)
01/28/2015
Smooth Transaction. Great Sales Rep. Understood all my needs. Would recommend family and friends. Will continue too visit for all future purchases. Sales Rep Made made me feel comfortable with my purchase And made me feel confident with my decision.
Car buying experience
01/18/2015
The salesperson Alex, was willing to pull the car to the garage during a very cold winter night for my wife. He demonstrated the many options on the car and admitted that he needed to ask a co-worker if he did not know. He used his own phone to show how easy it is to set up blue tooth, On-Star, and navigational system.
Jan 2 2015 purchase
01/12/2015
First time customer very good experience - would recommend to any new car buyer. Purchased car based on internet pricing was ready as promised.
Great Experience
12/23/2014
I feel that my experience was wonderful. It was the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership!!
New Vehicle Purchase
12/19/2014
Like the no haggle pricing, Andrew our Salesperson was exceptional. They were even able to get a better interest rate and from all places, my bank.
Great Experience at Fitzgerald
11/13/2014
I was stressed out about finding the car that I wanted for a price I could afford. The salesman named, Jason who helped me did a wonderful job at making sure I found exactly what I wanted and made the process a breeze which made me feel 100 times better about buying a new car!
Chevy truck purchase
11/01/2014
Great experience at Frederick Fitzgerald Auto. Everyone that helped us was pleasant. Rick Major is a truck expert and was very helpful. He worked hard to get us the exact truck we wanted. We only buy cars from Fitzgerald.
Great service
11/01/2014
This is my second time that I have leased the vehicle with Fitzgerald auto. Both times has been a pleasant experience. In the past three years I have recommended your dealership to my friends.
Excellent Service
10/09/2014
This is my third purchase with Fitzgerald and I couldn't be more pleased! Will continue my maintenance with them and purchase vehicles in the future! Sales Manager Ben Kelly was beyond helpful in every way!!
Great Experience, Highly Recommended Dealership!
10/08/2014
Did my research online at your very easy to navigate website, went in, and got what I would consider to be, great service from my salesman, the sales manager, and the finance manager.
Traverse 2015
09/12/2014
Everyone was very friendly and nice. I definitely would recommend you to people to purchase a car here and plan to come back for my next purchase as well in the future.
Great Customer Service
08/24/2014
Was not sure where I wanted to purchase from initially, but once I started talking to Maurice, I didn't see a point in even looking anywhere else. Everyone that I dealt with was so helpful in every way!
silverado
08/18/2014
Sales and finance staff were excellent to work with, they did every thing that was asked of them, overall experience was excellent.
Termohlen Family
07/29/2014
We told Jason what we wanted and he helped us find and get exactly what we wanted !! We could not be happier.
