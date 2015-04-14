Skip to main content
Fitzgerald Cadillac

114 Baughmans Ln, Frederick, MD 21702
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fitzgerald Cadillac

32 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fitzgerald

by lovetheloons on 04/14/2015

My Sales Rep, Bryan Gillis, showed me what I was looking for and more. As a result, I am very happy with my first GM car. The Finance Manager was also excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fitzgerald chev

by CSITTINGBULL on 03/27/2015

Mr Gillis was very professional, resourceful, courteous and provided excellent help. He was the best salesman I've ever had. The best! He's definitely kid friendly and our enjoyed him immensely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Chevrolet Silverado

by Kenneth1964 on 03/12/2015

I just wish they would have taken more time with me to talk more about my truck I bought cause their are a lot if ??'s still unanswered an the book isn't the rite book for the module I bought :-(((

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing and quick car-buying experience!

by KarenA14 on 03/04/2015

We test drove about a month prior to our purchase. We got our credit approval and located the vehicle we wanted to transfer ahead of time. Our time in your dealership, signing papers etc., was about 45 minutes, which was amazing. This is the main reason we would gladly purchase another vehicle from you again! Time is very valuable to your customers, and this beat every other car-buying experience with that aspect!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Silvetado

by newo on 03/01/2015

Everyone here works like a team. I still love my new Jetta, but; I Really LOVE my new Silverado. Thanks again Briam Robinson and team. Sincerely, Owen B. Hawkins, Jr.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Everyone should buy from Fitzgerald Auto Mall

by LindaJL on 01/31/2015

Rick Major made our car buying experience very enjoyable. I have already told others that your dealership is the place to buy their next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2015 Suburban Purchase from Fitzgerald Auto Frederick, Md.

by ea40west on 01/30/2015

My experience was excellent. I purchased a 2015 Suburban to replace my 2008 Suburban (also purchased at Fitzgerald). The members of the Fitz Team were very professional, courteous, and knowledgeable. I always recommend Fitzgerald Auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Fitzgerald Purchase :-)

by Jen88depaz on 01/28/2015

Smooth Transaction. Great Sales Rep. Understood all my needs. Would recommend family and friends. Will continue too visit for all future purchases. Sales Rep Made made me feel comfortable with my purchase And made me feel confident with my decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying experience

by Homestead on 01/18/2015

The salesperson Alex, was willing to pull the car to the garage during a very cold winter night for my wife. He demonstrated the many options on the car and admitted that he needed to ask a co-worker if he did not know. He used his own phone to show how easy it is to set up blue tooth, On-Star, and navigational system.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jan 2 2015 purchase

by SS868 on 01/12/2015

First time customer very good experience - would recommend to any new car buyer. Purchased car based on internet pricing was ready as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Terrylyn on 12/23/2014

I feel that my experience was wonderful. It was the best experience I have ever had at a car dealership!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Vehicle Purchase

by 2015Chevy on 12/19/2014

Like the no haggle pricing, Andrew our Salesperson was exceptional. They were even able to get a better interest rate and from all places, my bank.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience at Fitzgerald

by Brittany7140 on 11/13/2014

I was stressed out about finding the car that I wanted for a price I could afford. The salesman named, Jason who helped me did a wonderful job at making sure I found exactly what I wanted and made the process a breeze which made me feel 100 times better about buying a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevy truck purchase

by Howardfran on 11/01/2014

Great experience at Frederick Fitzgerald Auto. Everyone that helped us was pleasant. Rick Major is a truck expert and was very helpful. He worked hard to get us the exact truck we wanted. We only buy cars from Fitzgerald.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service

by Maxxjoon on 11/01/2014

This is my second time that I have leased the vehicle with Fitzgerald auto. Both times has been a pleasant experience. In the past three years I have recommended your dealership to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by NicoleBauguess on 10/09/2014

This is my third purchase with Fitzgerald and I couldn't be more pleased! Will continue my maintenance with them and purchase vehicles in the future! Sales Manager Ben Kelly was beyond helpful in every way!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience, Highly Recommended Dealership!

by LGregory on 10/08/2014

Did my research online at your very easy to navigate website, went in, and got what I would consider to be, great service from my salesman, the sales manager, and the finance manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Traverse 2015

by Stephanie2015 on 09/12/2014

Everyone was very friendly and nice. I definitely would recommend you to people to purchase a car here and plan to come back for my next purchase as well in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by LakenEnsor on 08/24/2014

Was not sure where I wanted to purchase from initially, but once I started talking to Maurice, I didn't see a point in even looking anywhere else. Everyone that I dealt with was so helpful in every way!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

silverado

by redruby88 on 08/18/2014

Sales and finance staff were excellent to work with, they did every thing that was asked of them, overall experience was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Termohlen Family

by Natasha83 on 07/29/2014

We told Jason what we wanted and he helped us find and get exactly what we wanted !! We could not be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

