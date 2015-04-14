5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We test drove about a month prior to our purchase. We got our credit approval and located the vehicle we wanted to transfer ahead of time. Our time in your dealership, signing papers etc., was about 45 minutes, which was amazing. This is the main reason we would gladly purchase another vehicle from you again! Time is very valuable to your customers, and this beat every other car-buying experience with that aspect! Read more