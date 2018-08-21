Ideal Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Ideal Hyundai
Do not buy a car from them!
by 08/21/2018on
I pray that you read this review before stepping foot in this dealership!! We bought a used 2014 Sonata from them, and were promised they stand behind all of their vehicles and when asked why the warranty sticker changed at time of purchase Eric told us not worry we were covered for 30 days. After just 10 days our car broke down and after not returning our calls for two days and getting the runaround from Eric(Promised they would call back), my wife walked into the dealership. Finally she got a chance to meet with Mike the sales Manager that made her wait while he spit something into a bottle at his desk!! Mike made it clear that it wasn't their problem and nothing was covered. He said they might give us the parts at cost, but that was all they can do. They also told us we had to pay to have our car towed there. We also left messages for Mike who's the GM, and he never returned our calls!!! Don't be fooled by Eric who will ask about your family and tell you about his family to when over your trust! We ended up calling Fitzgerald in Gaithersburg, and they looked up our VIN and said there was a known problem with the engine, and to call Hyundai roadside because we had Free towing to a dealership! Their service was incredible! They ended up getting the approval to replace our engine at no cost and even gave us a 2018 loaner while we waited! Ideal didn't even try to work with us! I promise you they will tell you that they are the oldest dealership in the area and they back everything they sale, but I promise you they will not! I have bought many cars over the last 35yrs and have never been treated so poorly. I can only assume the good ratings they receive are from friends and coworkers! You have been warned!!
Thank you Conrad Aschenbach
by 07/03/2018on
I just wanted to say how pleased we were with Conrad’s care and attention to detail. When my husbands car died suddenly we found ourselves in a real bind and were worried we might just have to take whatever we could find. Conrad made sure that our new car was perfect for us and our family, not just something we settled for. Great service! We will be back!
Ken Cooper
by 06/11/2018on
We were planning on purchasing a new vehicle as soon as my accident settlement came in. We had issues with settlement date and our old car no longer runs. Ken was very understanding and helped us get approved for a new car. I still plan on purchasing another vehicle from him after my settlement comes in. And I will definitely recommend him to all of my friends and family for future business. Thank You once again Ken Cooper for all of your help.
Thanks to Clyde Eggleton
by 03/26/2018on
Although I did not purchase a vehicle from Ideal, I want to give a special thanks to Clyde Eggleton for his help in working with us to find a vehicle. He was a great help with giving us all the information on the Santa Fe and giving us the opportunity to test drive them.
Ken Cooper Best Sales Rep!!
by 02/23/2018on
Ken Cooper is the best Sales Professional I have met in many years. Ken knew everything about the new Santa Fe's. The new Santa for was for wife which is the 3rd Santa Fe we have purchased from Idea in the past 20 plus years. The last one we traded had 189,000 miles with out any major issues. Here again, Ken was on top of everything and had our purchase straight forward. Hopefully Ken will be there in another 10 + years, so we can do the same all over. Ken, thanks so much for knowledge, expertize, and friendliness. Who to do business with you and Ideal in the future. Sincerely, Judy & Joe
My experience of purchasing a used vehicle at Ideal.
by 02/15/2018on
I purchased a 2012 Dodge Charger from salesman Ken Cooper. I live in Upper Marlboro, Md.. When I got here the car was extra clean, serviced and ready for delivery, to match the perfect picture shown in their advertisement. I was extremely happy then ( May 2017) as well as I am now. Ken with his extensive sales experience will make your purchasing experience memorable and easy. Thank you Idea from Tyrone Poteat @ The George Washington University Marvin Center.
Awesome Experience
by 01/27/2018on
I was a little on edge on looking to purchase a new car. Not knowing what the except after not looking for a vechile since 2004. Walked into Ideal and Ken Cooper made me feel RELAXED and at ease. I would TOTALLY recommend IDEAL and ask for Ken😁
Ken Cooper will take care of you
by 01/26/2018on
I'm a repeat customer of Ken Cooper in Sales. He has always taken good care of me when I'm looking for a new vehicle. When I wanted to trade my SUV in on something newer last week I came to see Ken and he got me in the vehicle I was looking at by the end of the same day. I've always felt like he looks out for the customer's interests and isn't just trying to "hard sell" a car. He has definitely earned my loyalty for repeat sales over the years and I'd recommend him to friends who are in the market for a new car.
Go see Ken Cooper in Sales
by 01/26/2018on
Ken Cooper has sold me four vehicles over the years and I couldn't be happier with the service he provides. He is honest and a "straight-shooter" and always makes sure that the vehicle I'm interested in is the right fit for my needs. He's worked hard to get me the best deal and interest rates that are available, and always make sure I understand the current promotions, warranties, and aspects of the sale. He also thoroughly explains the features of the vehicles I'm looking at and is very knowledgeable about what's on the lot. I highly recommend him if you're in the market for a new car!
Bad experience of trying to purchase a car
by 02/12/2017on
I went to Ideal Hyundai dealership at Urbana Pike at Frederick today. It has been the worst experience I have ever had in any dealerships I've been to. I am not sure if it was the timing (5 PM on Saturday) or what, but the sales person was not very friendly and not very approachable. He didn't actively showed me the car or explained anything until I asked, and I didn't like at all what he said. I was considering Hyundai Elantra as my next purchase and trying to test drive one today. But the sales person didn't allow me to test drive one. He said it was a 'sale day' not a 'drive day' and asked me to return next Monday. I understand that it might be late that day and I was the newcomer at the dealership without an appointment. I was okay about rescheduling, but his attitude gave me the impression that he didn't care about keeping me as a potential buyer. I thought I would make the purchase of a new Elantra before the President's Day, but after today's experience, I may have to go back to Honda or other dealerships. Hopefully, it is only the bad attitude of this sales representative , not the entire dealership. Otherwise, I have to refrain myself considering Hyundai in my future car purchases.
Watch for extended warranty scam
by 05/04/2016on
Ideal Buick surreptitiously sold me an extended warranty on a new car I bought from them. It cost $1988 and added a mere two years to the car's standard 5-year-warranty. The sales people pushed the paper in front of me for signing as part of a flurry of papers to be signed. Had I been careful enough to read the paperwork, I would have seen that this would cost me $1988. In that case, I would not have bought it. I never buy extended warranties. When I examined the paperwork the next day, I was horrified and phoned the dealer to cancel the warranty. They were cagey about agreeing. Claimed they had disclosed the cost, which they did not do except in the details of the contract. It took several more calls and e-mails to various officials at the dealership, but finally they agreed to cancel and to refund my money, which had been tacked onto the amount financed by the bank. After two weeks I checked with the bank and found that only $1000 had been refunded. This was in the form of a check from the dealership to the bank, which was fine. So I had to phone/e-mail various officials at Ideal again to get them to refund the other $998. Again the runaround. Finally somebody agreed. In another two weeks the money was credited to my account. An honest, up-front dealer would have disclosed the cost of the extended warranty orally. And it would have refunded the full amount immediately.
Dedication
by 10/09/2014on
My daughter and I were recently in an accident. Our 2011 Hyundai Sonata got totaled. Considering the scenario, I believe it was several factors that played into us walking away with no injuries, whatsoever. One of which is the quality and safety designs with the car brand. Since I was in the market to purchase a new car, unexpectedly, there was no doubt where I was going to get our next car. Not only because of the quality of their cars, But the dedication the Hyundai Team exhibited throughout my ordeal is a testament to the Hyundai Assurance. From past experience with their Sales, to the Service and Parts Department, I always know I'll be taken care of ...and not taken advantage of. I want to recognize Gregg K. from sales, Amity B. from Internet Customer Support and Keith M. from Finance. They were instrumental in my quest to get a new car. As experts within their specific area of expertise, together, an outstanding team that make things happen. Because of them, I'm not just a repeat customer, but a satisfied repeat customer. I just got a new car (and I'm ecstatic about it)), but I already know where I'll be getting my next one when that time comes.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 07/14/2014on
I had an amazing experience at Ideal in purchasing my first new vehicle. I was concerned I may be taken advantage of as a new, young buyer, and was especially concerned about financing options, as I have a limited credit history. However, Keith M went out of his way to help with financing. He was honest and truly helped me find the best option for me that everyone in my family agreed with! Brandon C was so accommodating and helpful in finding the right vehicle for me as well. I truly had an amazing experience at this dealership and would highly recommend them to anyone interested in purchasing a new vehicle!
Bad Dealer
by 05/14/2014on
I purchased a Mazda CX-9 from this dealer ship. It was a used car and it was missing the keyless remote and extra key. When i made the deal with them, i questioned them about the key and they said it was sitting in their safe. When the whole deal was done they told me that the key was not in a safe so they will have to order the key for me. They also promised me to get the brakes fixed and the wheel alignment done on the car cause it needed it at the time of purchase. After purchasing the car, i kept calling them to find out about it and they kept saying that the key has been ordered. It had been more then a month with this whole thing. They kept saying that they will fix the brakes and wheel alignment all together once when the key gets in. I went there this Saturday May 10th and they denied the whole thing and they refused to fix anything and refuse to give me the key.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hassel free
by 05/07/2014on
One of the least painful car dealerships I have ever been too. Staff was extremely helpful starting with Amity then Alan S I would definitely recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Responsive and Right
by 04/23/2014on
After what felt like months of searching for the right deal for me, Ideal was able to deliver. With their up front pricing, and willingness to work with me, I was able to purchase my First Ever New Car! Thanks Ideal-Tip, Ask for Amity!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Done Right
by 04/22/2014on
I went in to purchase 2 cars with my wife. They were friendly, knowledgeable and patient with us. Alan Swas our salesman and he was able to locate the cars we wanted in the price range we could afford. Keith help process the paperwork and did it extremely quickly. We were in and out in under two hours for two cars. I will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes