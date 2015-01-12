5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It was after 8pm when my husband and I arrived one evening thinking that the dealership closed at 9pm. Even though it was closed we decided to take a look at the vehicles on the lot. While doing so, Steve H, finance consultant, saw us and asked if we needed some help. He proceeded to answer our questions, pulled the keys, provided a tag and allowed us to take a test drive. His customer service went above and beyond considering that he is not a salesperson and it was after hours. He could have left unnoticed by us. He followed up with us the next day with information about specific vehicles that we were interested in and once again stayed late to support our needs. Pleasant, friendly, not pushy, knowledgeable and an example for others. Read more