Jack Winegardner Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Jack Winegardner Chevrolet
Winegardner Review
by 12/01/2015on
I dealt exclusively with General Manager Kevin Clements regarding the trade of my 2014 Stingray and purchase of my 2016 Z06. It was a pleasure working with him and he kept me in the loop throughout the ordering, build, and delivery phases of my Corvette. This interaction was very much appreciated. Also, Steve in your Finance Department worked to obtain the lowest interest rates available and was very knowledgeable regarding the extended warranty, etc. It was a pleasure dealing with Jack Winegardner Chevrolet. P.S. I'm lovin' the Z06!! Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Winegardner rocks!!!
by 11/26/2015on
This was one of the best possible car buying experiences! You really came thru again, this is the third car I have purchased at Jack Winegardner Chevy. And I have brought all of car to them for service since the mid 80's. Leroy was great! Thank you all.
Only from Winegarner
by 10/15/2015on
We were greeted warmly and with smiles. This is our third vehicle from Winegardner because we received such a good deal and service from the last two vehicles we purchased. We spent about 3 hours and bought a beautiful 2016 Chevy Tahoe. What a rush. I love it. See you for the next one.
Impala purchase
by 08/07/2015on
I have bought numerous vehicles from Jack Winegardner Chevrolet. As usual, the team at Jack Winegardner Chevrolet treat us great and give us great deals. We can't ask for a better car buying experience.
Purchasing new car
by 08/06/2015on
Rick Still was the salesman who assisted me with this amazing purchase. He was skilled, efficient and compassionate. I told him what I was looking for and that I didn't want to take all day with the purchase. It took less than 2 hours. He even introduced me to the service manager. Steve Hall was the finance manager and was also efficient and compassionate, getting me the best deal! I am very impressed with this dealership. All the reviews I investigated were true. I cannot say enough about my experience here! And will totally recommend them to others! Thank you all so very much for everything and for that fantastic car!! You guys totally rock!! Fondest Regards, Muriel Shepperson
Searching for AWD Traverse
by 02/06/2015on
Initially, it was a struggle trying to find the vehicle that met our needs but the salesman, Rick Still worked hard for us and finally found us the right vehicle for our needs. We appreciate his efforts.
Buy from Rick!
by 12/29/2014on
I'm at the dealership all the time just looking at the new inventory, but when I buy it's from Rick Still. He's taken care of my family and me each time I've purchased a vehicle. I come to the dealership because I'm a Chevy fan, but I buy from the dealer because of Rick Still.
#1 Experience
by 12/19/2014on
Tim and Bob were phenomenal. They are both men of their word and made this an extremely easy experience for me. I will definitely be returning for my next Tahoe and referring friends and family.
Could not be happier
by 12/19/2014on
Hands down the most pleasant car buying experience from start to finish. In an out with my new car in under 2 hours.
Program Manager
by 11/14/2014on
I had a pleasant experience with the dealership. I am very happy with the price I was extended and was only disappointed with the fact that the extra parts were not installed (exhaust tip, plastic plugs, trailer brake electrical harness, and tie downs) But we were there relatively late so maybe the mechanics were not available at that time.
EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!
by 10/28/2014on
I appreciate that I was not there all day getting the run around. I also appreciate that everyone I came in contact with were friendly and very helpful! The staff was very knowledgeable and took their time and didn't try to shove you in what they wanted you to have!
My First Camaro
by 10/18/2014on
Rick Still is the best salesman ever. He was prompt, respectful, honest, caring and made the entire experience memorable. Steve Hall at Finance made the transaction "painless " and I didn't feel "traumatized " haha! You guys rock!!! Keep up the good work! Thank you for making my first Chevy Camaro buying experience so smooth! I will gladly recommend this dealership to all my friends and family. Thanks again.
Great Customer Service Experience
by 07/08/2014on
It was after 8pm when my husband and I arrived one evening thinking that the dealership closed at 9pm. Even though it was closed we decided to take a look at the vehicles on the lot. While doing so, Steve H, finance consultant, saw us and asked if we needed some help. He proceeded to answer our questions, pulled the keys, provided a tag and allowed us to take a test drive. His customer service went above and beyond considering that he is not a salesperson and it was after hours. He could have left unnoticed by us. He followed up with us the next day with information about specific vehicles that we were interested in and once again stayed late to support our needs. Pleasant, friendly, not pushy, knowledgeable and an example for others.
A Happy Customer
by 06/20/2014on
Everyone was very helpful with no pressure. It was my most pleasurable car buying experience in my many years of car purchases. I especially commend Vanessa S who spent several days showing me various models until I made up my mind.
Good customer service
by 05/29/2014on
I just bought used car "2012" from jackwinegardner yesterday. My initial contact was via phone and internet with Heather of finance office. Once I told her the car I wanted and price range she worked to keep deal under that mark. She provided excellent service. I actually got more car than expected for price with backup camera and navigation.
Top Trade In and best New Vehicle Price
by 05/13/2014on
I have been a Winegardner customer for years. Always get the highest trade in and best customer service in the business. I will continue doing business with Winegardner Chevy and recommend them to all my friends. The Sales staff, over the years, has predicted my desires in a new vehicle. Everytime it has been a no hassle deal.
Once Again I'm Completely Satisfied
by 04/03/2014on
This is the second time that I have purchased a vehicle from this dealership. I will definitely consider this dealership when I'm in the market to purchase another vehicle and highly recommend it to others. It was indeed a pleasure working with Mr. Leroy W. I was able to explain to him what options I wanted in the vehicle and he searched the inventory database until he located exactly what I wanted. I am completely satisfied with my purchasing experience.
Sales Review
by 06/20/2013on
Very pleasant. Very smooth process. Leroy W. was truly a pleasure to work with. He truly cares about the customer being happy with their vehicle choice. He also ensured that I understood the features of my new Tahoe. I will definitely purchase any future vehicles from Mr. W. Even the financial consultant Steve was a pleasure to work with!
Good experience
by 02/20/2013on
Rick, our salesman, was very friendly and knowledgable. I was a little put out that we were not able to obtain the price as shown on the website. Very misleading. Overall, our experience at the dealership was very pleasant.
