1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I ended up purchasing a car from a different Honda Dealership. These are the kind of people you fear when buying a car. When I got to the dealership there was a $1,600 accessory package added to the cost of the car. They tried to tell me 90% of dealers have a similar set up on their new cars. 1) this is not true. Yes some accessories are on new cars that you are not aware of ahead of time (ask when discussing prices before going to actually buy), but nothing to the extent of what they added 2) the prices on the accessories were clearly pumped up significantly, to the point of gouging. Much higher than if you bought each accessory separately from there own service department after the sale 3) Finally, they didn't even have the car in stock, so if they were going to tread with another dealer for it, why would they still charge for these when they don't know what is on the car? Just stay away...even if the base price look better, your overall cost when working with these people is not. I can't even imagine what it would have been like to sit with their F & I Manager! The only upside is their larger inventory Read more