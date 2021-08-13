Customer Reviews of Heritage Honda Bel Air
Andrew their MVP
by 08/13/2021on
Drove total of 3 hours to this dealership, another one a hour away And then home , very upset. I honestly felt bait and switched. Had funds in hand to purchase a vehicle that was already sold prior to my arrival, but was told they could get it. The salesmen there left me feeling bad about this place. Their GM Andrew Miller is the reason for 3 stars. This man gave me a good offer on a mew vehicle, unfortunately it was not the make model or trim level I wanted. I honestly wanted to give him a sale and 5 stars. I’m Unable to do either because I didn’t get a vehicle After running around for 3 hours and multiple calls. But he is their MVP hands down. He’s knowledgeable and friendly and truly knows what customer service is, and I don’t mean today’s customer service, I am talking about old school REAL customer service!!
Don’t Waste Your Time
by 04/21/2021on
After 2 weeks of chasing me to come in to get the best price liquidation I found out that they just wanted to waste my time knowing that I was 1:20 away from their dealer they did not care about it I recommend anyone who is looking for a new vehicle not to travel that far and do your research 🧐 before going to any dealer especially this one I knew that the price of the vehicle was 35,900 but I did not say anything about it when I got in and they set me down for the price they can out with 40,000 dollars car omg I just smiled and left.
Awful experience
by 02/01/2021on
I don't recommend this place at all. I have tons of emails going back and forth to verify the pricing before I go, one of the email replied yes, yes, yes to my questions, and lastly stated "can you offer me 37k out the door? yes, see you Saturday" It was my question, and what Tyler (sales manager) told me was it's question from them to me, and said you can offer whatever you want, but doesn't mean we can sell you this price. unbelievable, this is ridiculous. I drove 2 hours to the dealership, not 10 minutes. Friends, if you decide to buy the car here, my opinion to you, get a written and verbal confirmation, and have them answer in your words clearly state what you want to know, don't let them control you, don't let them put it in their words. Don't work your numbers with Tyler (sales manager).
Thanks Michael Yim
by 12/25/2018on
Had a great experience with Michael Yim. He was very responsive over e-mail, and was extremely patient, informative, and friendly with my whole family. We had to bring our two young children, and he let them play games he had in his desk, and was just great to work with. The car buying experience, as everyone knows, is not particularly pleasant, though Michael really went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable with our purchase.
Really happy with the whole experience
by 06/15/2018on
The dealership was flexible with my schedule and made me feel very comfortable and taken care of. My salesperson, Nicole, was very genuine and easy to work with. The sales manager, Chris, was helpful and I believe I was offered a fair price without any headache. They had my top-choice of car brought in from another location and waiting for me right away which was a nice surprise actually. Nicole was very laid back through the process and helped immensely, going above and beyond to help move my stuff from one car to the other, meeting me very early in the morning to fit everything into my schedule, and helped me pair my phone to the new car and everything. All of those small details made this process a breeze. I felt heard, respected, taken care of through the entire process. I didnt think car buying could be so smooth and fair. I remember my last experience 10 years ago being very stressful but not this time. Im really pleased with the entire experience and my car purchase. I got exactly what I wanted every step of the way. Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick autoarmor!
by 01/30/2018on
Purchased the autoarmor service along with the new vehicle, had it installed today. It was a very quick process and the waiting room was very well kept and comfortable. The car looks amazing and now has the great presence of autoarmor!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 07/21/2017on
Mike casey was our salesman he was very patient and great to work with. Would definitely recommend him to friends and family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away
by 07/11/2017on
Pushy [non-permissible content removed] salesmen that can't keep their words. [non-permissible content removed] salesmen that don't know anything about the cars on the lot. Mafia-like management. Treating customers like liars with regards to the car's value/cost. A "can do" attitude, but with an underlying manipulative and "no go" attitude Dealership holds ridiculous expectations for customers, but not vice-versa Turned out the car had a bad exhaust leak w/ a modified exhaust. Didn't realize they could sell a car ESPECIALLY A MALFUNCTIONING AFTERMARKET PART. Just shows again how much they didn't know about the car. Car was also covered in sticky lines (it had to have been wrapped previously or something similar). They couldn't detail it before sale? [non-permissible content removed] Held on to my old car keys the entire transaction, probably to delay us leaving if the deal didn't happen. Put in long screws (as opposed to bolts) to hold the temporary tags and ended up puncturing the front bumper. Took over a week to catch an inspection error-typo, delaying the processing/mailing of my permanent tags. No accommodation (the soda machines and fidget spinner for my child do not count as accommodation).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Hold on to your wallett and go to a different dealer
by 07/07/2017on
I ended up purchasing a car from a different Honda Dealership. These are the kind of people you fear when buying a car. When I got to the dealership there was a $1,600 accessory package added to the cost of the car. They tried to tell me 90% of dealers have a similar set up on their new cars. 1) this is not true. Yes some accessories are on new cars that you are not aware of ahead of time (ask when discussing prices before going to actually buy), but nothing to the extent of what they added 2) the prices on the accessories were clearly pumped up significantly, to the point of gouging. Much higher than if you bought each accessory separately from there own service department after the sale 3) Finally, they didn't even have the car in stock, so if they were going to tread with another dealer for it, why would they still charge for these when they don't know what is on the car? Just stay away...even if the base price look better, your overall cost when working with these people is not. I can't even imagine what it would have been like to sit with their F & I Manager! The only upside is their larger inventory
Offering Maryland drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Heritage Honda Bel Air is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!