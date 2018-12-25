Thanks Michael Yim
by 12/25/2018on
Had a great experience with Michael Yim. He was very responsive over e-mail, and was extremely patient, informative, and friendly with my whole family. We had to bring our two young children, and he let them play games he had in his desk, and was just great to work with. The car buying experience, as everyone knows, is not particularly pleasant, though Michael really went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable with our purchase.
Thanks Michael Yim
by 12/25/2018on
Had a great experience with Michael Yim. He was very responsive over e-mail, and was extremely patient, informative, and friendly with my whole family. We had to bring our two young children, and he let them play games he had in his desk, and was just great to work with. The car buying experience, as everyone knows, is not particularly pleasant, though Michael really went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable with our purchase.
Really happy with the whole experience
by 06/15/2018on
The dealership was flexible with my schedule and made me feel very comfortable and taken care of. My salesperson, Nicole, was very genuine and easy to work with. The sales manager, Chris, was helpful and I believe I was offered a fair price without any headache. They had my top-choice of car brought in from another location and waiting for me right away which was a nice surprise actually. Nicole was very laid back through the process and helped immensely, going above and beyond to help move my stuff from one car to the other, meeting me very early in the morning to fit everything into my schedule, and helped me pair my phone to the new car and everything. All of those small details made this process a breeze. I felt heard, respected, taken care of through the entire process. I didnt think car buying could be so smooth and fair. I remember my last experience 10 years ago being very stressful but not this time. Im really pleased with the entire experience and my car purchase. I got exactly what I wanted every step of the way. Thanks guys!
Quick autoarmor!
by 01/30/2018on
Purchased the autoarmor service along with the new vehicle, had it installed today. It was a very quick process and the waiting room was very well kept and comfortable. The car looks amazing and now has the great presence of autoarmor!
Excellent experience
by 07/21/2017on
Mike casey was our salesman he was very patient and great to work with. Would definitely recommend him to friends and family!
Stay away
by 07/11/2017on
Pushy [non-permissible content removed] salesmen that can't keep their words. [non-permissible content removed] salesmen that don't know anything about the cars on the lot. Mafia-like management. Treating customers like liars with regards to the car's value/cost. A "can do" attitude, but with an underlying manipulative and "no go" attitude Dealership holds ridiculous expectations for customers, but not vice-versa Turned out the car had a bad exhaust leak w/ a modified exhaust. Didn't realize they could sell a car ESPECIALLY A MALFUNCTIONING AFTERMARKET PART. Just shows again how much they didn't know about the car. Car was also covered in sticky lines (it had to have been wrapped previously or something similar). They couldn't detail it before sale? [non-permissible content removed] Held on to my old car keys the entire transaction, probably to delay us leaving if the deal didn't happen. Put in long screws (as opposed to bolts) to hold the temporary tags and ended up puncturing the front bumper. Took over a week to catch an inspection error-typo, delaying the processing/mailing of my permanent tags. No accommodation (the soda machines and fidget spinner for my child do not count as accommodation).
Hold on to your wallett and go to a different dealer
by 07/07/2017on
I ended up purchasing a car from a different Honda Dealership. These are the kind of people you fear when buying a car. When I got to the dealership there was a $1,600 accessory package added to the cost of the car. They tried to tell me 90% of dealers have a similar set up on their new cars. 1) this is not true. Yes some accessories are on new cars that you are not aware of ahead of time (ask when discussing prices before going to actually buy), but nothing to the extent of what they added 2) the prices on the accessories were clearly pumped up significantly, to the point of gouging. Much higher than if you bought each accessory separately from there own service department after the sale 3) Finally, they didn't even have the car in stock, so if they were going to tread with another dealer for it, why would they still charge for these when they don't know what is on the car? Just stay away...even if the base price look better, your overall cost when working with these people is not. I can't even imagine what it would have been like to sit with their F & I Manager! The only upside is their larger inventory