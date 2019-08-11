I was actually looking for another Ford when I stumbled into O'Donnell Honda on a rainy day. Robert the salesman was busy with another customer and brought an umbrella for me (I mean, who does that?) and told to me look around and he would give me his undivided attention was he was done. And that's exactly what he did. I found the perfect vehicle. Brian in financing couldn't be nice along with Terry in insurance, But..General Mgr Brian Schwenk went beyond the call of duty. He constantly throughout the process checked on me to make sure ALL was alright. Answered every question. His team was Great. Go Buy your vehicle today. I'm serious no hassle like I received at other dealerships.
Buying the Exact Car We Wanted at the Best Price Was SO Easy!
by Johnsons on 01/07/2019
We generally don't look forward to buying a car, but Stan Bailey and O'Donnell Honda made the experience quick and easy. We got the exact car WE wanted at the price WE asked for! We love our new Pilot and recommend O'Donnel for anyone shopping for a car!
Have been getting our Honda's serviced here since 2001, even those cars that were not bought from this dealership.
Once of the few car service places once can come and not feel like they are being pressurised into getting unnecessary things done to their cars.
I recently purchased a used Honda from ODonnell and was very pleased with the entire procedure. The sales associate was courteous and helpful and did not put any pressure on us. He even called a few days after the sale to be sure everything was ok. We purchased a new CRV in 2017 and had a similar 3xperience. ODonnell is our go to Honda dealer.
I came in for an oil change and tire rotation, but was informed when my car was ready, that a tire rotation wasn't necessary at this time. It has only been 5700 miles since the last time it was done and they suggested that I should wait another 2-3000 miles. I was pleased to hear that.
The service person who took care of me (sorry, I forgot his name) was very cordial and informative as are all the employees I have come in contact with since I purchased my vehicle there.
I love coming here and don't mind waiting two or three hours because the waiting room is comfortable. It's stocked with free coffee and usually a snack like a bagels and cream cheese. The only thing I wish they would have told me was that I should be asking to do a tire rotation every other. I only come here for my oil change so I was surprised this was the first time they mentioned it to me.
Buying a new car at O'Donnell Honda was an excellent experience. David E. was so helpful and knowledgeable. It was a pleasant experience--not what I expected at a car dealer. I will definitely recommend David to my friends.
Mr. Alex was wonderful! He listened to what we wanted and did not give us the run around like most salesman. He laid out our options very clearly and precisely. He actually gave us a better deal than we asked for! The entire process took less time than we expected and we were on our way with our new car in no time! This was truly a great car buying experience for us. Thank you!
