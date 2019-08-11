sales Rating

I was actually looking for another Ford when I stumbled into O'Donnell Honda on a rainy day. Robert the salesman was busy with another customer and brought an umbrella for me (I mean, who does that?) and told to me look around and he would give me his undivided attention was he was done. And that's exactly what he did. I found the perfect vehicle. Brian in financing couldn't be nice along with Terry in insurance, But..General Mgr Brian Schwenk went beyond the call of duty. He constantly throughout the process checked on me to make sure ALL was alright. Answered every question. His team was Great. Go Buy your vehicle today. I'm serious no hassle like I received at other dealerships.