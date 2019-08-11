Awarded 2018, 2019

O'Donnell Honda

Customer Reviews of O'Donnell Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(40)
Recommend: Yes (40) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Excellent Experience - No Hassle when car buying

by Joshua on 11/08/2019

I was actually looking for another Ford when I stumbled into O'Donnell Honda on a rainy day. Robert the salesman was busy with another customer and brought an umbrella for me (I mean, who does that?) and told to me look around and he would give me his undivided attention was he was done. And that's exactly what he did. I found the perfect vehicle. Brian in financing couldn't be nice along with Terry in insurance, But..General Mgr Brian Schwenk went beyond the call of duty. He constantly throughout the process checked on me to make sure ALL was alright. Answered every question. His team was Great. Go Buy your vehicle today. I'm serious no hassle like I received at other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
253 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Buying the Exact Car We Wanted at the Best Price Was SO Easy!

by Johnsons on 01/07/2019

We generally don't look forward to buying a car, but Stan Bailey and O'Donnell Honda made the experience quick and easy. We got the exact car WE wanted at the price WE asked for! We love our new Pilot and recommend O'Donnel for anyone shopping for a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

very satisfied

by satisfiedcustomer on 12/29/2018

Checked with multiple dealers in advance. O'Donnell made the best offer and made the transaction simple.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great place for service

by Bigbyte01 on 12/28/2018

Fast, friendly, and attentive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by HappyHondaOwner on 12/27/2018

Just took my car in for routine service and oil change. Team at O'Donnell Honda are first rate. Provide great recommendations on what needs to be fixed and nothing more!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service

by GrayTiger on 12/23/2018

O'Donnell Honda has by far the most honest sales and service team. They have gone over and beyond my expectations Thanks for all you do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

O'Donnell Honda Service

by VM on 12/18/2018

Have been getting our Honda's serviced here since 2001, even those cars that were not bought from this dealership. Once of the few car service places once can come and not feel like they are being pressurised into getting unnecessary things done to their cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

maintenance

by Libia on 12/14/2018

very happy with the information provided by rep. Mr. Stephen

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

No pressure

by Gmomma on 12/12/2018

I recently purchased a used Honda from ODonnell and was very pleased with the entire procedure. The sales associate was courteous and helpful and did not put any pressure on us. He even called a few days after the sale to be sure everything was ok. We purchased a new CRV in 2017 and had a similar 3xperience. ODonnell is our go to Honda dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Another Awesome Experience at O'Donnell Honda!

by AnotherAwesomeExperience on 12/09/2018

This is probably only the millionth time someone has written in about how awesome Steve Larkins is. He really took care of getting my car serviced in a timely manner and the cost did not depress me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Timely and convenient service

by temp_edmunds1543950215786 on 12/04/2018

Thanks Ryder. Happy with experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

New accord OâDonnell Honda

by temp_edmunds1543881618623 on 12/04/2018

Robert Wilke was an informed sales representative that was polite and curtious

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Respectful and Knowledgeable sales person

by temp_edmunds1543796587846 on 12/03/2018

We appreciated the product knowledge of our sales representative Robert Wilkie, his no pressure style and respectful demeanor. He made the whole process less painful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by sobeguy on 11/29/2018

I came in for an oil change and tire rotation, but was informed when my car was ready, that a tire rotation wasn't necessary at this time. It has only been 5700 miles since the last time it was done and they suggested that I should wait another 2-3000 miles. I was pleased to hear that. The service person who took care of me (sorry, I forgot his name) was very cordial and informative as are all the employees I have come in contact with since I purchased my vehicle there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

excellent customer service

by toader06 on 11/21/2018

I love coming here and don't mind waiting two or three hours because the waiting room is comfortable. It's stocked with free coffee and usually a snack like a bagels and cream cheese. The only thing I wish they would have told me was that I should be asking to do a tire rotation every other. I only come here for my oil change so I was surprised this was the first time they mentioned it to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buying a new Honda!

by mhknitter on 11/14/2018

Buying a new car at O'Donnell Honda was an excellent experience. David E. was so helpful and knowledgeable. It was a pleasant experience--not what I expected at a car dealer. I will definitely recommend David to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Professional and efficient

by Tal4of6 on 11/07/2018

Car buying at O'Donnell has been a great experience each time I get a new Honda. From sales to finance to service, O'Donnell is a professionally run organization.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellence

by Happycarbuyer on 10/29/2018

Mr. Alex was wonderful! He listened to what we wanted and did not give us the run around like most salesman. He laid out our options very clearly and precisely. He actually gave us a better deal than we asked for! The entire process took less time than we expected and we were on our way with our new car in no time! This was truly a great car buying experience for us. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Battery Replacement

by HondaAccord on 10/27/2018

I brought my Honda Accord in to get my battery replaced. Job was done quickly, plus received a car wash. Staff were friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Richard on 10/27/2018

Dropped my CRV off for oil change on a Friday morning with a request to check front brakes. Car ready same day. Brakes were checked and do not need replacement, good news.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Another great experience

by kal_pasadena on 10/24/2018

Routine oil change and tire rotation service. Kathy always greets me with a big smile and a welcome back. She is positive and professional. My vehicle was ready earlier then expected. Thanks Kathy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

O'Donnell Honda is a family owned and operated business that has been serving the Baltimore-Washington-Metropolitan-Area for over 40 years. Since our first day in business, it has been our number one priority to treat our customers with the utmost respect. With our laid back and low pressure approach to sales and service, we are able to satisfy our customers' vehicle needs without the typical stress involved with purchasing and servicing a vehicle.

As one of the top Honda dealerships in the nation, we strive to provide our customers with high-quality service but most importantly, we want to be a business that you can trust. Please contact us today to learn about the services available or if you have any questions.

what sets us apart
7 Time Honda President's Award Winner
Former TIME Magazine Dealer of the Year Award Winner
Winner of American Honda's Customer Satisfaction Award Winner for service department excellence including last 7 years in a row
Winner of "Best of Howard County" as best auto dealership
Baltimore's only dealership to offer 100% online car buying through O'Donnell Honda Express EXPRESS.odonnellhonda.com
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Korean

