I traded in my 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD to purchase a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/ Technology Package. My experience with Norris Acura West was incredibly easy and positive. First off, the test-drive vehicle was available from the moments we arrive at the dealership. Our salesperson, Ji Kim, was very professional and kind to answer all of our questions regarding the process of trade-in and the purchase of the new vehicle. Straight answers, no bs, and no pressure throughout the process. Kudos to Norris Acura team!! Read more