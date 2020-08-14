Norris Acura West

Customer Reviews of Norris Acura West

4.9
Overall Rating
(39)
Recommend: Yes (38) No (1)
sales Rating

Professional and Kind

by Professional and Kind on 08/14/2020

I traded in my 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD to purchase a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/ Technology Package. My experience with Norris Acura West was incredibly easy and positive. First off, the test-drive vehicle was available from the moments we arrive at the dealership. Our salesperson, Ji Kim, was very professional and kind to answer all of our questions regarding the process of trade-in and the purchase of the new vehicle. Straight answers, no bs, and no pressure throughout the process. Kudos to Norris Acura team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
102 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Norris Acura service

by Great Service at Norris Acura on 08/22/2020

I have had my vehicle serviced at Norris several times. The staff is always very friendly and knowledgeable, and the service is always done in a timely manner. Best service department I have ever experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

recent service

by service on 08/13/2020

very professional as always, punctual

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Quick, informative, and easy!

by Amanda Miller on 07/17/2020

I had a great experience working with the guys at Acura Norris West. Damon Braxton was my sales consultant- he was great, personable, and very informative. I was in and out of finance within 30 minutes, and done with the entire process within 1 hr and a half. Grateful for such an easy experience. Thanks again!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Acura RDX Purchase

by John on 07/01/2020

My experience with Norris Acura was great. They were friendly, helpful, and supportive. I didn’t feel rushed to make a decision and all offers were explained clearly to me. They worked hard to give me what I felt was a really fair price without all of the typical back and forth games that usually occur.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service excellence

by Without a hitch on 06/11/2020

Exceeded expectations!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Family atmosphere

by Andre on 06/03/2020

Though I've bought my 1st car from yall the leasing was really good jordan explained everything in lamens term.great young staff that take their time until you understand...Damon & Jordan a great asset to Norris Acura West...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Norris Acura

by Norris Acura on 03/27/2020

The service department at Norris Acura is outstanding. Friendly staff, clean space, timely service. Best service department I’ve ever worked with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Place!

by Ijohn on 03/23/2020

Anishia was ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!! She is awesome at listening, communicating, and explaining information. She was very welcoming my 1st visit, and just as welcoming my 2nd. Because of her customer service, I will only come to this location! The guys that greet you when you pull up and the cashiers were also just as nice and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Acura Service

by Byron Newman on 02/20/2020

I brought my car to Acura last week to get scheduled maintenance, and to get my starter fixed. I was greeted by Anisha who’s always super friendly, Professional, and knowledgeable. She had a complimentary car for me while my car was being serviced. I was also informed of everything my car needed serviced and how long it would take within a hour. Every time I visit Acura it’s a super easy, fast and friendly process. Thank you Anisha and Acura

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales review for Norris Acura West

by Aaron Robertson on 01/29/2020

My agent Christopher Watson always does an excellent job in helping me purchase my next vehicle. I bought and Acura TL off the showroom back in 2009 and I bought a 2020 RDX off the showroom again! Always professional and patient with me but more then anything he helped me make the right choice!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Expeditious and Reasonable

by RockyE on 12/17/2019

Norris has an extremely effective/efficient system. In and out with expertise. Any changes or suggestions for improvement on the car are rapidly brought to the customer and explained in detail. These guys are good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A-1 Service at Norris Acura

by Great Service on 12/15/2019

Excellent service experience. In and out in less than 45 minutes at a great price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service experience.

by Excellent service experience on 11/22/2019

Excellent experience from driving into the service department to paying the bill at the end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MDX Service at Norris

by MDX Owner on 11/15/2019

Factory service at a fair price. Service personnel couldn’t be nicer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Perfect

by Gene on 11/08/2019

Opened o time and I waited for B1 service plus an annoying noise problem. All taken care of quickly and efficiently. Service Manager was cheerful, courteous and utilized excellent communication and customer service skills.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Acura Service

by Acura review on 11/02/2019

Excellent, timely service. Extremely friendly staff. Clean waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great experience at Norris Acurs

by Rick on 10/12/2019

I highly recommend Norris Acura. Great friendly customer service and a job well done. Thank you Anisha for all your assistance to get the job done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Gold Star Experience!!

by TL Guy on 10/06/2019

So I came in for a “A” Service for my vehicle after hearing many great things about this dealership. This was my first time this dealership for my vehicle service needs and needless to say I was thoroughly pleased. Mr Devin Dargan (Service Consultant) was very professional and amiable. The pricing was fair and the work completed was well done. I would strongly recommend this dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very satisfied

by Nader Bazzazieh on 09/21/2019

I am highly satisfied with norris accura dealer for their honesty, dependability, and timeliness, excellent service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic service at Norris Acura!

by LindaM on 09/20/2019

I highly recommend Anisha & the entire service department at Norris Acura. My MDX has been serviced there for over 10 years & I’ve always been happy with the work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Welcome to Norris Acura, located at 8559 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. If you want selection when picking out a new Acura or used car, Norris Acura is the place to look first. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality of cars and service. Our Acura dealership is able to help our customers out with any automotive related need from OEM Acura auto parts and accessories, to high quality automotive repair. We look forward to seeing you.

