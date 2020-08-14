I traded in my 2017 Honda Pilot EX-L AWD to purchase a new 2020 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/ Technology Package. My experience with Norris Acura West was incredibly easy and positive. First off, the test-drive vehicle was available from the moments we arrive at the dealership. Our salesperson, Ji Kim, was very professional and kind to answer all of our questions regarding the process of trade-in and the purchase of the new vehicle. Straight answers, no bs, and no pressure throughout the process. Kudos to Norris Acura team!!
I have had my vehicle serviced at Norris several times.
The staff is always very friendly and knowledgeable, and the service is always done in a timely manner.
Best service department I have ever experienced.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a great experience working with the guys at Acura Norris West. Damon Braxton was my sales consultant- he was great, personable, and very informative. I was in and out of finance within 30 minutes, and done with the entire process within 1 hr and a half. Grateful for such an easy experience. Thanks again!!
My experience with Norris Acura was great. They were friendly, helpful, and supportive. I didn’t feel rushed to make a decision and all offers were explained clearly to me. They worked hard to give me what I felt was a really fair price without all of the typical back and forth games that usually occur.
Though I've bought my 1st car from yall the leasing was really good jordan explained everything in lamens term.great young staff that take their time until you understand...Damon & Jordan a great asset to Norris Acura West...
Anishia was ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!! She is awesome at listening, communicating, and explaining information. She was very welcoming my 1st visit, and just as welcoming my 2nd. Because of her customer service, I will only come to this location! The guys that greet you when you pull up and the cashiers were also just as nice and friendly.
I brought my car to Acura last week to get scheduled maintenance, and to get my starter fixed. I was greeted by Anisha who’s always super friendly, Professional, and knowledgeable. She had a complimentary car for me while my car was being serviced. I was also informed of everything my car needed serviced and how long it would take within a hour. Every time I visit Acura it’s a super easy, fast and friendly process. Thank you Anisha and Acura
My agent Christopher Watson always does an excellent job in helping me purchase my next vehicle. I bought and Acura TL off the showroom back in 2009 and I bought a 2020 RDX off the showroom again! Always professional and patient with me but more then anything he helped me make the right choice!
Norris has an extremely effective/efficient system. In and out with expertise. Any changes or suggestions for improvement on the car are rapidly brought to the customer and explained in detail. These guys are good.
Opened o time and I waited for B1 service plus an annoying noise problem. All taken care of quickly and efficiently. Service Manager was cheerful, courteous and utilized excellent communication and customer service skills.
So I came in for a “A” Service for my vehicle after hearing many great things about this dealership. This was my first time this dealership for my vehicle service needs and needless to say I was thoroughly pleased. Mr Devin Dargan (Service Consultant) was very professional and amiable. The pricing was fair and the work completed was well done. I would strongly recommend this dealership to anyone.
Welcome to Norris Acura, located at 8559 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. If you want selection when picking out a new Acura or used car, Norris Acura is the place to look first. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality of cars and service. Our Acura dealership is able to help our customers out with any automotive related need from OEM Acura auto parts and accessories, to high quality automotive repair. We look forward to seeing you.