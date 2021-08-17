Apple Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Apple Ford Lincoln
Sold a used vehicle with bad tire
by 08/17/2021on
I bought a used vehicle recently and was told less than a month after that I need to replaced two of my tires. Do not trust this place even if they show you all the inspection report. After calling the office, all I was told is that they can’t do anything about it.
Reliable, Trustworthy
by 01/24/2021on
Over the years I have purchased cars from Apple Ford, gone to them for service, and entrusted my collision repairs to them. I have always found them to be reliable, providing me with excellent service each visit. While no business is perfect, I have found that the few tiimes I have had issues, they have always responded quickly and with great care. I have, and will continue to recommend them to friends.
Would not recommend to ANYONE
by 06/28/2020on
Where do I even start? First, the first words of the listing for my vehicle literally started with "CLEAN CARFAX...NO ACCIDENTS". Well, after test driving the vehicle in a thunder/lightning storm, I came back and began paperwork. After hours of waiting, I finally was handed the keys. Upon moving my belongings to my new vehicle, I noticed someone side swiped the rear passenger side door. They acted like they had no idea about it, even though it was covered in non-matching touch up paint (which also made its way onto my rear leather seat). I had the sales manager come out and have a look for himself, so it could not have been blamed on me and he said that I could bring it back and he would have his "master tech" fix it AND buff + detail the whole car again in order to try and remove a few other scratches around the vehicle. I had taken it back to the dealership, which is over an hour each way and after picking it up a few days later, it looked as if a teenager in his backyard attempted to fix the dents, scratches, and totally screwed up paint. There were runs/drips/lines in the paint, dimples in the bondo, and an overall orange peel effect on the paint. I had taken it back AGAIN and was told that they clay-bar'd the whole car plus buffed and waxed it again. The vehicle was not touched at all. Same issues were still there. I paid a paint correction company to fix it and they explained how bad it was and with the orange peel, there wasn't a whole lot they could do. I would have to have the whole rear door and rear panel repainted if I wanted it to look right. In addition to that, my adaptive cruise control + collision detection was not working. I told Jesse Nammack about this and I explained it was most likely the mounting bracket since you could feel the sensor was loose. He told me it was not a problem and he would fix it. After picking it up the third time (and being promised yet another full detail), he explained to me that they reset the whole system and he even took it for a test drive to make sure things were working. Not even five minutes after leaving, it stopped working and began throwing errors on my dash. While on my way to the vacation, I emailed him photos of the error on my dash and until this day I have not heard back. I just recently took it to a local Ford dealership using my warranty and paying the $100 deductible. They explained that the bracket was broken and the apparently the VIN in the module did not match my vehicle VIN. Well, that along with the front bumper being slightly off leads me to believe the vehicle was in ANOTHER accident that was handled outside of insurance and not mentioned in their listing or in person. I was also having problems with my sunroof sticking. They told me the switch was broken and backordered but they would call me when it was in. It's been 11 months and I've heard nothing back from them. As if that wasn't enough, a few days after purchasing my vehicle, it began to overheat and the AC quit working. The cooling fans died, but they did in fact replace those. The only proper repair that was completed. Be careful when going over your finance options too. They try to sneak in a Ford warranty into your payments and are not very happy when you notice. They DO NOT mention this at all until you mention it. I ended up opting for a warranty from another company due to the amount of electronics on the vehicle, but should not have given them another single penny. Their financing is also higher than anywhere else. I ran numbers before hand and was offered multiple finance options for 4% and the best they could do was 5.5%+ (give or take). My fault for not obtaining a loan before hand and being on a time constraint. Oh, and let me not forget how unprofessional the sales associate was. I believe her name was Leslie. I have worked retail and customer service previously for many years and cannot believe they would hire someone who literally has no understanding of basic customer service skills. Her phone call to me asking me to pickup my vehicle was highly unprofessional...to say the least. And to top it off, while *I* was attaching my license plate, Leslie was telling me about the Ford Explorer behind my vehicle. She mentioned a couple coming in to look at it for their daughter in college and were upset because the paint was different on the front fender than the rest of the vehicle. Leslie was laughing and telling me how absurd those customers were. Really?! I should have followed their footsteps and left without purchasing this vehicle! Guess Apple Ford has a habit of trying to cover up issues. So, it's been almost a year and I have never heard back in regards to the sunroof switch, adaptive cruise control/collision detection or my paint issue. Add all of this up and I should probably seek legal counsel, but I honestly don't think it's worth my time or effort any longer, so I will just leave my review for Apple Ford anywhere I can and steer anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle far away from this establishment. Last but not least, they sell your information out. I have never received any spam calls and I have been receiving multiple spam calls per day since my purchase.
Poor treatment of customers
by 11/15/2019on
1. I spent a over 7 hours sitting in a very uncomfortable hard wooden chair in the open showroom for most of this entire purchasing ordeal. 2.During the purchase of my vehicle, my salesman tried to upsell a vehicle protection plan, then I was shipped off to the accounting dept where another salesperson tried to upsell additional car care protection plans that should have been included on a $96,000.00 vehicle. Finally I was moved over to the Sales Manager where he also tried to upsell an 8 year extended warranty plan. All of these people were nice enough but I felt like I was being unnecesarily pressured. It was definitely not an enjoyable car buying experience. 3. My Lincoln Navigator Reserve was not ready when I arrived to pick it up. I had to wait several more hours. 4. My vehicle had no gas so, to save time, I offered to take my salesman to the gas station innorder to fill the tank and then I returned him to the dealeship. 5. There was no customer lounge 6. There was no TV 7. There was no snack bar or beverages (not even bottled water). 8. Finally my brand new 2020 SUV arrived with 178 miles on the odometer. I was told that my SUV should have 50 miles or less and my salesman told me that my SUV would be transported by truck (not driven) from the dealership that was providing my vehicle. So I asked "who put the 178 miles on my vehicle" I have still received no response or explanation for the mileage from the Apple dealership. 9. Although my young salesman was helpful, he was still a trainee. Apple should have had the good sense to assign a more experienced salesperson to work with me during this purchase. 10. I was told by my salesman that I would receive copies of all paperwork regarding this sale-for our business records. I have asked for copies three times or more but have only received a small portion of the total paperwork. 11. Finally the comfort and treatment of Apple Lincoln customers is abysmal. As mentioned above, I was there for a total of over 7 hours sitting, often alone, in a hard wooden chair. The Apple Lincoln dealership could learn a lot from Mercedes Benz, BMW and Cadillac. They all treat their customers with care, courtesy and comfort. They also provide customer lounges with big screen TV's, free snacks, coffee, sodas and bottled water. I realize that there are circumstances that can cause delays but if a customer is delayed for any reason, the dealerships should make their customers as comfortable as possible. Not one person did that for me while I was at the Apple Lincoln dealership. Very poor rating overall.
RAPTOR Purchase
by 11/09/2019on
The entire staff at Apple Ford were great, they were all very informative and made my purchasing process fast and easy.
Lies and more lies
by 01/01/2019on
was in the market for a new Ford Fusion Energi. I called around and was contacted by Jeff after inquiring about their inventory. After a while we worked out a deal I told him I’d take it. I was doing this electronically as I was away for the holidays and wanted to pick the car up as a surprise to my wife. That was on Friday. I sent my ID and Insurance Binder and he told me I could do the rest of the paperwork in the morning. I contacted him Saturday and he said he was swamped and would do the paperwork later. Well long story short he never di. In fact he lied about even having the car. They didn’t even have it on the lot. And he had previously told me they did. I contacted the Internet manager who was also untruthful. He started by telling me the car had been sold. I said yes it should be to me as Jeff said he would I’ll it four days ago. Then after he did some “checking” he told me that they hadn’t even received the car and they couldn’t sell it to me. How could it be “sold” earlier and now not in stock? I then called and spoke with the sales manager. The direct quote after explaining what happened was “What do you want me to do about it now?” My last five vehicles were Fords. By far the worst dealership. Run away!,
Excellent
by 06/07/2018on
Very friendly and helpful staff. Made everything easy!
Very good and very cordial group. A+ rating
by 03/07/2018on
(Outstanding experience w/ Ned at Apple Ford) Today I visited Apple for the first time since my brother-in-law purchased a new Ford Expedition to tow his camper with a few years ago. Well, when I arrived there was a nice greeting at the door and a respectful gentleman named Steve who welcomed me then introduced me to Ned (per my request) to speak further. I was extremely impressed with the conversation that Ned and I had. He was very informative, cordial and helpful. So for that reason, I wanted to take a moment to share my personal experience at Apple. I do typically reserve my reviews as they consume my time. However, it is when I am impressed the most that I take the time to write in order to help others. Ned, I enjoyed the opportunity to meet and speak with you. Without any hesitation I would certainly recommend your professionalism to anyone that would like to be treated well when looking to purchase a vehicle. Thank you again Ned.
She is Top Notch!
by 01/10/2018on
Like I have stated in the sales review, Service Advisor Dusty Odom has great knowledge and is very professional!!!! Great asset to Apple Ford!
Service was a total waste of time
by 03/03/2017on
I knew it would be a waste of time to try and get warranty service completed at Ford from hearing from others on here but I had to try. My 2015 has had a tire pressure sensor fault every since I bought the truck ( no big deal ) but I'm coming up on the end of the 3 years/ 36000 mile warranty and my batteries are leaking from the top of them so I figured it was time to try and get them fixed. My truck has 20k miles on it and the tire pressure sensor fault goes off about every 40 miles. Well they called me and tried to say that the light bar I added could be the problem and the tires were 5 lbs low in pressure. I explained that it started after I bought it and the pressures have been spot on and still the problem. They said that they could not drive it 40 miles to make it happen cause they don't have the time. I would have to bring it in with the fault on display, which would be fine but it clears off fairly soon after the alarm goes off every 40 miles. Then they suggested that the service manager could drive it home tonight and use the truck to try and get the fault code to appear with their equipment attached. I just don't like people taking my truck home to who knows where for the night. I offered to take my time to drive the truck with their computer attached and bring it right back after the fault code appears and they told me that they could not trust any customer to take their $4000 computer with them on a drive and that if I was not satisfied with the service that I could always try another dealership, which made me feel as if I was an inconvenience to them. They also said the battery leakage at the batteries was normal and they would not clean the krud and wetness off the batteries cause it was normal. I told them since you can't trust me to help you with driving around with your $4000 computer to fix my truck in warranty then I don't trust you any further to fix my truck, so I picked it up and knew it was a complete waste of time to try and get ford to fix something cause of all rules they have to follow to get paid.
Never never buy a car from this place
by 02/11/2017on
This place is all about sneaking warrentys in your purchase . They put a $3388 warranty on my car without ever asking me that I found out later from the bank that my loan was for over 20k when it should of been 17k like I was told by the dealer. They put the warranty in very small print and do not tell you they added it and do not tell you what it includes. They also would rather not sell you the car if you do catch the warranty they sneak in. Better of going to a different dealer then these [non-permissible content removed]
Sold Out From Under
by 12/12/2016on
We put a $1,000 deposit down on a truck. The truck was clearly marked sold but your people sold the truck out from under us. I put the deposit on it on Saturday and we were coming to get it tonight (Monday). So much for that! You just lost a customer for a $50,000 sale. We will be going somewhere else to purchase a truck.
Service Fraud
by 04/30/2016on
Buyer be very aware!!! Do not use the service or quick lane service at Apple Ford. I took my 2010 Ford Escape for an apparent Power Steering flush the Quick Lane department told me the truck needed back in February 2014. I was charged $79 for the service. Today My Husband took it again for the same thing to a different shop thinking it was time for such maintenance service. He found out the truck doesn't need the steering flush because the power steering system is electronic and does not have a reservoir. What pissed me off the most is that they probably thought they could take advantage of me because as a woman I don't know much about cars. I wonder how many people they have stolen money from by charging for services the cars don't need. What they did to me is fraud and I will be contacting the BBB and FTC to report this issue
Wonderful Experience
by 08/13/2015on
I just brought a car to Apple Ford's Service Department. The whole experience was wonderful. I didn't buy the car there, yet I felt like family. I worked with Les Ashbury (Service Advisor) and Curtis Ford (Service Manager). The visit was efficient and informative. The appointment was booked ahead of time, I was in and out in 45 minutes with all my questions answered, a problem serviced, and a clean truck. Fabulous!
Dealership to avoid for life
by 06/06/2015on
Dealer for life requires your experience at a dealership to be positive. Requires the salesmen to have integrity, be honest and respectful. This dealership has nice cars, a nice facility, but lacks the salesmen to make this a 'dealer for life'. They use the same dishonest tactics any other dealership uses by doubling up on the 6 additional charges and they'll only change it if you catch it. They won't give you fair value on your trade-in, claiming new tires or new brakes need replacement. And finally, if they are busy, they'll insult you until you're out the door. Awful place at car dealership standards. Never going there again, even if my car breaks down nearby.
Warranty Issues
by 05/28/2015on
The paint on the hood of my 2013 Explorer was blistering from underneath along the front edge after just 27 months. While I had 39,000 miles and was out of warranty technically the Service Manager, Mr. Curtis Ford, agreed that this was not normal and sent me for an estimate at Tri State Collision down the road. There I spoke with Janet Barry who explained that this was a problem with the aluminum hood used on this model. The estimate was $1832.64 which included a replacement hood as they were not willing to paint the existing hood. I returned to the service department with the estimate and spoke with Curtis again and he told me that he would contact Ford to see what they would do. The following day I received a call from the service department that Ford was willing to put in $1400.00 towards the repair even though I was technically past the warranty. I scheduled the repair with Tri- State and the work was completed. When I picked up the vehicle not only had Tri-State installed and painted the new hood but actually touched up two chips I had on the front fender at no additional charge. Both Janet and Curtis were excellent to deal with and I really appreciate them going the extra mile for me with Ford. I could not have had these repairs done without their help. I would highly recommend Apple Ford and Tri-State Collision to anyone who asks. I am certainly a customer for life now!
Excellent Apple Service
by 05/04/2015on
I have always appreciated the timeliness and excellence of the service provided by the truck technicians and Mike Ross at Apple Ford. Everything is explained fully, appointments can be made within a very workable timeframe and the quality always seems to be first rate. Couldn't be happier!
happapp
by 04/30/2015on
I have owned my F250 for 3 years and have always been very happy with the service provided by Mike Ross and the technicians. The tech who worked on my truck this time was no exception. I have never had to wait too long for an appointment, and my questions have always been answered quickly and accurately. I have made three cross country trips with the truck, pulling a 10,000 lb travel trailer, and I need to service it in Arizona before returning. I told Mike yesterday that I wish I could take Apple Ford with me, for there is no comparison. The honesty, integrity, skill and friendliness is beyond reproach, here at Apple. Keep up the good work!
Took care of recall service on my Taurus and treated me like I was paying.
by 04/02/2015on
Every experience I have had with Apple Ford has been great.
Purchased 2015 Ford Escape Titanium
by 03/04/2015on
My salesperson was Barry Jones and he did an excellent job, as did the other people at Apple Ford
Great friendly service
by 02/28/2015on
My sales person was very friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable through the entire buying process.