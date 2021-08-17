1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Where do I even start? First, the first words of the listing for my vehicle literally started with "CLEAN CARFAX...NO ACCIDENTS". Well, after test driving the vehicle in a thunder/lightning storm, I came back and began paperwork. After hours of waiting, I finally was handed the keys. Upon moving my belongings to my new vehicle, I noticed someone side swiped the rear passenger side door. They acted like they had no idea about it, even though it was covered in non-matching touch up paint (which also made its way onto my rear leather seat). I had the sales manager come out and have a look for himself, so it could not have been blamed on me and he said that I could bring it back and he would have his "master tech" fix it AND buff + detail the whole car again in order to try and remove a few other scratches around the vehicle. I had taken it back to the dealership, which is over an hour each way and after picking it up a few days later, it looked as if a teenager in his backyard attempted to fix the dents, scratches, and totally screwed up paint. There were runs/drips/lines in the paint, dimples in the bondo, and an overall orange peel effect on the paint. I had taken it back AGAIN and was told that they clay-bar'd the whole car plus buffed and waxed it again. The vehicle was not touched at all. Same issues were still there. I paid a paint correction company to fix it and they explained how bad it was and with the orange peel, there wasn't a whole lot they could do. I would have to have the whole rear door and rear panel repainted if I wanted it to look right. In addition to that, my adaptive cruise control + collision detection was not working. I told Jesse Nammack about this and I explained it was most likely the mounting bracket since you could feel the sensor was loose. He told me it was not a problem and he would fix it. After picking it up the third time (and being promised yet another full detail), he explained to me that they reset the whole system and he even took it for a test drive to make sure things were working. Not even five minutes after leaving, it stopped working and began throwing errors on my dash. While on my way to the vacation, I emailed him photos of the error on my dash and until this day I have not heard back. I just recently took it to a local Ford dealership using my warranty and paying the $100 deductible. They explained that the bracket was broken and the apparently the VIN in the module did not match my vehicle VIN. Well, that along with the front bumper being slightly off leads me to believe the vehicle was in ANOTHER accident that was handled outside of insurance and not mentioned in their listing or in person. I was also having problems with my sunroof sticking. They told me the switch was broken and backordered but they would call me when it was in. It's been 11 months and I've heard nothing back from them. As if that wasn't enough, a few days after purchasing my vehicle, it began to overheat and the AC quit working. The cooling fans died, but they did in fact replace those. The only proper repair that was completed. Be careful when going over your finance options too. They try to sneak in a Ford warranty into your payments and are not very happy when you notice. They DO NOT mention this at all until you mention it. I ended up opting for a warranty from another company due to the amount of electronics on the vehicle, but should not have given them another single penny. Their financing is also higher than anywhere else. I ran numbers before hand and was offered multiple finance options for 4% and the best they could do was 5.5%+ (give or take). My fault for not obtaining a loan before hand and being on a time constraint. Oh, and let me not forget how unprofessional the sales associate was. I believe her name was Leslie. I have worked retail and customer service previously for many years and cannot believe they would hire someone who literally has no understanding of basic customer service skills. Her phone call to me asking me to pickup my vehicle was highly unprofessional...to say the least. And to top it off, while *I* was attaching my license plate, Leslie was telling me about the Ford Explorer behind my vehicle. She mentioned a couple coming in to look at it for their daughter in college and were upset because the paint was different on the front fender than the rest of the vehicle. Leslie was laughing and telling me how absurd those customers were. Really?! I should have followed their footsteps and left without purchasing this vehicle! Guess Apple Ford has a habit of trying to cover up issues. So, it's been almost a year and I have never heard back in regards to the sunroof switch, adaptive cruise control/collision detection or my paint issue. Add all of this up and I should probably seek legal counsel, but I honestly don't think it's worth my time or effort any longer, so I will just leave my review for Apple Ford anywhere I can and steer anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle far away from this establishment. Last but not least, they sell your information out. I have never received any spam calls and I have been receiving multiple spam calls per day since my purchase. Read more