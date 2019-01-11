College Park Honda
by 11/01/2019on
I could not be please more with College Park Honda. I recently purchased a car from this dealership. From the time I spoke with Salesman "Sam" the effortless ball started rolling. I have never been to a dealership where everything went smoothly; all the way down to the finance person. If you need a new Honda, I recommend College Park Honda where they are in the business of taking care of their customers from beginning to end.
Excellent experience at College Park Honda this weekend
by 08/28/2018on
We were in the market for a 2018 Honda CR-V (EXL, AWD version) and spoke to 4 local dealerships in the DC metro area (College Park, Arlington, Bethesda, Silver Spring). By far, College Park Honda was the most straightforward to work with. Negotiating our final offer with Angel Turner (sales manager) was stress-free and straightforward and Edward Jordan (our sales rep) was patient in helping us pick the right car color and in explaining the car's features. In fact, he wants me to come back for further training, so he is clearly going above-and-beyond my expectations. I'm very pleased with them and will likely use them again (as we will soon be replacing our 2006 Honda Odyssey).
Wonderful
by 05/01/2018on
Went In to college park Honda to buy our first car and everything from beginning to end was just excellent. Even your kids had a blast there. Our sales man Carlos G was great explained everything and helped us along the way. And the financial team the best !!!!
Angry Disappointed and Betrayed Customers
by 01/14/2018on
Where do I start? We went into this dealership to purchase a new car. We dealt with Obi, he was professional and we bought a Honda Accord sport 37 days ago. Readers please remember the number of days Thirty Seven Days Ago !!!. On the 21st day of driving the car, there is a rattling noise each time we drive over a rough area, or going over a speed bump. We called the dealership to tell them about the issues. Instead of saying bring it right away, especially knowing its a brand-new car, we had to wait a week after the Thanksgiving holiday. We took the car back to the service department on or about the 30th day. After dropping the car off for a day, we got a call in the evening stating that they are not hearing any noises. We took the car back and behold there is the noise one day after picking the car up. We call the service department back, and said look we are hearing the noise, please drive the car go over a rough spot and the noise will be there. At that time Tony Skelton, who sits at desk number 6 told us to bring the car back. (Thanks Tony) We brought the car back, they test dive it, and helloooo!!! The noise is there. We are told by the service department that the car has a manufacture defect at the bottom, not only was there a defect, but all the silver trims at the front had to be replaced also because it appeared that it was burnt. Which apparently was another defect. We were told it was just bad luck that we happened to get a car with these issues, and that he would order the parts. Attached is picture with the parts ordered We then asked to speak to sales manager his name is Uday Gulati. We told him the issue at which time he said well well the service department didnt ask you for any money for the replacement right? Yes, he did, we responded, do you realize that the car is only 30 days old. He then said I am sorry for the inconvenience, and then said that it was unfortunate that we got a car that had a defect, and he will assist us. Well that was nice of him? Ok great we picked up the car, and ladies and gentleman, guess what the car is still making the noise. Yes, it is, and the sad part is there doesnt seem to be anyone who cares that the car is defective, and that it is just wrong not to properly respond to the issue. We have the car, more days are going by, and the problem is not being resolved. We go into a dealership, we purchase a car, they take the money, and everyone gets their commission, and is happy. But the actual customer who purchased that car, is not happy, and no one cares. Customer service sure!!! Where? Not at this dealership. Loyalty to customers is no longer important. Dealerships are big, and us little customers do not matter. Small fish in the BIG HONDA DEALERSHIP POND Betrayed, Angry, and Disappointed Customers.
Top-Notch Customer Care
by 07/27/2017on
Not only was dealing here painless, it was pleasant & fun. Edward Jordan did the impossible & got me the car of my dreams. And at a very good price. The customer service was beyond compare.For those who dread the car buying process - go see Edward at College Park. Like me, you'll be sooo glad you did.
Recommend for everyone
by 08/06/2016on
Bruno Rodriguez have excelent customer service. He help me so much in obtain the car I want. And the car I could afford.
Our Car Buying Experience
by 04/27/2016on
I posted the review below on DealerRaters website yesterday and updated it today. Unlike many other reviewers here, my car buying experience with College Park Honda is not as great as them. Our overall experience with Mr. Waleed Mahmood from College Park Honda was positive. Mr. Mahmood was very responsive, answered all our questions, and provided us with the right information. He was helpful in our initial interest in the car and even prior to test driving the car, told us what we needed to know about the CR-V. He was patient to our requests and follow on questions, and did not push us into buying the car or questioning the customer's intent and personal information. Other dealerships were either very defensive or aggressive and it automatically turned us off. There were some other sales at CP Honda that were also defensive and questioning, which is a bad sales tactic and so we did not want to deal with them as it felt like they did not want to work with us and help us get what we wanted. Mr. Mahmood was the sales whom we felt we could work with, straight-forward, competent, and able to deliver what we needed. He was also accommodating to our schedule and helpful in trying to get us the right car at a price we felt reasonable (not the lowest though). So, we purchased the car from him even other dealerships have offered us a lower price quote which could be real or not real but to lure us back. Overall, Mr. Mahmood is the sales we recommend you would want to work with at College Park Honda. Hope its Service Dept would be as good as Mr. Mahmood that would keep us coming back. While we think Mr. Mahmood did a fine job, the other departments of this dealership may not. We purchased the car on March 28, 2016. However, as of today (April 25, 2016), we still have not received the tag as of this submission despite the fact we paid $299 processing fee to the dealership. They said in 2 weeks when the keys were handed to us, it has now been a month and the answer was maybe another 1-2 weeks. The new car was insured on the next day after we got it. When we asked Mr. Mahmood, the only response was "I will check. You will get your tags soon." (Direct quote from his email reply). If we pay $299 to get the tags, we expect at least within the time frame quoted, otherwise I could've spent a couple hours at MVA and gotten the tags same day. We hope the tag will come soon but it is for sure that my money has not been well spent on this part of the car purchase. Therefore, based on our recent experience, we do not recommend this is done unless you are willing to wait over a month for tags that should take 2 weeks or less. This is an update of my review posted yesterday. This morning (4/26/16), my daughter got a call from College Park Honda telling her that the license tag is ready. So, she drove the new car to the dealership around noon for the installation since I am overseas. But, when she got there, Mr. Mahmood told her that the tag is not ready and she needs to come back may be tomorrow or another day. What a waste of my daughters time (more than hour) and gasoline. Why this dealership thinks it can play this kind of game with its customers is beyond me. So, since I cant change the scores I already submitted, I am downgrading my rating for its customer service to one star and overall experience to two star in writing. I wish I can get my processing fee back plus a compensation for our lost time. We shall see what it will tell us next? Stay tuned.
5 Star Buying Experience
by 02/22/2016on
Honda makes great cars but what sets College Park Honda above all the rest is the people. Everyone I dealt with from sales, finance, and management was patient, respectful, professional and helped me make the right buying choice. My sales person was Waleed Mahmood and I would recommend him.
Great experience!
by 01/12/2016on
I worked with Sam at College Park Honda and the experience was wonderful. They matched the price that I wanted and had me in and out in no time. (I leased and would do so in the future.)
Awesome experience
by 10/21/2015on
It was an awesome experience. The staff is very professional and friendly. I worked with Waleed (internet sales consultant), and Uday (Sales manager). They made my car buying experience very enjoyable. Also I saved good money on car price, with very competitive interest rates, in comparison to other Honda dealers in the area. The pre-purchase process as well as the purchase and post-purchase was awesome. I highly recommend this place and the staff mentioned above (especially Waleed).
Fourth time's a Charm
by 10/15/2015on
Thank you, Waleed Mahmood for your patience and expertise in helping me find the right car for me. This is the fourth time I have leased from College Park Honda, and while each time has been a good experience this time was excellent. The whole process starting with my online inquiry, test drive, negotiating, and signing was smooth and simple. The hardest part was narrowing down which car I'd go home with that night. I look forward to working with Waleed Mahmood every time!
Quick, Fair, and Painless
by 06/04/2015on
Overall my daughter and I had an outstanding experience with College Park Honda! It began about 3 weeks ago when my daughter graduated college and was in need of a new car. We had models in mind from Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, and Ford. Our first stop was after church one Sunday when we pulled into College Park Honda for a quick look. We were met by Carlos Gomez who was very helpful and not pushy. We had limited time but he managed to get us test drives in a new HR-V, Civic, and Fit and a look at an Accord...he was almost running between vehicles to make the most of our time and was very knowledgeable! Thanks! After a couple of weeks after visiting other dealerships and test driving many different cars, we decided on a Honda Fit. With our busy lives, buying a car can be a frustratingly time consuming experience. Therefore, I emailed 6 area Honda dealers, told them exactly what I was looking for and that I wanted a quick, painless for all, Carmax type experience (of course I had researched prices so I had a good ball park area at which I new a price was fair or good). A couple of dealers replied with MSRP prices, some "beat around the bush" trying to get me to come in, a couple came in with high offers but then never replied after I counter-offered. However, I received a quick and very good up-front no haggle Out the Door price from "Q" at College Park Honda....this was EXACTLY what I was looking for and he was the only one who did so...I did not even bother haggling because I knew the price was decent and I wanted to get it done quickly. Mr "Q" was OUTSTANDING in making a car buying experience very painless; it is obvious that he enjoys his job!! At the end Rashaad in Finance was also very helpful and convinced me to go with an extended warranty (which I had previously decided I wouldn't get). However, todays cars are loaded with electronics so in the end I decided it was worth it...probably cost less than cell phone insurance! Overall please give College Park Honda a try if you are looking for a new car!
The best experience I ever have at a dealer!!!
by 05/26/2015on
This is the 10th new car I ever bought and It was the best experience I ever have at a dealer!!! I was on the road for a test drive within 5 minutes after I arrived at the dealer! There was a small issue in the finance office but Q got it's taken care off within minutes... I paid the quoted price and not a penny more! I , actually my son, drove home a new Honda Fiat within 2 hours from the time we arrived at the dealer! I got the best out-of-door prices with details on all fees among the 6 dealers which sent emails for quotes Q is very well prepared !!!! Regards, Scott Tran
Great buying experience
by 04/15/2015on
We were in the market for a Honda Sedan Hybrid, and found the exact car at College Park Honda. We contacted the dealership online with a detailed description of the exact car we wanted at the exact price we wanted, not a penny more. Waleed Mahmood responded in less than 24 hours with an acceptance of our offer, we bought the car that day. Waleed was knowledgeable, friendly, and extremely helpful throughout the incredibly short and simple buying process. Even after the car was sold, Waleed and his team continued to contact us just to make sure we were satisfied with our purchase. I would highly recommend College Park Honda to buy your next Honda, their entire team was courteous and professional.
Great buying experience
by 04/06/2015on
My wife and I recently purchased a 2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L from College Park Honda, Our experience started when my wife spoke to the sales manager Bruno. He was very gracious from the beginning. He was able to give us a great price for the Odyssey as well as for our trade in, that no other dealership came close too. And he did this with little, although I won't say no, pressure. When we decided to move forward with the purchase, Bruno set us up with Gabriel, to set up the test drive as well as the purchase. Gabriel could not have been nicer, and although the numbers had been set, and the deal was most likely going through, we couldn't imagine him pressuring anyone. When demonstrating the features of the car, he was unable to get the 3rd row seats to fold down. We test drove that particular car, but afterward he had the car taken back to the service area. Without hesitation, he just switched out the van for an identical van, which is now sitting in front of our house. The buying purchase which is always long, wasn't too painful, they kept the process moving. Tharius, who did our financial paperwork, was laid back, and cool, and very easy to work with. Once we were back with Gabriel for the final walk around, which was past the time the dealership had closed, he allowed us to install our car seats, and then stayed to help us pair our iPhones. Overall, this was one of the most pleasant car buying experiences we have ever had. Everyone was very relaxed, professional and we never felt any real pressure when buying. There were at least 4 Honda dealerships closer to us, but College Park Honda not only gave us the best price, but the best service. We would recommend it to anyone looking to buy a Honda. As I side note, we never thought we'd want a minivan, but after a road trip this past weekend, we love it!
The Best Buying Experience EVER
by 03/31/2015on
Everything about this buying experience was superb. Sam gave us a deal better than we could have ever hoped for and went above and beyond to satisfy our every desire. He was super friendly and exceeded all the minimal customer service expectations. I would never buy another car from anyone else. I am currently recommending anyone I can think of to him as well. THANK YOU SAM OMOLAIYE!!!
Best Dealership Experience EVER
by 03/29/2015on
I am very selective when it comes to doing business. As a professional intuitive, I get put off by the typical salespeople, and will not tolerate feeling that I was manipulated into purchasing a vehicle. With that said, I would refer any family member, friend, or client, to College Park Honda. It was a very different car buying experience. Waleed contacted me, after I went through Edmunds.com. I thought it was too far to go, from where I live in Virginia. I had visited over a dozen dealerships, received emails and calls from two dozen more, and five Carmax locations. Somehow, Waleed stood out. He was genuine, and he offered me a good deal from his first email. At one point, I was literally sitting on the shoulder of 495 with my hazard lights on, trying to decide which of the three dealerships I was talking with would make me a customer. Just through email, Waleed impressed me more than the other two did over the phone. It was just the right energy. So I went to College Park Honda. That was the beginning. It got better. The vibe at this dealership is just what a customer needs. Everyone is authentically nice, even "Mr. Grumpy" in financing, is very helpful and gave me a sense of assurance, as I was signing for this major purchas.e (Ask for "Shoobie" in financing, when you get to that part). Eilam, a sales manager, did what no other manager has done for me. He sealed the deal! I walked out of another local Honda dealership when I felt disrespected by the manager, and did that yesterday at Hyundai. If you want to avoid the games, the runaround, and NOT waste your time - find your dream Honda HERE. I can't say enough good about this dealership. And Eilam served in the U.S. Marine Corp, which really impressed me. This is a good bunch. They took excellent care of me, made me feel like a valued customer, and I DIDN'T FEEL PRESSURED. (I still owe them part of the down payment.) If you are thinking about a Mazda, Toyota or Hyundai, change your mind and purchase a Honda at College Park Honda. smile emoticon They are worth it! (And the CRV rides smoother than the Santa Fe Sport and is more comfortable than the CX5.) Just buy a Honda, and buy it here. My two weeks of serious shopping paid off. It really paid off. And Flor, the Accessories Gal, and another manager Bruno, were just as pleasant. What a great bunch! Thanks again, Waleed, and you others who made this grand experience truly grand.
Q-Sue is the man!
by 01/20/2015on
We worked with Q-Sue when buying our new Honda Civic and it was a breeze. Best price upfront and Q saved us so many headaches along the way by making great recommendations. I would advise everyone to use this dealer when looking for a Honda.
Friendly & Easy
by 12/18/2014on
I purchased a Honda Fit EX 2015 at College Park Honda. I went through internet sales and the whole process was very easy and everyone I worked with was friendly and informative. My sales price was also under the average cost for a new Honda Fit EX!
Great experience with Q and the team at college park honda
by 10/09/2014on
I had a great experience at college park honda buying my first new car. First, Q is the best. I walked into College Park Honda expecting to test drive a few cars and come back in the future to make a purchase. I was told that Q would give me the best deal and he did. Not only did he give me an awesome deal on my CRV, he was fun to work with and wanted me to be more than happy with my purchase. He encouraged me to test drive a few models to figure out exactly what I wanted. I have to admit, even though he gave me such a good deal, I still had to check out some other cars. In doing so, I even had other car dealership salesmen say "well if that's really the deal you are getting, then you should go take it". I saw used CRVs selling for more than the the deal Q gave me. In addition to Q, the general sales manager (Issac Ajayi) and sales manager (Uday Gualti) also made sure that I was entirely happy with my purchase-from the car to the financing plan. I had some concerns regarding my initial financing plan that they helped to correct and put me at ease without any resistance or hesitation. Everyone was helpful and easy to work with. I'd definitely recommend college park honda for anyone buying a new car because Q is just awesome to work with and will give you a great deal, and the management team really showed that customer service is a priority
Excellent Service
by 10/08/2014on
Great service experience. Negotiation was easy, and the price we agreed upon in advance was honored without any gimmicks. In and out within 2 hours. Left with a new car. Worked with Waleed.
