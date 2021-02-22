5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was one of the easiest and smoothest car transactions I've ever had. The price we were given was a great no-haggle price from their Web site (confirmed by email). The car was ready for us to test drive when we got there. The offer for our trade-in was fair and easy (only one counter-offer necessary). The financing process was no pressure and also straightforward. All in all, everyone was pleasant and our salesperson (Eddie) was very nice which made the whole process very relaxed. This reminded me of a previous car buying experience at another Darcars (Chrysler in Silver Spring) in 2009 where we also had a great experience. Highly recommended dealership from the sales side. We haven't had a chance to try their service yet. Read more