DARCARS Nissan of College Park
Customer Reviews of DARCARS Nissan of College Park
Manager was [non-permissible content removed]
by 02/22/2021on
I visited this location twice looking at buying a new car, and the first salesperson, Nelson, was great. When the time came to start talking price, the manager was SO rude to me and was using bullying tactics to get me to cave and buy the car for more than it was worth. He was so rude, I decided to not buy the car from them even after they dropped the price the next day to below what my budget was. Jokes on that guy, I guess. If you're a woman, fully expect to get pushed around at this place.
A very smooth transaction for a new Versa SV
by 10/02/2014on
This was one of the easiest and smoothest car transactions I've ever had. The price we were given was a great no-haggle price from their Web site (confirmed by email). The car was ready for us to test drive when we got there. The offer for our trade-in was fair and easy (only one counter-offer necessary). The financing process was no pressure and also straightforward. All in all, everyone was pleasant and our salesperson (Eddie) was very nice which made the whole process very relaxed. This reminded me of a previous car buying experience at another Darcars (Chrysler in Silver Spring) in 2009 where we also had a great experience. Highly recommended dealership from the sales side. We haven't had a chance to try their service yet.
My new Nissan Rogue from DARCARS Nissan of College Park.
by 08/25/2014on
The people at this Dealership give good service and it was a nice pleace everyone was very nice and also they took care of my daughter they brought us snacks while we were waiting. We are very happy and they also took time to explain about the car and details. The general manager was very nice as well as everyone working at the dealership
Price [non-permissible content removed]
by 05/21/2014on
I wouldn't honestly recommend anyone to buy a car from here. But if you've no other option, make sure you're not cheated by them. They give you some price over phone and make you drive to their showroom and when they know you've put in more efforts to visit them they'll increase the price. My friend and I had a very bad experience with the internet sales manager Lauren C, sales Manager and Manager Al. I wish this review helps atleast one customer.
Weird experience
by 05/06/2014on
The prices quoted by the internet sales manager Lauren C were just to grab the customers from the market. We spoke many times and negotiated the prices before we decided to drive to this dealer..but when we went over there, the management was very rude and they weren't ready to offer for the agreed upon price...they were trying to make more money from us..also, the car was a demo car with 5000 miles, which wasn't told by the internet sales manager during the price negotiation..and even the price was discussed for 0% APR (no customer cash) but they made us sign for more than 4% APR for more price infact...I wouldn't honestly recommend this dealership to anyone else..
Great experience
by 01/18/2014on
I had an amazing experience. John M. was so patient and friendly and oh so helpful. We bought a 2014 Altima. Runs smoothly and just what I wanted. John was a great help and DARCAR's college park is so lucky to have a salesman and person like him!
Excellent Buying Experience
by 01/12/2014on
We already purchased 2 cars from this dealer and both times we had an amazing experience. Their sales consultants are very professional, patient and willing to make the best deal for the customer. Both times this was the dealership that offered us much better deals compared to other dealerships. If you are on a hunt for a new or used Nissan, this is the place to go. Ask to work with John M. He is great.
