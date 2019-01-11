2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I posted the review below on DealerRaters website yesterday and updated it today. Unlike many other reviewers here, my car buying experience with College Park Honda is not as great as them. Our overall experience with Mr. Waleed Mahmood from College Park Honda was positive. Mr. Mahmood was very responsive, answered all our questions, and provided us with the right information. He was helpful in our initial interest in the car and even prior to test driving the car, told us what we needed to know about the CR-V. He was patient to our requests and follow on questions, and did not push us into buying the car or questioning the customer's intent and personal information. Other dealerships were either very defensive or aggressive and it automatically turned us off. There were some other sales at CP Honda that were also defensive and questioning, which is a bad sales tactic and so we did not want to deal with them as it felt like they did not want to work with us and help us get what we wanted. Mr. Mahmood was the sales whom we felt we could work with, straight-forward, competent, and able to deliver what we needed. He was also accommodating to our schedule and helpful in trying to get us the right car at a price we felt reasonable (not the lowest though). So, we purchased the car from him even other dealerships have offered us a lower price quote which could be real or not real but to lure us back. Overall, Mr. Mahmood is the sales we recommend you would want to work with at College Park Honda. Hope its Service Dept would be as good as Mr. Mahmood that would keep us coming back. While we think Mr. Mahmood did a fine job, the other departments of this dealership may not. We purchased the car on March 28, 2016. However, as of today (April 25, 2016), we still have not received the tag as of this submission despite the fact we paid $299 processing fee to the dealership. They said in 2 weeks when the keys were handed to us, it has now been a month and the answer was maybe another 1-2 weeks. The new car was insured on the next day after we got it. When we asked Mr. Mahmood, the only response was "I will check. You will get your tags soon." (Direct quote from his email reply). If we pay $299 to get the tags, we expect at least within the time frame quoted, otherwise I could've spent a couple hours at MVA and gotten the tags same day. We hope the tag will come soon but it is for sure that my money has not been well spent on this part of the car purchase. Therefore, based on our recent experience, we do not recommend this is done unless you are willing to wait over a month for tags that should take 2 weeks or less. This is an update of my review posted yesterday. This morning (4/26/16), my daughter got a call from College Park Honda telling her that the license tag is ready. So, she drove the new car to the dealership around noon for the installation since I am overseas. But, when she got there, Mr. Mahmood told her that the tag is not ready and she needs to come back may be tomorrow or another day. What a waste of my daughters time (more than hour) and gasoline. Why this dealership thinks it can play this kind of game with its customers is beyond me. So, since I cant change the scores I already submitted, I am downgrading my rating for its customer service to one star and overall experience to two star in writing. I wish I can get my processing fee back plus a compensation for our lost time. We shall see what it will tell us next? Stay tuned. Read more