Customer Reviews of Anderson Honda
Honda Ridgeline Purchase
by 05/01/2022on
My sales and business representatives were friendly, knowledgeable, and not overly aggressive in sale negotiations. The sales team were able to locate the vehicle of my choice from another Honda dealer which enabled an earlier delivery. They made the selection, purchase, and after purchase of a new Honda Ridgeline a pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Anderson Honda
by 04/24/2022on
timely and efficent--Jerard was great--took control from time I pulled in and knew what needed done
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership
by 04/22/2022on
Everything is easy and everyone is so nice! The process from start to finish is the way car service should be. Nothing is hidden and everyone is transparent about what needs to be worked on and what has been done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Quality Service
by 04/11/2022on
Service was prompt, friendly, and facilities were clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
First oil change and checkup for 2022 Civic
by 04/08/2022on
Dwayne Miller , service advisor, was polite and very helpful, waiting area comfortable, ladies room clean. Dwayne kept me informed of the work on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Experience
by 04/04/2022on
It was low pressure and the sales agent really listened to what I was looking for. Didn't just sell me a Honda, we looked at a couple of other brands. I ended up going with a new honda as the price difference just wasn't worth the milages on used cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Anderson Honda!!
by 04/01/2022on
The folks at Anderson Honda are so wonderful. They made my car buying experience so great. Very very impressed with this place. I feel they did everything in their power to give me the best deal and the best overall experience. Best experience EVER for me purchasing a car! Can't say enough about them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly, knowledgeable sales rep.
by 03/30/2022on
Friendly, knowledgeable sales rep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Anderson is the BEST
by 03/29/2022on
This is the 4th car we have purchased from Anderson Honda and our sales rep Jim Kelly (2 purchases, and 2 leases). Jim is the best, hands down. Jim listens to the buyer, and answers the questions, all of the questions. Anderson has been fantastic to work with in keeping our cars running as well. Excellent service department, excellent finance department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Anderson Honda is just simply great
by 03/15/2022on
I just bought a car from Anderson (Honda CRV Hybrid) and I just can't recommend them enough! The process was seemless, there was no dealer upcharge, the car arrived early, and the incredibly friendly and professional staff made the process seemless. The trade in value was comparable to other venues and I was nurtured through the entire process of purchase with care and acumen. I continue to buy through Anderson because of their outstanding service department. If you're thinking about a new car, don't look further than Anderson! Big shout outs to Erick, Dustin, Scott and to Bert for having the patience to guide me through all the bells and whistles of a smart car. Despite the learning curve, you made it easy. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My new Honda Ridgeline experience - Awesome !
by 03/08/2022on
Team effort. Eric , low key salesman. Chris, excellent follow up on details and the complete tech tour of the new vehicle. Mike shopped the oan and Dustin was concise and efficient wrapping things up. Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 02/25/2022on
Polite, Professional and Courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Fair Deal No Pressure at Anderson Honda
by 02/14/2022on
Fair price without markup. No pressure. Honest answers to our questions. Friendly sales force.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nice experience
by 02/12/2022on
I had an appt and was seen promptly. Everyone was courteous and helpful. I waited for my service to be completed in the comfortable waiting area and enjoyed a nice cup or coffee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Experience
by 02/10/2022on
Both Mike Fiore and Mike Kniskern were professional and thorough.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Anderson Honda is the best !
by 02/01/2022on
Very quick and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Anderson Honda Service
by 01/30/2022on
My service advisor, Scott Reda, is always knowledgeable, patient, explains everything, and always tries to save me money. I really appreciate his expertise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 01/28/2022on
The Service , rep was very professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Classy
by 01/22/2022on
Low pressure, great service. They found me a "certified pre-owned plus" (less than 5k miles) Accord for a great price. Plus it qualified for 0.99% financing through Honda. I feel like a bought a new car, and got a new car rate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Basic Service Completed Quickly without an Appointment.
by 01/21/2022on
I had the opportunity to come in a day ahead of my appointment day. The staff made that easy and still had my car serviced within what I felt was a resonable time frame.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 01/21/2022on
professional and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2 Comments