5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought a car from Anderson (Honda CRV Hybrid) and I just can't recommend them enough! The process was seemless, there was no dealer upcharge, the car arrived early, and the incredibly friendly and professional staff made the process seemless. The trade in value was comparable to other venues and I was nurtured through the entire process of purchase with care and acumen. I continue to buy through Anderson because of their outstanding service department. If you're thinking about a new car, don't look further than Anderson! Big shout outs to Erick, Dustin, Scott and to Bert for having the patience to guide me through all the bells and whistles of a smart car. Despite the learning curve, you made it easy. Thank you! Read more