Anderson Honda

Anderson Honda
Have a bite to eat in our Anderson Cafe'!
10139 York Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Anderson Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
4.98 out of 5 stars(450)
Recommend: Yes (147) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Ridgeline Purchase

by Ernest on 05/01/2022

My sales and business representatives were friendly, knowledgeable, and not overly aggressive in sale negotiations. The sales team were able to locate the vehicle of my choice from another Honda dealer which enabled an earlier delivery. They made the selection, purchase, and after purchase of a new Honda Ridgeline a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

450 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Anderson Honda

by Thomas on 04/24/2022

timely and efficent--Jerard was great--took control from time I pulled in and knew what needed done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best dealership

by Lisa on 04/22/2022

Everything is easy and everyone is so nice! The process from start to finish is the way car service should be. Nothing is hidden and everyone is transparent about what needs to be worked on and what has been done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quality Service

by Todd on 04/11/2022

Service was prompt, friendly, and facilities were clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

First oil change and checkup for 2022 Civic

by Elyse on 04/08/2022

Dwayne Miller , service advisor, was polite and very helpful, waiting area comfortable, ladies room clean. Dwayne kept me informed of the work on my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by Laura on 04/04/2022

It was low pressure and the sales agent really listened to what I was looking for. Didn't just sell me a Honda, we looked at a couple of other brands. I ended up going with a new honda as the price difference just wasn't worth the milages on used cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Anderson Honda!!

by Mark on 04/01/2022

The folks at Anderson Honda are so wonderful. They made my car buying experience so great. Very very impressed with this place. I feel they did everything in their power to give me the best deal and the best overall experience. Best experience EVER for me purchasing a car! Can't say enough about them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly, knowledgeable sales rep.

by Jane on 03/30/2022

Friendly, knowledgeable sales rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Anderson is the BEST

by Christopher on 03/29/2022

This is the 4th car we have purchased from Anderson Honda and our sales rep Jim Kelly (2 purchases, and 2 leases). Jim is the best, hands down. Jim listens to the buyer, and answers the questions, all of the questions. Anderson has been fantastic to work with in keeping our cars running as well. Excellent service department, excellent finance department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Anderson Honda is just simply great

by Holly on 03/15/2022

I just bought a car from Anderson (Honda CRV Hybrid) and I just can't recommend them enough! The process was seemless, there was no dealer upcharge, the car arrived early, and the incredibly friendly and professional staff made the process seemless. The trade in value was comparable to other venues and I was nurtured through the entire process of purchase with care and acumen. I continue to buy through Anderson because of their outstanding service department. If you're thinking about a new car, don't look further than Anderson! Big shout outs to Erick, Dustin, Scott and to Bert for having the patience to guide me through all the bells and whistles of a smart car. Despite the learning curve, you made it easy. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new Honda Ridgeline experience - Awesome !

by Kraig on 03/08/2022

Team effort. Eric , low key salesman. Chris, excellent follow up on details and the complete tech tour of the new vehicle. Mike shopped the oan and Dustin was concise and efficient wrapping things up. Very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Jonathan on 02/25/2022

Polite, Professional and Courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fair Deal No Pressure at Anderson Honda

by Edwin on 02/14/2022

Fair price without markup. No pressure. Honest answers to our questions. Friendly sales force.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice experience

by Carol on 02/12/2022

I had an appt and was seen promptly. Everyone was courteous and helpful. I waited for my service to be completed in the comfortable waiting area and enjoyed a nice cup or coffee.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by George on 02/10/2022

Both Mike Fiore and Mike Kniskern were professional and thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Anderson Honda is the best !

by Robert on 02/01/2022

Very quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Anderson Honda Service

by Mary on 01/30/2022

My service advisor, Scott Reda, is always knowledgeable, patient, explains everything, and always tries to save me money. I really appreciate his expertise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Vanessa on 01/28/2022

The Service , rep was very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Classy

by John on 01/22/2022

Low pressure, great service. They found me a "certified pre-owned plus" (less than 5k miles) Accord for a great price. Plus it qualified for 0.99% financing through Honda. I feel like a bought a new car, and got a new car rate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Basic Service Completed Quickly without an Appointment.

by William on 01/21/2022

I had the opportunity to come in a day ahead of my appointment day. The staff made that easy and still had my car serviced within what I felt was a resonable time frame.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Duane on 01/21/2022

professional and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Read more reviews
70 cars in stock
0 new55 used15 certified pre-owned
videos
100 Year History of Anderson
about our dealership

We're Going the Extra Mile with Anderson Advantage! Save in every way when you purchase a new Honda from Anderson. Receive 1 Year of scheduled maintenance at NO CHARGE, includes oil changes & tire rotations! Plus, you will have the option to extend your Advantage and lock in today's pricing for multiple years.

Includes:

*Lube, oil & filter service

*Tire Rotations

*Top off all fluids

*Multi-point inspection

*Battery inspection

*Complimentary car was

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

