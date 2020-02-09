Awarded 2019, 2020

sales Rating

Anderson Honda- Best Experience ever. Go no further.

by Debbie on 09/02/2020

Fabulous experience from start to finish. Respectful, careful, expedient, and just overall the best car buying experience I have had. I came back and this is my second car purchase. Justin, James and Eric are top notch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
331 Reviews
Sort by:
Quality Dealership

Quality Dealership

by Wesley on 08/24/2020

Professional, knowledgeable service advisor (Jerard Sweetwine) and senior sales rep (Chris Baker). Both gracious and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Great Dealership!

Great Dealership!

by Shane on 08/23/2020

Friendly, knowledgeable, attentive employees from the time I walked through the door, up until I drove off in my certified used car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Anderson Honda

Anderson Honda

by Donna on 08/22/2020

Personalized professional service. I felt they actually were listening to me and customizing the experience to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Awesome Service

Awesome Service

by Rebecca on 08/21/2020

It was a great experience overall. I originally just came in for an oil change, but I had them do the inspection as well. It was a good thing I had it done because they found that my battery wasn't going to last much longer, so they replaced it for me. The gentleman I worked with also was able to find a $25 off coupon, so it wound up costing me less than was originally quoted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

The Power of Dreams

by Seth on 08/18/2020

The entire team at Anderson treated me like gold. Willetta is the most knowledgeable salesperson I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Thank you for a first-class experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Anderson Honda Cockeysville MD

by Kelvin on 08/16/2020

The whole overall experience was seamless.....kudos to Christine, the internet manager who was prompt to follow up with my online inquiry. She offered without hesitation aggressive pricing and a willingness to work with me. I was then handed off to Bert who was an excellent and affable sales consultant. He was very knowledgeable, listened to specifically what I was interested in. They didn't have what I wanted in stock but he did not try to sell me something else that they had in stock. Instead there was a willingness on his part and the dealership to go out and locate the vehicle which they did and do a swap with the other dealer. Bert communicated with me within a couple of days and we decided on a specific day and time of my choosing to close on the deal. On the day of purchase, Bert was very organized and efficient with going through the paperwork with me. He then went through the operations and intricacies of the vehicle me with. He left no stone unturned and was able to answer all of my questions. I was then handed off to Grace, the finance manager. She was a pleasure to work with. She went through all of the additional options that I could purchase but was never pushy, aggressive, or confrontational. I ended up purchasing an extended warranty at a very competitive price point. There is a willingness with all of them to want to work with you. As I reflect back, the whole experience was actually enjoyable. I would not hesitate at all to purchase any future Honda's from this dealership. In some ways if you are in the market to purchase a Honda, it would be a mistake to not purchase it from Anderson Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best place to buy, sell and service your car

by Howard on 08/16/2020

The level of customer service here is top notch. From start to finish I truly feel that the staff at Anderson Honda puts my needs first, go through every and all options and work at my pace so I can make an informed decision. They go above and beyond to ensure I'm equipped with all tools and resources to be able to make an important purchase decision. Jim Kelly, Eric Dyckman and Dustin in finance were superb and I couldn't have been treated better

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
ANDERSON HONDA REVIEW

ANDERSON HONDA REVIEW

by Edward on 08/10/2020

Quick and efficient and listened to my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Great experience!

Great experience!

by Kristian on 08/07/2020

Anderson did a great job of aligning my needs and wants and made sure I left with a great car and the best deal possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Honda service

Honda service

by Liza on 08/06/2020

Friendly, Courteous and Very professional team. Reasonable pricing and Extremely knowledgeable in their field of service. And also gives honest recommendations. You guys rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Wonderful service

Wonderful service

by Enelyn on 07/31/2020

Advisor was clear and thorough with the explanation of what needs to be done for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
First Time Buyer

First Time Buyer

by Victoria on 07/30/2020

As a first time car buyer, I had a very pleasant experience at Anderson Honda. Mike was a great salesman, knowledgeable about the cars on the lot and not pushy. The experience was smooth and I felt like a priority customer when I was shopping.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
A great experience

A great experience

by Chris_W on 07/26/2020

Willetta and Jason were amazing. Very friendly, low pressure, atmosphere where you are treated like an individual and not just a sales opportunity. It felt like I was among friends and colleagues. It was a great experience from beginning to end

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing and Professional People

by Gunther on 07/13/2020

Jim Kelly was extremely informative and helpful. Dustin was one of the most personable and friendly people Ive had the pleasure of dealing with. Overall an amazing experience and I would recommend Anderson to anyone buying a Honda in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Great experience!

Great experience!

by Mary on 07/07/2020

Willetta was sweet, knowledgeable and worked to make the deal work for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service experience with 2020 Ridgeline security false alarms

by Thomas on 07/02/2020

After I proved my case of a faulty security system on my Ridgeline, Anderson Honda diagnosed the problem and replaced the faulty synchronizer in the tailgate in a timely and professional manner. I love the complimentary car wash at every service visit which adds that extra touch of excellence to the customer experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Love Andersen Honda

Love Andersen Honda

by Richard on 07/02/2020

The knowledge and courtesy of the staff. Also a very pleasant, nice and clean place to wait in, whilst waiting for your car to get finished. (The cafe is wonderful when they are open but due to corona they were closed, lol)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A pleasant buying experience

by Carol on 07/02/2020

Friendliness, upfront attitude, knowledgeable, no haggling, helpful, availability of my salesman, no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Anderson Honda 2019 Honda CRV

by Michael on 06/21/2020

Very friendly service. I feel like I'm in the Honda family now. Great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Anderson Honda

Anderson Honda

by Reginald on 06/11/2020

very efficient, from the on-line scheduling to the pull-in reception. Comfortable clean waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
about our dealership

We're Going the Extra Mile with Anderson Advantage! Save in every way when you purchase a new Honda from Anderson. Receive 1 Year of scheduled maintenance at NO CHARGE, includes oil changes & tire rotations! Plus, you will have the option to extend your Advantage and lock in today's pricing for multiple years.

Includes:

*Lube, oil & filter service

*Tire Rotations

*Top off all fluids

*Multi-point inspection

*Battery inspection

*Complimentary car was

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

