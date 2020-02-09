sales Rating

The whole overall experience was seamless.....kudos to Christine, the internet manager who was prompt to follow up with my online inquiry. She offered without hesitation aggressive pricing and a willingness to work with me. I was then handed off to Bert who was an excellent and affable sales consultant. He was very knowledgeable, listened to specifically what I was interested in. They didn't have what I wanted in stock but he did not try to sell me something else that they had in stock. Instead there was a willingness on his part and the dealership to go out and locate the vehicle which they did and do a swap with the other dealer. Bert communicated with me within a couple of days and we decided on a specific day and time of my choosing to close on the deal. On the day of purchase, Bert was very organized and efficient with going through the paperwork with me. He then went through the operations and intricacies of the vehicle me with. He left no stone unturned and was able to answer all of my questions. I was then handed off to Grace, the finance manager. She was a pleasure to work with. She went through all of the additional options that I could purchase but was never pushy, aggressive, or confrontational. I ended up purchasing an extended warranty at a very competitive price point. There is a willingness with all of them to want to work with you. As I reflect back, the whole experience was actually enjoyable. I would not hesitate at all to purchase any future Honda's from this dealership. In some ways if you are in the market to purchase a Honda, it would be a mistake to not purchase it from Anderson Honda.