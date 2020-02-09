Anderson Honda- Best Experience ever. Go no further.
by Debbie on 09/02/2020
Fabulous experience from start to finish. Respectful, careful, expedient, and just overall the best car buying experience I have had. I came back and this is my second car purchase. Justin, James and Eric are top notch!
It was a great experience overall. I originally just came in for an oil change, but I had them do the inspection as well. It was a good thing I had it done because they found that my battery wasn't going to last much longer, so they replaced it for me. The gentleman I worked with also was able to find a $25 off coupon, so it wound up costing me less than was originally quoted.
The whole overall experience was seamless.....kudos to Christine, the internet manager who was prompt to follow up with my online inquiry. She offered without hesitation aggressive pricing and a willingness to work with me. I was then handed off to Bert who was an excellent and affable sales consultant. He was very knowledgeable, listened to specifically what I was interested in. They didn’t have what I wanted in stock but he did not try to sell me something else that they had in stock. Instead there was a willingness on his part and the dealership to go out and locate the vehicle which they did and do a swap with the other dealer. Bert communicated with me within a couple of days and we decided on a specific day and time of my choosing to close on the deal. On the day of purchase, Bert was very organized and efficient with going through the paperwork with me. He then went through the operations and intricacies of the vehicle me with. He left no stone unturned and was able to answer all of my questions. I was then handed off to Grace, the finance manager. She was a pleasure to work with. She went through all of the additional options that I could purchase but was never pushy, aggressive, or confrontational. I ended up purchasing an extended warranty at a very competitive price point. There is a willingness with all of them to want to work with you. As I reflect back, the whole experience was actually enjoyable. I would not hesitate at all to purchase any future Honda’s from this dealership. In some ways if you are in the market to purchase a Honda, it would be a mistake to not purchase it from Anderson Honda.
The level of customer service here is top notch. From start to finish I truly feel that the staff at Anderson Honda puts my needs first, go through every and all options and work at my pace so I can make an informed decision. They go above and beyond to ensure I'm equipped with all tools and resources to be able to make an important purchase decision. Jim Kelly, Eric Dyckman and Dustin in finance were superb and I couldn't have been treated better
As a first time car buyer, I had a very pleasant experience at Anderson Honda. Mike was a great salesman, knowledgeable about the cars on the lot and not pushy. The experience was smooth and I felt like a priority customer when I was shopping.
Willetta and Jason were amazing. Very friendly, low pressure, atmosphere where you are treated like an individual and not just a sales opportunity. It felt like I was among friends and colleagues. It was a great experience from beginning to end
Jim Kelly was extremely informative and helpful. Dustin was one of the most personable and friendly people Ive had the pleasure of dealing with. Overall an amazing experience and I would recommend Anderson to anyone buying a Honda in the future.
Service experience with 2020 Ridgeline security false alarms
by Thomas on 07/02/2020
After I proved my case of a faulty security system on my Ridgeline, Anderson Honda diagnosed the problem and replaced the faulty synchronizer in the tailgate in a timely and professional manner. I love the complimentary car wash at every service visit which adds that extra touch of excellence to the customer experience.
The knowledge and courtesy of the staff. Also a very pleasant, nice and clean place to wait in, whilst waiting for your car to get finished. (The cafe is wonderful when they are open but due to corona they were closed, lol)
