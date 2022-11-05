1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country from Ourisman becasue I previously bought a 2013 of the same brand with them in the past. I had a great experience the first time. Not so this time. They were aware that the radio screen had to be replaced before I even looked at the car. When I purchased the car they told me the part was on order and would be in, in a couple days. They also ordered a remote start for it and said that would also be in, in a couple days. I purchased the car at night so I could not see that someone had tried to pry out the head unit and radio screen on the car until the AM when the light hit it and I could see the gouges where it looked like someone had taken a flat head screw driver to it and made the gouges. I took my car in the day after I bought it for an alignment because it was pulling and I had concerns about the head unit sticking out. They gave me a loaner and told me they should get the parts on order in the next day or so and that they would just install everything at once. I was led to believe that would be by the end of the week. When I didn't receive a call from them for a couple of days, when they said they would call me the day after I dropped it off to let me know the status. I called them. They told me that the parts were in fact on back order and wouldn't be in for at least 2 weeks! I was told 2 days. I needed my car back so they told me to come get it and they would do all the repairs at once when the parts came in. I was very upset that I was lied to and miss led after several phone calls. When I took the car back I was told to speak with Jeff Borakove about my complaints. He offered to give me a free oil change package but I had already purchased that. That is when Mike Lewis stepped in and wanted to see what my issues were with the car. We went out to look at the radio screen that didn't work and the pulled out head unit and the gouges. He pushed all kinds of buttons on the radio like he didn't believe me that it didn't work. They were aware when they got the car into inventory that it didn't work. Also he looked at the head unit falling out like it was not a problem and told me the gouges were no big deal! No big deal??? It looks bad and I'm worried about resale value. He asked if I had kids and I said yes. He said "well they are going to mess it up anyway so this is nothing". REALLY!!! He just dismissed all my concerns about the time frame of when my parts would be in and about the way my dash looks with gouges in it. Mike then told me he would look into it the next day and give me a call on the status. I have yet to hear from him. I had resolved myself to the fact that my parts wouldn't be in and there was nothing I could do. Someone was trying to appease me by saying it would be a couple of days when in fact it will be weeks. But the way I was treated by the GM was down right wrong. You are supposed to make your customers feel good, not patronize them and tell them that its no big deal because your kids are going to mess it up anyway. How is he a GM???? This is NOT customer service. My husband wants me to return the car and go to a different dealership. I am thinking he may be right. I have had a good experience with them for the past 3 years but not anymore. Read more