Ourisman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Excellent New Truck Buying Experience with Andrew Thomas
by 05/11/2022on
I recently purchased a 2022 Ram 1500 at Ourisman's Clarksville dealership. Of the many vehicles I've purchased in the past, this was by far the most seamless and enjoyable, which I credit to working with Andrew Thomas. Andrew was extremely knowledgable about the Ram product line, walking me through configurations that would meet my needs for trailering and creature comforts. He and Juan worked with me to agree on a very reasonable price, especially considering the current truck market. The detailer team did an amazing job prepping the truck for take-home within a quick time frame. At no point did I feel stressed or pressured. I highly recommend reaching out to Andrew and his team for future car buying needs.
Whole team did a great job!
by 02/27/2022on
David Daniel's and whole team at Clarksville are true professionals!
Bait & Switch
by 02/16/2022on
I had a deal with another Jeep dealership. But Jacob Black at Clarksville dealership said he would beat the deal. No problem. He sent emails stating the #s. Jacob, had the written offer from other dealership. Went to pick car up from Clarksville Jeep. Upon, arriving Jacob said I have the numbers, and everything I asked for. We then went into a conversation about how I have had two bad experiences at the dealership. Jacob said no problem, and it won’t happen this time. Third strike. The dealership then changed the #s by $200+ more on lease. Where is Jacob Black. Hiding in the back. After a long process to get my keys back. One manager greeted me with a story why his deal was better. Then a phone call when I was down the road by the manager Jason who decided to curse at me. I did follow suit with some language. In the end they lie to get you in. They bait and switch. Stay away from Clarksville Jeep unless you like to be screwed.
Smooth & Seamless Purchase
by 01/11/2022on
Purchased 2021 Gladiator from Oursiman of Clarksville - after deciding on trim level everything else went pretty smooth - everyone to the salesman, sales manager, and finance dept. everyone did a wonderful job throughout the entire purchase transaction - I was at the dealership for a total of 90mins start to finish (not including test drives) highly recommend
Five-Star Customer Service
by 01/07/2022on
Many thanks to the staff at Ourisman-Clarksville,MD, especially our salesman, Mitch, who fulfilled our vehicle goals. Mitch provided five-star customer service and was a consummate professional. Thanks again!!!
Three Times and your out!!
by 12/02/2021on
Took my 2019 1500 limited here on three different occasions. And each time when I received my truck back it had body damage. Gave them a bad review on their survey for bad service and the General Manager Jeff said I was no longer welcome there. Stay Away!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Experience Ever!
by 09/10/2020on
Ourisman of Clarksville is nothing but helpful through out the process! From first contact, to follow up after the sale it was nothing short of excellent!
Terrible service!
by 06/27/2020on
Took my car in and service advisor agreed to add a switch for new lights. Instead, they cut out the lights. No joke, they said they couldn't get a switch! Overcharged for oil change and acknowledged they were wrong but have refused to process the refund. Now, they won’t call back. STAY AWAY! Safford Jeep is great...go there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beware of the Asian Scammer
by 09/19/2019on
Went to discuss numbers on a vehicle, that number wasn't in my range so I left the dealership only to receive a phone call promising me an "Out the Door" price that was well below their initial offer. Got there with check in hand only to get hassled all the way "Out the Door". Long story short this [non-permissible content removed] (Sales Manager) ran my credit which totally wasn't necessary and said that it was a mistake. This dealership isn't to be trusted. Please don't waste your time!
Mislead
by 08/10/2019on
Horrible experience. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. The finance department screwed up something on their end and then called me continuously telling me I owed them money. They claimed to have made a payment on my behalf. I called Chrysler Capital who financed the lease and they said that the dealer didnt pay them anything and there would be no reason why I should pay the dealership anything after the fact. I never got an explanation or an apology when I called the dealer back after speaking to Chrysler. The finance manager refused to return any calls after the fact. I regret giving this place my business. Even Chrysler Capital apologized for the dealership and their harassment. They did the typical BS to make a deal and then went back on their word multiple times. They even tried saying my signed lease agreement was wrong and that it wasnt valid due to their error and that the guy that wrote up the papers no longer worked there. The whole experience was a joke.
Excellent experience
by 03/12/2019on
Jason and Mitch went out of their way to help me purchase a beautiful jeep. I recommend everybody give them a call. Thanks guys
THANK YOU LEONIE!!!!!
by 09/07/2018on
This was our first visit to ourisman service department, it was not by choice as we had to have our daughters jeep towed in while she was traveling from michigan to her new duty station at fort meade. Ourisman took a very scary and stressful situation for our daughter ( and us) and made it better. Leonie called me as soon as the jeep arrived to the dealership she gave me a time line for when the vehicle would be in for diagnosis and told me she would call with updates. I asked her if she would work with us and our warranty from michigan she said if I faxed her all the information she would do everything she could. Even before promised the jeep was in and diagnosed leonie called me with all the information made the calls to our warranty company and handled everything for us. I am happy to say our daughter will be picking her jeep up today from leonie at ourisman chrysler, dodge, jeep, ram. As I stated above this was our first visit to ourisman service department but will not be our last!!!! They will be our choice service department while our daughter is stationed in md. Thank you leonie and staff at ourisman service dept. A++++ job!!!!!!!!! <div><br></div>
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Only RAM Service Center in the DMV You Should Go To
by 10/07/2017on
Having lived in multiple locations around the DMV, I was getting ready to write off RAM (multiple trucks/jeeps, long time owner) due to horrible customer service everywhere I went over the last five years. I recently settled down in MD and visited the Ourisman Clarksville location. I was blown away because Jackie opened the service center not just on time (a first for me), but a couple minutes early and greeted everyone with a warm smile (another first). Even though the appointment I scheduled online didn't show in their system, she was empathetic, professional, got me registered and my vehicle in the shop faster than I've ever experienced. All I was having done was a 10k service and tire rotation. However this was the first time it took less than two hours even with an appointment. In and out in 47 minutes. I have the receipt to prove it. She let me know what was covered and the price for my additional requests up front instead of the usual "Why are you telling me at check-out that the XXX service cost an additional $149?" The waiting area was immaculate and very comfortable. There was reading, TV, vending and other entertainment for all types of adults and kids. I'm sold and would drive by other locations to come here. *cough* Alexandria and Fairfax *cough* Kudos to Jackie P., Berry K. and the Ourisman Clarksville team. You just gained a loyal customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Knowledgeable and approachable salesman
by 05/14/2017on
My wife and I had previously visited Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Clarksville for routine service checks but this was the first time we had visited while searching for a new car. Ourisman salesman, Tim Schroeder, provided outstanding service by listening to what we wanted without the typical salesman tough guy persona. His knowledge and determination to provide us with top-notch customer service not only helped us decide the right vehicle for our family but also added to the outstanding reputation we have for this dealership. We highly recommend Tim to all future customers who are looking for quality service and a salesman who is understanding of the customer’s needs.
What a awesome experience I had
by 03/10/2017on
I want to first start by saying wow the professionalism that this dealer embraces was a breath of fresh air from the time I entered the building til when I drove off in my new car! Raymon Walford my sales person was amazing I came in with challenging credit and he told me I will makesure you leave with your car he called me the next day with great news that I could come pick up my new car never did he brush me off because of my credit situation instead he gave me results! Amazing experience to him for his work.
Problems from the begining
by 02/10/2017on
I purchased a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country from Ourisman becasue I previously bought a 2013 of the same brand with them in the past. I had a great experience the first time. Not so this time. They were aware that the radio screen had to be replaced before I even looked at the car. When I purchased the car they told me the part was on order and would be in, in a couple days. They also ordered a remote start for it and said that would also be in, in a couple days. I purchased the car at night so I could not see that someone had tried to pry out the head unit and radio screen on the car until the AM when the light hit it and I could see the gouges where it looked like someone had taken a flat head screw driver to it and made the gouges. I took my car in the day after I bought it for an alignment because it was pulling and I had concerns about the head unit sticking out. They gave me a loaner and told me they should get the parts on order in the next day or so and that they would just install everything at once. I was led to believe that would be by the end of the week. When I didn't receive a call from them for a couple of days, when they said they would call me the day after I dropped it off to let me know the status. I called them. They told me that the parts were in fact on back order and wouldn't be in for at least 2 weeks! I was told 2 days. I needed my car back so they told me to come get it and they would do all the repairs at once when the parts came in. I was very upset that I was lied to and miss led after several phone calls. When I took the car back I was told to speak with Jeff Borakove about my complaints. He offered to give me a free oil change package but I had already purchased that. That is when Mike Lewis stepped in and wanted to see what my issues were with the car. We went out to look at the radio screen that didn't work and the pulled out head unit and the gouges. He pushed all kinds of buttons on the radio like he didn't believe me that it didn't work. They were aware when they got the car into inventory that it didn't work. Also he looked at the head unit falling out like it was not a problem and told me the gouges were no big deal! No big deal??? It looks bad and I'm worried about resale value. He asked if I had kids and I said yes. He said "well they are going to mess it up anyway so this is nothing". REALLY!!! He just dismissed all my concerns about the time frame of when my parts would be in and about the way my dash looks with gouges in it. Mike then told me he would look into it the next day and give me a call on the status. I have yet to hear from him. I had resolved myself to the fact that my parts wouldn't be in and there was nothing I could do. Someone was trying to appease me by saying it would be a couple of days when in fact it will be weeks. But the way I was treated by the GM was down right wrong. You are supposed to make your customers feel good, not patronize them and tell them that its no big deal because your kids are going to mess it up anyway. How is he a GM???? This is NOT customer service. My husband wants me to return the car and go to a different dealership. I am thinking he may be right. I have had a good experience with them for the past 3 years but not anymore.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Highly Disappointed Experience
by 02/04/2017on
Let me begin by saying my entire family is currently chrysler customers but my disappointment here started before I ever entered into the doors. I found a vehicle online, contacted the dealer not one, or two but three times I was told I will call you back in 20 minutes or less and never returned the call. The only person that kept his word was Ace. When I finally brought my vehicle in the sales manager made Ace offer me 2000 for my trade in. That's 4000 less than the lowest trade amount on any trade in service Nada, Kbb, BBV. I have never been more disappointed in a dealership in my entire life. I hope Bobby Ourisman sees what am incredible disservice his organization is to the community. I would not recommend this dealership to any of my colleagues, neighbors or friends. To Ace, you should seriously consider going to work for a more reputable dealer that deserves to have someone like you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Buying from them for over 30 years
by 01/01/2016on
We've bought 6 or 7 cars from Ourisman - Fred always gets us the best deal and Dwayne makes sure our vehicle service is fast and well done. Having the sales and service staff greet us by name each time we are there is a welcome surprise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle would not start after their recall repairs
by 10/07/2014on
Should have known better than to return to this dealership!!! Took my Grand Cherokee in for recall work after being told that it had to be done this week or the parts would be gone. After they did the recall work, I was given a long list of recommended services (several thousand dollars worth) to be done that I declined. When my wife went to pick it up, it would not start and they asked for $500 to fix it. I will not return and you should not entertain the thought of going either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service
by 03/31/2014on
This dealership is great. Our salesman, Dan was patient and accommodating. I would recommend Ourisman to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My Purchase of a New Wrangler with Jason K. at Ourisman
by 03/27/2014on
Jason K. was a great salesperson and he single-handedly provided me with a very positive buying experience at Ourisman. I would recommend this dealership to a friend due to my experience with Jason.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
