Jim Coleman Honda

12441 Auto Dr, Clarksville, MD 21029
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best

by Kelsey Mahon on 05/04/2022

John Panetta is the best; I've purchased 4 vehicles through him because of his excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Shakil Choudhury on 05/12/2022

Thank you. I am satisfied with your quality of work. But the labour charge is high.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Lucas Webster on 05/09/2022

Mr. Burke is an excellent service assistant. Thorough, detailed, and knowledgeable. He takes time to explain the service items needed and is always personal and professional to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied

by Anna on 04/26/2022

We were offered a decent trade-in value for the minivan we were downsizing, and Jim Coleman had a Honda Pilot that fit our needs. The manager thanked us even though we were not going to buy that day. When we went back a few days later, the process of buying the car was easy and did not take too long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Jim Coleman

by E Moy on 04/22/2022

I was completely happy with service at Jim Coleman. Tim Murray, the technical service advisor, had my car done in about 1/2 hour. The car was serviced for an oil change, tire rotation and complementary check up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Great Service

by M on 04/20/2022

Our rep takes good care of customers. He explains all the options and pricing. We have trusted this dealership for over ten years now. If he isn't there and we have something needing attention, all the other people are also fantastic. Very friendly and knowledgeable group of people here! Never a bad experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine Service

by Becky on 04/19/2022

Short wait. Courteous staff. Questions answered. Great experience with service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Exceptional

by Civic Owner on 04/18/2022

The staff are always helpful and welcoming, while providing exceptional customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Experience

by clavezza on 04/06/2022

Great overall experience from explanation of service to total time waiting in waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you!

by Anon on 03/29/2022

Extrey satisfied with my purchase. Worked with me to get the car to a price I could work with and we're patient as I figured out car insurance rates on several vehicles. At no time did I feel influenced to go a certain direction. They made sure I was aware of everything I was inquiring about and presented all options based on what I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CRV review

by Chuck N on 03/28/2022

This is my 4th Honda purchased from Jim Coleman Honda. What I appreciate most is that I have been able to deal with the same sales staff for each of my purchase, so I feel they understand what I desire in a car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Salesman/Dealership experience

by Dan A on 03/27/2022

From start to finish my car buying experience at Jim Coleman Honda was exceptional. Make sure you ask for George Devine, excellent salesman who I shared a lot of laughs with. No games, no gimmicks, just a great place to buy a car from. I equally recieved excellent service from Jim Coleman Toyota. I highly recommend looking at all Jim Coleman dealerships when making your net purhase. Not Today!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional salesman

by TH on 02/22/2022

Lawrence Kim guided us to the right vehicle in the best manner possible and was open to negotiate with us with the price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repairs

by John Todd on 02/06/2022

I always feel that JC Honda treats their customers like family. I went to another dealership out of necessity, and felt like they were looking at me as a walking ATM machine. I pulled my car from them and came back "home" to Jim Coleman Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Tech

by cliff on 01/12/2022

Cliff is always helpful, knowledgeable and service minded.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tessie

by Tessie on 12/22/2021

The service manager was very sweet & was wonderful to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by A J Oport on 12/15/2021

Great customer service and technical support

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pricy

by Meka on 12/01/2021

Shop supplies fee??? What is that? And they charge $35 for it. The labor is overpriced it’s double the cost of the parts. This is good facility but it’s just too pricy.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jim Coleman

by Steve J on 11/21/2021

Excellent service. Professional staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Normal excellence

by Regular maintenance on 11/21/2021

Tim Murray and the shop crew always make me feel like a VIP.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My Service Experience

by M G on 11/19/2021

My experience with the dealership was exceptional. From the moment I arrived everyone was helpful. I met with Cliff and he went over everything that was needed to be done on my car. I really like that. Cliff is very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Mission Statement

It Is Our Stated Policy ... To Treat ... Every Visitor ...To Our Dealership ... As An Honored Guest ... In Our Home ... EveryDay ... EveryTime ... Without Fail ... No Exceptions.

We appreciate you taking the time today to visit our Honda dealer web site in Clarksville. Our goal is to give you an interactive tour of our new and used Honda inventory, as well as allow you to conveniently get a quote, schedule a service appointment, or apply for financing.

At our Maryland Honda dealership in Clarksville, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our Honda dealer web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries you may have.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (6)
English
Ukrainian
Russian
Chinese

