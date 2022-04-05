Jim Coleman Honda
Customer Reviews of Jim Coleman Honda
The Best
by 05/04/2022on
John Panetta is the best; I've purchased 4 vehicles through him because of his excellent customer service.
Oil change
by 05/12/2022on
Thank you. I am satisfied with your quality of work. But the labour charge is high.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 05/09/2022on
Mr. Burke is an excellent service assistant. Thorough, detailed, and knowledgeable. He takes time to explain the service items needed and is always personal and professional to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best
by 05/04/2022on
John Panetta is the best; I've purchased 4 vehicles through him because of his excellent customer service.
Satisfied
by 04/26/2022on
We were offered a decent trade-in value for the minivan we were downsizing, and Jim Coleman had a Honda Pilot that fit our needs. The manager thanked us even though we were not going to buy that day. When we went back a few days later, the process of buying the car was easy and did not take too long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service at Jim Coleman
by 04/22/2022on
I was completely happy with service at Jim Coleman. Tim Murray, the technical service advisor, had my car done in about 1/2 hour. The car was serviced for an oil change, tire rotation and complementary check up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Great Service
by 04/20/2022on
Our rep takes good care of customers. He explains all the options and pricing. We have trusted this dealership for over ten years now. If he isn't there and we have something needing attention, all the other people are also fantastic. Very friendly and knowledgeable group of people here! Never a bad experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Service
by 04/19/2022on
Short wait. Courteous staff. Questions answered. Great experience with service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Exceptional
by 04/18/2022on
The staff are always helpful and welcoming, while providing exceptional customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Experience
by 04/06/2022on
Great overall experience from explanation of service to total time waiting in waiting room.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 03/29/2022on
Extrey satisfied with my purchase. Worked with me to get the car to a price I could work with and we're patient as I figured out car insurance rates on several vehicles. At no time did I feel influenced to go a certain direction. They made sure I was aware of everything I was inquiring about and presented all options based on what I wanted
CRV review
by 03/28/2022on
This is my 4th Honda purchased from Jim Coleman Honda. What I appreciate most is that I have been able to deal with the same sales staff for each of my purchase, so I feel they understand what I desire in a car purchase.
Best Salesman/Dealership experience
by 03/27/2022on
From start to finish my car buying experience at Jim Coleman Honda was exceptional. Make sure you ask for George Devine, excellent salesman who I shared a lot of laughs with. No games, no gimmicks, just a great place to buy a car from. I equally recieved excellent service from Jim Coleman Toyota. I highly recommend looking at all Jim Coleman dealerships when making your net purhase. Not Today!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional salesman
by 02/22/2022on
Lawrence Kim guided us to the right vehicle in the best manner possible and was open to negotiate with us with the price.
Repairs
by 02/06/2022on
I always feel that JC Honda treats their customers like family. I went to another dealership out of necessity, and felt like they were looking at me as a walking ATM machine. I pulled my car from them and came back "home" to Jim Coleman Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Tech
by 01/12/2022on
Cliff is always helpful, knowledgeable and service minded.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tessie
by 12/22/2021on
The service manager was very sweet & was wonderful to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 12/15/2021on
Great customer service and technical support
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pricy
by 12/01/2021on
Shop supplies fee??? What is that? And they charge $35 for it. The labor is overpriced it’s double the cost of the parts. This is good facility but it’s just too pricy.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jim Coleman
by 11/21/2021on
Excellent service. Professional staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Normal excellence
by 11/21/2021on
Tim Murray and the shop crew always make me feel like a VIP.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My Service Experience
by 11/19/2021on
My experience with the dealership was exceptional. From the moment I arrived everyone was helpful. I met with Cliff and he went over everything that was needed to be done on my car. I really like that. Cliff is very knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mission Statement
It Is Our Stated Policy ... To Treat ... Every Visitor ...To Our Dealership ... As An Honored Guest ... In Our Home ... EveryDay ... EveryTime ... Without Fail ... No Exceptions.
We appreciate you taking the time today to visit our Honda dealer web site in Clarksville. Our goal is to give you an interactive tour of our new and used Honda inventory, as well as allow you to conveniently get a quote, schedule a service appointment, or apply for financing.
At our Maryland Honda dealership in Clarksville, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our Honda dealer web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content.
Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries you may have.