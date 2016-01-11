5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Very positive experience with this dealership. Went in to test drive the new (and very much in-demand) F-pace. It ended up being a bit more car than I wanted at this point. Worked with Will. Nice, kind, low-key and patient. Next time I went in it was to test drive an Audi Q5 they had on the lot as a trade-in. I'd done my research on the car. This time worked with Sam, another extremely knowledgable and helpful guy. Both salesmen were low key, low pressure, and patient - just what you look for in the experience of buying a car. I did my comparison research and test drives of other vehicles, and decided to purchase the Audi Q5. Went in for a repeat visit, negotiated a price that was fair to both parties, completed the paperwork and drove away same day in a freshly washed, already detailed car. Again, no hard sell for extras, and very helpful people throughout the process and in the finance office as we paid. Now a word about the GM, Chris Smith, who had said a friendly hello to me on my first visit in there. As I drove home in the vehicle, I noticed a small chip in the windshield that I hadn't seen before. Turned around and drove back, and was personally assured by Chris Smith that all I had to do was call him, and he'd have it fixed. This is service with a smile, all the way round. Can't recommend them highly enough. Buying a car is time consuming and can be stressful at the wrong dealerships. This is one of the right dealerships, both for Jaguar and Land Rovers, and for the other top drawer cars they often have on their lot as trade-ins. Nice people, low key, low stress experience, fair prices and good treatment. I'd recommend them to everyone, and indeed, just shared my experience with my neighbor who's headed there next week.