Great job
by 11/01/2016on
Very positive experience with this dealership. Went in to test drive the new (and very much in-demand) F-pace. It ended up being a bit more car than I wanted at this point. Worked with Will. Nice, kind, low-key and patient. Next time I went in it was to test drive an Audi Q5 they had on the lot as a trade-in. I'd done my research on the car. This time worked with Sam, another extremely knowledgable and helpful guy. Both salesmen were low key, low pressure, and patient - just what you look for in the experience of buying a car. I did my comparison research and test drives of other vehicles, and decided to purchase the Audi Q5. Went in for a repeat visit, negotiated a price that was fair to both parties, completed the paperwork and drove away same day in a freshly washed, already detailed car. Again, no hard sell for extras, and very helpful people throughout the process and in the finance office as we paid. Now a word about the GM, Chris Smith, who had said a friendly hello to me on my first visit in there. As I drove home in the vehicle, I noticed a small chip in the windshield that I hadn't seen before. Turned around and drove back, and was personally assured by Chris Smith that all I had to do was call him, and he'd have it fixed. This is service with a smile, all the way round. Can't recommend them highly enough. Buying a car is time consuming and can be stressful at the wrong dealerships. This is one of the right dealerships, both for Jaguar and Land Rovers, and for the other top drawer cars they often have on their lot as trade-ins. Nice people, low key, low stress experience, fair prices and good treatment. I'd recommend them to everyone, and indeed, just shared my experience with my neighbor who's headed there next week.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My First Range Rover
by 06/03/2015on
I just purchased my third new Range Rover from them. First time buying a Range rover. My salesman, John takes great care of me. He was very patient with me and stayed late to finish my paperwork. Would highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/29/2015on
My salesman was very professional and willing to do what it took to make the deal. Very satisfied with my experience.
My vehicle purchase experience
by 04/25/2015on
Larry, Larry and Larry. An awesome salesperson and human being. He is full of enthusiasm and loves his job. He made me feel welcome, important and had a very good sense of humor. He made my buying process pleasant and enjoyable and is the only reason I would come back for my next vehicle purchase.
Best Car Buying Experience - Jim Coleman Land Rover
by 03/24/2015on
1. The Sales Specialist (Mr. Pridgeon) was very kind, courteous, and knowledgeable about the cars. 2. They were not overly agressive and made my experience very comfortable. 3. The Finance Specialist (Mr. King) exhausted every means to get me the best deal possible. 3. The General Mgr. offered me a very generous deal. 4. Lastly, they weren't overly agressive (which can be a deal breaker for me). They let me make the choice to purchase and choose the vehicle of choice and I didn't feel the least bit pressured or intimidated. These are the perfect characteristics that I like in a dealership and I will most definitely come back for a future purchase. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Range Rover Sport
by 03/16/2015on
John Melvin was very helpful and accommodating to my needs. The finance department worked within my guidelines and made sure I was happy with the terms.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WONDERFUL experience!...ask for Jerry Cave
by 02/05/2015on
It was the best car buying experience we've had. They gave us information over the phone & gained our trust; & when we got there, everything was as we had been told. The staff was all very friendly & personable; and we'd definitely come back, as well as send refferals.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Car Shopper
by 11/19/2014on
Gary is my dealer and he has made my car shopping such a pleasant experience. He helped me find my dream car with a very reasonable price. I highly recommend Gary to anyone who is looking for a Jaguar or Land Rover. You won't regret!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jim Coleman Jaguar
by 09/30/2014on
My representative Adrian J was efficient, and a pleasure to work with. It was the most pleasant car buying experience ever!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jim Coleman Land Rover Jaguar
by 07/01/2014on
Adrian J was very helpful and treated me as if I were buying a Jaguar when I purchased my Santa Fe. He made sure I was a happy customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BUYER BEWARE
by 01/09/2014on
Bought a used LS460 nothing but problems, found out the car has been wrecked and the paints starting to peal, told was traded in by sales manager, car came from Florida after two owners, major oil leak, parking assist stop working, car was wrecked my fault for trusting and spending close to 40 K on junk
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
0 certified pre-owned
