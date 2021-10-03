Skip to main content
Antwerpen Nissan

12451 Auto Dr, Clarksville, MD 21029
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Antwerpen Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(45)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
45 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service

by Chris on 06/27/2019

All problems were fixed and I received a car wash voucher. Very pleased!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Matt Cooper

by Kim on 06/26/2019

Matt Cooper is definitely an awesome salesman. He has so much patience and a great wealth of knowledge. He made my car buying experience very seamless and enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional service

by Mhurtado on 04/05/2019

Frankie and the whole team were awesome! I would definitely recommend Antwerpen Nissan to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service and Buying Experience

by Fanny on 01/31/2019

My husband and I purchased a car from this dealership and we were blown away by the exceptional service we received. Andrew Mason was just amazing and he did a great job at helping us finding the right car and purchasing option. I highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Nissan Kicks Purhase

by Samantha.Pino on 01/23/2019

Service was friendly and extremely prompt- I was helped as soon as I walked in the door! All questions were answered knowledably and respectfully- even before I knew to ask some of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Nasimul on 01/08/2019

Great Service. I went in at 4:00 pm and was done by 4:30 pm . And the car was serviced, cleaned and tires are rotated during this time. Definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Quintyn on 12/31/2018

Quick service and I like the text message notification for updates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very positive experience

by Rogue on 12/29/2018

Very friendly and knowledgeable service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Srini on 12/27/2018

Great Service and team. They know Customer for the value and money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

More than i expect for less than i expect

by NissanLover on 11/28/2018

i took my car in for a routine oil change and had a problem with a door. They actually pulled me out with the technician who showed me what the issue was and told me how they were going to fix it. They also fixed a piece of rubber that was hanging off. as far as i can tell, they didn't "UP" my charge.. I got great service for a reasonable rate and have in the 4 years that i've gotten my service here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Antwerpen nissan

by Ryanvanfossen on 10/04/2018

What a great experience between mike , Greg and Dave things could not have been better recommend this dealer to everyone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast efficient service

by Edmunds.com on 09/20/2018

Antwerpen Nissan is so efficient and fast, the premises are clean and organized. I found the whole experience delightful. Not what usual happens with garage services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and helpful staff

by JW on 09/16/2018

The staff at Antwerpen were very helpful. Buying a car is a huge purchase, so it is vital to be happy. I appreciate the staff at Antwerpen helping me to find something that I am truly happy with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service at Antwerpen Nissan - Clarksville, MD

by Mike on 08/30/2018

Good Value for services rendered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

car service review

by DeeWhite on 06/13/2018

As always, service was efficient, the work was complete, the service rep was great in explaining what was done and added qualifying discounts available at the time. The lounge area is clean and comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Regular service with Exceptional experience

by Butler90 on 02/18/2018

Took my car in for routine maintenance at 49k mile. Entire service team is welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable. Mike was able to get my car serviced, keep me updated and back out on the road. Even though they were extremely busy and it took longer then expected, the level of customer service I received while at the dealership made the wait worth it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan maintenance

by Georgel2 on 01/16/2018

Excellent service. Phil and others were professional and very helpful. Many thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Car Buying Experience

by Jonesy21 on 02/01/2017

I purchased my Nissan Rogue on the last day of January. After shopping around I found the lowest price at Antwerpen Nissan in Clarksville. They had the color I was looking for and the folks there stayed late to wrap up the deal and were eager to make my experience perfect. I got my Rogue here and you should too. A+++

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible Customer Service

by neshonia on 05/17/2016

I'm a first time car buyer and I was recommended to this dealership by a friend so I decided to go check it out despite the fact that it is a hour away. I was immediately brushed off by Greg the salesman who was very rude and obnoxious to me the entire time. He told me that before I take the car on a test drive I "should know how much it cost so I don't waste his time." In a business that requires people to pay thousands of dollars for there products you would expect the customer service would be a lot more professional. T=After that he proceeded to show me the total price for the car which included FIVE thousand dollars for taxes and fees! I was appalled I have never heard of such a thing in my life! I am very disappointed in this service and I will never return to this location again. I advice anyone going to this location not to work with Greg he does not care about helping the customer only about scamming impressionable first time car buyers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
about our dealership

