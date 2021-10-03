2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I'm a first time car buyer and I was recommended to this dealership by a friend so I decided to go check it out despite the fact that it is a hour away. I was immediately brushed off by Greg the salesman who was very rude and obnoxious to me the entire time. He told me that before I take the car on a test drive I "should know how much it cost so I don't waste his time." In a business that requires people to pay thousands of dollars for there products you would expect the customer service would be a lot more professional. T=After that he proceeded to show me the total price for the car which included FIVE thousand dollars for taxes and fees! I was appalled I have never heard of such a thing in my life! I am very disappointed in this service and I will never return to this location again. I advice anyone going to this location not to work with Greg he does not care about helping the customer only about scamming impressionable first time car buyers. Read more