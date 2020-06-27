Terrible service!
Took my car in and service advisor agreed to add a switch for new lights. Instead, they cut out the lights. No joke, they said they couldn't get a switch! Overcharged for oil change and acknowledged they were wrong but have refused to process the refund. Now, they won’t call back. STAY AWAY! Safford Jeep is great...go there.
Beware of the Asian Scammer
Went to discuss numbers on a vehicle, that number wasn't in my range so I left the dealership only to receive a phone call promising me an "Out the Door" price that was well below their initial offer. Got there with check in hand only to get hassled all the way "Out the Door". Long story short this [non-permissible content removed] (Sales Manager) ran my credit which totally wasn't necessary and said that it was a mistake. This dealership isn't to be trusted. Please don't waste your time!
Mislead
Horrible experience. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. The finance department screwed up something on their end and then called me continuously telling me I owed them money. They claimed to have made a payment on my behalf. I called Chrysler Capital who financed the lease and they said that the dealer didnt pay them anything and there would be no reason why I should pay the dealership anything after the fact. I never got an explanation or an apology when I called the dealer back after speaking to Chrysler. The finance manager refused to return any calls after the fact. I regret giving this place my business. Even Chrysler Capital apologized for the dealership and their harassment. They did the typical BS to make a deal and then went back on their word multiple times. They even tried saying my signed lease agreement was wrong and that it wasnt valid due to their error and that the guy that wrote up the papers no longer worked there. The whole experience was a joke.
Excellent experience
Jason and Mitch went out of their way to help me purchase a beautiful jeep. I recommend everybody give them a call. Thanks guys
THANK YOU LEONIE!!!!!
This was our first visit to ourisman service department, it was not by choice as we had to have our daughters jeep towed in while she was traveling from michigan to her new duty station at fort meade. Ourisman took a very scary and stressful situation for our daughter ( and us) and made it better. Leonie called me as soon as the jeep arrived to the dealership she gave me a time line for when the vehicle would be in for diagnosis and told me she would call with updates. I asked her if she would work with us and our warranty from michigan she said if I faxed her all the information she would do everything she could. Even before promised the jeep was in and diagnosed leonie called me with all the information made the calls to our warranty company and handled everything for us. I am happy to say our daughter will be picking her jeep up today from leonie at ourisman chrysler, dodge, jeep, ram. As I stated above this was our first visit to ourisman service department but will not be our last!!!! They will be our choice service department while our daughter is stationed in md. Thank you leonie and staff at ourisman service dept. A++++ job!!!!!!!!! <div><br></div>
Only RAM Service Center in the DMV You Should Go To
Having lived in multiple locations around the DMV, I was getting ready to write off RAM (multiple trucks/jeeps, long time owner) due to horrible customer service everywhere I went over the last five years. I recently settled down in MD and visited the Ourisman Clarksville location. I was blown away because Jackie opened the service center not just on time (a first for me), but a couple minutes early and greeted everyone with a warm smile (another first). Even though the appointment I scheduled online didn't show in their system, she was empathetic, professional, got me registered and my vehicle in the shop faster than I've ever experienced. All I was having done was a 10k service and tire rotation. However this was the first time it took less than two hours even with an appointment. In and out in 47 minutes. I have the receipt to prove it. She let me know what was covered and the price for my additional requests up front instead of the usual "Why are you telling me at check-out that the XXX service cost an additional $149?" The waiting area was immaculate and very comfortable. There was reading, TV, vending and other entertainment for all types of adults and kids. I'm sold and would drive by other locations to come here. *cough* Alexandria and Fairfax *cough* Kudos to Jackie P., Berry K. and the Ourisman Clarksville team. You just gained a loyal customer.
Knowledgeable and approachable salesman
My wife and I had previously visited Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Clarksville for routine service checks but this was the first time we had visited while searching for a new car. Ourisman salesman, Tim Schroeder, provided outstanding service by listening to what we wanted without the typical salesman tough guy persona. His knowledge and determination to provide us with top-notch customer service not only helped us decide the right vehicle for our family but also added to the outstanding reputation we have for this dealership. We highly recommend Tim to all future customers who are looking for quality service and a salesman who is understanding of the customer’s needs.
What a awesome experience I had
I want to first start by saying wow the professionalism that this dealer embraces was a breath of fresh air from the time I entered the building til when I drove off in my new car! Raymon Walford my sales person was amazing I came in with challenging credit and he told me I will makesure you leave with your car he called me the next day with great news that I could come pick up my new car never did he brush me off because of my credit situation instead he gave me results! Amazing experience to him for his work.
Problems from the begining
I purchased a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country from Ourisman becasue I previously bought a 2013 of the same brand with them in the past. I had a great experience the first time. Not so this time. They were aware that the radio screen had to be replaced before I even looked at the car. When I purchased the car they told me the part was on order and would be in, in a couple days. They also ordered a remote start for it and said that would also be in, in a couple days. I purchased the car at night so I could not see that someone had tried to pry out the head unit and radio screen on the car until the AM when the light hit it and I could see the gouges where it looked like someone had taken a flat head screw driver to it and made the gouges. I took my car in the day after I bought it for an alignment because it was pulling and I had concerns about the head unit sticking out. They gave me a loaner and told me they should get the parts on order in the next day or so and that they would just install everything at once. I was led to believe that would be by the end of the week. When I didn't receive a call from them for a couple of days, when they said they would call me the day after I dropped it off to let me know the status. I called them. They told me that the parts were in fact on back order and wouldn't be in for at least 2 weeks! I was told 2 days. I needed my car back so they told me to come get it and they would do all the repairs at once when the parts came in. I was very upset that I was lied to and miss led after several phone calls. When I took the car back I was told to speak with Jeff Borakove about my complaints. He offered to give me a free oil change package but I had already purchased that. That is when Mike Lewis stepped in and wanted to see what my issues were with the car. We went out to look at the radio screen that didn't work and the pulled out head unit and the gouges. He pushed all kinds of buttons on the radio like he didn't believe me that it didn't work. They were aware when they got the car into inventory that it didn't work. Also he looked at the head unit falling out like it was not a problem and told me the gouges were no big deal! No big deal??? It looks bad and I'm worried about resale value. He asked if I had kids and I said yes. He said "well they are going to mess it up anyway so this is nothing". REALLY!!! He just dismissed all my concerns about the time frame of when my parts would be in and about the way my dash looks with gouges in it. Mike then told me he would look into it the next day and give me a call on the status. I have yet to hear from him. I had resolved myself to the fact that my parts wouldn't be in and there was nothing I could do. Someone was trying to appease me by saying it would be a couple of days when in fact it will be weeks. But the way I was treated by the GM was down right wrong. You are supposed to make your customers feel good, not patronize them and tell them that its no big deal because your kids are going to mess it up anyway. How is he a GM???? This is NOT customer service. My husband wants me to return the car and go to a different dealership. I am thinking he may be right. I have had a good experience with them for the past 3 years but not anymore.
Highly Disappointed Experience
Let me begin by saying my entire family is currently chrysler customers but my disappointment here started before I ever entered into the doors. I found a vehicle online, contacted the dealer not one, or two but three times I was told I will call you back in 20 minutes or less and never returned the call. The only person that kept his word was Ace. When I finally brought my vehicle in the sales manager made Ace offer me 2000 for my trade in. That's 4000 less than the lowest trade amount on any trade in service Nada, Kbb, BBV. I have never been more disappointed in a dealership in my entire life. I hope Bobby Ourisman sees what am incredible disservice his organization is to the community. I would not recommend this dealership to any of my colleagues, neighbors or friends. To Ace, you should seriously consider going to work for a more reputable dealer that deserves to have someone like you.
Buying from them for over 30 years
We've bought 6 or 7 cars from Ourisman - Fred always gets us the best deal and Dwayne makes sure our vehicle service is fast and well done. Having the sales and service staff greet us by name each time we are there is a welcome surprise.
Vehicle would not start after their recall repairs
Should have known better than to return to this dealership!!! Took my Grand Cherokee in for recall work after being told that it had to be done this week or the parts would be gone. After they did the recall work, I was given a long list of recommended services (several thousand dollars worth) to be done that I declined. When my wife went to pick it up, it would not start and they asked for $500 to fix it. I will not return and you should not entertain the thought of going either.
Great service
This dealership is great. Our salesman, Dan was patient and accommodating. I would recommend Ourisman to anyone!
My Purchase of a New Wrangler with Jason K. at Ourisman
Jason K. was a great salesperson and he single-handedly provided me with a very positive buying experience at Ourisman. I would recommend this dealership to a friend due to my experience with Jason.
Great experience at Ourisman
I had an awesome experience working with Ourisman in purchasing my new Ram 1500. I did a lot of research online before narrowing down my search to a Ram or a Silverado. I used the USAA car buying service to get a general price and a recommendation for a dealer and they pointed me to Ourisman. I'm so glad they did. I got great information from the internet sales staff before coming in for a test drive. Sherwin was outstanding in helping us out with the test drive and didn't pressure me that day to purchase. I felt comfortable in knowing that I could come in for a drive, check out what I wanted to check out, and not be pushed into trying to make a deal. I was shown a great deal of respect. I came in after the weekend after I decided to go with a Ram over the Silverado, and was in and out in a very reasonable amount of time. Again, there wasn't any pressure or haggling. I was presented with a very good offer for my trade-in, and an outstanding price for the truck. I would highly recommend Ourisman to any of my friends, and if I'm still in this area when it comes time for my next vehicle, they will get my business again.
Great Car Buying Experience!
I had an excellent experience buying my first car at Ourisman last week. Sherwin was very helpful, and was extremely knowledgeable about the car. I feel very comfortable that I can go to Ourisman for any of my future car needs. Looking online, I believe I got a great deal and feel the need to brag about it to everyone. My 2014 Jeep Cherokee is amazing and I am so happy its mine!
Great Customer Service
Over a the past year or so I have been looking for a new vehicle. While partial to Chrysler products, I certainly was not wed to them. A previous purchase of a 2012 Grand Cherokee working with. Jason left an extremely positive impression. I sought Jason out during my search given my previous experience. He was always accommodating with my visits as I bounced between fuel economy, vehicle type and price - I was all over the place. His patience and focus on customer service made him stand out in the crowd. When discussing the competition he never spoke badly of them, but instead recognized where they might have an edge while focusing on the positives of his products - this was unlike his competitors when I sought them out. Jason was truly outstanding and earned out repeat business. I don't know when we'll be in the market again, but our first stop will be Jason and Ourisman. As for Dina, we only worked with her during the purchase contract. She was very positive and customer oriented as well, not pushing any particular product and letting them speak for themselves. She made the interaction (handing over money) painless. All in all, Ourisman lets their products do the talking while their staff remain focus on the customer. Ourisman, Jason and Dina are not just good, they are great!
Easy, fun, and great experience,...
Came into Ourisman to look at a Dodge Journey. Met with John D.; he seemed to know exactly what we wanted as a family. We ended up buying the 2014 Jeep Cherokee. There was no pressure into buying a vehicle. We had a great time with John. Couldn't ask for a better sales rep! Thanks to the dealership, and especially John.
Getting a fair shake!
I was nervous when I purchased my car because I have a fear of being ripped off. Ourisman made me feel comfortable with my purchase and I felt like I got the best price possible for my car.
Always willing to work with you
I have bought multiple cars from this dealership and always had them serviced by Ourisman. I have always found them to be kind, courteous and professional. Whenever I thought the bill was a little high, I had a dialogue with them and they were always willing to work with me. I have and continue to recommend them to my friends and family.
TOOK IT IN TWICE THEN ELSEWHERE TO GET IT DONE RIGHT
First time, they called and said I needed this, that, and the other. Knowing this was wrong. I told them so. Next day they called back and I got the we need to replace it all mechanical diagnosis, estimate, meaning, he still didnot know, but he must have thought that doing this would work. Problem was, it was going to cost three times What I needed did. I picked it up and took to a place, that I had learned online, was good at this, in Glen Burnie. A transmission place. Cost me $253 vice the $820+ the so called mechanic wanted and that was after I told his boss, the guys first idea of what was wrong, was way off. It was not a hard fix, but I am disabled and can't use work or stand long. I did learn that they do have a couple of good mechanics there that are not in the office playing service manager, taking orders. You just have to know who they are. Not a bad place to buy a vehicle. Not a good place to have it fixed. Sad really, a top quality mechanic can make really good pay.