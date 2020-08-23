service Rating

2012 Honda CRV with VTC Actuator issue. This is a documented Honda defective part problem with service bulletins and litigation resulting in an extended warranty. Unfortunately vehicle was just outside warranty period. Dealer did agree to supply parts indicating customer had to pay labor (this is in conjunction with new car purchase. Service rep was excellent, polite and efficient. Work performed seems to have corrected the problem so far. Labor was $516.00 however there was an additional charge of $101.05 as a miscellaneous fee for shop supplies, hazardous waste and an administrative service fee. I find this a deceptive way to increase revenue, was not happy with the add on. Read more