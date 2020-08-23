Jim Coleman Honda

12441 Auto Dr, Clarksville, MD 21029
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim Coleman Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(96)
Recommend: Yes (95) No (1)
sales Rating

Victor Tabinsky - salesman

by Tressie MacLaren on 08/23/2020

My experience was tops from the time I walked into the dealership without an appointment until my purchase a few days later. Although I was intending to use the Costco car buying program, I didn't want pressure right off the bat, wanted to be able to look around first. The salesman covered all the features of my pre built (through Costco) Honda Accord before the test drive and again on day of delivery.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
406 Reviews
Sort by:
Post a Comment|Update Review
service Rating

Satisfied

by John on 08/17/2020

Vehicle required warranty work as well as mileage driven maintenance. Staff and crew were professional. There was a serious concern ref a performance condition that was satisfied with a warranty coverage. That made my visit even better. No cost to me as all was covered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good experience

by Sandy Levy on 08/11/2020

Everything was fine. I was told 90 minutes wait time, and that was accurate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service appointment

by SDM88 on 08/05/2020

Team worked on what I brought the car in for, explained other issues and what I should do for them. Service was a little more than I wanted to spend but preventive maintenance is key to keeping a Honda going forever. Great job by my advisor in handling all my concerns.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fast service

by Tatiana Rand on 08/05/2020

I took my car in for the first oil change and the waiting room provided social distancing from other customers and the service was fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Smooth transaction

by LPM on 07/31/2020

Sales staff contacted me promptly and I was able to negotiate a price before arranging for a test drive (to ensure it was in the right range). Car was as described and there were no extra/surprise fees tacked onto the quoted price. Great overall experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Scheduled Service completed

by Chris Clukey on 07/30/2020

I always have great service at Jim Coleman. That’s why I get all my work done and buy my vehicles here. This most recent service was great as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding experience!

by Leisa Dove on 07/16/2020

My experience @ Coleman Honda was excellent -- very different than other experiences I've had with new vehicle purchases. The staff was honest, supportive, transparent and made my decisions easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service were good

by Jlingknowlt on 07/14/2020

Good service. Waited about an hour for them check and change the tires.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fast and Easy ! Highly Recommend

by Renee Henry on 07/10/2020

I always have a great experience when I bring my car into Jim Coleman Honda. I have purchased two cars from here and receive all of my servicing from here as well. Every experience and interaction has been professional and great. Keep up the great work !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Purvis burke

by Patty on 07/06/2020

Purvis always keeps me informed about the work needed on my car. The strict safety precautions was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

CR-V

by E on 07/02/2020

Jonothon Scruggs worked diligently with me to get my car purchased quickly. Thank for your help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

AC repair

by Ken on 07/02/2020

I'm very please with the quality work provided by the technician, courteous attitude and thoughtfulness exhibited by Mr. Wu.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

My go to spot

by Marcus Burks on 06/27/2020

Pervis has changed the way I look at serviceing my vehicles. Time and after time he comes through and looks out for my best interests. He has anticipated my needs, handled the back and forth with third parties, and communicates on a level that I can understand what to expect at ever step of the process. I always feed at ease! Thanks Purvis!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Always Fantastic

by Kim on 06/26/2020

I never have any issues when I bring my car to Jim Coleman Honda for service. I call and it is easy to get an appointment, Purvis Burke is wonderful to work with! I have been working with him for years with my cars purchased there. Very happy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service, be ware of hidden fees

by Dan on 06/19/2020

2012 Honda CRV with VTC Actuator issue. This is a documented Honda defective part problem with service bulletins and litigation resulting in an extended warranty. Unfortunately vehicle was just outside warranty period. Dealer did agree to supply parts indicating customer had to pay labor (this is in conjunction with new car purchase. Service rep was excellent, polite and efficient. Work performed seems to have corrected the problem so far. Labor was $516.00 however there was an additional charge of $101.05 as a miscellaneous fee for shop supplies, hazardous waste and an administrative service fee. I find this a deceptive way to increase revenue, was not happy with the add on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Civic Lease Buy-Out

by Mike on 06/17/2020

Always enjoy dealing with Jim Coleman sales and service. Little wait this time, but given the circumstances (COVID-era), completely understandable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Used minivan

by Chris Clukey on 06/15/2020

Sam Chads was excellent. This is the 3rd purchase our family has made from Sam. He always treats us right. Got a great deal on a dependable used van.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Seat cleaninh

by Seat cleaning on 06/15/2020

Outstanding job cleaning and treating my cloth seats. Car returned in immaculate condition, inside and out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sales Team

by Chris on 11/15/2019

Felipe, the salesman, and Alex, the sales manager, were a great team with which to work. I feel I received a good deal on the Civic and will be going back to them when my lease is up in three years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Best service

by Annap on 11/06/2019

Since 2008 I have been taking my car to this dealer for service and they have always met my expectations, great customer service and work done really well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
videos
about our dealership

Mission Statement

It Is Our Stated Policy ... To Treat ... Every Visitor ...To Our Dealership ... As An Honored Guest ... In Our Home ... EveryDay ... EveryTime ... Without Fail ... No Exceptions.

We appreciate you taking the time today to visit our Honda dealer web site in Clarksville. Our goal is to give you an interactive tour of our new and used Honda inventory, as well as allow you to conveniently get a quote, schedule a service appointment, or apply for financing.

At our Maryland Honda dealership in Clarksville, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. We understand that you rely on our Honda dealer web site for accurate information, and it is our pledge to deliver you relevant, correct, and abundant content.

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions you may have. Our staff is happy to answer any and all inquiries you may have.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (6)
English
Ukrainian
Russian
Chinese

