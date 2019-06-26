Matt Cooper
by 06/26/2019on
Matt Cooper is definitely an awesome salesman. He has so much patience and a great wealth of knowledge. He made my car buying experience very seamless and enjoyable.
Excellent service
by 06/27/2019on
All problems were fixed and I received a car wash voucher. Very pleased!
Matt Cooper
by 06/26/2019on
Exceptional service
by 04/05/2019on
Frankie and the whole team were awesome! I would definitely recommend Antwerpen Nissan to my friends and family.
Excellent Customer Service and Buying Experience
by 01/31/2019on
My husband and I purchased a car from this dealership and we were blown away by the exceptional service we received. Andrew Mason was just amazing and he did a great job at helping us finding the right car and purchasing option. I highly recommend them.
New Nissan Kicks Purhase
by 01/23/2019on
Service was friendly and extremely prompt- I was helped as soon as I walked in the door! All questions were answered knowledably and respectfully- even before I knew to ask some of them!
Excellent Service
by 01/08/2019on
Great Service. I went in at 4:00 pm and was done by 4:30 pm . And the car was serviced, cleaned and tires are rotated during this time. Definitely recommend.
Great Service
by 12/31/2018on
Quick service and I like the text message notification for updates.
Very positive experience
by 12/29/2018on
Very friendly and knowledgeable service department.
Great service
by 12/27/2018on
Great Service and team. They know Customer for the value and money.
More than i expect for less than i expect
by 11/28/2018on
i took my car in for a routine oil change and had a problem with a door. They actually pulled me out with the technician who showed me what the issue was and told me how they were going to fix it. They also fixed a piece of rubber that was hanging off. as far as i can tell, they didn't "UP" my charge.. I got great service for a reasonable rate and have in the 4 years that i've gotten my service here.
More than i expect for less than i expect
by 11/28/2018on
Antwerpen nissan
by 10/04/2018on
What a great experience between mike , Greg and Dave things could not have been better recommend this dealer to everyone
Fast efficient service
by 09/20/2018on
Antwerpen Nissan is so efficient and fast, the premises are clean and organized. I found the whole experience delightful. Not what usual happens with garage services.
Friendly and helpful staff
by 09/16/2018on
The staff at Antwerpen were very helpful. Buying a car is a huge purchase, so it is vital to be happy. I appreciate the staff at Antwerpen helping me to find something that I am truly happy with.
Service at Antwerpen Nissan - Clarksville, MD
by 08/30/2018on
Good Value for services rendered.
car service review
by 06/13/2018on
As always, service was efficient, the work was complete, the service rep was great in explaining what was done and added qualifying discounts available at the time. The lounge area is clean and comfortable.
Regular service with Exceptional experience
by 02/18/2018on
Took my car in for routine maintenance at 49k mile. Entire service team is welcoming, friendly and knowledgeable. Mike was able to get my car serviced, keep me updated and back out on the road. Even though they were extremely busy and it took longer then expected, the level of customer service I received while at the dealership made the wait worth it.
Nissan maintenance
by 01/16/2018on
Excellent service. Phil and others were professional and very helpful. Many thanks
Fantastic Car Buying Experience
by 02/01/2017on
I purchased my Nissan Rogue on the last day of January. After shopping around I found the lowest price at Antwerpen Nissan in Clarksville. They had the color I was looking for and the folks there stayed late to wrap up the deal and were eager to make my experience perfect. I got my Rogue here and you should too. A+++
Horrible Customer Service
by 05/17/2016on
I'm a first time car buyer and I was recommended to this dealership by a friend so I decided to go check it out despite the fact that it is a hour away. I was immediately brushed off by Greg the salesman who was very rude and obnoxious to me the entire time. He told me that before I take the car on a test drive I "should know how much it cost so I don't waste his time." In a business that requires people to pay thousands of dollars for there products you would expect the customer service would be a lot more professional. T=After that he proceeded to show me the total price for the car which included FIVE thousand dollars for taxes and fees! I was appalled I have never heard of such a thing in my life! I am very disappointed in this service and I will never return to this location again. I advice anyone going to this location not to work with Greg he does not care about helping the customer only about scamming impressionable first time car buyers.
Shady Pricing Tricks
by 11/03/2015on
I am so disappointed that this company pulled a total price bait and switch on me. I drove 2 and a half hours roundtrip to check out a car with 95k miles that looked like a decent deal. I assumed that the fair/low price was because the mileage was so high and I called before I drove out to make sure the car was as I wanted and I understood that State inspection, title, taxes etc. would be additional. However, after test driving the car, they slapped me with an additional $1699 "refurbishment" fee that is applied to all used cars. They claim that this is disclosed in the small print on their website, however no where on the site can you find that the price is this exorbitantly high and you have to read well into the fine print to even find that they charge for a "refurbishment fee". If you read their reviews on cargurus and other sites, you can see that they use this tactic all the time. PLEASE save yourself the hassle before driving out to see any used cars and make them SPELL OUT what all the additional fees will be. I know they use this tactic to get unsuspecting people in there with false low prices.