sales Rating

I am so disappointed that this company pulled a total price bait and switch on me. I drove 2 and a half hours roundtrip to check out a car with 95k miles that looked like a decent deal. I assumed that the fair/low price was because the mileage was so high and I called before I drove out to make sure the car was as I wanted and I understood that State inspection, title, taxes etc. would be additional. However, after test driving the car, they slapped me with an additional $1699 "refurbishment" fee that is applied to all used cars. They claim that this is disclosed in the small print on their website, however no where on the site can you find that the price is this exorbitantly high and you have to read well into the fine print to even find that they charge for a "refurbishment fee". If you read their reviews on cargurus and other sites, you can see that they use this tactic all the time. PLEASE save yourself the hassle before driving out to see any used cars and make them SPELL OUT what all the additional fees will be. I know they use this tactic to get unsuspecting people in there with false low prices. Read more