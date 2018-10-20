Purchased New Toyota Sienna Van
by 10/20/2018on
Our sale representative Mr. Powers was professional, friendly and worked with us to get the best price. I highly recommend Heritage Toyota of Catonsville for purchasing any Toyota
Best Customer Service
by 01/29/2018on
As always this dealer has always treated me with the best customer service. This dealership is like family. I have purchased a total of 4 Vehicles and leased 4 Vehicles from Russel Toyota. David Day sold me my very first car back in 2001 and every vehicle up to the current 2018 RAV4 has been sold/leased to me by David. You aren't just another consumer who is ready to buy a vehicle from him you become part of his family! He takes care of you from start to finish and checks in with you after the sale to make sure you are 100% satisfied with your new vehicle. My finance manager Renee Tyree was a pleasure to deal with as well. She did not pressure me into any features or options I did not want or need. Also when you come in for service Dave makes it a point to say hello! Its for this fact I continue to purchase vehicles here and service all my vehicles here! I trust David so much I have sent my family to him and they have all purchased and leased vehicles through him. If you want to purchase a vehicle go see David because his customer service is outstanding and he is one person you can trust to give you the time, attention, and best experience/price you deserve! Mr. Sean Locklear also made a point to personally introduce himself as one of the sales managers and thank me for my purchase and being a long time customer! Thank you David, Renee, Sean and Thank you Heritage Toyota of Catonsville for the continued service, quality, and satisfaction you have provided to me and my family over the years.
Great Experience
by 10/17/2017on
This is the11th car I have purchased and my experience at Heritage Toyota was the best I have had. Our salesman, James, created a no-hassle experience from offer to trade-in to training to on-the-road experience. I had done my homework and got the price I wanted and the trade I expected. I would highly recommend this dealership and Salesman.
GREAT SALES EXPERIENCE
by 08/08/2017on
I have bought or leased my last 12 vehicles at Heritage Toyota starting when it was Russel. My sales person, David Day is the best and always finds the car or truck I am looking for with just the right equipment at a price that is competitive. I have been happy with all my deals and would send anyone to David with complete confidence.
Great Experience!
by 04/03/2017on
Recently purchased a 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser and had an excellent experience. Our salesman Ali Morsy was extremely pleasant, helpful, and met all our expectations and more. Ali took care of all our concerns and handled them end-to-end without hassle. We walked away pleased with our purchase, and will return to this dealership and Ali for future car purchases.
Don't believe what you are told, verify.
by 09/13/2016on
Since Heritage has purchased this dealership I have had extreme difficulty scheduling and despite calling 4 times and leaving messages cannot get a call back from my service representative. I have had 3 different occasions now that work was not completed correctly and I needed to take the car back for follow up service. The oil filter was not tightened, they did not lift the hatch to do paint protection, they did not complete all recommended routine service and the "maintenance required" message came on within a few hundred miles. I loved my initial experience but I can no longer recommend this dealership.
Great experience with Russel Toyota
by 06/01/2016on
A week ago, I went online and requested a price for 2016 Toyota Camry LE. I got a lot of responses from number of local dealerships but the Baltimore Russel Toyota was the only one whose Internet Consultant Diane called me and gave me a REAL price with all the discounts included and explained, right away, straightforward and simple. That was exactly what I was waiting for, so I decided to visit Russel Toyota next Saturday. On Friday I got a call from Russel's Sales Consultant Stanislav Noskov who confirmed that they were expecting me, and they do have the models and colors I was asking for. He ensured me that he will help me with any questions and concerns, and will make the process as smooth as possible. My wife and me, we both spent a very nice day at Russel Toyota with Stas who was patient and professional, friendly and helpful. Not only he gave us a ton of information about different options available, but he literally become our friend whom we could trust completely. We checked few cars, compared some options and colors, took a test-drives, and finally I got my new Camry, washed and filled, with permanent registration card and permanent tag plate installed. The whole experience was awesome. No pushing, no nonsense, just nice, relaxed and friendly conversation. We were really excited. My wife's Corolla is just 3 years younger than my old Camry, so in few years we will have to replace it, too. We don't know yet when exactly our Corolla will ask for retirement but we know for sure WHERE we will find the next one, and WHO will be our Sales Person. Very nice place, very friendly people, excellent selling practice. Thank you, Russel Toyota, thank you, Stas!
Excellent car buying experience!
by 04/30/2016on
I had a great experience buying a new car tonight, and am extremely grateful to Ali for all of his help. He went above and beyond to get me the car I wanted at the price I needed. The entire process was smooth and enjoyable. Thank you so much Ali!
Awesome Service
by 04/27/2016on
Thank you to Dave Day for taking the time to listen to what I was looking for and finding it! Dave is very trustworthy and sold me exactly what I wanted for the price I wanted to pay. I will be back for all my future car purchases.
Love my new car
by 04/23/2016on
Russell Toyota made my car shopping experience easy, breezy, and fun! Ali is a great saleman who aims to please his customers. Overall, great experience!
James Akinola
by 03/30/2016on
Excellent service when buying my new RAV4 from James to finance I truly recommend any one who's looking to buy a Toyota go to Russell and ask for James
Easier than buying a new dress...
by 08/30/2015on
I had gone to Russel Toyota knowing exactly what I wanted, but I wasn't sure I wanted to buy yet. From the moment of my first inquiry I was amazed by their attention to detail and customer service. Russel Toyota was the only dealer that had the RAV4 in the exact color that I wanted, so my appointment was basically to inquire about prices, I wasn't planning on being there any more than an hour. Tyler Day was knowledgable, honest, straightforward, and totally changed my (negative) opinion of car salesmen. He didn't try to sell me something I didn't want, nor did he take advantage of my inability to negotiate. He answered all my questions, gave me a great price and made the process so simple that I found myself walking out of the dealership 3 hours later with the exact car I wanted and all the paperwork taken care of. I was even able to trade in my old car, which was registered in Connecticut. When I went back 2 weeks later to get my Maryland tags, he took care of that too. I've had more trouble buying a new dress!
Worst Service
by 06/24/2015on
This review is for the SERVICE DEPARTMENT. I have been here twice and terribly disappointed both times. Worst service experience so far from Toyota. They may give you nice ambient waiting area but rip off customers by promising the things they never do. It took them 4 hours to change oil after promising me to get it done in 1.5 hours. Promised me to top off Coolant fluid but never addressed it. Even after sending email to the Service Director, Ron Filling there was no response. I will not be returning to this dealer. Worst service experience.
Meya is awesome
by 05/23/2015on
I have had my 2010 Highlander serviced here almost completely with the exception of a company I will not name that has done some service on my car. You really do get what you pay for. I went in today thinking that I had my headlight replaced not more than a year ago. Meya and Ryan pulled all my service records with them within the last year (this is just one of the reasons I come back for service) and cleared my misunderstanding up. After an oil change and headlight replacement was done, and I must say rather quickly for having an appointment for 3:30 on a Friday, which was made only about 3 hours before, I was surprised at the cost upon getting my work order and receipt. There was a big discount. I paid less than what I was expecting. Plus they washed my car and it gleamed. Thank you Russel Toyota and all the service people today, you too Meya.. Thank you for such courteous, professional, good customer service.
Unhappy with purchase experience.
by 04/02/2015on
This is to formally state that we are unhappy with the overall purchasing experience at Russel Toyota dealership and the service department. Overall the purchasing experience raised significant concerns of lack of trust in your dealership, about poor customer service at your dealership, and about evidence of dishonesty by the finance and service departments. Just to summarize, here are the issues we have: 1. A certified pre owned 4 wheel drive vehicle sold to us with significantly mismatched tires, which is known to cause damage to the drive train and is not recommended in terms of safe operation. This fact violates the trust with the dealer, as had we noticed the tire issue prior to purchase, the discussion about purchase would have been a very different one. 2. In addition to the mismatch, the rear tires looked visibly cracked, thin treads, wear line visible they were in very poor condition. This is again a trust issue. 3. During the initial purchase dealer financing department tried to overcharge us by over a thousand dollars by incorrectly adding the costs someone I and many others experienced at a certain type of dealer. The kind that people probably should not be dealing with. 4. Good year, Firestone, and our local mechanic confirmed wear line is showing on the rear tires and that tires have maybe 100-200 miles left on them. Likewise they confirmed that this vehicle should not be driven given the tire mismatch without tire replacement. 5. Russel dealer service department claimed 50% of life left on tires despite obvious evidence to the contrary. This is straight up dishonesty by the service department. 6. Minimal responsiveness from both dealer side and service department side to address our concerns; this is consistent with very poor customer service. 7. Final offer by dealer for us to pay to replace the tires with a discount on labor was barely acceptable (based on incorrect claim that 50% of life left on rear tires and ignoring the fact that dealer should not have sold a 4WD vehicle with mismatched tires). Overall this has been nearly the worst vehicle purchasing experience in this familys history, mitigated only by the fact that Kevin Roy was polite and not pushy during the initial purchase. I dont think Id feel comfortable purchasing or servicing any vehicles at Russel Toyota and hope that we will not be doing any business with Russel Toyota in the future. Again - this is due to issues of lack of trust, poor customer service, and a poor service department. We feel strongly enough about this to pass our significant concerns along to others as well as, hopefully, to someone in the Toyota organization who might actually care about the above issues, as the Russel Dealership clearly does not.
Very Pleased
by 03/12/2015on
I was very pleased with the services rendered to my vehicle. The customer service was extremely great and Eric did a great job with making sure my car was good for the road and my pockets were not left empty. I will definitely use this facility in the future for any additional work on my car! Thanks Eric!!!! #MathTeacher
Not What I Wanted
by 01/25/2015on
The Russell Toyota Web site lists over 800 cars. Not quite - their inventory includes cars from a dealership on the other side of town and cars which are on order. Call them first. If you can accept another car as a substitute, good for you. If Russel Toyota does not have exactly what you want, right there, go elsewhere. Don't waste your time like me.
Have been going to russel Toyota for 20 years
by 01/21/2015on
I first brought a car I bought elsewhere and found the service great. So when I bought a new car I ought from Russel toyota. I take my car in as recommended and the Russel folks keep me informed as to what I need to do. (On top of that I can walk there!)
Dealer review
by 01/19/2015on
Buying the car was a nice experience. The sales people were very courteous, pleasant and competent. The sales pitch was relaxed and helped me through all the paperwork. The car was immaculate when it was ready to drive away from the salesroom. The only problem was the aftersales service as I had a few questions. I emailed my salesperson to ask him a number of questions but he didn't answer my email. I then called the reception and they were very helpful. I did get a call from the salesman the day after. The dealership offers free car washes which is nice. However, I will certainly buy my next car from this dealership!
Great sales staff
by 12/14/2014on
Lisa Shannon was my sales person, and I was totally satisfy with my choose. I told her what I was looking for and she went out her way to make it happen.
Our Best Purchase Experience Ever
by 11/02/2014on
If you are interested in a new Toyota, there is no better person to deal with than James Akinola from Russel Toyota in Catonsville MD. My husband and I went to Russel Toyota and just happen to meet this great man. He treated us like people. Mr Akinola showed us all the attention, listened to us and really care about us. He got his GM involved too and this really was a big surprise to my husband and I. We've bought more than 13 vehicles in our lifetime, but this is definitely the BEST EXPERIENCE EVER. What a great place to do business.
