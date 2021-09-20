Pohanka Honda
Customer Reviews of Pohanka Honda
[non-permissible content removed]! Don’t buy!
by 09/20/2021on
Straight up [non-permissible content removed]. Don’t buy here. Used false advertising to get you in the door and shady financing tactics at the end to extract more money from you. Lied about warranty. Seriously considering legal action against them. Find some other dealer. They are awful!
Terrible experience and shady business practices
by 08/21/2020on
Please don't do what we did and ignore the reviews of this place!! My husband and I purchased a 2020 Honda CR-V from them last night and this was easily our worst car buying experience EVER. Prior to arriving, we had a great experience with our saleswoman who had two models of the vehicle we were interested in pulled up to the front awaiting our arrival at our request. We quickly decided on which one we wanted and began the paperwork. This is where is started to go downhill. We repeatedly mentioned in text, email and person that we were not interested in financing as we already had it line up through our credit union. When we began, questions about what our rates, payments, etc would be, started. I again reminded our saleswoman we had financing line up and weren't interested in this and she stated these questions were just part of the paperwork and were required of her to ask. While chatting politely with us, she brought some paperwork for us to begin signing and told us both it was the standard papers to get the ball rolling. Our mistake was not paying more attention and instead trusting her. After waiting well over an hour, we were finally taken back to finance and after signing papers there and waiting for the finance representative to call to our credit union and verify the check, I decided to go through my email. Imagine my surprise to see an alert from Credit Karma telling me I had a new hard inquiry on my report. I opened my account and lo and behold, Pohanka Honda had run credit checks on both myself and my husband despite us stating no credit was needed. The on duty manager had come into the room at this point to assist the finance person with something so I asked why a credit check was performed without our consent and after a moment of appearing flustered, he began to rifle through our papers and pulls out the forms our sales person told us were just "standard papers". in tiny writing on the bottom in a very large paragraph, it states by signing, we are applying for credit and authorizing them to run credit checks. This didn't sit well with either of us. The manager began to stumble through an explanation stating it was the general managers policy to run credit checks on everyone who buys a car just incase their bank check doesn't clear. When further questioned, he then stated it was because of 9-11 and the federal law requires them to do it to prove we are who we say we are and that we aren't terrorists. What he was referring to is the Patriot Act. Anyone with a slight knowledge of the Patriot Act knows this doesn't require or allow car dealerships to run a credit check on customers. We argued rather heatedly with him over the topic and at one point he told the finance lady since we were "bending him over a barrel" to just cancel our sale. At this point, all papers had been signed, the check had been authorized and filled out with all of their information. I was more than thrilled to do this and to this very minute wish we would have, but my husband just wanted the whole thing to be over. We walked out of there with not only a godawful experience, but also with a car that in the grand scheme of things, wish we wouldn't have bought from them and we are now looking into our options with hiring an attorney for their unlawful practice of running credit checks on unsuspecting customers. Please, please, please, read all the reviews of this place and think twice before dealing with them.
Great Dealership
by 12/14/2019on
My wife and I recently purchased our second new Odyssey from Pohanka (2020 and 2015 models). All of the people that we encountered were very friendly and knowledgeable. We were quite pleased with Pohanka service on our 2015 Odyssey, and intend to continue with our 2020 EXL.
Sleazy sales process
by 02/25/2019on
They lie about their inventory and try to bait and switch. They will do whatever they can to get you in the door no matter how extreme the lie is. It's dealerships like this that give car salesmen the reputation they have.
Avoid wasting your time
by 12/04/2017on
simply they did give me the price on the car I wanted. HOWEVER, when asking about the accessories I wanted it was almost 200% more than any other dealer. What really killed the deal, at the last minute I was told I HAD TO take the Value Package. this is a $900 charge for pinstriping. And I didn't even want pin stripes.
Sales staff is too nice- don't get too comfortable
by 05/17/2017on
Hi this is a warning for women. Please do your homework before walking into this dealership. Edmunds has a great article on how to prepare. Know what price you are willing to pay for the vehicle you want. The staff is so nice that you get too comfortable, can be easily distracted and miss that they are offering you the car at the highest price. They focus on monthly payments that you lose track of the price. Overall, my interactions with the sales staff were very pleasant. When you meet with financing guy in the back he starts out nice until you refuse the GAP insurance and then...if looks could kill, I would be dead 10 times over. You can get GAP insurance from your own insurance company for much cheaper so don't fall for his dire predictions when you refuse. They were also willing to meet my credit unions financing rate. The day I took my vehicle home I noticed that the cleaning crew detached the back of my seat cover. The salesperson, Tank, was very nice in getting them to quickly fix the problem the next day.
Avoid Pohanka
by 03/25/2017on
This dealership's sales tactic is to try to keep you in the dealership as long as possible. That is all. They pretty much figure they can wear you down. They keep making promises they cannot deliver. Do not trust Pohanka, take your business elsewhere.
Best Car Buying Experience EVER!!
by 04/21/2016on
A tree fell on my car and I desperately needed I replacement. I had only $500 to put down and went there looking to get into a 2007 Hyundai Elantra that was advertised online. I knew I would probably have to wait until I had more money for the down payment, but Aubrey Farrare, the Senior Sales Manage told me to come see him and assured me that I would drive out with a car for my $500 down that day. I went and was greeted by a couple of sales reps in the parking lot that led me to Mr. Farrare ...and even cracked a funny little joke about him...putting me instantly at ease. I met Mr. Farrare who was happy to see me and introduced me to Ms Veronica Johns. She was very knowledgeable and friendly and could tell I was anxious so her kindness and patience calmed me and I was able to get through the process with her guidance. Well in the end I drove out of Pohanka Honda with a BRAND SPANKIN' NEW Hpnda Fit. Not in my wildest imagination would I have thought that would happen ....and with a monthly payment that was exactly what I paid for the 2013 Civic that the tree destroyed. The whole process was less than 2 hours ...WOW. I highly recommend Pohanka Honda!!! Be sure and ask for Aubrey Farrare & Veronica Johns!!
Easy transaction!
by 02/28/2016on
I was a little disappointed to know they did not have the Civic touring trim available in the color I requested but thanks to Fon I left happy and satisfied with my purchase. They even transferred my tags over for me. Buying a car has never been so quick and so easy. Thanks Fon, you are the best!
like stepping into a nightmare....
by 12/15/2015on
I am now in the midst of a used car nightmare from this dealership... like something from a classic Monty Python skit where insanity is the norm. Background: I had been looking for 4+ months for a low mileage Ridgeline and had been to see vehicles at 2 other dealerships (in two different states) and 3 FSBO listings before going to see the 2011 offered by Pohanka. I am not a mechanic by trade, but I am old enough to know a few things, and knowledgeable enough to work on my cars. I had walked away from trucks before after driving 3 hours one way to check them out and was willing to do so again at Pohanka. That day (Dec 12), I asked my mechanic friend to go with me to inspect and test drive the truck (and to drive the car back in case I bought the truck). The truck was nice - the nicest one I had seen so far. It was Honda certified pre-owned and the only problems we both saw were two minor scratches on the two rear quarter panels and missing tonneau cover keys. I made an offer, and after a little back and forth, we agreed to a price that I thought allowed fair profit to the dealership and gave me a good deal. Then, the nightmare started... the truck disappeared into "detailing" while I filled out paperwork. And I waited, and waited, and waited, and waited.... They were busy, but I should have known something was up after such a long delay... My friend and I went to grab a bite for lunch thinking the truck would be ready when we returned, but that did not happen. I made the mistake of letting them know we'd driven 2+ hours to get there and had to get started back home... The following could be a script from Monty Python: They were going to have the service guys touch up the scratches - then they said they were out of touch up paint - then later, they found the touch up paint and would give it to me 'free' - then later they said the shop guys were applying the paint and the paint needed to dry properly.... At the same time, the shop was programming the 2nd remote key.... wait, there was supposed to be a 2nd key already as part of the 'Honda Certified" quality checklist, right? Well, the checklist may be worthless at this dealership because there was no 2nd key... at the end they brought out the 1 remote key and the valet key and acted surprised when I asked where the other key was... they said they would reimburse me when I bought a remote key at my local Honda dealership but that has not happened yet... Now we come to the real issue - the truck body was damaged while in the shop being detailed and they hid that fact from me and I did not discover it till the next day at home. After such a long wait and after having done a detailed inspection, I did not think it necessary to conduct a *second* inspection.... I wish could post photos of what they did... there is 4-inch diameter, a god-awful ugly blob of touch up paint on the hood of the truck now that was *not* there when I had inspected it. I wrote the salesperson (beware of all internet salespeople at this dealership with the initials of A.W.) and after initially saying she'd tell her manager, she has not replied and I've not heard from a manger.... I am considering having my bank refuse to send payment and take the truck back.... I am very disappointed in this transaction and would urge everyone to only come here as a last resort and if you do verify everything!
UNPROFESSIONAL AND RUDE
by 07/29/2015on
Initially, Wayne Crider(the sales guy) was super responsive. He called me, sent me reminder texts etc. I felt good that I was going to this place. The only reason I chose this place was because there were some good reviews and it made me think may be these guys are genuine. But I was wrong which the reason why I am writing this review. Wayne Crider was not very nice. He is not genuine. He spoke all shallow crap which had no importance to me at all. I know about honda cars. Just a word of suggestion, be very attentive if you are dealing with him. The KBB price of the car that I looked online and the price on the printout he brought were different. He started showing some other things on internet and tried to make me feel that the actual price of the car was very high and that I am paying a very low price. But, I knew the facts. I knew exactly how much the car is worth. So, if you are going there, do your research. Otherwise, he is going to rip you off. After showing the car, when the time to make the deal has arrived, from then on he became a different person. He made up all random costs and showed me the final cost. Then he brought a person who was introduced to me as his boss and this guy is very rude. He doesn't even care to say hello. He makes fun of the car that I was going to trade in. I was trying to make a deal, and he replies "may be you should look at a cheaper car". Is this the response you expect these people? The price of the trade in was unbelievably low. After the deal was over, Wayne didn't care about me anymore. I had to sit there for 2 hours waiting to write the check. He just left the place. I got frustrated and called him. He said he is getting my car ready, but he appeared with his kid after two hours. How unprofessional of him to take care of personal business while making a customer wait for hours and when I call, he just bluntly lied. I had to wait for two hours and find the finance department myself to pay the bill. Then there were a couple of repairs which they promised. And that wasnt a smooth process either. And Wayne told me he will help me setup the appointments for the repairs but after the deal was over, he never cared nor helped nor responded. I send him a text, no response. THEN THE NEXT DAY, SOME LADY CALLED ASKING FOR A REVIEW ON THE PURCHASE. THE ONLY REASON(WAYNE I HOPE YOU ARE READING THIS) WHY I DIDN'T GIVE BAD RATING, WAS BECAUSE I READ IN SOME REVIEWS THAT IT WILL AFFECT YOUR BONUS/INCREMENTS. OTHERWISE, I WOULD GIVE YOU A 2/5 RATING FOR THE WAY YOU AND YOUR BOSS TREATED ME. Small suggestion to everyone going to this place: Talk to them well in advance about the other fees that they are going to charge. RECONDITIONAL FEE of 1500$ was charged for a 1.5 yr old car(he says he can charge me upto 2500$). And the worst part is, all these made up fees wont even appear in the final bill order. It was all made up crap. So, better get the final purchase price decided over the phone before you meet them in person because THAT IS THE ONLY TIME THEY WILL BE NICE TO YOU.
Great Sales
by 06/30/2015on
We live in Catonsville and drove 45 mins because this dealership was open on Sunday Father's Day. Sean Beeman was the first person that greeted my wife and I and the rest is history. We came back the next day and drove away with two 2015 Honda Accords. It was painless and not stressful. Hats off to the Pohanka sales and finance team great job.
Excellent experience
by 05/08/2015on
Very friendly Karlton and Chuck, I got very good deals from Pohanka Honda. I would recommend to buy a car from dealership.
Awesome car buying experience
by 04/06/2015on
I literally put off car buying for months because I dreaded the entire process. Pohanka Honda made me feel at home and never made me feel like I was pressured to buy or get any extras that I didn't want. Their staff was all friendly and professional.
No Hustle
by 11/08/2014on
Robin Leak was calm, patient, direct and worked with us. Not high pressure, as so many other car salespeople often are. We got what I think is a good deal on a new Civic sedan. She even set our blue tooth for us afterwards.
Great Experience
by 06/17/2014on
This was my first car buying experience. I went in wanting to learn more about a used 2011 Honda Civic, but when we saw that the car I was interested in had some body damage, we reassessed. We figured that a new car could be worked into my budget, and I went with the 2014 Honda Civic instead. I will admit that there were times throughout the process that I felt like the newer car was being pushed on me, and I know that I probably could have talked them down a little more on the price. However, like I said this was my first car buying experience. I walked away with a new car, and a little insight on how to do it better when it comes time for my next purchase. The staff were friendly, the building itself was clean and upbeat, and I genuinely felt like the staff wanted to make me as comfortable as possible throughout the process.
Highly Satisfied Customer
by 05/12/2014on
I recently purchased a fine new vehicle from Pohanka in Capitol Heights and want other prospective buyers to know what a good experience I had. My first impression upon driving up to a corner of the world wholly owned by Pohanka was of an ocean of new cars spreading out before my eyes. It was easy to find my top choice of vehicle. My sales consultant, Danny P, worked with me extensively to put together the perfect package of car choice, price and financing. He was gracious and hospitable throughout and patient I was kind of a difficult customer The sales and financial managers provided full support and we settled on a great deal. Danny is an expert in the Pohanka product line and procedures, and a car expert as well. The car has a lot of features and he took the time to explain them all. He popped the vehicle through the car wash and sent me off the lot happy.
It was the best experience at "Pohanka Honda"
by 04/07/2014on
It was the best experience at "Pohanka Honda" I ever had of purchasing a vehicle in my life. "Sabrina C" (Sales Consultant) was really helpful and she provided all the information required, After listening our requirement she offered the best deal and in such a comfortable environment we were able to make our decision quickly, In finance department the manager was so polite and soft-spoken, I would recommend Pohanka Honda to all my near and dears as it is the best place to buy a ride. I want to thank and congratulate Pohanka Honda for having the best staff and providing the best service.
Seemed annoyed
by 04/06/2014on
I was referred by a car buying service via internet. So I went. The sale rep very knowledgeable, explained all the features of the care, nice test drive. But I wasn't ready at the time. After researching various dealers when I was ready went back there to purchase the car. I keep showing the rep the lowest offer and just continued to knock down other dealers. Let's just put like they don't honor the lowest price quoted. Every time I would ask so for something extra he seem very annoyed to go back to manager. Finally agreed on a price and went do the financing. I noticed the on the papers the processing fee (which is not required by law and it is stated on the agreement) was attached to the purchase of the car which is then taxed. Oh no. Then that was an issue. All I am saying buyer be wear! Even if the sales rep seem very knowledgable of others dealership pricing don't listen to him walk away and do your own research!
Best Dealer Around
by 02/01/2014on
The best dealer around DC Metro. Very competitive price, excellent services from all departments. Especially impressed with young sales person "Sabrina C." with her dedication and energy. We got what we wanted in our terms.
Overall excellent sales experience
by 01/04/2014on
We were able to get the vehicle of our choice at the price we wanted which made us very happy. Wardell M. listened very well and helped worked with us on what we wanted versus trying to sell us something we didn't need. He was a real pleasure to work with. We were also impressed with Erica who sold the additional services, something we typically do not buy as well as Victoria who was very quick and matter of fact in her financing. The only reason we didn't five stars was how long the whole process took when we went in there already haven test driven the car and knowing exactly what we wanted.
