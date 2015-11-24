5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2013 Hyundai Elantra from Pohanka Hyundai off exit 13. The receptionist directed me to Mr. Raymond Walford and I am so glad she did. He made me feel comfortable expressing my wants and needs for my ideal car while offering very helpful but not overly suggestive advice.. At NO point in the sale did I feel like I was being tricked or conned into doing something that I did not want. Overall I felt like I got a very good deal. Mr. Walford even went the extra mile to refer me to an insurance broker who is a friend of his to see if I could get a better deal on full coverage for my car. I would refer anyone who is in the market for a new or certified used car that they visit this Pohanka Hyundai and see Raymond. You will not regret it! Read more