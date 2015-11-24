Pohanka Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Pohanka Hyundai
Pohanka on My To Go List
by 11/24/2015on
I bought a 2016 Sonata Limited Fully Loaded from Danny Pena at Pohanka. He is had working, attentive and have excellent knowledge of the brand. I traded in a 2012 Limited I bought from College Park. Needless to comment on them, I love Pohanka. They were servicing my 2012 for 2 years before I decided to purchase from them. My experience has been nothing but excellent. As long as I get this type of service, I will purchase from them again in 5 yearsssss. :-) Happy camper.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car
by 02/21/2015on
I want to thank Mr. Sean Beeman, for helping to get into a vehicle today, this indeed was the best experience ever. The entire Pohanka team Rock 5 star.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
False Internet Price
by 12/21/2014on
Based on their internet ad, I stopped by Pohanka Hyundai to look at a CPO Genesis. The ad showed a particular car as CPO and listed a very attractive price. I was planning to buy this car, but when we began to work the numbers, they added $995 for the CPO. In my opinion if the car is listed as CPO and the price is given, the warranty should be included in the price. Otherwise, it is false advertising.
Positive car buying experience
by 11/12/2014on
Just purchased a used 2014 Honda Accord from Pohanka Hyundai that we found using USAA's car buying service. Our salesperson, Danny Pena, was very accommodating in finding a time we were able to make the trip to the dealership. Throughout our test drive and purchase, he was extremely friendly courteous and helpful in getting us the monthly payments to fit our budget. He was interested in making sure we were happy with our purchase, not just selling us a car. The rest of the staff were also very courteous and helpful, and overall the process of buying this car was very positive.
VERY HAPPY WITH MY PURCHASE!
by 10/21/2014on
I purchased a 2013 Hyundai Elantra from Pohanka Hyundai off exit 13. The receptionist directed me to Mr. Raymond Walford and I am so glad she did. He made me feel comfortable expressing my wants and needs for my ideal car while offering very helpful but not overly suggestive advice.. At NO point in the sale did I feel like I was being tricked or conned into doing something that I did not want. Overall I felt like I got a very good deal. Mr. Walford even went the extra mile to refer me to an insurance broker who is a friend of his to see if I could get a better deal on full coverage for my car. I would refer anyone who is in the market for a new or certified used car that they visit this Pohanka Hyundai and see Raymond. You will not regret it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Car shopping Experience!
by 09/18/2014on
I would like to say that I so very impressed with the way tis location made my car buying experience. My salesman Don W was AWESOME!!! He was so helpful and knowledgeable and was able to get me in the car of my choice for a great deal! I have to give a lot of acknowledgment to him for working so hard to make this experience smooth and easy. If anyone eve chooses this locatio, ask for Don W!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 04/29/2014on
Went to Pohanka to purchase a Santa Fe. The dealer did not have exact model we desired. Min P, our salesman, found the equipped model we desired at another location and had it for us the next day. He also set up all the electronics-phone, Bluetooth, navigation, etc. From the time we walked in the door through signing papers was a pleasant experience. Highly recommend Pohanka Hyundai and particularly Min P. Truly a first class operation! Thanks Min!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Danny is Awesome!
by 04/15/2014on
I worked with Danny during lease return and new purchase at Pohanka. He was patient and very helpful during my initial visit. He followed up when I had a question and when I returned a few days later to purchase he gave the same great service. He is a 10 in my book and I will recommend him to my family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
**5 Star Service**
by 04/01/2014on
No one should have to worry about if they are going to make it to their destination while experiencing car issues. This was my everyday concern. Single mother of two I needed something reliable! My salesman, Mr. W., worked with me and gave me a piece of mind with my 2011 Hyundai Elantra Limited! I am very grateful for his patience and concern and excellent Customer Service. I not only arrive to my destination in peace, we arrive in style!! I love my new ride! Thanks Mr. W.!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 03/23/2014on
An all around professional as well as knowledgeable, the service provided was exceptional. We applaud you Mr. Don W. for your kindness and down to earth demeanor. You have shattered all the stereotypes of a Sales Man and performed with great diligence in assisting with my first car. Thank you! P.S. hope to get your autograph if they do another Lincoln movie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant experience
by 02/21/2014on
We dealt with Don W. and he was wonderful. He listened and responded to any questions with patience and concern. We ended up buying a used vehicle and financed through the dealership. They shopped the loan around and got us a very good deal. Everyone was friendly and all around it was a pleasant experience. I highly recommend Don (ask him about his horse).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 01/23/2014on
I purchased a Sonata from this dealership today. My sales person was Danny P. he did an excellent job. We started our deal yesterday with a used car and he promised to call in the morning with a deal that would work. He did just I ended up with a new car with a lot of features and ended up putting down next to nothing and had a great experience. We worked most of my deal via email. I would definitely recommend him if you are looking to purchase a vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good sales experience
by 01/16/2014on
Low pressure, good price, good follow-up. Could not answer some important questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Dealer
by 12/17/2013on
Had a great experience buying a Sonata from Danny P. We came in near the end of the day, but he stuck around to show us a few other cars we liked. I never felt pressured, like I had a the other dealers I went to. He showed us exactly what we were looking for and was great to buy from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 11/14/2013on
Excellent Experience. I got more than what I was looking for, and paid less than what I was expecting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Danny was the BEST
by 11/04/2013on
I just bought a 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited from Danny P. and I have to say that the experience was great. He went above and beyond the call of duty. I test drove the car and he explained all of the features with great detail. He kept me updated at every step of the process and provided explanations. Once the process was over he actually set up my Bluetooth feature and gave me a step by step tutorial on how to use the navigation, phone and radio! This is my 6th new vehicle purchase and he was by far the BEST salesperson I have worked with! Keep up the great work Danny!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
excellent service
by 11/04/2013on
The sales representative was very professional and attentive. He was willing to go the extra mile for me. Danny P. is in my opinion an outstanding sales person and more like him is needed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honest Car Buying Process
by 10/16/2013on
I had a great experience in the car buying process at Pohanka. Danny, the salesman I worked with, was exceptionally friendly. He did not try to oversell me; actually the quote he gave me was no nonsense and highly competitive. I appreciated not being nickel and dimed and Pohanka Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love my new car and the experience of buying it at Pohanka Hyundai!
by 10/11/2013on
I recently purchased a new 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe from Pohanka. This is my 8th car, my 3rd consecutive Hyundai vehicle, and the first I purchased from this dealership. In addition to having purchased many cars, I'm in sales professionally - so relatively jaded with how I'm treated at most dealerships. All that being said, from the first call to the last signature it was an easy, efficient, and even fun experience working with Wayne and his team at Pohanka. They had the right attitude, the right car, and worked with me to get the right price and payment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchased new car
by 10/04/2013on
After requesting several quotes from different Hyundai dealerships I choose Pohanka Hyundai in MD just off exit 13 on the beltway. At the dealer I dealt with Danny P. concerning a 2013 Hyundai Accent which after test driving it we were not please with it (nothing to do with the dealer or Danny) we decided on Hyundai Sonata and I have to give it to Danny p. for his patience with us and for making the process as smooth as possible given the fact that we a had our five year old with us and he was running through out the show room. To make matter more stressful he lost his iPod touch which to our surprise the manager gave us a credit/check for the loss of the iPod. We completed the purchase of a Sonata GLS and I have to say the expirience was great. I definitely recommend this dealership they showed us their dedication to customer service. Thank you Danny and Pohanka Hyundai I'd MD.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VERY SATISFIED Customer
by 09/02/2013on
My experience at Pohanka Hyundai dealer in in Capitol Heights Md. was fabulous. As I walked in the parking lot looking over the cars in the lot a salesman came over, and politely introduced himself He then asked about the car I was interested in. When I chose the one I wanted he took the time to show and tell me how each component work. I was please with his customer service, I didn't feel rushed, and he diligently went before the negotiators to negotiate a price that I was satisfied with. The sales person name is Raymond W. Thanks Raymond. Great Job!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes