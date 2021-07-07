1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Contacted this dealership to buy a car for the advertised price on their website and they would not sell the car for the price they're advertising for they tried to add in 2000 dollars for what they call the ourisman protection package which is supposed to be for dealer prep and nitrogen in the tires, only thing this protects is their wallet. This is absolutely laughable and disgusting these are the practices that give all dealers a bad name, just read the negative reviews they give the same garbage response to contact the sales manager while they continue to try and deceive customers into paying more money. better to deal with a dealership that's up front and honest with their prices than lies like this. I dealt with stacey bromley Read more