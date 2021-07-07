Ourisman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Bowie
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Bowie
Theives
by 07/07/2021on
Contacted this dealership to buy a car for the advertised price on their website and they would not sell the car for the price they're advertising for they tried to add in 2000 dollars for what they call the ourisman protection package which is supposed to be for dealer prep and nitrogen in the tires, only thing this protects is their wallet. This is absolutely laughable and disgusting these are the practices that give all dealers a bad name, just read the negative reviews they give the same garbage response to contact the sales manager while they continue to try and deceive customers into paying more money. better to deal with a dealership that's up front and honest with their prices than lies like this. I dealt with stacey bromley
Service Review
by 06/15/2021on
I went to have my engine repaired on my Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. The repairs were done fast, correctly and the cost was affordable. From beginning to end Ms Rochelle Sabino was professional and treated my Jeep as if it were hers. And the service manager is outstanding. At Bowie Dodge Chrysler Ram of Bowie you are not a customer, you are family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks, TJ!
by 02/14/2017on
TJ was so kind to my family and I. We came in knowing what we wanted to look at and TJ was ready for us. He was very knowledgeable about the Durango and made me feel like I was his top priority. TJ was also very kind to our children and that was an added bonus. The next day, I came back with some questions and TJ was ready to answer them. He even grabbed some wax from the service department to buff out a few scratches that were on my new vehicle. I have already been telling my family and friends about him.
Horrible Customer Service
by 01/04/2017on
I was not provided with a price before the service was performed. Interaction with the managers at this facility were unprofessional in every aspect.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and switch dealership!
by 12/19/2016on
Don't buy from this dealership! They advertise one price on the Internet, salesman on the phone to sweeten the deal claims to be able to lower the price shown to $32k from $35k and when you drive an hour to see the car and close the deal, sales manager says oh sorry, that car is $10 - 15k more because of upgrades that are NOT mentioned on their webstite. Defiantly a Bait and Switch Dealership in my opinion. I thought Bait and Switch was illegal? So buyer beware! Again in my opinion this is as crooked as it comes. I would have given zero stars but it wouldn't let me!
super customer service
by 10/21/2016on
My boyfriend and I both went and shopped for new vehicles at Ourisman and Reggie was out sales rep. He was friendly,very helpful and extremely knowledgable during the whole process. My boyfriend and I both drove away with new trucks. I highly recommend that anyone shopping for a new or used car go here. Thanks again everyone at Ourisman, BEST car shopping experience I've ever had!
Best Experience Ever
by 10/09/2016on
Mr. Raymond and Mr. Monty really took care of me! I've had really bad experiences with car salesmen in regards to pressure and lies, however they were straight forward and worked with me!! 5 stars all the way
Good Experience
by 10/04/2016on
Steven is the best representative. He answers all questions, very polite, and provides professional advice about your vehicle's maintenance. I will not go to any other dealership because of Steven.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lauren is the besssst
by 10/01/2016on
Lauren was soooo much fun and absolutely amazing to work with. I already knew what car I wanted when I came in and she helped me get into something even better and still in my price range. She is hands down awesome! Thank you so much Lauren. Everyone else was also very professional and kind.
Eddie Jeep Wrangler
by 09/27/2016on
Eddie was very helpful. The dealership was knowledgeable about the Rocky Ridge package. Eddie made the experience pleasant. The executive team helped finalize all the deal issues with the lender.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oursiman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Service
by 09/26/2016on
The service was fast and courteous.Also the manager washed my car without being asked. They could have also vaccumed it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve is a great service advisor
by 09/25/2016on
Steve my service advisor was excellent.I dropped our van off after hours and he made sure it was completed and called me with a estimate before they started the maintenance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
stanley
by 09/16/2016on
The service technician was very professiaol. I had a problem with the coat hanger and the technician was able to fix the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 09/15/2016on
The service staff (especially Brian) are always helpful, knowledgeable and more than willing to keep me in the loop when I have my car serviced there. They make recommendations if necessary and there is never any pressure. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great and FAST service!
by 09/02/2016on
Everything was to excellent and service was superb! I wasn't really planning on trading my 2013 Dodge Durango in for a 2016 model, but great customer service will make that call very easy! I had been having horrible service at another Dodge dealer and that almost made me reconsider my patronage to the brand until by chance, I decided to stop at Ourisman!
Quick Oil Changes - excellent Service Advisor!
by 09/01/2016on
Quick turn around. I have had this particular service advisor before and he is always sensitive to the fact that I normally have a small child with me. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1st service
by 08/23/2016on
Service was completed quickly and the staff was a pleasure to work with. this was my first service for an oil change
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience @ Bowie
by 08/21/2016on
the expertise and respectfulness of the service center is trying to tear me away from my trusted local mechanic. They have provided unbiased and helpful service from the time I purchased our T&C.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grsmile26@yahoo.com
by 08/20/2016on
Very professional and I did not have to wait a long time. With this type of outstanding service I will come back and recommend it to my family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 08/18/2016on
Everyone was professional and friendly and not pushy. I felt we were al family. A smooth experience from start to finish and they made sure I was going to walk away super satisfied. Kevin will have my business in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
