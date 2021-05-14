Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie
Customer Reviews of Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie
Stay away!: Internet price is not the price: Came bak 37% higher
by 05/14/2021on
Beware! The internet price is NOT the price of the car. Our most recent visit they had a vehicle on the internet at $15,370. Inside the dealership after test driving the car: They came back at $24,019. The $15,370 pricing was based on a $20,300 Family pricing and $5,700 in cash rebates. YOU WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR ALL THE STACKED CASH REBATES. IT IS IMPOSSIBLE. They know this but they think they can get away with it. Furthermore they wouldn't even honor the family pricing price they advertised as the base price. What they are doing is pricing the car as the perfect world lowest price mathematically possible. For instance you would need to be a GM Employee to get a $750 cash rebate, You would need to have served in the miltary to get the $500 cash rebate, you would need to be a first responder to get another $500 cash allowance, which still doesnt equal the $5700 in cash rebates. They told me in was a glitch in their website and this wasnt the real Ourisman Website. However after reading reviews of Ourisman's dealers across Maryland this is a common excuse over the last 2 years. If you want to buy a Chevy: DO NOT go here thinking the internet price is the lowest you will find. They are bate and switching you and it is illegal to do so. Stay far away.
The worst service I have ever received.
by 03/05/2021on
The service I received was the worst i have ever had in my life. I spent over $4,000 for parts/service. The parts took almost a month and was installed damaged plus had shoe prints all in side my vehicle. I will never use this location and warn others not to use them. If i could rate them -stars i would. You have to do better.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beware of Extendend Warranty
by 09/25/2019on
I purchased a 2011 Chevy Corvette and purchased an extended warranty along with it. I was told at the time that it was "bumper to bumper" coverage, just like a new car warranty. It was pretty expensive. Nine months later my air bag light comes on. I take it to my local Chevy dealership and am told it needed a new air back and harness for a price of $1350. I had them call my extended warranty company and was told this was not covered. I call Ourisman and talked to finance manager who said he would investigate and call me back. He never called back after leaving several messages. I did talk to two other finance people who told me that air bags are not covered under a new car warranty. I find this hard to believe. I never did receive a call back from anybody at Ourisman, therefore I am writing the negative review and am done dealing with Ourisman.
Love My Honda CRV Purchase
by 09/23/2019on
I am so happy with my Honda CRV purchase! The sales person, Joe knew what type of car I was searching for and didn't waste my time. The manager, Jordy was very helpful and went over and beyond throughout the car buying process for me. Chad in finance worked to answer all of the my questions. They are a professional team and I am happy with my purchase. Thanks for all of your help, guys!
Petty theft in the body shop
by 09/10/2019on
I had my car repaired here after an accident, and as usual, the service was swift, efficient, and the repairs were great. T As I was leaving, someone noticed a tail light out, they called me back and fixed it... Later that day I realized that, at some point, someone in the body shop decided to avail themselves of a few dollars worth of change in my car. Petty theft. Amazing. That's why this is not a five-star review. The reason I went there in the first place was because I had been a victim of vehicular assault - only to be further victimized in such a small and petty way. When I contacted customer service, no one returned my call. After three days, I called again and was put in contact with the body shop director who said that there was nothing to do be done because of the (non legally enforceable) signs stating that they are not responsible for valuables left in the car. The customer service here is appalling. Not only did he not apologize, but no one seems to care about making this right. I will not be patronizing this body shop in the future if I have a need. There are far more reputable places, albeit out of my way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Horrible service
by 08/15/2019on
Had 10:00 o’clock appointment, dropped off by 9 and by 10:50 they tell me they can’t look at it today. Took day off work and scheduled it. Manager Bryan paitsel was very unhelpful. Made excuses instead of trying to help resolve the issue
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Feeling Abused -- Watch Out For This Dealership
by 07/22/2019on
If I could leave no stars I would so so. Went with my cousin by marriage, someone with whom English is a second language, and had the worst experience ever. Purchased a "Certified" Colorado that was advertised as certified at a given price. When we got to dealership they told him that certification would be an extra couple thousand. What bs? They eventually relented. Certification also includes a car that has two sets of oem keys and passes Chevrolet's high standards. They said they would owe me the extra key and two weeks later are trying to claim it was not included and if I want it, it will come from the salesperson's pocket. The car also has evidence that the windshield was repaired multiple times. As a result of that and the heat, he is now experiencing significant cracking. All we asked for was a replacement, but their answer was that I must be playing my music too loud. Yes the Ukrainian news over the iPhone must have so much bass that cracking is imminent, right? My recommendation is to run from [non-permissible content removed] that this dealership. So many dealers have turned the corner from the old days of bait and switch. Someone forgot to tell this dealer it is not 1995 anymore. We are now working with a Chevy case manger to find a solution to the predicament we are now in. Regardless, you have many car buying choices. Darcars, FitzGerald, Pohanka, Koons are just a few that my yelp search found. Call any of them, but run from Ourisman Chevy of BOWIE.
Very happy experiance
by 03/27/2019on
Efficient fast and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Quote and No return call from GM
by 02/22/2019on
I request a quote and the only thing they were concerned about was when I was coming in. Since I wouldnât provide that answer no one would send me a quote. I called the GM and left a voicemail and no return call. I never seen a car dealership not want to sell a car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Care with precision!
by 12/16/2018on
Came to the dealer after another repair shop failed to fix my car correctly. I explained the situation and what I heard. Within minutes the dealership confirmed my fears, contacted other parties to inform them of such, and placed me in a rental vehicle. I felt a great amount of frustration leave, knowing my car was being taken care of correctly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer Service
by 09/08/2018on
Took my car for service because of engine light problem. Adviser found problem with Turbo Booster and it was covered by warranty. What I am a little disappointed by is lack of communication. I knew it would take a little longer because of engine part but adviser said would call me by 4:00 pm on Friday and car would be ready. I did not receive a call. I called Saturday morning to check on the status and service says still waiting for a part and check back Monday. This is what I don't understand. Example: I do computer work and I believe in keeping the customer updated even if I have to rebuild the computer I would let them know it is going to take a little longer. This helps the customer prepare for not having a computer. It's the little things that separates OK customer service from Great customer service. There are just too many ways to communicate today text, email and even social media. At this point I can't comment on work being preformed because I have not seen the completion of the work. I now have to make arrangements to get to work on Monday and possibly Tuesday.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Loving my Tahoe
by 08/21/2018on
The experience was nice. I would like to suggest automatically washing every car after completion of service.and drying it off. If this is not norm at least ask the customer if they would like it cleaned when they drop it off. This will avoid additional waiting time out of ones day. I would like to see Chevy step up their game. I also own an Audi and after any service that is performed at the dealer, my car is always washed and dried upon my return. Going the extra mile keeps the customer coming back and referring to others. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Center Screen
by 08/08/2018on
Service to replace the center screen for the 3rd time. Dealership did well, and this isn’t a dealership issue, but I shouldn’t have had to pay a deductible for a system that continues to fail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No quote
by 01/09/2018on
I was in for recall ignition and was charged a diagnostic fee when I was never quoted one for Munoz check engine light.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Corvette Survey
by 11/06/2017on
On 11/04/2017 I had my 2006 Corvette serviced at your dealership, my total bill was for $2387.19. I attempted to use two coupons, one for brakes and the other for the cooling system, sent to me from your dealership, only to be told I could only use one coupon, I feel that this is unacceptable knowing other repair facilities would have honored the coupons. The amount of money I spend at your dealership should account for something. It's should also be noted that I also Own and 2015 Equus Ultimate that way purchased and serviced by "your" Hyundai dealership. Due to you current policy I will now seek other Dealerships to service and purchase my vehicles in the future who value my dollars.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I have a NEW CAR!
by 08/25/2017on
What a great car buying experience. We seriously went only to look at what was out there, but Chris was able to set me up with exactly what we were looking for and answer any questions I had. And we walked out with a new vehicle and a great deal! He stayed with us from start to finish making sure we knew how to access all the "new car gadgets" too. Our financial manager, Rob was great too - again able to answer questions and give us the best options to fit our needs. Truly a great buying experience. And we are truly happy customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Technically Knowledgeable and Customer Attentive
by 06/01/2017on
My sales person knew the technical aspects and features of the car I was interested in (Camaro SS) from soup-to-nuts. He worked with me to find the best match of car. Additionally, the dealership made every effort to apply discounts and incentives to give me a very attractive price. I was satisfied with the experience and impressed how hard the dealership team worked. I hope the service department is equally good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience!
by 03/04/2016on
Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie was hands down the best dealership we worked with throughout our car buying process. From the very beginning communication was great and the staff was very personable, specifically Meredith Miller and Kegan Williamson. I cannot express how grateful I was for the wonderful customer service. Buying a car is a big purchase, so their attentiveness and patience was greatly appreciated. And not only were they wonderful to work with, but they gave us the best price. Unfortunately we plan to have our new car for many years to come, so I won't be able to be a repeat customer any time soon. However I am telling anyone I know that if they are in the market for a new car to come directly to this dealership. Thank you again Meredith and Kegan, (and Max) and the rest of the Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie family!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great car buying experience
by 02/13/2016on
Certainly do recommend Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie!!! ...saw some listings online and decided to drop by the dealership. The staff was very cordial. Ozzie greeted me when I came through the door then introduced me to Brittney. Brittney was great!!!... very patient and was with me through pretty much the entire process. She showed me different vehicle options, walked the lot with me, took me on a test drive, listened to my situation, explained the process and options to me, and helped me feel reassured that they'd take care of me. She is very professional but made the experience enjoyable. No pressure... straightforward... and worked with my unique situation. EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE!!! Shanise handled my financial situation delicately but realistically. Financing came through and I have my new vehicle. It has been almost a month and I must say that I'm very pleased with the entire experience. Thank you, Brittney, Shanise, and Ozzie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 09/08/2015on
I was looking to buy a small vehicle for my teenage granddaughter and received excellent service. From the moment I walked into the dealership, I was greeted courteously from Derrick (salesman) and he immediately showed me a car perfect for her. Financing was a welcome breeze from my previous experiences at other dealers. Entire experience was great. Would definitely recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car/Staff/Price!
by 07/06/2015on
We could not be happier with our experience at Ourisman Chevrolet. Ozzie and Lew hung in there with us for a very long afternoon: they heard what I needed in a used car, showed me something that I didn't even think I was looking for, and it exceeded my expectations. Then, just when I didn't think that we could afford it, they helped us get it for a price that we could live with. I cannot recommend this dealership enough - they were kind, funny, respectful, and came through for us in every way. Thanks guys, and thank you Shanise in finance for helping turn our paperwork around in lightening time after a long day!
1 Comments