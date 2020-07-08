Great Buying Experience
by 08/07/2020on
My wife and I recently had a great buying experience at Heritage Mazda Bel Air. Our sales consultant, Paul Gallo was the main reason for our 5 Star experience. Paul was very helpful throughout the entire sales process and he explained just about everything we needed to know as we proceeded to the final sale and driving our new car home. The dealership is state of the art and the General Manager and Finance Director couldn't have been nicer to us. If you're looking for a great buying experience from start to finish, I highly recommend this dealership and Paul Gallo as your sales consultant, you wont be dissapointed. Thanks again for everything.
Great Buying Experience
by 08/07/2020on
My wife and I recently had a great buying experience at Heritage Mazda Bel Air. Our sales consultant, Paul Gallo was the main reason for our 5 Star experience. Paul was very helpful throughout the entire sales process and he explained just about everything we needed to know as we proceeded to the final sale and driving our new car home. The dealership is state of the art and the General Manager and Finance Director couldn't have been nicer to us. If you're looking for a great buying experience from start to finish, I highly recommend this dealership and Paul Gallo as your sales consultant, you wont be dissapointed. Thanks again for everything.
LOVE Heritage Mazda
by 03/08/2020on
I have bought multiple cars from this dealer, three at this point. They have always made it an easy and quick transaction! This time I worked with Steve Ward and he played the long game with me, keeping up with me over 6ish months to see when we were ready to purchase but was never pushy or insistent. Damon was always very helpful, and Ken Arment helping me out when Steve was busy. Will buy from again in the future!
Wonderful experience and would highly recommend!
by 11/14/2019on
My husband and I walked into the dealership (unknowingly) about 15 minutes before closing time. Our salesman Paul listened to what we were looking for in our new car.He was very knowledgeable. He gave us several options , we test drove 2 cars. Yet, not once did he mention they were closed. He answered all our questions help and helped pick out our dream car. The sales manager Damon was so nice and accommodating .Still he also did not even once say they were closed. We ran into an issue with our insurance card (that took about 30 minutes) and they were all so patient with us . Finally when we asked if they were getting ready to close was when they told us they had been closed for 3 hours. Needless to say we felt terrible and apologized and they told us it was fine and not to worry. When it came time for the finance paperwork Ryan was so nice as well. He even joked and kept things light when we felt so bad that we kept them so late! We had a wonderful experience. This was the car we purchased from heritage and we would highly recommend them if you are in the market for a car, go to Heritage Mazda/Honda! We love our new Mazda CX-9 !! Thank you !!
1 Comments
Mazda cx9 - very happy!
by 11/07/2019on
Paul was really knowledgeable and helpful when deciding to purchase a new(used) car. He was upfront and honest and helped me trade in my old Mazda for a newer, bigger model. They helped me get the amount I wanted for my trade and when I had issues the next day - he was on it. Very happy with the team and service!
1 Comments
Great Experience with Paul Gallo
by 10/04/2019on
We worked with Paul Gallo at Heritage and he was great. Straight shooter and very friendly. He clearly knows about Mazdas and likes the cars, he even drives one himself. He knows the ins and outs of the cars and has great insight from driving his own. We never felt pressured or harassed working with him and we ended up with a really nice CX-5.
1 Comments
Sales Consultant Paul Gallo
by 09/30/2019on
Paul was excellent to work with. Very honest and helpful! He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and ensured I got all of the amenities on my list!
1 Comments
Sales Consultant Paul Gallo
by 09/30/2019on
Paul was excellent to work with. Very honest and helpful! He was very knowledgeable about the vehicle and ensured I got all of the amenities on my list!
Excellent Customer Service
by 09/25/2019on
The sales rep Paul Gallo was knowledgeable about the car we purchased. He took his time and explained everything about the car to us. We didn’t feel pressured into a purchase. Ryan Lueckert from Finance was also very nice, he knew we have been there awhile and did his best to get thru the purchase process. Overall we had a very positive experience with the dealer.
Sales Consultant Paul Gallo
by 09/21/2019on
Today at Heritage Mazda Bel Air I worked with Sales Consultant Paul Gallo and he was absolutely awesome. He was very personable and kind. He was very knowledgeable. He made sure I had water or a snack while waiting and everything. If you want a new car go see him.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/19/2019on
It was excellent and easy. My sales and leasing consultant Paul Gallo was very nice and accommodating. They have a great team of professionals who are friendly, hard-working and flexible. I really appreciate it the experience (It was very different than Mazda Towson dealership)
1 Comments
Great deal, great people!
by 09/18/2019on
Got a super deal at Heritage Mazda, Bel Air. Everyone was top notch, from our sales rep. Paul Gallo, to the finance fellow, to the service guy who stayed late to make sure that our new car was super spanky when we drove it home. This is our second purchase from a Heritage dealer, and we're certain that it won't be our last.
1 Comments
Great deal, great people!
by 09/18/2019on
Got a super deal at Heritage Mazda, Bel Air. Everyone was top notch, from our sales rep. Paul Gallo, to the finance fellow, to the service guy who stayed late to make sure that our new car was super spanky when we drove it home. This is our second purchase from a Heritage dealer, and we're certain that it won't be our last.
Unprofessional Practice of a Dealership
by 07/17/2019on
No I would not, unethical selling practives.
1 Comments
Best place ever!!
by 03/27/2019on
I drove over an hour to get to heritage mazda in fallston and i am really glad i did! I was particularly difficult to help due to my complex situation and my lack of faith in car dealerships due to being mistreated at other dealerships. The entire team was amazing. Kind. Wonderful. Phil, Steve, Sean and Ryan really went above ans beyond my expectations. They did more than "just sell me a car". They had patience and ensured i was getting something along the lines of what i wanted and something that i could afford. They sold me a family. They sold me a friendship. They sold me to referring them to others because they were up front, honest, and dedicated to helping me! They also restored my faith in car dealerships and proved that there are people out there who are truly dedicated to the customer and who are looking out for their best interests. These guys were amazing. I dont plan to have to get another car anytime soon but if the need should arise i am definetly going to return to this dealership. And i will definetly be recommending them to others. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me with this car and my kids absolutely love the car! We named it Mikey.
1 Comments
An Amazing Experience
by 03/05/2019on
This day was a good one, I purchased a 2016 Mazda 6 which is running beautifully. And I got to spend it with Steve Ward, my sales rep. He made the whole experience seem to go by in a flash. He was very nice, knowledgeable, accommodating and funny! The whole staff was too! Ryan in finance was excellent as well. I hope who ever is higher up above these guys knows what kind of gold they have at this dealership. It really bounces off the walls and you walk out (drive out) feeling it too. Thanks guys. Can't wait to come in for a service.
1 Comments
Great Experience - Heritage Mazda/Paul Gallo
by 02/11/2019on
We had a great experience with Heritage Mazda in Bel Air. We worked with Paul Gallo in the purchase of our CX-5. Paul was very knowledgeable and easy to work with and I would not hesitate to buy from Heritage Mazda or with Paul again. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a car.
1 Comments
Great Dealership -- Ask for Paul Gallo
by 10/19/2018on
Had a great experience buying a used car from this dealership. I worked with Paul Gallo, and would definitely recommend seeking him out. Paul was very attentive to my needs and helped me find a great car at the right price. The manager, Rodney, was also very helpful in zeroing in on the right vehicle for me. Paul has done a phenomenal job following up with me about the car, as well as taking care of a few minor things that needed to be fixed, including a small scrape on the side and a broken piece on the sunglasses holder. The repair work on the scrape was so well done, you can't even tell it was there! I highly recommend buying from this dealer, and asking for Paul if you want an honest, attentive salesperson who will help you find the right vehicle!
1 Comments
Ask for Andre
by 10/16/2018on
Ask for Andre when you go here, I highly recommend him and this heritage mazda location in general. I had been visiting many dealerships over the past month in search of a vehicle and this dealership by far was the most pleasant to work with. Lemme give you a couple examples of why you should go to this dealership over others... I went to Lindsay Ford in wheaton MD to look at a used scion they had, the guy there was nice enough but when it was time to get the numbers, they had tacked on a $1595 dealer fee and tried to charge 800 bucks for license plate and title fee. Both of which I later found out were absurd amounts. Another place I had visited was Eastern automotives to look at a mazda they had there. I told them when I arrived that I was short on time and just wanted to take a quick look at the car. After I had a quick drive in the car I asked them to give me a printout of the total out the door price after taxes and fees. Not only did they completely disregard my stated time constraints but after 45 mins of them trying to sell me hard on any car, I never did receive the printout of the numbers that I asked for. I told them a few times that I really did have to leave before I ended up having to walk out the door with them still yapping at me. Heritage Mazda of Bel Air is nothing like those examples, they were quick, friendly, transparent and gave me MORE information than I asked for when I had questions. This was my first time buying a car that wasn't from craigslist and Andre was extremely helpful in walking me through finalizing a car loan even though I wasn't even financing through them. After wrapping things up, Andre even followed me to my house to deliver my new car since I had driven up there alone in another vehicle. So yea... definitely go here and absolutely ask for Andre.
1 Comments
Fantastic Service
by 06/30/2018on
I had a wonderful experience at Heritage Mazda Bel Air. I worked with Andre Coleman. He was extremely easy to talk to and very laid back. He wasn't pushy and didn't make me feel like I needed items I didn't want. Andre was responsive to my needs and helped to find the right car for me. He was knowledgeable about the Mazda and worked with me to get a great deal on my new CX-5. He was patient and helped me to learn how to use all of the features on the car. Additionally, I was impressed with all of the staff I worked with to purchase a car. Devon Giddings, who first contacted me with possible car options, was also knowledgeable and didn't push items that weren't necessary based on the needs I had for a car. As Devon was the first person I talked to, I immediately felt that Heritage Mazda was there to help me find a car I wanted, not push a more expensive car on me. Gene Papaleo was easy to talk to, knowledgeable and helped to get me a very awesome deal. He was down to earth and extremely fair. Garrett Evans was another awesome member of their team. He explained all finance options and worked to make everything affordable. Overall, Heritage Mazda was very easy to work with and provided excellent customer service. Thank you to all of you!
1 Comments
Fantastic Customer Service!
by 05/31/2018on
My family and I were in the market for a slightly used mini-van and were very specific in terms of the needs and wants in our vehicle. Andre was so incredibly helpful and patient during the entire process. Never once did I feel pressured; we looked at several vehicles before deciding on the vehicle we wanted and we couldn't be happier! Our family is so in love with our vehicle and we are so thankful to Andre for being so patient and kind throughout the process. We have a very busy family life and he was happy to go around our schedule, and was always available to assist us when we needed. We can't say enough about the customer service at Heritage Mazda and are so thankful to Andre for all of his help! Our 2nd vehicle will need to be replaced in the slightly near future and Andre will definitely be getting a call from us!
1 Comments
Great experience
by 05/28/2018on
Worked with Andre during the purchase of my new vehicle. Super friendly and helpful. Went through everything with me to make sure I was comfortable. I would definitely recommend him and Heritage to anyone!
1 Comments
1 Comments