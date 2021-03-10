Plaza Ford
Customer Reviews of Plaza Ford
Genuineness
by 10/03/2021on
Absolute pleasure to work with! Hugh Hanley, Craig Fitchwell and team are an extremely friendly and hospitable. They really went the distance to get me the best deal. I've bought multiple vehicles now at Plaza Ford and I can say i would recommend "10/10"
HORRIBLE SERVICE
by 01/12/2021on
Since Dec 12 I tried by email several times. I did get few reply's by RUDE salesman, didn’t want to give information on car I inquired about. Finally two weeks of this I called and was given a sales Manager. He then turned me over to another salesman. Car not available to be seen... I got jerked around for another week. I was told car not on lot that owners wife is driving it. Can’t see it that day.... I wait few days to again try to schedule a test drive. I am now told owners friend may want to buy it. 3 days later I try again, I’m told its being sold to owners friend. Next day/today I see car still listed but at reduced price since yesterday. I have someone else inquire for me. They are told car is going to auction. Wow I wanted to buy, but car is never available to see it. They told me someone is buying it... I call speak to sales manager again, he wont really say, he just says no longer available. So I ask is it going to auction? Instead of answering he asks why do you say that. I been trying to see this car. Sales Manager Elliott wont say. Just insists its not available. Elliott then says it takes while to take off internet,. I ask why the price changed overnight, do you change price on car that is not there or has been sold? Something very wrong here.
DISHONESTY OF NEGLIGENCE, TAKE YOUR PICK
by 10/24/2017on
Plaza Ford sold me a 2014 Ford Mustang GT without a catalytic converter and with substantial modifications to the onboard computer. They did not disclose this information upon purchase and, once discovered, it cost me thousands of dollars in repairs at another dealer. After an initial email exchange in which "Business Development" manager Elliot claimed ignorance, I have heard nothing from anyone at Plaza Ford. I am left to conclude that either management at Plaza Ford are a group of [non-permissible content removed] who swindle customers with damaged vehicles, or they failed to inspect a damaged vehicle they had for sale on their lot. Dishonesty or negligence, take your pick. But, in either case, stay far away!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Consistent great service
by 07/18/2016on
I have owned 4 Ford vehicles in my lifetime. I bought the last 2 Escapes at Plaza Ford. I did so strictly because of the Service Dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reliable for service
by 07/15/2016on
My 2011 Escape is the my second Escape. I bought both at Plaza Ford and I had all my service done there. I will continue to have them serviced there. They are always pleasant to deal with. The work is always completed in a timely fashion and at reasonable cost. Even when the service requires few hours or days I could always count on them for alternate transportation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful and Friendly Car Sales Team Does Exist!
by 07/05/2016on
I found Plaza Ford as an extremely friendly and helpful team, especially Steve. I bought a used vehicle that I found on the internet, and Steve answered my many questions and followed through with everything he said he would in a very timely manner. We travelled far to see our new vehicle and Gordy helped us finish our purchase. He was also very pleasant to work with. Overall, I was happy to see that honest and genuinely helpful and friendly car salesmen actually do still exist, and for that, I would travel the extra miles again. Thank you all so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car buying should be fun, right?
by 07/02/2016on
Ask for Gordy. He was our sales associate. Gary and Darren were also fantastic. This was a terrific buying experience compared to other dealerships I visited. You get that certain pressured and intense "feeling" when you walk into some places. Not here. They are patient and thorough. Next time I need to buy, I'll start at Plaza first.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 07/01/2016on
Rick was amazing very helpful! I had an issue with 2 things and he explained them both to me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Test Drives
by 06/29/2016on
Gordon was great to work with, 5 test drives later we bought the car. No aftermarket nonsense either. Will buy a truck there in 2 years, if Gordon is there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant experience
by 06/27/2016on
Ford expedition. Service and experience was excellent great friendly staff. Would recommend sales men and dealership to all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience--great car!
by 06/27/2016on
The service was excellent. My sales rep understood my budget and worked with me to find the right car for the money. I couldn't be happier with my purchase and Plaza Ford will be my first stop next time I need a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch service! WE LOVE MARY!
by 06/25/2016on
I have a 2007 Ford Edge. Earlier this year Ford recalled this vehicle for a potential gas tank leak problem. This service center checked the vehicle at the time and found no leaks. A couple months later, sure enough, the tank started to leak. I took the vehicle back to the service center and they communicated with Ford for me and were able to re-open the recall case on my vehicle so they could replace the tank without any fee for me. Mary was (and is) always very helpful and I feel like she takes care of everyone like they're family and not just a number. I really appreciate that and will continue to bring my Ford vehicles to Plaza Ford and ask for Mary whenever I have an issue with anything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service and Staff
by 06/25/2016on
I took my 2016 Ford Escape in for its first oil change and tires rotated. No appointment. Great service. Staff was courteous, professional and fast.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 06/23/2016on
Everything was perfect except had to correct interest in finance room and when I got home and reviewed paperwork found I paid $100.00 more than I was quoted. Our salesman Gordy was excellent as was the floor manager. If the finance manager was employed by a company I own he would be terminated. Every one else was very professional and above average.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Néw car purchase
by 05/31/2016on
The Staff was great Charlie and Pat made the experience fantastic. Walked in not certain I was going to buy. Drove away in a new car. Excellent treatment
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, Efficient, & Friendly - As Always!
by 05/27/2016on
While it was disappointing to have my car in the shop 2 days in a row and put out more money than I could have imagined this week would bring, my experience as a whole was very peaceful and I know that the money I forked over was put to good use. Mark was extremely helpful in assessing the problem and providing good news, alongside some safety warnings and pricing for additional work. He even went as far as leaving the remaining items that need to be addressed on my work order so I'd know how much they are when I have money for more work on the truck. I was extra pleased that he saved $50 from what he originally quoted me and my truck also appears to have had a much needed bath. I bought my vehicle at Plaza Ford 5 years ago and have continued to have it serviced there because your staff has always been friendly, honest, reasonable, and efficient and I'm very grateful for that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of New Ford
by 05/18/2016on
The sales team were easy going and made the transfer easy and quick. We traded two vehicles and came away feeling satisfied with our purchase of a 2016 Ford Explorer XLT. Gordy was great to work with and even walked us thru additional rebates to save us money. Well worth the trip and we love our new car!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Services
by 05/13/2016on
top notch professionals that appreciate my business, respect my time and decision making processes. Answer any questions completely unbiased. I would never go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 05/12/2016on
I had a 10.00 coupon that was forgotten-so transaction had to be re-done. Then I checked my wallet once I left & my credit card was not returned to me. So I had to go back inside to ask for it. I was told my wipers streaked but I had just replaced them at my last oil change.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wonderful Service
by 05/10/2016on
Gordy was awesome! no pressure and also Mr. Grimm went out of his way to get my daughter her 1st perfect car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Oil Change
by 05/06/2016on
It was just an oil change, but by now the service tech AND the mechanic that works on my car both call me by name which is a nice touch. The mechanic informed me I will be due for brakes soon, which I know, and he was kind enough to suggest that I call ahead to make an appointment, as my Ranger is the only year that had 4 wheel discs and the parts are rarely if ever in stock and will need to be ordered. Again, a nice personal touch, and much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
