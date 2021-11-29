5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ask for Andre when you go here, I highly recommend him and this heritage mazda location in general. I had been visiting many dealerships over the past month in search of a vehicle and this dealership by far was the most pleasant to work with. Lemme give you a couple examples of why you should go to this dealership over others... I went to Lindsay Ford in wheaton MD to look at a used scion they had, the guy there was nice enough but when it was time to get the numbers, they had tacked on a $1595 dealer fee and tried to charge 800 bucks for license plate and title fee. Both of which I later found out were absurd amounts. Another place I had visited was Eastern automotives to look at a mazda they had there. I told them when I arrived that I was short on time and just wanted to take a quick look at the car. After I had a quick drive in the car I asked them to give me a printout of the total out the door price after taxes and fees. Not only did they completely disregard my stated time constraints but after 45 mins of them trying to sell me hard on any car, I never did receive the printout of the numbers that I asked for. I told them a few times that I really did have to leave before I ended up having to walk out the door with them still yapping at me. Heritage Mazda of Bel Air is nothing like those examples, they were quick, friendly, transparent and gave me MORE information than I asked for when I had questions. This was my first time buying a car that wasn't from craigslist and Andre was extremely helpful in walking me through finalizing a car loan even though I wasn't even financing through them. After wrapping things up, Andre even followed me to my house to deliver my new car since I had driven up there alone in another vehicle. So yea... definitely go here and absolutely ask for Andre. Read more