1 out of 5 stars service Rating

All I wanted from the start was for my vehicle to be diagnosed and fixed properly. I have allowed Jerry's Service Department a generous amount of attempts to fix issues. Instead I got to waste my time off work and thousands of dollars due to service department negligence. I continually received the run around, lied to, and my vehicle was (I am assuming accidentally) tampered with. When I confronted them, they denied any issues (and fixed it without notifying me) as if I would not have noticed. After their obvious decision to disregard my safety and lie to my face I felt enough is enough and here is a condensed review for now: Questionable Business Practices (in my opinion fraudulent) performed at this Dealership and Service Department and here's why: Purchased a NEW VEHICLE and now have paid thousands on just trying to get it fixed. Service Department negligence is appalling. I had to go to external service departments for diagnosis to provide to Jerry's just so that they can acknowledge, re-diagnose (which they required), and perform work. Tony and staff will talk to you like you are an idiot giving you bogus excuses that make no sense, especially if they believe you are not car savvy (I have confronted them once yet they still talk to me like I'm an idiot, that's when I really started to document). I have also uncovered the fact that my NEW VEHICLE might have been in an accident prior to my purchase (this was never brought up during sale and who would even ask for service documentation on a NEW VEHICLE). Oddly enough (sarcasm) the part that was replaced is in the same spot that I am having issues. Of course I received an excuse when I asked about it and did more digging. Tony (Service Department Manager) is just as guilty as those who worked on my vehicle. He has lied to me in front of my face and apparently condones the actions of his employees. He was there when my vehicle was tampered with. I have photo evidence as well as service records from external departments to further reinforce the fact that my vehicle was tampered with by Jerry's Service Department. They deny any work was performed. I have visited 4 other service departments who believe undocumented work had been performed based on their own diagnosis and measurements and my thorough documentation. 1 of those is another Mitsubishi Authorized Dealership / Service Department. I have compiled a 100+ page document in regards to my vehicle. These documents include photos (with GPS, date, and time), all service records, and very detailed testimonial. In the near future I plan on releasing these documents. This way everyone can judge for themselves and see the amount of headache I had to endure in my attempts to fix my new vehicle. If something smells fishy from this service department, it probably is. Take down notes, take photos (before and after), anything that will help you because they will only give you a vague service record. Even if you ask for them to include information they will not and send you off. They'll even send you off in a vehicle that hasn't been fixed properly and dangerous to drive. I got fed up when my safety was compromised and they lied that there was any kind of issue. Hopefully with this post more people who have been honestly wronged will come forward. Their actions cannot be condoned especially when the safety of their customers are at stake. An update with my actions will be posted in a later post. Edit: Oh I forgot. Tires for life and free tire rotations for life is a LIE. You can read their details by searching for [on google] "Jerry's Mitsubishi why buy from us". Even if you follow their guidelines they still don't do what they are supposed to do. They WILL NOT deduct $15 off your minor or major service interval price. Went through my service documents over the years. Not one deduction on any of my vehicles. That is my fault for not noticing until it was too late. As for tires for life, that is a joke as well. It states, "Any unusual damage to the tires deemed by a Jerrys employed service manager in its sole and absolute discretion, or damage caused by a road hazard or accident, will nullify free replacement tires or credit." Even if you take your vehicle there for every single service you would expect that you qualify. No not here the service department manager will find a reason as to why you do not qualify. He will state that even though you do not qualify, he will give you a deal. Edit 2: The general public can decide for themselves on what they think of this dealership when the documents are released. Oh and the 100+ pages only include my safety related issues. It doesn't include the other half...yet. I will update later on where these documents can be found. Read more