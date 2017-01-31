Customer Reviews of Heritage Volkswagen Parkville
Wonderful Experience with Melissa Cole
by 01/31/2017on
I recently bought a new Jetta GLI from Melissa Cole at Heritage VW of Parkville. Melissa was knowledgeable, patient, and incredibly considerate of my needs, wants, and concerns during the car buying process. She was able to show me how to use the car's features to meet my needs, and continues to communicate with me even after my car has been purchased to answer any questions. I highly recommend meeting with Melissa for your next VW!
Best and easiest car buying experience
by 06/23/2016on
I had a wonderful experience buying my new Jetta here. They gave me a great deal on my new car and my trade in, and were much easier to work with than the guys at the local dealership in York. The salesman Aleksey never treated me like an idiot or left me feeling taken advantage of, which is especially important to a single female making a car purchase. Very respectful and considerate treatment all around. If you've done your homework on car buying through sites like these, then go to them because the whole thing will be a breeze. I would highly recommend taking the drive to Parkville for these guys if you live in the York area!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 05/30/2016on
I just purchased a Beetle Turbo Limited Edition - Blue Denim. This is my 5th Volkswagen so obviously I am a Volkswagen person. I would never by a car from anybody other than Heritage Mile One in PARKVILLE. The sales staff is outstanding and the service department is always great. The manager Gabe & Randall Melvin had me work with Melissa Cole. I never met anyone more knowledgeable about her product. I was really impressed. She seems very dedicated and passionate about her job. I also need to give a shout out to Doug, the finance guy. I am sure he was told I never buy anything extra. Somehow I ended up buying 3 things! How did that happen? No, he just made perfect sense! Thanks Doug, it was fun talking to you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 gti
by 05/08/2016on
Received a call from Melissa Cole at Heritage VW after looking for one on here. I told her which package gti I wanted along with a prefered color and she called me back to setup an appointment to come test drive it. Her and her sales manager worked very hard with the banks to get me approved bc my credit isnt the best and they came through for me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Melissa Cole was amazing!
by 05/07/2016on
This was the first time I picked out a new vehicle in years! Melissa made this experience a positive one from start to finish. I never felt pressured, her knowledge about VW's is extensive (as well as her knowledge about other competitors) and she took the time to listen & understand what was important to me in a vehicle. She ordered my family pizza since we were there through the dinner hour, she was attentive (the entire staff was) to our needs & she was the one that drove to another dealer to get the exact VW I wanted. I love my Tiguan & I would recommend Heritage VW and Melissa to anyone who is interested in purchasing a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used GTI
by 04/07/2016on
Recently bought a Certified Pre-Owned GTI from Heritage VW in Parkville. The staff were VERY knowledgeable about the VW brand and cars. The entire time I felt like they genuinely made an effort to satisfy my wants and needs. They were happy to negotiate to a price point in which I was comfortable. At no point did I feel pressured to sign a contract in which I wasn't completely satisfied. I received a credit rating, and an APR that wasn't to my liking, and searched for other available lenders; ultimately we were able to find an attractive APR after multiple attempts. I can honestly say that I have never had as much "fun" negotiating with any previous sales people for any product. These are good people and will work to take care of you. Thank you Mitch, Melissa, and Joe for making my experience one worthy of sharing to others - for all the right reasons!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Non-stressful
by 03/16/2016on
Had a great experience with this dealer last night. Bought a used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle with very low miles. Only issue I had was that by the time I got to see the car, I had gone through three or four different sales people via website, email, phone then in person. Ended up with a great sales guy and we paid what we wanted. No pressure. Took forever though even though I paid cash, but paperwork is paperwork. Drove home that night, No MVA visits is a plus. I recommend the dealer. So far no issues to speak of. You do have to be persisitant if you don't want "extras".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by 12/28/2015on
we bought a 2013 used ford escape from the used car dealer on Harford rd. They have a separate building for used cars, but the salesmen also sell for Chrysler-Plymouth. We settled on the Escape priced at $15500. When we started to negotiate price, the salesman shut up and the sales manager took over. So all details of the deal were worked out with the manager. We negotiated the price down to $14700. The manager said "the deal is approved and loaded in the system". My wife had a 760 fico score so credit was not an issue. we moved to their office across the street (Chrylser) to finish the paperwork. This is where it went downhill. At this point I had to leave to go to work. When she talked to the f+i guy they had bumped the price to $16000 without telling her. They also added in enough junk fees for extra warranties and other stuff to bring the price to $19500. I am in the market for a car now and don't plan to visit heritage.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Pre-Owned Sales Experience
by 09/24/2014on
I recently purchase a 2011 Ford Edge from the Pre-Owned sales department and I had a fantastic experience from start to finish. My sales rep Robert and the rest of his crew up to the finance and management were truly a pleasure to work with. They were honest, down to earth, and worked with me on every issue I had. They were not pushy at all and I could tell they wanted to find me the best deal. Closing the deal went swiftly and I was in and out with the car in just over an hour. They really take care to make sure their pre-owned cars are in tip-top shape. They ran it though a vigorous inspection and even threw on new tires. The car looked absolutely brand new and I look forward to working with Heritage in the future. I also checked out their main competitor in the area to test drive another Ford Edge and Heritage's customer service was far better and more complete than the other. Bottom line: You can't beat Heritage for a first-class pre-owned sales experience! Thank you Robert and your Team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Car Buying Experience
by 12/24/2013on
I am so happy I dealt with Heritage VW. They were not pushy, but followed up appropriately to let me know they wanted my business. When my local dealer in DE didn't offer me the price I wanted, I went to Heritage VW in Parkville and they made it happen! Everyone was friendly and professional. They were transparent with the transaction and took the time to answer all my questions. I really appreciated their efforts and am extremely happy with my car. Although they are an hour drive from me, I am seriously considering sticking with them for service. Thank you Dave, Randall and Gabe for a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great sales experience
by 10/15/2013on
After an awful experience at the Alexandria VW over the weekend, I was thrilled by how professional the sales and finance teams were at Heritage Parkville. I spoke with Jake C. twice by phone before I came in and he took the time to answer all of my questions. The car I was interested in was washed and waiting for us when I arrived. Jake was a pleasure to work with and I am the very happy owner of a new Passat!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
by 09/09/2013on
Ron M. went beyond all expectations when he delivered a truck 300 miles one way, just to make it happen. I am so pleased with the service we have received. I was skeptical about buying a truck over the internet and phone, but the truck was everything he said it would be.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy experience!
by 08/26/2013on
I test drove a Jetta and Golf TDI, wasn't hassled to buy either - the following week I received a follow-up courtesy e-mail from the sales consultant Jacob C. He didn't pressure me, but made himself available to help. I had already decided to go with the Golf and he found me the exact color I wanted very quickly. Everyone at the dealership was courteous and the whole process was fairly painless and swift. They were also flexible with the paperwork required for my trade-in vehicle which I appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay AWAY. Only money rules here. Does not honor a signed deal.
by 08/13/2013on
My son, daughter in-law and I spent 6 hours yesterday looking at their cars and working a deal on a 2010 Dodge Caliber (Stock# LP571506). We had the contracts, credit check papers, MVA power of attorney forms, Insurance Verification forms, and the car loan papers all signed and verified. When she handed them their check for the money down (it was a State Farm check), they report that Heritage wont take a third party check (Even though they do insurance work through GIECO all the time and 3rd party checks are OK for body work). So we arranged that she would bring them in good faith a Bank of America check this morning at 9:30 am (since the bank was closed by that point in time). So, she shows up this morning at the agreed upon time with money in hand, only to find that the car magically sold the car to someone else after she left. Now keep in mind that this car had been on their lot since October of 2012 (per the Car Fax report) and it suddenly sold to someone else between the hours of 6 pm and closing. The manager (Woody) then tried the old we can sell you this car here for the same price bait and switch game on her. She walked out. I bought a 2000 Dodge Dakota from Heritage in Owings Mills in 2000 and they treated me great. So, I recommended Heritage to her and my son. But, the visit to their USED CAR site on Harford Road was a HUGE disappointment. All we heard was our corporation doesnt take deposits on a car, we dont take 3rd party checks, until the deal is finalized we can sell a car to someone else event though we have a signed contract with you. The shame here is they sold a car out from under a customer and the heck with good customer service or honoring a signed deal. The funny part is that I saw a 2010 Dodge Charger (Stock# LU285390) that I showed (via their site) to my wife and we were looking at buying it this Saturday. Well forget that thought. I will NEVER recommend Heritage to anyone ever again. I guess a lot has changed since July 1, 2000. Only George Washingtons image rules here now.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great dealership!
by 08/04/2013on
This is by far the best place to by a car from! Our sales consultant Ron M. was awesome and very knowledgable about the vehicle. He worked quickly once the deal was made to make the paperwork process as painless as possible. Tavon the finance manager was also pleasant to work with. I will be back when it's time for another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
by 04/28/2013on
Finally, what a positive experience in buying a car. They went out of their way to help me SAVE money, they have exceptional staff and will continue to make my puchases there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, could not be more satisfied
by 04/03/2012on
The whole team at Heritage VW was extremely professional and honest from the first contact we had. Ron Max, in particular, was incredibly straightforward and honest about packaging and pricing. He detailed exactly what the total price of the vehicle was, no hidden fees or unavailable specials included, and was able to immediately get into my comfortable price range without any slimey gamesmanship. He also kept me informed during the search for my exact vehicle, and went so far as to pick me up and bring me over 1.5 hours to the dealership. Upon arrival, the vehicle was immaculate, exactly matching my request, and the price was EXACTLY what we had agreed upon. He was the most honest and direct salesman I have ever dealt with and made my whole experience very enjoyable, and I usually cannot stand car dealers. I would definitely recommend him and Heritage to a friend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rude, insulting sales staff! Very Untrustworthy!
by 06/23/2010on
We drove 350 miles to visit this dealership because all local dealerships did not have what we were looking for and were not interested in finding it for us. After talking to Shawn on the phone we thought this dealership would be different because he seemed more friendly and helpful than the others. We were quoted prices for the vehicle and the trade and they promised that since we were making such a long trip that the paperwork would be complete so all we would have to do is sign and drive. Upon our arrival at Heritage VW, the vehicle was not ready, the paperwork was not ready, and we were left to sit in an empty office while other salesmen and managers pow-wowed in another office for over an hour. Although we were promised that we would recieve at least blue book value for our trade, they then proceeded to offer us $1000 less than blue book. Shawn Jeffries claimed this was because he thought our old car was an all wheel drive, however we made it clear to Mr. Jeffries from the start that the reason we were trading is because we needed an all wheel drive vehicle. After getting upset at this information we were told by George Clark that it was not his fault and that he could not quote a trade over the phone and that he did not have to sell this vehicle because it was a rare color and fully loaded. He would be able to sell to someone else easily. I feel that I should have never been quoted a price over the phone if this dealership could not honor it. We proceeded to buy the vehicle anyway because we had traveled so far and did not want to go home empty handed. When we were introduced to our new Tiguan we found that our salesman Shawn was not very knowledgeble about the features in the car. Not only were we dissatisfied with the sales department, but our new Tiguan was not thoroughly cleaned before it was signed over to us. I would like to say that I Love my new Tiguan but I must admit that I am still upset with myself for giving these people my business.
Do yourself a favor and stay away from this dealer **************
by 10/25/2007on
To make a long story short, we came to terms on a Dodge Durango, I accepted their offer and then when I went to take delivery the next day the new car sales manager walks in and says.. "well if you want the car now, it's $3000 more than yesterday". I said, "you can't do that , we had a deal" The jerk laughed in my face and said, Well you should have taken the deal yesterday, I pushed my point, showed the ad and his response was, well that was yesterdays price. Todays price is $3000 more. What a rotten thing to do to a customer. After fighting my way through gridlocked traffic, then I have this @#$%, pull this kind of stunt on me. Stay away from this dealer. If they pulled this sort of trash on me they will pull it on you. Instead of driving home in a new Durango I had to fight another gridlocked beltway to go back to work. Don't waste your time. Find an honest dealer!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
