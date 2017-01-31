1.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We drove 350 miles to visit this dealership because all local dealerships did not have what we were looking for and were not interested in finding it for us. After talking to Shawn on the phone we thought this dealership would be different because he seemed more friendly and helpful than the others. We were quoted prices for the vehicle and the trade and they promised that since we were making such a long trip that the paperwork would be complete so all we would have to do is sign and drive. Upon our arrival at Heritage VW, the vehicle was not ready, the paperwork was not ready, and we were left to sit in an empty office while other salesmen and managers pow-wowed in another office for over an hour. Although we were promised that we would recieve at least blue book value for our trade, they then proceeded to offer us $1000 less than blue book. Shawn Jeffries claimed this was because he thought our old car was an all wheel drive, however we made it clear to Mr. Jeffries from the start that the reason we were trading is because we needed an all wheel drive vehicle. After getting upset at this information we were told by George Clark that it was not his fault and that he could not quote a trade over the phone and that he did not have to sell this vehicle because it was a rare color and fully loaded. He would be able to sell to someone else easily. I feel that I should have never been quoted a price over the phone if this dealership could not honor it. We proceeded to buy the vehicle anyway because we had traveled so far and did not want to go home empty handed. When we were introduced to our new Tiguan we found that our salesman Shawn was not very knowledgeble about the features in the car. Not only were we dissatisfied with the sales department, but our new Tiguan was not thoroughly cleaned before it was signed over to us. I would like to say that I Love my new Tiguan but I must admit that I am still upset with myself for giving these people my business. Read more