1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I scheduled a test drive for today with the internet sales manager. I had emailed him several times over the last week and specified very clearly the model I was interested in. When I arrived, I met him, who arranged for a rep to set up the test drive. We sat down at the representative's desk, who informed us that no cars of that particular trim were available for test drive. He asked me whether or not I'd be interested in test driving a different trim and I said, "No," since as a buyer, I'd like to know exactly what I will be buying. He then said he would "go back into the key box" and see if he could find me a model of the same trim on the lot. He indicated that he had a model with the same trim (waving the keys at us) and that he'd be back with the car. 10 minutes later, he walks into the manager's office and engages in a heated discusson with the manager. The manager (I believe his name was Don) walks out and says, "The last model with that trim rolled out last night. We have another model here that is in the shop getting scrapes on the bumper fixed. My question to you is what kind of equipment are you looking to get for this vehicle?" I replied that I wanted to drive the trim that I had requested (Subaru Outback Limited) and that it was clear to me that no such trim was available at the dealership. I also politely expressed my frustration that Jason had arranged a test drive without checking to see whether there would be Subarus of the same trim on the lot. I told the manager that I felt as if my time were completely wasted. The manager, without a beat, said that my time was not wasted - he did not acknowledge my frustration in any way, and not once did he say "I'm sorry that the trim you requested is not available for a test drive today." Message to Russel Subaru: If you schedule a test drive with a customer in advance - and the customer specifies the make, model and trim of what he/she wants to buy - then make sure you have that trim available when the customer comes in to do the test drive. If you don't have the trim available, apologize and reschedule. The Subaru manager I dealt with today needs to learn two words - "I'm sorry." I bought my first Subaru at Russel 10 years ago - and it will now be the last Subaru I buy from Russel. Read more