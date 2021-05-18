Customer Reviews of Heritage Subaru Catonsville
5 Star car buying experience
by 05/18/2021on
I generally dread visiting car dealerships when purchasing a new vehicle. However, I was very pleased with the car buying experience at Heritage Subaru Catonsville. I want to thank my sales associate, May Farris, for going above and beyond to make the car purchase process as easy and effortless as possible.
Service Dept. Failed!!!
by 11/30/2021on
Be warned! Never purchase a certified pre-owned Subaru from this Dealer and NEVER bring your car in to be repaired by the Catonsville Subaru Service department. Service Director Dennis and Emil lie and when they take 8 weeks to correct damage that they did to your car they will then lie again to Corp. Subaru. Not only was the issue never fixed, but they damaged my car! Do not bring any vehicle to this service dept. In addition red paint overspray on my silver Forester.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Glad I Came Back
by 01/07/2019on
MUCH APPRECIATE TO YOU... I had a positive experience at Heritage Subaru of Catonsville. This is my 1st time purchasing a Subaru and a brand new car non-the-less. I was unsure what to expect. I had already visited a few other dealerships and was uncomfortable with the experience; so I went back to Heritage Catonsville. Everyone I spoke with was very pleasant, quick to respond and super helpful. I was fortunate in having the opportunity to speak with the Director of Operations and the GM. They were all instrumental in making things work. A Hugh thanks to (William Hoyt) the Sale Consultant, for all his follow up, research and execution. I recommend visiting Heritage Subaru of Catonsville, if you want a good deal and great service. Much thanks and Appreciation to Mr. William Hoyt, (Sales Consultant), Ms. Ashley (Internet Sales Manager), Mr. Richard Hollander (GM), Mr. Kevin Engels (GSM) and Mr. Dan Matusza. GOD BLESS and Happy New Year...:0D
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent experience
by 01/01/2019on
excellent experience working with Cory and Phil. very professional, knowledgeable, hemand understanding. highly recommend t
Happy Customer with 2019 Subaru Forester
by 12/31/2018on
Didn't buy the one I came for, but happy with the purchase. Their internet price is very serious, it didn't take me long to make decision. Sale person, Abby Diallo, was so patient from finding the car and working out the deal with me. I only had the 2019 Subaru Forester Sport for 3 days, already felt in love with it.
Awful Service
by 08/16/2018on
stopped by the dealership to cancel my extended warranty plan two and half months ago, and as of today the funds is still not received by my bank. Called finance department and was told that i will be contacted back about this issue, and no call back. Called again finance department and once again, no one is returning my phone calls. I finally called the GM of the dealership and left him voicemail with a summary of the issue, and no response back. Unlike when i was in the market buying the car from them, i was getting phone calls, emails and text messages daily to make sure i bought the car. VERY POOR BUSINESS.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Most polite salesman ever
by 01/22/2018on
Just bought a 2018 Subaru Outaback 2.5i Limited from Yong Lee. It's the best car buying experience I've ever had. Mr. Lee was very patient with me over about a year and a half as I was hemming and hawing over which 2017 model and which extras I wanted - then he showed me the 2018s all over again. He was super nice to my son who came with me sometimes as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Out of the World
by 12/29/2016on
Heritage Subaru of Catonsville, especially my sales person May Farris, went out of their way to find the Forester that I wanted. I have never seen that type of service anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Subaru Outback
by 11/08/2016on
I had an excellent experience dealing with Subaru of Catonsville. The salesperson, Ms May provided us exceptional service. She was very honest and gave us a detailed demo about each of the models we test drove. She helped us select the model and all the options based on our needs. Everyone at the dealership took our questions very seriously and answered them very patiently. Overall a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience!
by 11/01/2016on
We traveled to MD from NYD due to Heritage's and May Farris' excellent reputation. We were not let down!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive Buying Experience
by 08/20/2016on
May and Kevin treated me with a lot of respect, being up front with price, and went the extra mile to earn my business. I showed up around 8 pm to complete purchase and delivery. Even though May was handling other customers, she, CJ, the business manager who handled the transaction paperwork, and those that prepared the vehicle for delivery got me on the road fairly quickly. I have purchased several vehicles and that was one of the quickest, smoothest deliveries I have experienced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Test Drive Experence
by 07/20/2016on
I scheduled a test drive for today with the internet sales manager. I had emailed him several times over the last week and specified very clearly the model I was interested in. When I arrived, I met him, who arranged for a rep to set up the test drive. We sat down at the representative's desk, who informed us that no cars of that particular trim were available for test drive. He asked me whether or not I'd be interested in test driving a different trim and I said, "No," since as a buyer, I'd like to know exactly what I will be buying. He then said he would "go back into the key box" and see if he could find me a model of the same trim on the lot. He indicated that he had a model with the same trim (waving the keys at us) and that he'd be back with the car. 10 minutes later, he walks into the manager's office and engages in a heated discusson with the manager. The manager (I believe his name was Don) walks out and says, "The last model with that trim rolled out last night. We have another model here that is in the shop getting scrapes on the bumper fixed. My question to you is what kind of equipment are you looking to get for this vehicle?" I replied that I wanted to drive the trim that I had requested (Subaru Outback Limited) and that it was clear to me that no such trim was available at the dealership. I also politely expressed my frustration that Jason had arranged a test drive without checking to see whether there would be Subarus of the same trim on the lot. I told the manager that I felt as if my time were completely wasted. The manager, without a beat, said that my time was not wasted - he did not acknowledge my frustration in any way, and not once did he say "I'm sorry that the trim you requested is not available for a test drive today." Message to Russel Subaru: If you schedule a test drive with a customer in advance - and the customer specifies the make, model and trim of what he/she wants to buy - then make sure you have that trim available when the customer comes in to do the test drive. If you don't have the trim available, apologize and reschedule. The Subaru manager I dealt with today needs to learn two words - "I'm sorry." I bought my first Subaru at Russel 10 years ago - and it will now be the last Subaru I buy from Russel.
Excellent Service
by 06/04/2015on
My car was totaled and I had to unexpectedly get a new car. I researched some options and came to this dealership with a few cars I was interested in. Kevin James helped me test drive them all and was forthright and knowledgable about them and I left with a great car that same day. Highly recommend!
Horrible Customer Service
by 05/01/2015on
After purchasing my 2012 Subaru and paying 26K I get treated like dirt. I've been there two times for service and had poor customer service each time. I'm a giving person this is the third and final strike. I call for service, get passed off to another person who sends me back to the receptionist that treats it like a new phone call. I can get that treatment from the IRS. Simply trying to schedule service requires you to speak to as many as four different people and some of them twice. Every time I've schedule service I've had the same run around and aggravation. It seems like the receptionist simply sends your phone call to the wrong department just to get you off the phone. Once your car is there, I'm not sure the work requested is actually being done. I have no confidence in Russel Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Outstanding Salesman--simply the best!
by 11/21/2014on
On Monday, 17 November 2014, at 2:00pm, I took my 2006 Subaru Outback Station Wagon with 195,000 miles to Russel Subaru for routine maintenance: oil change and diagnosis of a rattle in my dash board. The good news, the rattle was nothing. The bad news was I needed a new set of tires--immediately. I had hoped I could put off tires because I planned to purchase a new car within 3 months. A month ago, I contacted Steve Sherman, the outstanding salesman with ~30 years with Russel, who sold me my 2006 Subaru. He and my brother-in-law worked together at the time. My brother-in-law referred me to Steve. I told him I planned to get the 2105 Outback in February. Since then, Steve has kept in touch weekly about new inventory. As I waited in the lounge for my car, Steve walked by and said he had just called me again to update me. We chatted as old friends do. I asked him to look at my vehicle and give me a ballpark trade-in value. Then, Finn Salemi, my attentive service coordinator, told me the car needed tires. I had hoped to put off buying tires since I planned to replace the car by February. That's when Steve and I began discussing buying the car that day, trade-in value, financing, etc. I ended up switching to a Forester. Steve dropped everything to help me get the deal done. I felt I got an outstanding deal and Steve was looking out for my best interest. It was so comfortable working with him again. He made it easy and smooth. We completed the sale and I drove home in my new Forester at 10:45 pm. I'm absolutely thrilled. I've recommended Steve to others and will continue to do so. I also want to say I've never missed a service with Russel Subaru. And, Russel Subaru has taken very good care of my car for 9 years. Finn is new to Russel. This was my second time working with him. He is pleasant, friendly, knowledgeable and eager to help his customer. I trust him. He clearly loves his job. My experience with Steve and Finn are the norm. I know my new car will go as long as my old Subaru. The gift of a 40-inch TV was an unexpected, happy surprise. The whole day--8 hours--went so well. I'd recommend Russel Subaru to anyone. Feel free to use me as a reference. Sincerely, Dee Bumbera
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience buying a 2015 Forester
by 05/29/2014on
I had a great experience buying a Subaru Forester. I test drove two different vehicles and the salesman did a great job explaining the different features associated with the different trim levels.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth and Fair Buying Experiance
by 04/08/2014on
The price i was quoted online is the final price I paid at the shop. No surprises and no added pressure to purchase. Great experience, this is my 2nd car purchased from Russel Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Pleased
by 04/02/2014on
I didn't have a scheduled appointment and wasn't even able to bring the vehicle in for service until after lunch. What I requested was completed within 2 1/2 hours!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/22/2014on
Although I had problems initially trying to call and get an appointment for an oil change, the actual service experience at Russel was excellent. It took me several non-answered calls just to get through to the service department. Once I actually arrived for my appointment everything was smooth and quick. I hope every future appointment is as good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty Service
by 02/20/2014on
I had two issues fixed under my warranty, and the service was completed as promised. I would recommend this dealership, great people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
January 28, 2014
by 01/30/2014on
Although the service members are friendly and the mechanic is excellent, no attention was paid to the fact that I had made an appointment for 7:45AM. My car sat outside until the gentleman in the parts department helped me. Furthermore, I believe that the labor charges are outrageous. For example, I was charged $30 to change a $5 bulb.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
