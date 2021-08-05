Customer Reviews of Heritage Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Parkville
Worst dealership ever
by 05/08/2021on
Tried to buy a new car here and have never been treated so poorly in 40 years of car buying. No respect for potential customers at all
Superb Buying Experience
by 12/29/2018on
Charles Miller made my buying experience a pleasure. This is my second vehicle purchased from him this year and I would highly recommend you reach out to him for your next vehicle.
Nik Bratton was a Go-Getter!
by 08/22/2017on
I test drove five (5) vehicles before deciding - few people in my experience have taken that amount of time in one morning to make sure I am satisfied with my choice of vehicle! I have already recommended Heritage (& Nik Bratton) to an acquaintance looking to buy a Jeep in the near future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to go.
by 07/26/2017on
I have purchased three vehicles from Heritage Chrysler Dodge Ram Parkville. The reason I go back to this location is because of the salesman Richard Holmes who's professional educated and honest explaining any vehicle I'm interested in. This gives me security in my purchase the process is always quick and painless. He's always willing to work with me no matter the circumstances and I appreciate him for that and that's why I will always recommend him to anyone and he's the only salesman I trust and the only one who'll get my business. He always puts me in the best position available to purchase what I want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heritage wins!
by 03/27/2017on
I am so pleased with the car purchasing experience I had with Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Parkville. My sales agent was Mr. Brian Perry. Very personable, very professional. Instant rapport and trust established. Mr. Perry went out of his way to treat me like a gold star customer, and I appreciate that. I am delighted with my new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Superior Service!!!
by 02/15/2017on
I went to Heritage Chrysler Jeep Dodge in search for a 2015 Ford Explorer after an accident I was involved in earlier this month. Rodger Shea, the Sales Consultant New Car Sales was by far the best sales person I've ever had. He made a very emotional experience fluid and seamless. Mr. Shea truly made a priority my needs as a customer. Although I had came for a used 2015 Ford Explorer, I left the dealership with a brand new 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport FWD. Even after the sale was finalized, Mr. Shea followed up and reminded if I had any issues, concerns or questions, I could contact him via email or business/cell line. I also received continual email follow up from Brad Scammell. It's been a long time since I have experienced such QUALITY and professional service as this. I totally recommend Heritage Jeep Parkville to anyone who is looking to purchase a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
one of the best car-buying experiences i've had
by 01/16/2017on
anyone buying a vehicle should have an experience like jeremy cooney gave me and my husband. i knew what vehicle i wanted to get and we knew that the best way to get a good deal was to show up at the dealership to show our commitment to buying. jeremy greeted us as soon as we arrived. he was friendly and very knowledgeable of the vehicle i wanted, the trim as well as package differences. we test-drove and allowed me to drive how i typically drive. he did not rush through showing us the features too when we got back to the dealership. typically, the worst part of car-buying is the price negotiation. but even this part was pretty painless. we were in the finance office with sarah herr in less than an hour since we sat down to talk about pricing. sarah herr presented to us all of our service package options and answered all questions we had. we were in and out of the finance office within about 20 minutes. after signing all our paperwork, jeremy cooney took more time to answer additional questions we had about the vehicle. overall, i would recommend mileone heritage parkville, especially jeremy cooney, to all my friends and family who would be needing a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heritage Chrysler Jeep Ram of Parkville is the best!
by 11/23/2016on
Mike Kydd is the best guy to sell you a car. You will love the experience - I have been to that dealership for years and it gets better every time. If you want a Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler or RAM truck this is THE place to go. They will treat you like a family member and you will come back again and again. They are simply the very best in the Balto area. And Mike is simply the very best guy to deal with. Do not go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/23/2016on
Bought a ram 1500 from heritage dodge parkville. Great service by Brian Perry and the staff. If your in the market, see these people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Help after the sale
by 09/21/2016on
I bought a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in September 2015. I called today to find out about whether I should renew Uconnect ( I find Uconnect totally confusing). I spoke to Jeff Webber in sales and he researched and provided all the information I needed, even though he was not the salesman I originally bought the car from. So I'm giving a 5 star thank you shout out to Jeff!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car deal can be easy when you're working with the right salesperson.
by 07/04/2016on
While shopping for a new car, I was trying to figure out whether it would be possible to stay in range of monthly payment that I would be comfortable with, so I have visited most of the Jeep dealerships in the Baltimore area. Every single time, a salesperson used a very aggressive selling tactics, ans was trying to pound me into a deal that he clearly aware I wont be happy with. I understand that sometimes, a salesperson needs to nudge a customer into making a purchase decision. But this doesn't mean shady sales tactics or aggressive behavior, because a bad salesperson can squeeze the fun out of what should be a joyful day for a car buyer. At some lots, dealers tried to use an old baiting and switching approach, when numbers previously agreed upon with a salesperson are somehow lost or forgotten by the dealerships manager. Although I didnt purchase a car upon my first visit to Heritage (Parkville) about a month ago, I have noticed that this place is different. When you're expecting to spend thousands of dollars, a good experience should be part of the deal, and I glad that people at Heritage know this. At my first visit, I was negotiating the price with Aaron Lenz, a pleasant, well-rounded salesman who used his time wisely and focuses on making my overall experience positive. When I have described my financing goal, Aaron and John Young (sales manager), have tried to reach an agreement in an easygoing, friendly manner. When they saw that I am not comfortable with their best offer at that time, they didnt try to use common aggressive dealer tricks like other salesmen, but simply shook my hand and said that their goal is see happy customers and that they dont want me to go for a deal that may be a burden for me. They promised that they will contact me if they will be able to meet my conditions and wished be good luck in shopping. Although we didnt reach an agreement that first time, I have realized that the overall experience you have at a dealership can make all the difference. A few weeks later, Aaron called me and asked if I have already purchased a car, and that if I am still shopping he will be able to sell me the car that I wanted at the price that I have set up at our first meeting. I drove back to the dealership and purchased the new 2016 Cherokee with the monthly payments, loan interest and length that I wanted. I understand that car dealers doing their jobs and for most, are not really your friends. But a car deal can be simple and easy when you're working with the right salesperson. And I would definitely recommend Aaron Lenz and John Young as people who will do everything to make you overall experience pleasant, even if you decide not to purchase a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best sales team around Baltimore!
by 05/02/2016on
We started going to Heritage back in 2010 with my husband's truck for repairs as we weren't happen with Thompson Dodge in North Point, so when it came time to buy a car, we went with our experience there. What can I say about our buying experience? They have an awesome team there, we didn't buy just one car we bought 3 brand new vehicles in 2 weeks. Between Sarah Herr our salesperson to her boss, Brad Scammell, to Nancy in finance, we couldn't have been treated any better!! We went in telling them what we needed, were we needed to be and we walked out with 3. They made the process so easy and efficient that is why we came back. I have had the best experience of my life and will be referring everyone I know to this team as they are the best!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic
by 03/12/2016on
Mr. Brad Scammell and Mr. Adam Wlodarczyk are a pleasure to deal with. Their knowledge, efficiency, and professionalism are outstanding, while maintaining a personal, down to earth rapport. I am thrilled with my new RAM from Heritage! Thank you Brad & Adam!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Perfection!!!
by 11/30/2015on
I dealt with Jordan Steinfelder throughout my sales process. I don't believe any car I ever purchased was this easy. We did the majority of the work over the phone. They prepped my vehicle and delivered it to my home that afternoon. I signed a few papers, cut a check and we were done. Everyone, from the finance person to Sales Mgr. to salesman, was courteous, efficient with my time and a pleasure to deal with. I would highly recommend you see this dealership and specifically, Jordan. Their price came in the first time lower than my other offers. No haggling necessary, kind of took the fun out of it. LOL
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
In one word, my experience was EXCELLENT!
by 05/27/2015on
In one word, my experience with Heritage Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Parkville was EXCELLENT! Huge THANK YOU to Brad Scammell, Chad Edwards & Hal Perez for their assistance and guidance. My husband and I were undecided as to which Jeep Grand Cherokee trim level to purchase, and they knew everything about each trim inside out. That extended knowledge allowed Joel and I to make the best decision possible, on our own. Attentive, informative and genuine, these guys are truly the best in the business. Thank you a thousand times more! - SW & JW
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient, Easy, and Precise
by 04/20/2015on
Heritage Dealership has impeccable customer service and makes sure to best fit your needs with the car you are looking for. They offer a wide selection of cars and are one of the first to get new releases and vehicles when they first come out. Our car salesman Shawn Jeffries made our purchase easy and made sure to be up front and honest about all prices and functions of the vehicles we were considering buying. He was able to get us the prices we needed while also being a delight to work with. Heritage is one of the best car dealership we've ever been to and we highly recommend this being your first choice when looking to buy a vehicle of any sort.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
LIES LIES LIES
by 04/14/2015on
Horrible/terrible truck buying experience. The salesman and two sales managers promised me dealer cost for two add-on items when I agreed to purchased a certified used truck from Heritage Dodge in Parkville Maryland. They quoted me a price and we worked it into the sale of the truck. The items were supposed to be installed within 3 days. The sales manager, Woody, the salesman, Buddy, and another sales manager (forget his name) all guaranteed that it would be done in 3 days. So, fast forward two and a half weeks later, the items get installed and they damage my truck by dinging the edge of the passenger door, they leave oil hand prints on the interior of ceiling and visors of my truck, they left so much rubbing compound on the exterior of the truck it was literally dripping off and chunks were left in-between body panels. The sales manager,Woody, was shown the terrible condition of my "Certified" used truck and he said it was "embarrassing." With the troubles thus far, I thought I should look into what they charged me for the install and the parts that were to be at dealer cost. I called their service department and gave them the year make and model of my truck and I was quoted the SAME EXACT PRICE as the "dealer cost" I was promised during the sale (the quote having been provided by Saales/Service Director Matt and Service advisors, Mike and Don. I spoke to the salesman again,Buddy, he said that it was most certainly supposed to be dealer cost but that it was out of his hands, and only a manager could help. I then spoke to the general manager, Hale, who was short and dismissive about my experience thus far. He didn't care to be bothered and after explaining the long drawn out fraud and terrible experience thus far, he offered me $100 reimbursement for the mishap...lie. It was off putting and hurtful, the way he just dismissed this basic theft of $500 from a customer. This is terrible and fraudulent and this dealership has taken advantage of an honest customer. In the end, my truck was done nearly three weeks after it was supposed to be, it was damaged (they banged the dent out of my door they caused but it is not perfect), and I paid twice what I should have paid for what was promised by two service managers and a salesman for add-ons. Terrible experience all together. Fraudulent and offensive.les/Service Director Matt and Service advisors, Mike and Don. I spoke to the salesman again,Buddy, he said that it was most certainly supposed to be dealer cost but that it was out of his hands, and only a manager could help. I then spoke to the general manager, Hale, who was short and dismissive about my experience thus far. He didn't care to be bothered and after explaining the long drawn out fraud and terrible experience thus far, he offered me $100 reimbursement for the mishap...lie. It was off putting and hurtful, the way he just dismissed this basic theft of $500 from a customer. This is terrible and fraudulent and this dealership has taken advantage of an honest customer. In the end, my truck was done nearly three weeks after it was supposed to be, it was damaged (they banged the dent out of my door they caused but it is not perfect), and I paid twice what I should have paid for what was promised by two service managers and a salesman for add-ons. Terrible experience all together. Fraudulent and offensive.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New 2015 VW Golf!!
by 04/09/2015on
I dealt with the sales representative David Gula. He was professional and very down to Earth. He got me a great deal on the car I wanted, even though I was upside down in my lease. Would shop with this dealership the next time I buy a Volkswagen!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
id rather have my old car back
by 01/30/2015on
ALSO, i clearly asked before buying this car if i could view text messages and if my album artwork on my iphone would show up on the screen, and i was told YES! come to find out this system isnt formatted to do so! also this car should have came with the premium carpets inside and i was wondering yesterday why my feet were sliding everywhere-well i had cheap carpets that dont even fit the car! i was lied to just to buy this car! i regret ever coming here. if they arent willing to give me back my old car i atleast would like everything they told me the car would do to do! also every little bump i run over it sounds like the car is falling apart! wtf, i miss my [non-permissible content removed] sentra!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Dealership
by 12/30/2014on
I can not say enough good things about this dealership. My salesman Chad was knowledgeable and a great personality. I had numerous troubles with my new Jeep (no fault of the dealership) and they made it right by swapping out the vehicle with a new one. They stand behind their product and will make every effort to ensure their customers are happy. This effort did not stop with the sales department. It was the GM Hal Perez and the service department. Though, I have not been happy with the quality of the product, the quality of the dealership is top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought used car
by 12/23/2014on
I came in and bought a 2011 Volvo from Treacy. I drove up from Richmond, they knew I was coming and had the car ready to drive and buy. They were professional and called a few banks to assure I got a good rate. As far as car buying goes, it doesn't get any better.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
