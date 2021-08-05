1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Horrible/terrible truck buying experience. The salesman and two sales managers promised me dealer cost for two add-on items when I agreed to purchased a certified used truck from Heritage Dodge in Parkville Maryland. They quoted me a price and we worked it into the sale of the truck. The items were supposed to be installed within 3 days. The sales manager, Woody, the salesman, Buddy, and another sales manager (forget his name) all guaranteed that it would be done in 3 days. So, fast forward two and a half weeks later, the items get installed and they damage my truck by dinging the edge of the passenger door, they leave oil hand prints on the interior of ceiling and visors of my truck, they left so much rubbing compound on the exterior of the truck it was literally dripping off and chunks were left in-between body panels. The sales manager,Woody, was shown the terrible condition of my "Certified" used truck and he said it was "embarrassing." With the troubles thus far, I thought I should look into what they charged me for the install and the parts that were to be at dealer cost. I called their service department and gave them the year make and model of my truck and I was quoted the SAME EXACT PRICE as the "dealer cost" I was promised during the sale (the quote having been provided by Saales/Service Director Matt and Service advisors, Mike and Don. I spoke to the salesman again,Buddy, he said that it was most certainly supposed to be dealer cost but that it was out of his hands, and only a manager could help. I then spoke to the general manager, Hale, who was short and dismissive about my experience thus far. He didn't care to be bothered and after explaining the long drawn out fraud and terrible experience thus far, he offered me $100 reimbursement for the mishap...lie. It was off putting and hurtful, the way he just dismissed this basic theft of $500 from a customer. This is terrible and fraudulent and this dealership has taken advantage of an honest customer. In the end, my truck was done nearly three weeks after it was supposed to be, it was damaged (they banged the dent out of my door they caused but it is not perfect), and I paid twice what I should have paid for what was promised by two service managers and a salesman for add-ons. Terrible experience all together. Fraudulent and offensive.les/Service Director Matt and Service advisors, Mike and Don. I spoke to the salesman again,Buddy, he said that it was most certainly supposed to be dealer cost but that it was out of his hands, and only a manager could help. I then spoke to the general manager, Hale, who was short and dismissive about my experience thus far. He didn't care to be bothered and after explaining the long drawn out fraud and terrible experience thus far, he offered me $100 reimbursement for the mishap...lie. It was off putting and hurtful, the way he just dismissed this basic theft of $500 from a customer. This is terrible and fraudulent and this dealership has taken advantage of an honest customer. In the end, my truck was done nearly three weeks after it was supposed to be, it was damaged (they banged the dent out of my door they caused but it is not perfect), and I paid twice what I should have paid for what was promised by two service managers and a salesman for add-ons. Terrible experience all together. Fraudulent and offensive. Read more