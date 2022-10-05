Customer Reviews of BMW of Catonsville
Fantastic Experience!
by 05/10/2022on
David got me a great deal on an X3 M40i. Zero hassle and super easy to work with. Had an allocation when they were tough to come by. Would definitely do business with him again!
DAVID WAS GREAT!!
by 05/09/2022on
David was awesome!! I live in Houston, TX and ordered this vehicle. The process was incredibly easy and I will buy my next BMW from here as well. Such a smooth process and I highly suggest David and his dealership. Thanks again guys!
Mr. Jae Lim my client advisor was awesome!
by 05/01/2022on
Mr. Jae Lim my client advisor was awesome! He was so kind and personable and made me feel comfortable. He was very knowledgeable and made the process so easy.
Definitely recommended!
by 04/22/2022on
David Aviles was phenomenal! I haven’t met him in person, yet have known him and bought 2 cars from him in the past 5 years including an M5 CS. I was referred to him by a fellow BMW enthusiast, and know of more who have purchased their vehicles through him. He committed to selling me a limited run highly desirable car at MSRP when I initially booked it last year, and kept his word through delivery (with most dealerships selling these for 50-100k over). provided all necessary details throughout the process and was even able to get PORT assembled accessories installed as soon as they became available. No wonder he has sold tens of millions of dollars of BMWs in his career, and gotten numerous performance awards. Reach out to him no matter where you are and he will take care of you. Very pleased and high recommendEd.
Happy Owner of a new xDrive45e
by 04/13/2022on
Really appreciate the level of service and professionalism provided by BMW of Catonsville. David Aviles helped me get exactly the car I wanted (a hard to get X5 xDrive45e), and I couldn't be happier with how it all came together.
jae lim is a very helpful saleman
by 04/09/2022on
when i bought a new BMW i don t know who im going to talk too im glad i meet Jae Lim and he introduces me to car i want to buy and he guide me throughout the new car and he very good with explanations..
New BMW 230i
by 04/04/2022on
I bought this vehicle out of the lease as the car only had less than 8,000 miles on it. I have worked with Benn Edwards for over 20 years, first at Mini of Towson. For the past 15+ years I have bought several BMWs for myself and my wife. Benn has always been courteous, knowledgeable, and professional. He is very timely in his responses. Even though I now live in Delaware, I continue to purchase BMWs from this dealer, primarily because I get the best price from the best advisor - Benn.
Jae Lim was best Client advisor.
by 04/01/2022on
Jae Lim was the best client advisor I have come across. I have own several cars and dealt with many diff dealers but Jae was the best out of any dealers I have dealt with. If you need a BMW you need to talk to Jae Lim at BMW of Catonsville.
Great Customer Service
by 03/31/2022on
It was a pleasure working with Jae Lim. Jae was very friendly, most knowledgeable and patient. I love my X3! Thank you for everything!!
Easy as it gets
by 03/31/2022on
Thanks again David for our new X7
Wonderful team
by 03/31/2022on
I worked with Jae Lim for my new 2022 X4 and I had a fantastic experience. He was knowledgeable and available to answer all my questions while I waited for my car to be delivered. I highly recommend!
Best Dealer Ever!
by 03/30/2022on
Jae the BMW Advisor and Mark from the fiancé department were the reasons my purchasing experience was AWESOME!!!! There is no reason at all why you shouldn’t commit to this dealer. I wouldn’t be writing this review if I didn’t think it wasn’t worth the while to inform my fellow consumers. That being said, I checked other dealers around MD, VA and NJ. None could hold a candle to this dealer and the personnel that make this happen. Again Thanks Jae and Mark!
Exceptional experience!
by 03/29/2022on
Exceptional experience working with Jae Lim and the BMW Catonsville team. I knew what I wanted, and they did not try to push me to purchase a lot of extras. I felt that they listened well and were very responsive. I had shopped around at other BMW dealers in the area, and the professionalism and respect that I experienced at BMW of Catonsville made it a pleasure to work with them
Jae Lim was excellent client advisor.
by 03/23/2022on
I just bought my New X3 at BMW of Catonsville and the experience was great. Jae Lim was my client advisor was exceptional. He took care of me and provided top service. Thank you so much. Jae and finance team.
David got me a fantastic deal!
by 03/21/2022on
David was great in getting me the deal I wanted on a 2022 BMW X3. Custom ordered the vehicle from the factory but it was well worth the wait.
Stellar!!! Got executive treatment for my wife’s executive X7!
by 03/13/2022on
Among all the hurdles of building and delivering the ultimate driving machine this group and their team made it all worth the wait. We were able to track and get updates regularly and when the day came to receive our vehicle we were greeted at our door and able to sign for everything electronically! Simply amazing and convenient.
BMW We Gotcha!
by 03/05/2022on
My experience with BMW was Great! The salesman Jae Lim was very professional! He took care of all my concerns and he appears to have went beyond his call of duty! I look forward to a long lasting relationship with BMW. Thanks for your service!!
Thank you Jae
by 03/04/2022on
Thank you. Jae Lim for find me another X3! I really appreciate all your help. I will definitely recommend to all my friends and family members.
Awesome experience!
by 02/27/2022on
Kudos to Harold at BMW of Catonsville! The customer service was so EFFICIENT.
Great service by staff at BMW Catonsville.
by 02/26/2022on
Purchased an X4 at BMW of Catonsville. The client advisor (Mr. Lim) was excellent to work with as was the financial advisor and other staff encountered. Could not have asked for a better experience.
Amazing Dealership
by 02/19/2022on
Jae was amazing and helpful throughout the purchasing process. Honest and forthcoming since the beginning. The M440i is really great and no complaints about dealership.
