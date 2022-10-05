5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

David Aviles was phenomenal! I haven’t met him in person, yet have known him and bought 2 cars from him in the past 5 years including an M5 CS. I was referred to him by a fellow BMW enthusiast, and know of more who have purchased their vehicles through him. He committed to selling me a limited run highly desirable car at MSRP when I initially booked it last year, and kept his word through delivery (with most dealerships selling these for 50-100k over). provided all necessary details throughout the process and was even able to get PORT assembled accessories installed as soon as they became available. No wonder he has sold tens of millions of dollars of BMWs in his career, and gotten numerous performance awards. Reach out to him no matter where you are and he will take care of you. Very pleased and high recommendEd. Read more