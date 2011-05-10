Skip to main content
Antwerpen Security Nissan

1701 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD 21207
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Customer Reviews of Antwerpen Security Nissan

1 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Positive Purchase Experience

by cruisin4 on 10/05/2011

Would recommend this dealership to friends. Very positive experience dealing with them online and matching competitive quotes as well as expediting the process while we were there. Only thing missing was my trunk organizer and my husband made me stop asking about it or I'm sure I could have pressed the issue and gotten one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
17 cars in stock
0 new17 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Murano
Nissan Murano
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

