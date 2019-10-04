Silverado maintenance
by 04/10/2019on
i like the professional work this dealership do to my truck and they wash it alsoGREAT
Gary Baughman
by 07/11/2018on
I had an appointment for 9:40 am,showed up at 9:20 am, it was 11:10am when my truck was finally taken in. I was told they would wash my truck and vaccum the front seat area. Truck was washed but not vaccumed.
worst service ever
by 02/23/2018on
Don't take your car here if you want it fixed properly they break more than they fix , make promises they never follow up on, and management just doesn't care
service
by 08/09/2017on
Buying my car from Jerrys was a good experience, first time buying from a dealer, they worked directly with my bank and got me out on the road that day. Went back three months later to have my complimentary oil change and to have a tire fixed, figuring I bought tire protection. Long behold, I sat for three hours to be told I was a liar and that there was nothing wrong with my tire. Then I get a call from a so called operations director about a unpaid bill. Well I have all my paper work that says complimentary oil change tire rotation etc.. plus my paper work on the maximum tire protection. No one there even asked for my papers, even after I expressed that I had them and that my visit should be free. The guy I spoke with said he wanted my tire fixed but never returned a phone call. Now I am going to a different place because I am a week and a half away from my last visit and that tire is low again. I will never recommend Jerrys Chevrolet and I will never return there for service, even if someone wanted to pay me to go there I would refuse.
Service horrible and GM does f care about customers
by 04/29/2017on
Went for a warranty issues rough idle. Needed PC valve replaced. Got my car back and not even 48 hours later no power and acceleration. Took it back. Called me to tell me why my car had no power Said I needed OEM spark plugs. They tried charging me $260 for changing plugs. Went to pick up my car. Here I was told my fan was broke (sounds like they got pissed I was I paying $260 for spark plugs. BtW spark plugs are $8 each and Autonation charges $150 and they did something but I have no evidence just my fan was working the day I took it In because it was running in the parking lot). Pick up my car whole car smells like smoke and I have a kid. Go to get spark plugs and see my bumper has damaged. I am pissed!!!! Go to call service Keith doesn't want to give me a manager. Call Larry Webb in sales. The only one with brains explained everything to him. He told me to come in to talk to the GM Walt. Came in after having my daughter father who worked for Adams change my plugs. Still having issues. Walt didn't want to check the cameras for if my car got hit. Want to look at my damaged. He didn't care and didn't want to help. Told me I wasn't a customer and couldn't help(dude I had my PC valve replacement earlier that week but you didn't listen). Told me the people putting in my plugs were incompetent (remind you that was my daughters father and she's sitting right next to me). Don't take your car there!
BAD AND AWFUL
by 04/21/2017on
I doubt if this dealer will last more time to come because people will eventually know what you are. I just bought a car there today 04/21/2017 at 12 PM EST and as soon as I left the vehicle started to fail and accelerating/ decelerating itself, when I spoke to the sales rep he told me as soon as you take the vehicle out of the lot is yours no matter what. just 3 hours?? They also told me one price and charged another price that wasn't agreed on. Am trying to see my lawyer and see what I can do now.
Excellent Service
by 04/13/2017on
As usual it was a pleasure working with your Sales Manager Mr. Larry Webb Sr. He is very knowledgeable and patient. He makes sure all questions and concerns are addressed.
false promises
by 05/15/2016on
i was invited to attend some type of we must sell 40 cars event that i received in the mail i was told my trade in wasn't worth enough $$ to get the car i wanted (my credit, or a down payment wasn't mentioned) the sales rep just wasn't interested in making a deal for me - he basically said we will call u if we can work something out, i have to say that is a strange dealer ship - i'll just go some place else.
The BEST car buying experience EVER
by 03/28/2016on
The General Manager Pablo was very concerned about me being satisfied with my purchase and came to speak with me to find out what my needs and wants where. This experience was the 'BEST' car buying experience that I have ever had. The entire staff was attentive and personable.
Absolutely ridiculous from Step 1
by 08/13/2015on
I basically have to rewrite the review because they do not give me enough characters. I have spoken to several reps online and the rep at the dealership. I dropped my car off on 8/11/15 for the undercoat and interior/exterior protection and when I got it back 5 hours later, there was a scratch on the roof of my car, passenger side. Brittany was told, who was helping me with the entire process, and was suppose to get with the manager and call me, which did not happen. I sent an e-mail, no response. I talked to a live rep by 7pm last night (I picked my car up around 2-2:30) and they were suppose to have the manager call me between 8am and 6pm. Between 1 and 2 this afternoon, I reached out to them via live chat while I was at work and the agent didn't give me enough time to write out my issue before ending the chat. I got somebody else and told them NOT to hang up on me and they listened. They said they would tell the manager and have them contact me. NOTHING. At 4:30, I e-mailed George Ponko and the other GM that I have not met yet with all of my issues going on and NOBODY has contacted me. There is still a scratch on my car, I have been offered no resolution or compensation. The rearview mirror was never tightened and the weather stripping was never fixed like they were told about LAST WEEK on 8/6 after I purchased the car on 8/5. Yes, I have only had this car a week. The visor clip that is missing was ordered on 8/6 has still not arrived. We had to replace the charger which took them almost 3 hours to do on 8/10/15. They didn't get the adhesive off the windows the night I bought the car and it had to be done the next day. George and I made a deal for $375 a month and the finance department tried to say it was $385. After add-ons, I should be paying $385, but instead I am at $389 because they couldn't figure out how to back out what they put in. I am beyond frustrated. I could deal with SOME issues. I work in customer service. But NOBODY is contacting me back. I am not calling anymore and sitting on hold and I am not going to keep e-mailing people and speaking to live reps. This car sat on your lot for 11 months and none of the sales associates could give me any details. I researched the car before hand and had to sell it to myself. You refused to take anything additional off even though it sat for the 11 months. I only got a discount because it was an internet sale. And NOW you are not contacting me back after all these complaints I have filed. Who am I suppose to be talking to? Brittany never called me after the scratch or anything. On top of that, the battery (this is a hybrid car) had 22 miles left on it when I dropped it off and when I picked it up, it had none. We know for a FACT that the car had an additional 25 miles on it. My climate controls were changed and my mirrors were moved. Why are your associates driving my car when they were suppose to be putting the coatings on it?? They could have at least been intelligent enough to recharge the battery. I am beyond pissed off and have only been your customer for 1 week. I am ready to reverse the whole deal and return the car because you guys refuse to stand behind your product and your business. Not recommended to ANYBODY!!! Edit: I was also not corrected about the tax credit I thought I would receive on this car. This is the first time we have owned a hybrid car and the first time I have bought a car from a dealership. This was one of the selling points when Louis agreed with us that the tax credit would be beneficial as well. Because I am not the originally owner, I am not eligible for the $7500. Thanks for the help.
Satisfaction All Around
by 06/20/2015on
Everyone was so polite. The car was ready (and washed) when promised. I had made an appointment, and was taken right on time.
Cruze to Jerry`s
by 04/16/2015on
I have purchased 2vehicles (cruzes) at Jerrys and have all of my service done here.The staff and salesman are very professional and I always receive excellent customer service.I highly recommend this dealership and I love my vehicles.Quality cars and economical to drive.
Thanks Mr. Gammon
by 04/13/2015on
I was there to purchase my first car. I met Mr. Charlie Gammon and he showed me all the features of the Chevy Spark I had in mind. He gave a complete run down of my car, let me test it and even told me about all the features the Jerry's Chevrolet dealership had once I purchased my vehicle. Thanks to him, I was very informed and took a chance by buying my new car!
I Love my Jerry's
by 04/11/2015on
Whenever I come to Jerrys Cheverolet, I am always pleased. The customer service is always impecable. I always leave with a smile and they have never steered me wrong or tried to work me over as a female. They have always been honest when it comes to things I may or maynot need done to any vehicle I have bought from them or bought in for service, I have been a customer for over 5 years and have always been pleased.
Great Service, Awesome Management Staff
by 03/26/2015on
I loved that the service guys went the extra mile to remove all the Rice Krispies from all over my car. Also, Mr. Mark Krupinsky was extremely helpful and understanding about my situation of being without transportation as a mom of 4 young children. He helped ensure that my car was completed as quickly as possible.
Outstanding Dealership-Outstanding Salesman
by 04/18/2014on
I'd like to recognize Mr. Larry B, our salesman who sold us our 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. We are extremely happy with this vehicle. Also, from the time of purchase, throughout the sale, and each and every re-visit for service, or to even look for another vehicle, Mr. B has been the most professional, helpful, courteous, and outgoing salesman we have ever encountered. He goes out of his way to make us feel like we are part of the Jerry's family. He always goes above and beyond to help us with anything we need whether it be an issue with the 2011 cruze, our 2013 cruze which we also purchased at Jerry's, or when we thought we would be buying another vehicle. He thoroughly explains each situation, goes to the appropriate staff, makes a call, or directly helps us himself. He returns calls promptly and handles himself in a most professional manner. He is always courteous and has a smile on his face when he greets us. He has never turned us away when he was busy or when we needed assistance. When we purchased the vehicle in 2011, he sat in the vehicle with me and spent time explaining in detail how the car operated, and helped me program the stations, set up Onstar, etc. If we need additional information, Mr. B is always available to assist us. When we come into the dealership, he is the one we look for and will continue to look for to purchase our vehicles from. I prefer this dealership thanks to excellent, outstanding customer service. I highly recommend anyone looking for a GM product to look for Mr. B as their salesman. He is not a pushy saleman, but has a calm demeanor that puts the customer at ease. He will work with you and for you through the entire process. There was no haggling, no pressure, just straight facts of our situation and what the dealership could do for us. If they can put you in a vehicle, they will, and they did for us, twice. We will return again when it's time to purchase again. Mr. B, we hope you are still there at that time!!!! Thank you for all that you do for your customers.
Stree Free Purchase
by 03/22/2014on
I recently purchased a 2014 Equinox from Jerry's Chevrolet and could not be happier! My sales agent, James S., was extremely knowledgeable and made the process very easy and stress free. I was undecided when I first went to the dealership about which vehicle I wanted to buy, and James took time with me to discuss the different models and what each offered. He encouraged me to find just the right vehicle for me and did not pressure me into making a decision. In addition, once I made my decision, James made sure the purchase went smoothly. Every employee of Jerry's that I interacted with during the purchase process made certain that I was well informed and comfortable with my decision. I would highly recommend Jerry's to anyone.
Great service! Great prices!
by 07/29/2012on
Our sales person was knowledgeable and was focused on getting us into the car we wanted without being pushy. He worked with the managers to make sure we were completely satisfied. We looked at a lot of dealerships before selecting this one.
Great Used Car
by 12/08/2011on
Had a car I couldn't trust anymore. Walked in not knowing what to expect. Walked out with more car than I thought I could get. (Heated seats a nice in cold weather.)
Great Dealer
by 11/11/2011on
Purchased a 2012 Cruze after my 2011 Cruze was destroyed. Approached the sales staff attempting to get a manual transmission LS and they were able to get one to the dealership within an hour. Everyone was very friendly and that's why me and my father both purchased cars from Jerrys
BAD Service
by 08/18/2011on
I drove over 2 hours to get a certain vehicle from this dealership. First I had to sit for over 5 hours for god knows what reason! And it wasn't even that busy. After all the paper work was done I went to get in my "new car" and leave and realized the tire cover in trunk was missing. Told Sales guy and they said they would order me the part. i had enough of sitting there so I left with the car (which I shouldn't have) and as I am driving I realized they didn't even fill up the tank, oil needed to be changed, tire pressure was low, washer fluid was low, the car was very dirty. So I waited to hear from the sales guy on the part, almost two weeks pass and nothing. I call and they still hadn't ordered it! I told them all the issues I had and they promised they would take care of all of it and will call me when part came in so I could drive 2 hours to get it. They never called! I called a week later STILL WASN'T ORDERED! They finally ordered it after me yelling at them for such bad service. They promised me again they would call and let me know it was in. Did they call? NO! I called and they said yes it is in and they would check to see when I could come in and get my oil change, part put in, etc. Did they call me back? NO! They are going to have a crazy lady in their dealership this weekend!
