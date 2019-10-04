sales Rating

I basically have to rewrite the review because they do not give me enough characters. I have spoken to several reps online and the rep at the dealership. I dropped my car off on 8/11/15 for the undercoat and interior/exterior protection and when I got it back 5 hours later, there was a scratch on the roof of my car, passenger side. Brittany was told, who was helping me with the entire process, and was suppose to get with the manager and call me, which did not happen. I sent an e-mail, no response. I talked to a live rep by 7pm last night (I picked my car up around 2-2:30) and they were suppose to have the manager call me between 8am and 6pm. Between 1 and 2 this afternoon, I reached out to them via live chat while I was at work and the agent didn't give me enough time to write out my issue before ending the chat. I got somebody else and told them NOT to hang up on me and they listened. They said they would tell the manager and have them contact me. NOTHING. At 4:30, I e-mailed George Ponko and the other GM that I have not met yet with all of my issues going on and NOBODY has contacted me. There is still a scratch on my car, I have been offered no resolution or compensation. The rearview mirror was never tightened and the weather stripping was never fixed like they were told about LAST WEEK on 8/6 after I purchased the car on 8/5. Yes, I have only had this car a week. The visor clip that is missing was ordered on 8/6 has still not arrived. We had to replace the charger which took them almost 3 hours to do on 8/10/15. They didn't get the adhesive off the windows the night I bought the car and it had to be done the next day. George and I made a deal for $375 a month and the finance department tried to say it was $385. After add-ons, I should be paying $385, but instead I am at $389 because they couldn't figure out how to back out what they put in. I am beyond frustrated. I could deal with SOME issues. I work in customer service. But NOBODY is contacting me back. I am not calling anymore and sitting on hold and I am not going to keep e-mailing people and speaking to live reps. This car sat on your lot for 11 months and none of the sales associates could give me any details. I researched the car before hand and had to sell it to myself. You refused to take anything additional off even though it sat for the 11 months. I only got a discount because it was an internet sale. And NOW you are not contacting me back after all these complaints I have filed. Who am I suppose to be talking to? Brittany never called me after the scratch or anything. On top of that, the battery (this is a hybrid car) had 22 miles left on it when I dropped it off and when I picked it up, it had none. We know for a FACT that the car had an additional 25 miles on it. My climate controls were changed and my mirrors were moved. Why are your associates driving my car when they were suppose to be putting the coatings on it?? They could have at least been intelligent enough to recharge the battery. I am beyond pissed off and have only been your customer for 1 week. I am ready to reverse the whole deal and return the car because you guys refuse to stand behind your product and your business. Not recommended to ANYBODY!!! Edit: I was also not corrected about the tax credit I thought I would receive on this car. This is the first time we have owned a hybrid car and the first time I have bought a car from a dealership. This was one of the selling points when Louis agreed with us that the tax credit would be beneficial as well. Because I am not the originally owner, I am not eligible for the $7500. Thanks for the help. Read more