Great Service
by 10/21/2019on
Struggling to find a Dealership that would work with me do to my current credit status I chose Heritage Volkswagen. I cant say how much I appreciate not only that I was able to get the vehicle I wanted on a great deal but also how great they treated my as a customer big thanks to Heritage Volkswagen and Alain Sy.
Great Service
by 10/21/2019on
Struggling to find a Dealership that would work with me do to my current credit status I chose Heritage Volkswagen. I cant say how much I appreciate not only that I was able to get the vehicle I wanted on a great deal but also how great they treated my as a customer big thanks to Heritage Volkswagen and Alain Sy.
Started great; Sale went Poorly; Days Later the Issue was Resolved
by 07/21/2018on
This is a mixed review that started very well, had a very bad sales experience, and was later fixed by Heritage MileOne Management. Based the final outcome, we decided to elevate it from 1 to 3 stars. Coming in for initial test drive went well. No pressure to buy immediately. We used Edmunds to get a dealer quote and Heritage VW quickly responded with calls and texts as did others. Heritage VW negotiated a price for the car and answered our questions concerning incentives including $1000 cash back and 0.9% VW financing incentive. Price was right in line with Edmunds TMV and they confirmed the incentives were in play by text. We really appreciated the no hassle of the text offer at the time. My wife and I came in for a final test drive and to put a deposit on a car based on the negotiated price. Sales staff acted polite and professional and confirmed the price texted in writing. We also mentioned how we were looking forward to the 0.9% finance incentive. The next day we filled out paper work, our credit was deemed excellent and put insurance on car. The big surprise came when we went to the finance manager to sign the finance paper work. It's there where we noticed that we were not getting the 0.9% financing offered by VW and clearly discussed in the text offer, but a very non-competitive 3.9% rate. We were told we would only get the $1000 or finance rate. When we showed him the offer was clearly both advertised on VW page and discussed in the text message, he walked away for some time. He later came back and told us they used a different incentive to arrive at the price and failed to inform us although having multiple opportunities to do so including the initial texts. We considered this deceptive at best given the clarity of the text exchange and discussing our financing expectations several times during the process. They ended up dropping it to 2.9% but still did not honor the original text agreement. The finance manager also made two other major mistakes. The wrong number was inserted into the car loan document initially inflating the car loan by $2300 and was caught by us. He did not have our $500 deposit receipt and wouldn't have given us credit for it if we didn't raise the issue and have our own receipt copy. I'm hoping these were both honest mistakes but would have been costly if we didn't catch them. We sent an email of our dissatisfaction to the dealer GM. He called but really didn't seem sympathetic or offer us anything but a couple of free oil changes for our troubles. The Heritage MileOne Director of Operations and VW Customer Care did respond to our complaints. The Heritage MileOne Director said that they are customer focused, live up to their commitments, and sell cars the right way. He thought that the text offer was clear enough that he had us come back in and resign the contract for the 0.9% financing we were originally promised. Although we initially had a bad sales experience, we were very impressed with the Heritage MileOne customer commitment and satisfactory resolution to our issue. We would not be hesitant to buy from a Heritage MileOne Dealership again based on this final outcome. We were also impressed with VW customer care and their responsiveness to our issues and has kept us positive about Volkswagen. Advice to buyers: Make sure you get the whole deal including financing assumptions in writing and that it is crystal clear to everyone before making a deposit.
Best car buying experience ever!
by 05/29/2018on
Buying a car can be stressful, but my salesman, Josh Oh, made my car buying experience the best. He was thorough during the entire process and his follow through was on point. I appreciate his sales approach. He was never pushy nor made me feel pressured to buy a vehicle. I appreciate his professionalism, knowledge of VW vehicles and his presentation. He is truly an awesome person to conduct business with. The other staff during my visits were very pleasant and never rushed at me when I walked through the doors! Its was truly a comfortable experience. Thank you!!!
Great buying experience
by 10/05/2017on
To all potential VW buyers you owe it to yourself to call Heritage VW Cantonsville before you execute your next deal . Great sales experience. Special thanks to Scott Staley and Steve, thanks for the "midnight run"!!! Tyronne thanks your attention to details. Finally Thanks to Yancy, great crew!'
WOW... just WOW!
by 08/26/2017on
WOW... just WOW! I needed to replace my car that was totalled. Everyone at Heritage VW was a PLEASURE to deal with - Yancy Cobb, Nick Barnes, Marcos Escobar, and Ronnie. True professionals! They worked to get me the same car at the original price of my first one; they held the car for me with no deposit while I was on vacation; they gave me their personal cell phone numbers and answered whenever I called; they continuously followed up with emails and phone calls to let me know what was going on; and they even delivered the car to me (MD to NYC on a Summer Friday afternoon!). I couldn't ask for more!
Good experience with Richie and dealership
by 05/03/2017on
Richie was my salesman. He offered a solid, forthright experience, reserving the car I wanted, working with dealer management and delivering on what was promised. Richie was respectful of my time as I was coming from Washington, DC and kept me apprised of the sales and paperwork process along the way. I recommend this dealer and Richie in particular.
Awesome!
by 04/29/2017on
The 2017 Passat was my dream car and and Ritchie made it possible. Kudos to an awesome team - Ritchie, Sean, Armondo and Tony!
Great Experience!
by 12/21/2016on
I went in not knowing what car to buy. Richie Ramkalawan sat down with me and looked through their inventory until I found the car that I like. He was very easy to work with and answered all of my question through out the process. His excellent customer service is why I was able to buy the car the same day I visited the dealer.
The Best Customer Service Anywhere
by 07/22/2016on
I just purchased my third car from Russel Volkswagon and, as usual, I received the ultimate in customer service. Armando Graham and Denny Applegarth were outstanding. Searching their website, I found four cars I wanted to check out. They made sure the cars were there for me when I arrived and walked me through the features of each one. I decided on a Passat. I told them exactly what I wanted for a monthly payment and the length of my loan. Armando and Denny worked with me to get the payment I wanted, for the length of the loan I wanted at a great interest rate. I couldn't have been happier. Special kudos to Tony who had the paperwork ready to go and had me out of there in 10 minutes. Customer service is the most important aspect of any business and Russel Volkswagon is the best. Thank you for everything.
Truly outstanding experience
by 04/13/2016on
I had been talking to other dealers in the area for a couple of weeks, then I reached out to Russell VW in Baltimore through this site edmunds.com. Immediately they reached out to me by email and phone. In short, five days later, they delivered to me the vehicle I wanted, in the colors I specified, and at a price I could afford (compared to other so-called "best quotes"). And this was after they went out of their way to bring it in from another state as the color I wanted was unavailable in this area. Thank you, Armando, Richie and Gabriel. You guys are true professionals - keep up the stellar service.
1 Comments
So happy
by 01/30/2016on
Thank you to everyone at Russel Volkswagen!! I am now the proud owner of a Jetta 1.8 t sport and I couldn't be more excited. I thought it was totally out of my price range, but they made it affordable for me!! I now have an amazing car at a amazing price!! Car buying is not always easy, but the folks at Russel VW take care of you.
Denny Applegarth!
by 01/19/2016on
I have been visiting Russel VW for a little over two years now after I met salesman Denny Applegarth. He took me on one of my first test drives ever and was very kind. Denny is a happy-go-lucky guy that is honestly there to help the customer feel comfortable and find the vehicle that fits as well as suits their needs. I was very specific with my requirements for my perfect, certified pre-owned vehicle, and Denny was very helpful throughout the process until I finally found it. Each time I visited the dealership, I felt totally at ease because of Denny and the rest of the staff, which is laid back. I never felt like I was being hassled or pressured in any way, which is a welcomed sense of relief in comparison to other dealerships I have been to. In closing, Denny Applegarth is a wonderful salesman that I trust wholeheartedly and plan to work with again in the future. Thank you Denny and the Russel VW family for helping me purchase my first ever vehicle!
Was very pleased
by 09/15/2015on
My husband and I visited several dealerships over the Labor Day weekend to narrow down the car we wanted. My commute has increased and I knew that I needed to give up my Toyota Prius before it gave up on me, (I loved this car). Anyhow, it came down to another Prius and a Diesel Volkswagon. I have to admit, I was ready to buy the Toyota, but my husband persisted and got me to make one more dealership visit - Russel Volkswagon. He'd spoken with Herb Thomas and Mr Thomas waited for us to arrive, had the car ready and made the whole drive process very easy. We learned that this had been his day off, but that he stayed into the evening to help us get a deal that worked. Although we did not buy that evening, my husband was able to work with the general manager, who was also quite nice, to get us into the car without money down, very low financing and and a check back for our trade-in so we could use those funds to pay down a higher interest rate credit card. I love my new car and was extremely pleased with the friendliness and professionalism of Russel VW.
1 Comments
Professional, fantastic purchase experience
by 08/09/2015on
Herb Thomas Jr. was our salesman and we were very impressed with the entire experience with Herb and with Russel VW. Herb was the consummate professional, wonderful to deal with!
1 Comments
Outstanding Sales Consultant Amanda Clinton. A real professional.
by 11/08/2014on
Ms. Amanda Clinton was outstanding in her response to my requirements regarding a VW Jetta. She was prepared to present her best offer for what I was looking for, and agreement was reached in a very professional manner. I met with Ms. Clinton, agreed on a price, and drove home the Jetta that same afternoon.
Oil change
by 05/08/2014on
Always very satisfied, Mr. A always is very courteous and efficient.
Thankful for the mechanic's safety inspection
by 04/24/2014on
I took my car in due to a problem with my battery but during the mechanic's safety inspection he found two issues. If left undetected could have led to some major problems.
Painless, smooth service
by 03/14/2014on
Having the 40,000 Mike service was painless and went smoothly. Car was ready at the expected time and the ability to have a loaner car was extremely helpful. No problems.
Thanks to Jerica S.
by 02/19/2014on
A very pleasant and extremely professional experience with Jerica for my 40K service, the coffee was good in the waiting room and the two shuttle drivers to/from my office at BWI were cordial.
Courtesy inspection - new Passat
by 02/10/2014on
friendly, courteous and talented staff. thanks to all.
Great Service
by 01/28/2014on
I always have a pleasant experience at Russel Volkswagen and always receive excellent customer service with each visit.
1 Comments