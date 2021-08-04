Customer Reviews of BMW of Catonsville
The place to get your new BMW
by 04/08/2021on
David A. helped me out with my new BMW X3M. Excellent service, worth traveling from Florida to get my new car!
Best price, fast shipping, excellent service
by 04/08/2021on
After searching around for the best price, David's proposal was the most competitive. We have hit a minor issue with the vehicle pickup arrangement at the South Carolina BMW factory; however, folks at the dealership resolved the issue promptly and got the car delivered to us within 48hrs, still wrapped in the factory plastic. I would recommend them highly.
David Aviles
by 04/07/2021on
David Aviles was nothing but a pure professional and got me a great deal on my 330i xDrive!
Unicorn of Dealerships!
by 04/06/2021on
David Aviles got me a great deal on my M340i. I live in South Florida and even with the cost of shipping included, nothing in my area came close to the deal David and his team got me. Looking forward to being a first time BMW owner. David and his team truly made this a seamless process even from 1500 miles away! This dealership is somewhat of a unicorn, I've bought and leased cars for many years and never had this great of an experience!
Good service
by 04/03/2021on
I worked with Jae Lim and he was great! He was nice, attentive, and efficient throughout the process.
David was awesome !
by 03/31/2021on
What can I say ... David was awesome throughout the whole process. Never had such a quick and easy out of state purchase. Higher discount than anyone else. Fast and efficient. Looking forward to my next new BMW after this lease !
My sales person Jae was extremely honest.
by 03/31/2021on
My salesperson Jae Lim was very professional,efficient and and knowledgeable. He told me exactly what I needed to hear and was extremely honest. Very hard working and will get you exactly what you are looking for! He made my first time purchasing a car very easy and quick.
It was the best car buying experience ever.
by 03/30/2021on
We could not have been more pleased with our purchase experience at BMW of Catonsville. My client advisor Jae Lim made the whole process stress and hassle free. Not only did Jae earn our business for this purchase but, our business for all our future purchases. We will refer him to all of our all our friends and family that are looking to purchase a car. If your looking to purchase a BMW look no further than BMW Of Catonsville and especially seek out to work with Jae as your sales professional.
New Car Purchase
by 03/26/2021on
If you’re in the market for a new BMW, especially an M car, David Aviles needs your only option. A+ customer service!!!
David Aviles - A+
by 03/25/2021on
David took care of my new car needs with a fair deal and excellent service. I'll be a repeat customer for sure!
Very helpful, friendly service
by 03/25/2021on
I was coming down from New Jersey to trade in my truck. Jae was extremely helpful with details over the phone before I took a 3 hour ride on the truck I was purchasing. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly.
Easy and Pleasant Expereince
by 03/25/2021on
Ordered an X4 from David Aviles. It was a painless process. He gave me a price that could not be beat, so I sent him my built, received a confirmation of the build by end of the day. In 45 day my car was ready to be picked up. No surprises, everything we agreed to was done and there were no last minute excuses of prices going up, interest changing or extra charges tacked on. A five star experience. Highly recommended.
2021 BMW M4
by 03/24/2021on
Thanks for the M4, Dave. You're the best ! Will be back for all my future BMW purchases for sure ! Best regards, Adrian
Very satisfied purchase experience at BMW of Catonsville
by 03/24/2021on
We received excellent customer service from Jae Lim in sales and Sam Kim in finance. Both worked hard to ensure we got the best price.
Great service
by 03/14/2021on
I had a wonderful experience at the Catonsville BMW. Jae lim was very helpful in finding the exact car that I wanted. He was very friendly and patient throughout the entire process. I got a great deal on my X1 and will definitely recommend him for future purchases to family and friends. I'm very excited to be getting my first BMW!
Great deal on m340
by 03/13/2021on
David Aviles got me a great deal on my M340i!
Black BMW X3
by 03/13/2021on
David Aviles got me a great deal on my X3. I will definitely be back when it's time for my next BMW!
Great Experience buying X5
by 03/12/2021on
David Aviles got me a great deal on my X5. Easy to deal with, no hassles, by far my best car buying experience ever.
David Aviles got me a great deal on my X3 M40i!
by 03/10/2021on
David Aviles got me a great deal on my X3 M40i. Hassle free, even being out of state, great experience. Can't wait for the vehicle to arrive. Only shopping this way going forward.
Awesome car buying experience from Jae
by 03/10/2021on
I have the best experience from this Catonsville BMW. Jae Lim my sales person made everything easy and smooth transaction on my BMW purchase. I will recommend to all my family members. He is my go to BMW guy. Thank you. Jae!
David Aviles got me a great deal on my X5M!
by 03/09/2021on
David Aviles got me a great deal on my X5M! Thank you