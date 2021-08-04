  1. Home
Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021

BMW of Catonsville

BMW of Catonsville
Awarded 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021
6700 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore, MD 21228
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Catonsville

5.0
Overall Rating
(211)
Recommend: Yes (211) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

The place to get your new BMW

by Soren on 04/08/2021

David A. helped me out with my new BMW X3M. Excellent service, worth traveling from Florida to get my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
399 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

sales Rating

Best price, fast shipping, excellent service

by Andrei B on 04/08/2021

After searching around for the best price, David's proposal was the most competitive. We have hit a minor issue with the vehicle pickup arrangement at the South Carolina BMW factory; however, folks at the dealership resolved the issue promptly and got the car delivered to us within 48hrs, still wrapped in the factory plastic. I would recommend them highly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

David Aviles

by C Van Camp on 04/07/2021

David Aviles was nothing but a pure professional and got me a great deal on my 330i xDrive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Unicorn of Dealerships!

by BrentLSL on 04/06/2021

David Aviles got me a great deal on my M340i. I live in South Florida and even with the cost of shipping included, nothing in my area came close to the deal David and his team got me. Looking forward to being a first time BMW owner. David and his team truly made this a seamless process even from 1500 miles away! This dealership is somewhat of a unicorn, I've bought and leased cars for many years and never had this great of an experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good service

by New buyer on 04/03/2021

I worked with Jae Lim and he was great! He was nice, attentive, and efficient throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

David was awesome !

by Nicholas K on 03/31/2021

What can I say ... David was awesome throughout the whole process. Never had such a quick and easy out of state purchase. Higher discount than anyone else. Fast and efficient. Looking forward to my next new BMW after this lease !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

My sales person Jae was extremely honest.

by Ashjarel on 03/31/2021

My salesperson Jae Lim was very professional,efficient and and knowledgeable. He told me exactly what I needed to hear and was extremely honest. Very hard working and will get you exactly what you are looking for! He made my first time purchasing a car very easy and quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

It was the best car buying experience ever.

by Owusu68 on 03/30/2021

We could not have been more pleased with our purchase experience at BMW of Catonsville. My client advisor Jae Lim made the whole process stress and hassle free. Not only did Jae earn our business for this purchase but, our business for all our future purchases. We will refer him to all of our all our friends and family that are looking to purchase a car. If your looking to purchase a BMW look no further than BMW Of Catonsville and especially seek out to work with Jae as your sales professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Pierre on 03/26/2021

If you’re in the market for a new BMW, especially an M car, David Aviles needs your only option. A+ customer service!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

David Aviles - A+

by Happy Buyer on 03/25/2021

David took care of my new car needs with a fair deal and excellent service. I'll be a repeat customer for sure!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very helpful, friendly service

by JoeA on 03/25/2021

I was coming down from New Jersey to trade in my truck. Jae was extremely helpful with details over the phone before I took a 3 hour ride on the truck I was purchasing. Everyone at the dealership was very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Easy and Pleasant Expereince

by Erik Ikhilov on 03/25/2021

Ordered an X4 from David Aviles. It was a painless process. He gave me a price that could not be beat, so I sent him my built, received a confirmation of the build by end of the day. In 45 day my car was ready to be picked up. No surprises, everything we agreed to was done and there were no last minute excuses of prices going up, interest changing or extra charges tacked on. A five star experience. Highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2021 BMW M4

by Adrian Bias on 03/24/2021

Thanks for the M4, Dave. You're the best ! Will be back for all my future BMW purchases for sure ! Best regards, Adrian

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Very satisfied purchase experience at BMW of Catonsville

by GeraldLutz on 03/24/2021

We received excellent customer service from Jae Lim in sales and Sam Kim in finance. Both worked hard to ensure we got the best price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service

by Katherine Zhang on 03/14/2021

I had a wonderful experience at the Catonsville BMW. Jae lim was very helpful in finding the exact car that I wanted. He was very friendly and patient throughout the entire process. I got a great deal on my X1 and will definitely recommend him for future purchases to family and friends. I'm very excited to be getting my first BMW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great deal on m340

by Andre on 03/13/2021

David Aviles got me a great deal on my M340i!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Black BMW X3

by Lane S on 03/13/2021

David Aviles got me a great deal on my X3. I will definitely be back when it's time for my next BMW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience buying X5

by Bob C on 03/12/2021

David Aviles got me a great deal on my X5. Easy to deal with, no hassles, by far my best car buying experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

David Aviles got me a great deal on my X3 M40i!

by Brian W on 03/10/2021

David Aviles got me a great deal on my X3 M40i. Hassle free, even being out of state, great experience. Can't wait for the vehicle to arrive. Only shopping this way going forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome car buying experience from Jae

by Louay Tawam on 03/10/2021

I have the best experience from this Catonsville BMW. Jae Lim my sales person made everything easy and smooth transaction on my BMW purchase. I will recommend to all my family members. He is my go to BMW guy. Thank you. Jae!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

David Aviles got me a great deal on my X5M!

by Sean on 03/09/2021

David Aviles got me a great deal on my X5M! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
