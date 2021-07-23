Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis
Best experience at a dealership!
by 07/23/2021on
We just bought a Mercedes GLE and can’t say enough about our experience! By far the easiest, no pressure buying experience. Make an appt with Chris Perkins! He took his time with us and was so helpful. Asher was the manager that also helped us and we actually had a great time during the purchase while still getting a great deal and no haggling. Highly recommend!!!
An absolute disgrace for the Mercedes brand!!!
by 02/10/2022on
The employees of this car dealership are absolutely not qualified and do not deserve to work with the Mercedes brand!!! This is the most disgusting experience. If you want your questions not to be answered, you were lied about the condition of the car taking advantage of the fact that you live far away, you should contact Darnell Browers, not a single answer to the question, not a single piece of advice!!! And even when we arrived, we were constantly lied to. The transaction took place 2 months ago, and now in the end it turns out that the car has problems with paperwork and registration! The official Mercedes salon sells cars that have problems with documents and they tell about it after 2 months! For two months they proved that everything was fine and we were about to get our license plate and registration for the car. And as a result, now everything can drag on for several months! This is a deception of people. These people need to sell fish on the market at most, but not premium-level cars! Shame on Mercedes that such a cool brand is represented by people who cannot check the legal purity of the car! They can't tell you anything about the car! And the saddest thing is that no one from the management of the car dealership is even trying to solve this problem. Because they don't care! They got the money and they are happy! No guys, you can't do that!!!
Better service at Walmart
by 03/08/2021on
I just had the worst experience at Mercedes Benz Service on Forest drive in Annapolis, MD. I recently moved to MD from DC and had a flat tire over the weekend. I called to ask if they accepted CNA National tire warranty that I purchased in Arlington when I bought my car and they said yes over the phone. I went to them and Alex told me they don’t take it, that they sometime have to wait 4-6 weeks to get reimbursed and therefore don’t accept it. Might be a bigger issue if they don’t have cash flow to float a tire for a month… they didn’t offer any alternatives and told me I should go back to Arlington. Now I have to risk my life, driving 45 miles to VA vs 5 miles to Annapolis on the highway with my 50mph donut tire to get this fixed. Arlington said, “it’s pretty simple, we call it in, they approve, and we replace”. They always provide great service. I have purchased two CLS 550’s and two GLS 450’s in the last 13 years, over 300k in vehicles and have never had this type of experience with Mercedes. Mercedes of Annapolis will not get a penny of my money! I guess that also explains why I don’t see many Mercedes in Annapolis MD.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Our 6 star experience
by 01/03/2021on
Casey Duffy made us feel as positive about the buying experience as about the car. He is skilled in combining his knowledge with understated professionalism that easily earns customer loyalty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Another Great Experience MB Annapolis
by 12/07/2020on
We just completed our second purchase of a Mercedes SUV from MB Annapolis, even though we live in Virginia. Excellent service from Casey in sales and super professional Larry in finance. Fair price and excellent treatment!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
An amazing experience
by 09/26/2020on
My experience at Mercedes Benz Annapolis was amazing; In lieu of ongoing platitudes and accolades of which they are most deserving, I am simply going to note all the things they got right. Fist, initial point of contact and response was quick, accurate and to the point. They communicated by my preferred method and I was immediately felt the "VIP" level of professionalism. Over the course of a few days, the administrative professional was beyond courteous and responsive. The title "receptionist" does not do the professional working their justice. Asher Chaudry was outstanding in connecting to a sale professional capable of guiding me through the selection process. That would be Brian Sturgeon, who was beyond professional, knowledgeable, responsive, and well-versed in making a connection with his clients. My Business Manager, Allen Belcher, was the best blend of a light touch and disarming demeaner with rapid-fire wit and acumen. What a great experience of walking through the purchase. They use leading edge technology throughout the almost paperless exchange which felt safe and secure. The two attendants that detailed my car and did some of the little things were fast, courteous, and friendly. It was nice to see them speaking highly of their work and proud of what they are doing. The final "hand-off" was a seamless and rewarding exchange. Hat's off to Mercedes of Annapolis!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best Personal Buying Experience
by 03/22/2020on
I saw the add online before the pics were posted and sent an inquiry. The very next morning Mr. Andy (Andrew Gallagher) had sent me an e-mail. Before I had time to answer Andrew called me. He was very friendly and personable right off the bat. He asked if I was interested in coming in that day or the next, I said the next and he informed me he wouldn’t be there but someone else would be able to help me. I had liked the convo from jump and really wanted to meet with him so we set the appt. for that same day. I came down from Harford county which took about an hour. I went to another Mercedes dealer the day before but did not receive the help I needed. I was immediately greeted by everyone when coming in the door. Andrew came out and was so friendly and cheerful I immediately liked him in person as I had on the phone. We sat down and chatted for a while. He explained that the vehicle had just came in and was being serviced and I told him I was in no hurry. He was very informative and just a delight to sit and speak with. The vehicle finally came and we took a ride in it. I loved it right off the bat. I had test drove three others the day before and they didn’t feel anything like this one. Mr. Andy asked me what I thought and I told him how much I loved it. He was very patient and as we drove he explained a lot about the car and the features as well as the benefits of some of the more important ones for my driving needs. We got back to his office and he asked what was important to me and what I was looking for exactly. I explained what my priorities were and what I wanted to accomplish and my price range. We crunched numbers and finally came to a deal. He told me he would have it cleaned thoroughly and would personally see to the the little things I had pointed out in the next couple of days, again I was in no hurry. I came back the next day after talking with my fiancé and talked to Mr. Andy again with my specifications that both my fiancé and I felt comfortable with. We also spoke with the fiancé manager Dean and came to a final agreement; also a very pleasant experience. The overall energy and experience in this dealership was so pleasant, easy and actually fun that I would recommend it to all that I know that are in the market for a luxury car and awesome customer service. I moved to the GM next Larry and he was just as pleasant and friendly and a fellow Marine that I felt completely comfortable in doing business with them. My fiancé was completely satisfied with my purchase (he is the money man) said just talking to Mr. Andy over the phone he could tell he was a great guy. After all my paperwork was done, Mr. Andy took me outside walked me around the car, and then proceeded to show me all the functions of my care. I was extremely grateful for his patient and kind services. If you are looking for an easy going and pleasant buying experience Mr. Andy is your guy. I felt like we were old friends by the end of my transaction and as long he is there if and when I want to buy another care I wouldn’t go to anyone but him. Thank you Mr. Andy and Mercedes Benz of Annapolis. I absolutely love my car and my shopping experience with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 03/26/2018on
Our service advisor, Chuck Leyman takes excellent care of our cars. He is honest, and very knowledgeable about MB products. He is a good advocate for us when it comes to Warranty issues. We always feel that we are well informed on the status of our car service, and that things are handled in a fair manner. Chuck makes sure that we are happy customers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience
by 11/29/2017on
Casey Duffy is the Best sales person ever. He actually makes car buying stress free and enjoyable. I cant say enough about his professionalism and his patience. I would highly recommend this dealership and Casey Duffy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Highly recommend!! Great service!
by 08/20/2017on
Raphael is absolutely amazing!! He really took care of all my needs while my vehicle was in the shop! Even made me a cup of coffee. He truly is wonderful advisor! Very honest and caring. Helped explain what I needed in terms I understood instead of just highly technical terms many advisors I've gone to in the past that just try to use to make you think it's something you need to spend money. He made sure I knew what my money was going to and that it was worth it. Highly recommend him!! Will make sure I'm back to see him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome buying experience
by 08/05/2017on
I really enjoyed the courteous, professional service I received from Brian Sturgeon during my recent car purchase. Brian went the extra mile from start to finish to make the deal happen. I appreciate all the efforts he put in. Thanks, buddy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with Asher Chaudry!
by 05/10/2017on
I didn't think I could afford a Mercedes for my 50th birthday, but my sales consultant, Asher Chaudry thought otherwise! Past credit woes made me reticent to even apply, but Asher showed respect and kindness in his dealings with me and encouraged me to take the risk and apply. He sure knows his product and his company, because a few days later, I drove home in my brand new, beautiful GLA250! Happy birthday to me! Thank you, Asher, for treating me with respect and helping make my dreams come true. I happily and highly recommend you to all my friends. Your low-pressure, service-oriented approach to your clients is refreshing and very much appreciated! I'm a customer....and friend...for life!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb Buying Experience
by 05/06/2017on
I purchased a pre-owned Smart ForTwo Passion Cabriolet from Asher Chaudry. He was very enthusiastic and knowledgeable about the Smart brand. He spent time explaining all the features of my 'new' car and answered all of my questions about safety, etc. In the end, I got the price I was looking for without having to suffer through the sales schtick. SERVICE is obviously paramount with Asher. After a full day working, he drove my car from MD to VA, dropped it off at my house, then took the metro home so I wouldn't have to pay extra to have the car shipped to me. As a retiree on a fixed income, I really appreciated that!! I'd recommend this dealership, and especially Asher Chaudry, to anyone looking to buy a quality car. I'd give him 10 stars if I could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 AMG GLE43
by 02/18/2017on
I was looking for an AMG43 and Mike quickly found the one I wanted. very good selection.I think a fair price without a lot of haggling which is what I prefer. great service on the back end the service center is close by and is also first class. this is the 5th car I have purchased from Annapolis since 2002
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellence of Service
by 01/12/2017on
Purchased my 2016 C300 last week Friday and it was an excellent experience. Tyrone Rogers was keen to address my needs. He was friendly and professional while doing so too. Allen from finance was also great and personable. I Highly recommend this dealership and look forward to continued business with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 11/13/2016on
Brian S. was extremely professional, I had checked out other Mercedes dealership and wanted the best one along with year/color and we were able to reach a great deal and even a better deal in financing. I will certainly recommend buying your Benz from Brian S.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best ever!
by 09/30/2016on
Over the years I have bought a number of cars, and in the last decade or so a number of expensive ones. My recent experience at MB of A stands out as the best! I hadn't expected to do much more than to gather data when I visited the dealership, but working with Brian S. changed the day from info gathering to purchasing. The knowledge, professional competence and dedication to customer satisfaction made it easy for me to delay no longer, and to make the purchase. Everyone involved knew what they were doing, sensed my interest in proceeding, and made me an attractive offer. No need to negotiate when you believe the price fair. Brian remained with me throughout the process. He is a terrific representative of what marketing and attention to customers' needs are all about. Well done to the senior management of the dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Will Travel for Great Customer Service
by 08/08/2016on
I live in Richmond, VA and couldn't find a dealership in my state that would meet my pricing needs for a new purchase. I contacted MB of Annapolis via the internet. I received a prompt response and after a couple of email exchanges, I was on my way to being a new MB owner. Dwayne B. was my sales person and he was very attentive to my needs and requests (especially for this to be a quick transaction since I had obligations back in Richmond that evening). We met his supporting team members and they, too, were all about making this a great customer experience. It was so worth the 470 miles round trip. In 10 yrs when I'm ready to make another purchase, I won't hesitate to return to their dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Purchasing Experience
by 05/14/2016on
I gave a 5 star rating because of the exceptional service experienced during the purchase of my vehicle. The salesman, Ty Rogers, was a conscientious, professional, and accommodating gentleman. He took sufficient time to present a comprehensive review of the vehicle. I was comfortable and felt assured of competently driving the vehicle after his detailed explanations regarding the features. I also appreciated a followup call to inquire about my progress and felt that I could contact him if necessary. This was by the best encounter I have had when purchasing an automobile from any dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience!
by 02/26/2016on
My husband and I recently bought a CPO C250 from MB Annapolis, and we could not be more happy with our purchase and experience. About a year and a half ago we bought a GLK 250 BlueTec and had such a great experience, we went back for more. We worked with Casey Duffy both times, and cannot say enough good things about him. Good customer service is extremely important to me and the customer service at both the Sales and Service center at MB Annapolis cannot be beat. The experience is really about the customer and the customer's satisfaction rather than just selling a car. We were looking at multiple CPO vehicles, and rather than pushing the more expensive vehicle, Casey helped us decide which car was best for us based on the vehicle itself rather than price, which ended up being the vehicle that was less expensive. This really showed us he wasn't focused on making a sale and his won satisfaction, but rather making sure we were happy. We went to another MB center one time for service because we happened to be in another town, and we will never go back because Annapolis is above and beyond the experiences we've had elsewhere. They've spoiled us and now we refuse to go anywhere else. Thanks Casey!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Beautiful car, terrific salesman, great experience!
by 11/09/2015on
Andy Gallagher, our salesman, made buying our gorgeous Mercedes Benz C300 an easy, fun event. He made sure we found the perfect car at a great price. The other members of the staff we dealt with were equally gracious and friendly, with all of them going out of their way to enhance our car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Offering Maryland drivers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles for sale, Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis is excited to assist you with your vehicle search. With exclusive trade-in incentives, an onsite service center and convenient online purchase options, we’re committed to making your ownership experience exceptional. If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our inventory, please reach out and we’ll be happy to find it for you!
