Koons Annapolis Toyota
Customer Reviews of Koons Annapolis Toyota
What a great salesperson at Koons Annapolis Toyota!
by 05/03/2022on
We would like to take a quick moment to express our gratitude to our salesperson, Henry, for the excellent customer service and professionalism he showed us during our visit at Koons Annapolis Toyota. Henry greeted us and asked if we needed assistance. His manner was pleasant and calming. He was very attentive yet did not pressure us at all. Henry showed us the vehicles that met our criteria and answered our questions. When we made our car purchase, Henry helped make the process go as smooth as possible. Nice man, nice experience!
I won’t be going back
by 03/28/2022on
This is the third time I’ve been unhappy with the service and my last. I brought the car in to fix a rattle in the back. I dropped it off at 7 am, was informed at 1, they didn’t have the part and could fix tomorrow. Said it needed the shock absorber replaced No loaner available. In the meantime, they tried to upséll me on $1000 worth of other service. Found out there was a tech bulletin that indicated the solution was probably to just tighten a screw on the shock! Paid 400 bucks for the oil change, tire rotation, service maintenance and diagnostic fee. Won’t ever go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ben Zahorec sales person.
by 11/03/2021on
Ben was great. This was my first time buying a car. My husband had always done it in the past. Ben was professional, knowledgeable and easy going. He listened to what i wanted and showed me my options. He explained very patiently how the cars were different and how they worked. He made me feel comfortable. No pressure to upsell me a car that had more than what i wanted, no pressure to make me buy that day. I will definitely go back to Ben when I need another car. Katan, finance person, was very good at explaining the different options to buy the car within my financial parameters. I was apprehensive to do this by myself, and it turned out to be good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The worst
by 10/22/2021on
The worst experience ever. Purchased a truck from Koons toyota. Used the very next day brakes locked up after telling the worst salesman I've ever met that they were making a noise then a week later room it back to check trans fluid the very next day find out the gas gauge isnt working and the salesman named Alladin had the nerve to tell me that his job is only to sale the vehicles. That the problem is something that i have to fix myself after having the vehicle for a week.No customer service or concern at all makes me wonder if i was a different race would I have been treated and talked to with more respect as being a customer
Love to review the service but...
by 10/04/2021on
I'd love to review the service but the folks never came to retrieve my vehicle. I did need to get the brakes inspected, would change and the recommended services. I called to confirm this morning as soon as they opened, they never came and never called.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Rude/laughing Salesman and Manager!!
by 09/07/2021on
It was bad enough to get poor service from Toyota of Waldorf, I took a chance on Annapolis. The salesman and manager did not know my wife, sitting in the guest area, heard them talking about me saying disrespectful things and laughing. I was trying to buy an SUV, I kept being told the inventory is low, they cannot get any vehicles from any of the other 4 Koons Toyota dealers, they told me the price was jacked up 5K over inventory, were not willing to work with me. And to hear about what my wife heard them say and do, made us never want to do business ever again with any Toyota dealer. We went to Lexus and got a deal that I am happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Easy car buying experience - Highly recommended.
by 07/11/2021on
I was an internet lead for Devon. He followed up and was very pleasant to work with. The service was great, he was able to get me the exact car I wanted at a good price, and got me a great deal on my trade in. The entire service staff was very nice and helpful. They accommodated some special requests and I now have my new RAV4 Prime- love it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thank you Touota
by 12/18/2020on
I arrived at my scheduled appointment, I was immediately greeted and checked and 70 minutes later was in my way. Thank you fir staying in time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
by 02/12/2020on
The service rep helped me determine what suggested work to be done first and what could be done at a later date. This helped me budget the work to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasent car buying experience!
by 02/01/2020on
My wife and I just bought a certified used car from Koons Toyota. Our sales guy was Aladin Z. He is a knowledgeable and Very attentive man. I never felt a pressure to buy right away, he was always making sure for us to feel comfortable with our choice for our budget and very understanding of it. I went twice to see him, first to check it out by myself and the second with my wife. The only reason why I went back was his honesty. The whole team there made our experience felt pleasant even the finance rep, Nicole, made it feel even better. Not to mention buying and financing a car with a two year old running all over the place wasn’t easy, all in which I thank everyone for putting up with that rough evening. I thank everyone and will most definitely think about Koons Toyota again for my next car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Highly recommend!
by 01/31/2020on
Aladin Dzanic and the whole team at Koons are so great! The experience was stress free and I am confident that I got a good deal on a car I love. I’m really happy with my purchase and the excellent service from the dealership. I didn’t think used car shopping was going to be a fun time but we were so comfortable and had some really good laughs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 08/05/2019on
Brian Cavay very responsive, patience terrific. Great location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great work
by 06/11/2019on
Koons Toyota of Annapolis did an excellent job of diagnosing and fixing the problem with my car. I will definitely go there again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service experience
by 06/08/2019on
Brandon took great care of me, he proactively noticed the Annapolis address on my estimate and arranged a ride home so I would not have to wait for my repairs to be completed. I appreciate the extra attention and concern
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change 10k
by 05/24/2019on
Had to stop in for an oil change after work. Kendall was awesome. Everyone who worked there was genuinely polite. They got me out of there in under an hour. Great service and experience. First time I’ve visited this location definitely coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Tacoma SRD 4x4 Double Cab
by 04/16/2019on
When I entered Koons Annapolis Toyota and they would get salesman, AJ Jones within a minute when I entered building. He had been with me for whole time without assisting with another customer at same time. He gave me many choice for me to check out different model of Tacoma from SR to Limited. I picked Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab which is fit well for my family of 5. Also, he recommended me to check out Tundra for last option if Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab isn't work out. He would let me to do alot of drive testing and see which truck I like better. He had alot of patient with me because he want to make sure that I am a valuable customer for Koons Annapolis Toyota. I had a hard decision between Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab and Tundra SR5 with Double Cab as well. It was so tough decision for me to pick between two trucks but they would let me to bring Tacoma home for more drive testing with my family and see if they will love it or not. After I finished with my drive testing with my family in two days later and I decided to purchase Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab. Also, we were able to do the negotiation for the best price without any restrictions. I am glad that they did not have to do any high pressure vehicle sales tactics with me. I would give my high recommendation to do the business with Koons Annapolis Toyota again in the future for my next new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase from Joe V
by 02/27/2019on
Purchased a used car from Joe V. Service was great and used car price was resonabile. Koons Toyota is defiantly willing to work with customers to get you in a great car. Happy customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/27/2019on
I recently needed a tire replaced due to an accident. I came into Koons Toyota without an appointment and they treated me like I had service scheduled. They were quick and helpful. Koons is fortunate to have David Jacobs on their team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Customer Service
by 11/15/2018on
My experience purchasing my 2018 Toyota Highlander was outstanding! Emanuel and the Koons Toyota team did everything to make sure my purchasing experience met my needs, I was very impressed of the professionalism, loyalty and respect I received from the Koons Toyota of Annapolis team. Customer service is definitely a #1 priority!
Amazing experience at this dealer
by 02/10/2018on
Most people hate buying cars because of the salesmans seemingly tricky and high pressure tactics. You will NOT find that at Koons of Annapolis. I was looking for a new car and a friend recommended that I call Chris Zook at Koons of Annapolis after being very frustrated with my experience at other dealerships. Chris is in used car sales, but assisted me with my new car. He was absolutely amazing, honest and forthright, and helpful. I could not have had a better experience at this dealership. Everyone was very professional - from the finance person (Latoya Gardner) to the sales manager (Scott Snyder) and of course, our salesman (Chris Zook). We will probably never buy from another dealership after this experience and would recommend them to everyone.
William Gable was incredible to work with
by 11/05/2016on
The reason I am giving this dealership 5 stars is because I found my salesman William Gable to be of incredible character, going above and beyond to satisfy my every need...and trust me, I was not an easy customer. If you are looking to buy a 2016 Sequoia like me, or any other toyota, seek William Gable at Toyota of Annapolis. Also worth noting, he was very polite throughout the entire process. What a superstar.
