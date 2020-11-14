Customer Reviews of Honda of Annapolis
Discourteous, rude, threatening, bullying
by 11/14/2020on
Five weeks ago my wife and I sold our minivan to them. Today we had to show up to request payment because of their lack of follow through to make sure we received payment in a timely manner after we were told we’d have payment in 10 days. My wife had been the one communicating with him about our payment so after she confronted the manager Steve about his lack of follow ups and communication concerning our payment one of his associates decided to follow my wife out of the dealership yelling and screaming that we don’t tell them how to do their business and demanding we leave. I was in the car with our kids and had to get out to stop him from following my wife out of the dealership. After I told him to stop yelling at my wife and to back up this associate attempted to egg me on saying “you’re not gonna do anything”. He was right. I am a man of peace but I was not going let him continue to yell at my wife and follow her out of the dealership in such an ugly and aggressive manner. Our simple request was a courtesy car wash or oil change to make up for the delay but they refused. Clearly someone should teach them how to do business because this is not how you treat customers. We will be in the market for a new car early next year and we will certainly not be going to Honda of Annapolis. I strongly encourage you to look elsewhere for a Honda. They are rude, discourteous, and disrespectful dealers who attempt to bully and threaten their customers. Needless to say they are very unprofessional. Please go elsewhere.
Used accord
by 03/31/2018on
I went all over the area looking at used accords. This was the only place where the cars weren't dinged or scratched up . The used accord I got was "like new" and I got a great deal. Thanks Dan!
New Accord
by 08/01/2017on
Nice experience! Dan Cahill was fun and easy to work with. Never felt rushed and got a great deal. Definitely will return for my next honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Anne Marie!
by 07/25/2017on
I recently leased a 2017 Civic from Anne Marie and it was the best experience we've ever had. She was patient, showed us multiple trim levels and was extremely knowledgeable about all the differences. If you're looking for a Honda, go see Anne Marie!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Antonio Johns was excellent to work with
by 05/04/2017on
I feel the need to express my gratitude for the great service that I experienced dealing with Honda of Annapolis and with their Sales & Leasing Consultant, in particular, Antonio Johns. He swiftly assisted me in a professional and polite manner. We chose a price that I was comfortable with and without hesitation he let me take the car for a demo drive. He even came into Honda on his day off to make sure everything went smooth with the purchase. I sincerely hope that his management team realise what a star they have in their company!
Excellent service!
by 04/24/2017on
I was in a pinch and needed a fuel efficient car fast. Charlie Holman not only guided me towards the right car, he even delivered it to my house on the spot. He was friendly, knowledgeable and most importantly, not pushy. I got the sense that he genuinely cared that I was in the right car at the right price. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Polite dealer
by 04/23/2017on
I was helped by Charlie Holman and his customer service and help in choosing the right model for me and my family was just fantastic. I have never met someone as kind as Charlie that would go to any length to make his customers happy. I love my Honda Pilot and thanks to Charlie Holman for helping us decide.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Honda CRV
by 03/11/2017on
Bill P at Annapolis Honda was amazing to work with! I just had to have a particular color for my CRV and Bill and his team worked extremely hard at locating and getting my CRV in a timely manner!
Felipe Vasquez was great!
by 03/09/2017on
Felipe really helped me with the process of buying a new car, and made it seamless and enjoyable. He went above and beyond by offering to return my rental car! I have never had such a great experience buying a new car before.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst customer service
by 11/27/2016on
I went into the Honda of Annapolis dealership, looking for a specific car, a Honda Accord Coupe. When I went on the lot, I was told that there was a special priced 2016 EX-L model in the showroom and was told it was priced around 23,000. I was interested and then was told that it was around 25,000 which was still a good deal. When all the paperwork was completed the first offer was 30,000. We attempted to negotiate and offered a price we were willing to pay. The salesman basically laughed in our faces and said it was "insulting." Then he brought the manager over, Andre P who talked to us very condescendingly and said "you insulted my associate for offering this price after he spent time with you, you must not be serious about buying a car today, come back next week and we can talk maybe." After that, we were done and walked out. Very condescending and will not negotiate at all, they were marked well above the sticker price. Went to another Honda dealership and got the newer model for the price we wanted with excellent customer service with both the salesman and management. Would not recommend the Honda Annapolis dealership unless you want to deal with unreasonable prices and horrendous management.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience!
by 09/29/2016on
Went to Honda of Annapolis looking for a used car after my previous car was totaled. I ended up working with Dan and he couldn't of made the purchase any easier . After sitting down for 5 minutes he was able to match me up with a perfect certified civic. The condition was almost new and it barely had 10k miles . Was in and out of the dealership in about 2 hours! Definitely would go back again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't deal with them
by 12/28/2015on
Wanted to buy a Honda Pilot 2016. The first week I called they were taking bids on one that was 3 weeks out before they will even get it not me. Then called and said they had one for 50,000. 7,000 more then sticker. I was told supply and demand it's a joke
Great experience
by 10/27/2015on
Very nice staff and the process went quickly. No pressure to buy and no pressure to purchase additional unneeded options. Vicky made sure everything worked and handled any issues. Probably best car buying experience I've had.
Would not sell me a car
by 07/17/2015on
A few weeks ago I responded to an ad for a 2014 Honda Ridgeline. When I inquired about the car I was told they did not actually have the car, but, that it was at a dealer in Alabama and it was going to be shipped to them in a week or so. I told the dealer I was interested and asked them to keep me posted on when the car would arrive. It actually took them 2 weeks to get the car here which to me was not an issue. When the car finally arrived I was notified it was there but that they needed a day to certify it, again, not an issue. They called me that late that day to tell me the car was there but they has not had time to fully clean it up and there were a couple of issues with it, namely a cracked grill and some chips in the windshield. Again thia was not an issue as they told me they would take care of it. So I made the 60 mile drive to Annapolis to see the car and decided to buy the car. Since Ridgelines are in fairly high demand, I had been told all along that there were several other people interested in the car. It was at this point that I was told that the state of Maryland would not allow them to sell me a car that had chips in the windshield so I was told I could not buy the car that night. Again, not a problem. They said the car would be ready sometime the following Monday or Tuesday. At this point I explained to them that my mother in law had just passed away and that I could get the car either Monday morning or later on Tuesday because the viewings were Monday afternoon and the funeral was Tuesday morning. Again not a problem. As I was leaving I asked them if they needed a deposit or anything. That is when it got ugly. I was told their "corporate policy" was they would not hold a car with a deposit. At that point I told them I would pay cash for the car that night, (this was Friday night), and I would pick the car up on Monday or Tuesday. I was then reminded the state of Maryland would not allow that. I tried offering several suggestions as to how we could resolve this but was finally, in a very rude manner, that there was no way to either buy the car that night or give them a deposit. I was further told that when they called me to tell me the car was ready on Monday or Tuesday, that if anyone else came in to buy the car it would be sold to them. To be sure I heard this correctly I said, ok if you call me and tell me the car is ready and I decide to drive there to pick the car up, that while I was driving if someone else wanted the car it would be sold to them. I was absolutely stunned to hear this and said there had to be a way to work this out.. I was then told by the sales manager that I needed to leave as he had other customers to help. Every time I tell this story to my friends they are just amazed. to make things worse, I called to speak to the owner on Monday morning. Of course he was never able to come to the phone. His "assistant" called me later that day and suggested that I needed to speak to her and she would relay my concerns to the owner. She also said I would hear back from them in a day or so. That was almost 3 weeks ago. It is clear to me that the attitude I encountered with the sales manager comes right from the top. The punch line happens to be the car is still sitting there unsold as this is written.
Honda of Annapolis dishonest
by 04/26/2015on
I have removed the names of all involved, except for the actual auto dealer. My intent is not to degrade any person, but to inform the public of my own experience with the dealer. After numerous email communications and telephone calls, I received the following message from Honda of Annapolis: Just tell us exactly what we need to do to earn your business. (sales person's name removed) Sales and Leasing Consultant Annapolis [Phone contact removed] I replied to the message with the following: What must be done to earn my business is for you to MATCH the best quote that I have for a 2015 Honda Odyssey LX, Obsidian Blue Pearl. That quote is attached. I have also attached the CarFax report for my trade (2011 Toyota Rav4). Now, I realize that you have not yet seen the Rav4, but you see in the quote of another dealer indicating their willingness to offer $12,500 for the trade. In addition, I will tell you that I was offered the same amount for trade last evening by Honda of Chantilly. The only thing is that they have to obtain an obsidian blue pearl LX. They were willing to match the attached quote, plus an additional $599. Due to the lateness of the hour last evening, I have not yet formally accepted that offer. However, we have an appointment there at 11:30 to finalize. If you would like to discuss, I can be reached at xxx-xxx-xxxx up until 10:00, when we plan to leave for Chantilly. However, please do not contact me unless you are willing to MATCH. My unwillingness to drive to Annapolis without some firm guarantees in hand on the trade is due to the distance and difficulty. This same conversation is in process with Pearson Honda in Richmond, who happens to have 5 obsidian blue pearl LX's on hand. Finally, we have our title (paid off and lien free) in hand, along with a Pre-Approved Loan check from our credit union. So, we aim to make any purchase we make as simple as possible. My goal is to have this completed by day's end. It is only a question of which direction we travel. I will also tell you that we are in the market for a used car for my son, which we would be willing to discuss with you as well. If you can meet the terms above, I will promise you my business. Within hours I received the following reply from the sales person: Hi Mr. XXXXXX! Yes, we can match that quote. What time will you be here? I pulled the key to the vehicle and I have it at my desk. (sales person's name removed) Sales and Leasing Consultant Annapolis [Phone contact removed] Based upon this message, we drove 60 miles, each way, to Honda of Annapolis, only to find that they were not good to their word, and they would not honor the sales person's email. They would not honor their word regarding the value of the trade-in. Needless to say, we returned to Honda of Chantilly, and we made our purchase at the terms originally offered. My issue is not Honda of Annapolis's appraisal of our vehicle (they are entitled to their opinion). My issue is that my question could not have been misinterpreted, and the response from the sales person at Honda of Annapolis can not be misinterpreted. Enough said. I do not deal with businesses that do not live up to their word.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Never Again!!
by 07/11/2014on
We went to Honda of Annapolis to look a specific used car they had in their inventory. Everyone was nice and accommodating while they were trying to persuade us to buy. Once we indicated that we wanted to buy the car all friendliness went out the window. It was like these salespeople didn't want to make a sale at all. I had to say to the sales guy "do you really want to lose a sale over $250?" We did our research, we knew what was a fair price for the car, but we were only able to get the advertized price by using THEIR financing, which is crap. I like my own bank, thank you. Watch out for their sneaky "internet pricing" scheme which requires you use their financing. After waiting for what felt like forever, we finally went in to do the financing. While the gentleman who did the financing was nice, he was EXTREMELY pushy with the extended warranty options and kept trying to scare us that it was only a one time offer to buy it... well, if you make quality cars why should I need an extended warranty? Needless to say, we didn't buy into his up-sell, despite his scare tactics. We wanted to transfer our current tags, but their MVA computer was down that day, so they gave us temporary tags and said the registration should arrive within a week... more on that later. Since our car was "Certified Used" we were happy with our purchase and finally were able to go home with our car. The NEXT day we notice problems with the car turning over. The SECOND day it will not turn over at all, we were stranded. And this a "Certified Used" car with all those inspections.... Right. We got a jump and took it down to their service center (meanwhile we live 30 minutes away and this is a hassle). Luckily it was just the battery and it was replaced without cost to us. But seriously, how do you sell a car with a crap battery? You KNEW it was bad. There's no way it didn't need jumping before we drove it off the lot. At the service center they couldn't find our paperwork, and the guy wouldn't talk to us about what was going on. In the service lobby the cashier was being extremely rude to a customer who had had what appeared to be a simple miscommunication with them. And while being extremely rude to this customer, the phone rang and she didn't excuse herself, she just picked up the phone and began talking to whoever was on the line. No asking them to hold, or asking the customer at the counter to please let her take the call. Extremely rude. At this point I have extremely bad impressions of Honda of Annapolis. And now onto the final part, our registration and title. As I said earlier, the MVA computers were down the day we bought the car. So they said the info would be entered when the system was back up and to expect the registration in the mail within the week. 3 weeks go by and we call them, on a Monday, to see what it going on. The woman who handles the MVA stuff says it was never entered. NO APOLOGY for this. I'm not saying it was her fault, but she represents the brand, she could at least apologize for the inconvenience or the miscommunication. NOTHING! She said she's mailing it out, we should get it by Friday. Friday comes and goes, nothing. We do receive our Title within the expected 10 days, but that was sent by MVA, they did their job. 2 weeks later we call because we still don't have the registration. She claims it was mailed. I don't buy it. She says she will mail it again. Again, NO APOLOGIES or acknowledgement that this is problematic! We FINALLY just received the registration this week, 2 weeks before our temporary tags expire. It's a sad statement when the folks at the MVA are MORE helpful and friendly than the folks at the dealer, which is the experience we had. My impressions of Honda of Annapolis: 1) They don't want to negotiate at all, you will have to threaten to walk out to get anywhere with them. Better yet, just walk out, don't go back. 2) In Annapolis, "Certified Used" doesn't mean your car will work properly once you drive off the lot 3) Service is rude 4) They have rude, lazy people working behind the scenes I will NEVER set foot in here again! STAY AWAY!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Go to Another Honda Dealer
by 03/30/2014on
Bought a new Fit and after the mountain of paper was handed the keys. As i got ready to drive away I noticed a ding in the front quarterpanel and scratches in two other places--evidently nobody from the dealer had taken the time to check the car over. They fixed the problems three days later, which put us outside the 5-day walk-away-from-this-fiasco window. Got the car home on Thursday night and while parking our Subaru behind the Fit, noticed in the headlights yet another scratch on the bottom of the bumper, that was not easy to see walking around the car. Took it back to the dealer and this guy who until now had had no involvement starts shouting that he had checked he car after the last fixes, pointing to a parking spot where he allegedly checked it and was 100% sure the scratch was not there when we picked up the car. Only thing is that we watched the car zoom up to the front of the dealership from the back lot, when the fixes were made and this weasel with the eastern european accent never got out of his chair, just inside the door. He even bragged how much money he makes still refused to fix the scratch. He was very rude and aggressive but finally got what he wanted-- for us to leave without Hona of Annapolis doing the honest thing and standing by their product. Avoid these [non-permissible content removed] like the plague they are; have since read positive reviews of nearby dealers. If your car is not PERFECT when you are handed the keys (and only you will be checking, so avoid rainy days and only buy in bright sunlight) tear up the contract and ignore anything they promise. Once you a past the 5-day mark there's no easy way to reset the clock.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service and a great deal!
by 03/09/2014on
I walked in not going to buy a car... but just browse. However, by the end of it I left with a brand new Honda Civic EX. It was a great purchase and the people at the center helped me along. The sales Associate I worked with, Kevin, did his best to give me the best deal and was patient for the many hours we looked up information and statistics in order to get the car off the lot that day. It was a very trying experience as a first time buyer but he made it work well and lessened some of the stress that comes with buying something this major. In the end, a new car was bought and I am happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I feel like I got a good deal.
by 12/11/2013on
I have never left a car dealership feeling good about my purchase until now. I have owned four cars in my life. Two Toyota's and two Honda's. I alternate brands with each purchase. I researched cars for a year and found the Honda CR-V to be the right choice for me. I researched which dealer to go with based on reviews like this. Based on the dealer reviews I thought Annapolis would NOT be place for me to purchase my car. Boy was I wrong. My Toyota was vandalized and I knew it was time to get a new car. Honda Of Annapolis was my first call once I returned home from the robbery. I was shaken and ready to buy. Matt the manger helped me with everything I needed and offered the best price on the phone. He knew I was serious about making a purchase and was not going to let some other dealer win me over. He had the car I wanted delivered from another location so that I could havethe right model in the preferred color choice. Jimmy was my sales rep and he offered me top dollar for my trade in and there was very little back and forth on the price. Since there was no room to drop the cost of the car we were able to work in some add on's. I can't say enough about Jimmy he went above and beyond to make me a satisfied customer. He offered a great deal, transferred my plates, cleaned polished and sharpie them up for me, helped my set up my blue-tooth and showed my how all the features work from top to bottom. Jimmy also made arrangments with my ex husband to sign over the ownership of our jointly owned trade in. I have NEVER had such great service. Thank you Jimmy. I did get the extended warranty which I have always seen as a rip off but the deal I got I truly believe was in my best interest. I hope I can still say that eight years from now! In years past I have always wondered if I had left a better deal on the table once the sale of my car was complete. Not this time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Dealership
by 02/18/2013on
I went there and negotiated a deal but did not get where I wanted to be so I left. I was called the very next day by the salesman and told they could get closer. I came in that evening and they put the same deal in front of me like I was an idiot. I lived more than 30 minutes away so it was not convenient. Owner was there and very unprofessional and acted like I should be happy to buy from him. I left and ended up buying from another dealer. When I told them what happened they said that owner sends us deals all the time by treating customers that way.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Avoid at all costs
by 10/28/2012on
Worst experience I ever had at a car dealer. Not one iota of professionalism and it seems there purpose is to mislead the customer hoping he or she is foolish enough to fall for their devious scheme. Would not be a new or used car from this dealer and best no one else did either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable