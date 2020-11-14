1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went to Honda of Annapolis to look a specific used car they had in their inventory. Everyone was nice and accommodating while they were trying to persuade us to buy. Once we indicated that we wanted to buy the car all friendliness went out the window. It was like these salespeople didn't want to make a sale at all. I had to say to the sales guy "do you really want to lose a sale over $250?" We did our research, we knew what was a fair price for the car, but we were only able to get the advertized price by using THEIR financing, which is crap. I like my own bank, thank you. Watch out for their sneaky "internet pricing" scheme which requires you use their financing. After waiting for what felt like forever, we finally went in to do the financing. While the gentleman who did the financing was nice, he was EXTREMELY pushy with the extended warranty options and kept trying to scare us that it was only a one time offer to buy it... well, if you make quality cars why should I need an extended warranty? Needless to say, we didn't buy into his up-sell, despite his scare tactics. We wanted to transfer our current tags, but their MVA computer was down that day, so they gave us temporary tags and said the registration should arrive within a week... more on that later. Since our car was "Certified Used" we were happy with our purchase and finally were able to go home with our car. The NEXT day we notice problems with the car turning over. The SECOND day it will not turn over at all, we were stranded. And this a "Certified Used" car with all those inspections.... Right. We got a jump and took it down to their service center (meanwhile we live 30 minutes away and this is a hassle). Luckily it was just the battery and it was replaced without cost to us. But seriously, how do you sell a car with a crap battery? You KNEW it was bad. There's no way it didn't need jumping before we drove it off the lot. At the service center they couldn't find our paperwork, and the guy wouldn't talk to us about what was going on. In the service lobby the cashier was being extremely rude to a customer who had had what appeared to be a simple miscommunication with them. And while being extremely rude to this customer, the phone rang and she didn't excuse herself, she just picked up the phone and began talking to whoever was on the line. No asking them to hold, or asking the customer at the counter to please let her take the call. Extremely rude. At this point I have extremely bad impressions of Honda of Annapolis. And now onto the final part, our registration and title. As I said earlier, the MVA computers were down the day we bought the car. So they said the info would be entered when the system was back up and to expect the registration in the mail within the week. 3 weeks go by and we call them, on a Monday, to see what it going on. The woman who handles the MVA stuff says it was never entered. NO APOLOGY for this. I'm not saying it was her fault, but she represents the brand, she could at least apologize for the inconvenience or the miscommunication. NOTHING! She said she's mailing it out, we should get it by Friday. Friday comes and goes, nothing. We do receive our Title within the expected 10 days, but that was sent by MVA, they did their job. 2 weeks later we call because we still don't have the registration. She claims it was mailed. I don't buy it. She says she will mail it again. Again, NO APOLOGIES or acknowledgement that this is problematic! We FINALLY just received the registration this week, 2 weeks before our temporary tags expire. It's a sad statement when the folks at the MVA are MORE helpful and friendly than the folks at the dealer, which is the experience we had. My impressions of Honda of Annapolis: 1) They don't want to negotiate at all, you will have to threaten to walk out to get anywhere with them. Better yet, just walk out, don't go back. 2) In Annapolis, "Certified Used" doesn't mean your car will work properly once you drive off the lot 3) Service is rude 4) They have rude, lazy people working behind the scenes I will NEVER set foot in here again! STAY AWAY!! Read more