Customer Reviews of BMW of Annapolis
Customer focus at its best!!!
by 05/12/2022on
Thomas Bedel is top-notch and customer centered. My 3rd purchase from this experienced professional.
BMW Annapolis
by 05/13/2022on
Efficient and high quality service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Morning With BMW Service
by 05/12/2022on
Attentive and informative. I received a detailed explanation of the problem and options to address it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dream Car
by 05/12/2022on
I’ve been trying to find a car for 2 1/2 years thanks to Covid and other problems I could not obtain the car I wanted locally. After a quick web search I found the BMW X7 slightly used at this dealership. The car is fabulous the service was fabulous and the salesman was fabulous! Thank you so much to all involved.
Ask questions save time
by 05/12/2022on
Service advisor was knowledgeable and asked me questions that eliminated the need to have my vehicle for a couple of hours versus a couple of days.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jim L
by 05/12/2022on
Work was done in a timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a pleasure to have service with them.
by 05/10/2022on
Quick and fair service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 05/09/2022on
Jeremy Miller was my service advisor. Great customer service. Thank You
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW Super 540i series
by 05/06/2022on
Professional and I waited for my vehicle work to be completed. It was completed in the time promise. Thanks Ms Jane King
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 05/06/2022on
I so enjoy the through service from beginning to end. Dontae was great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BMW Service-Annapolis,MD
by 05/05/2022on
They are very professional when servicing your vehicle from the time you enter the dealership until the time you leave.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Brake Switch
by 05/05/2022on
Finally replaced the parking brake switch that was failed when they sold me the car in early January. Inspection report indicated pass on the brakes but they sold me a car with a failed part. Took months to get the part (not their fault) and they failed to notify me the part had arrived ( their fault). Took out the center console to replace. Did not clean it upon return and there are visible scratches and I had to clean off greasy smudges. Richard, the service rep, was super.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Great service
by 05/05/2022on
Best service department I’ve ever dealt with. The people are very nice and friendly and they go the extra day to make sure you’re satisfied. I would definitely recommend to anyone who owns a bmw to get your service done at bmw of annapolis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Shady Dealer
by 05/04/2022on
I purchased a year old 8000 mile Mercedes out of state. Dealer added fees right at the end of deal. We asked on a delivery time frame and never was notified car was on way. We purchased a paint protection and interior package and wasn't installed just shipped unopened product on floorboard $600 waist. Car was supposed to be fully inspected and nothing wrong. Front bumper had curb damage and had a bad vibration in front end. Power door locks made a terrible noise. Car had factory warranty and is at our local dealer getting fixed. I thought I was dealing with a BMW dealer and not a buy here pay here. I would not recommend this dealer at all. Tried contacting dealer twice and never got a return call.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Great service and experience.
by 05/04/2022on
Really liked the video text message from the service team. Nice touch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Always available for car problems.
by 05/04/2022on
The service department is always able to check what might be a problem with my BMW X1 quickly. If there is a problem, they immediately fix it. I have been pleased with their service and my service writer Jane for over 13+ years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thermostat
by 05/04/2022on
Professional and prompt
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Oil Change Ever
by 05/03/2022on
They got me in and out in
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Andy was awesome!
by 05/03/2022on
Andy kept me apprised of the status of the vehicle while I was waiting for production to be completed. He was very knowledgeable and spot on about the times of the product and availability of the car. He is all knowledgeable about the dealings of purchasing a car from BMW. Overall, a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent car service and care!
by 05/03/2022on
The customer service BMW representatives provided me was polite and professional! They sent me a short video of the work performed and status of my vehicle. The service was both fast and efficient! Thank you BMW of Annapolis team!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The Best
by 05/02/2022on
They are friendly, prompt, and knowledgeable about the service they are providing to you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments