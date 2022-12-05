Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. BMW of Annapolis

BMW of Annapolis

BMW of Annapolis
Visit dealer’s website 
31 Old Mill Bottom Rd N, Annapolis, MD 21409
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of BMW of Annapolis

4.7
Overall Rating
4.72 out of 5 stars(581)
Recommend: Yes (516) No (36)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer focus at its best!!!

by Kraig Robertson on 05/12/2022

Thomas Bedel is top-notch and customer centered. My 3rd purchase from this experienced professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
581 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW Annapolis

by Sasha on 05/13/2022

Efficient and high quality service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Morning With BMW Service

by Aubrey Sarvis on 05/12/2022

Attentive and informative. I received a detailed explanation of the problem and options to address it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer focus at its best!!!

by Kraig Robertson on 05/12/2022

Thomas Bedel is top-notch and customer centered. My 3rd purchase from this experienced professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dream Car

by Laurie on 05/12/2022

I’ve been trying to find a car for 2 1/2 years thanks to Covid and other problems I could not obtain the car I wanted locally. After a quick web search I found the BMW X7 slightly used at this dealership. The car is fabulous the service was fabulous and the salesman was fabulous! Thank you so much to all involved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Ask questions save time

by Nanette Seven on 05/12/2022

Service advisor was knowledgeable and asked me questions that eliminated the need to have my vehicle for a couple of hours versus a couple of days.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jim L

by Jim L on 05/12/2022

Work was done in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always a pleasure to have service with them.

by Heather N on 05/10/2022

Quick and fair service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Ajikobi A on 05/09/2022

Jeremy Miller was my service advisor. Great customer service. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW Super 540i series

by James Moore on 05/06/2022

Professional and I waited for my vehicle work to be completed. It was completed in the time promise. Thanks Ms Jane King

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Kimberly on 05/06/2022

I so enjoy the through service from beginning to end. Dontae was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

BMW Service-Annapolis,MD

by Wendy on 05/05/2022

They are very professional when servicing your vehicle from the time you enter the dealership until the time you leave.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brake Switch

by Skoro on 05/05/2022

Finally replaced the parking brake switch that was failed when they sold me the car in early January. Inspection report indicated pass on the brakes but they sold me a car with a failed part. Took months to get the part (not their fault) and they failed to notify me the part had arrived ( their fault). Took out the center console to replace. Did not clean it upon return and there are visible scratches and I had to clean off greasy smudges. Richard, the service rep, was super.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Sue loves Dave on 05/05/2022

Best service department I’ve ever dealt with. The people are very nice and friendly and they go the extra day to make sure you’re satisfied. I would definitely recommend to anyone who owns a bmw to get your service done at bmw of annapolis.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Shady Dealer

by Bill on 05/04/2022

I purchased a year old 8000 mile Mercedes out of state. Dealer added fees right at the end of deal. We asked on a delivery time frame and never was notified car was on way. We purchased a paint protection and interior package and wasn't installed just shipped unopened product on floorboard $600 waist. Car was supposed to be fully inspected and nothing wrong. Front bumper had curb damage and had a bad vibration in front end. Power door locks made a terrible noise. Car had factory warranty and is at our local dealer getting fixed. I thought I was dealing with a BMW dealer and not a buy here pay here. I would not recommend this dealer at all. Tried contacting dealer twice and never got a return call.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and experience.

by Tracy G on 05/04/2022

Really liked the video text message from the service team. Nice touch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always available for car problems.

by CC Schuchard on 05/04/2022

The service department is always able to check what might be a problem with my BMW X1 quickly. If there is a problem, they immediately fix it. I have been pleased with their service and my service writer Jane for over 13+ years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thermostat

by Ty on 05/04/2022

Professional and prompt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best Oil Change Ever

by Justin on 05/03/2022

They got me in and out in

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Andy was awesome!

by Rex on 05/03/2022

Andy kept me apprised of the status of the vehicle while I was waiting for production to be completed. He was very knowledgeable and spot on about the times of the product and availability of the car. He is all knowledgeable about the dealings of purchasing a car from BMW. Overall, a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent car service and care!

by Sheryl A on 05/03/2022

The customer service BMW representatives provided me was polite and professional! They sent me a short video of the work performed and status of my vehicle. The service was both fast and efficient! Thank you BMW of Annapolis team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Best

by Libby on 05/02/2022

They are friendly, prompt, and knowledgeable about the service they are providing to you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
videos
about our dealership

At BMW of Annapolis, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding your highest expectations, every time. We have a large selection of new BMW models, as well as quality used cars, trucks and SUVs. Visit or contact our Annapolis area auto dealership today and allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

We are eager to serve and standing by.Our knowledgeable and professionally trained staff makes the difference between just buying a new or used car, and buying a new or used car with a dedicated and friendly team behind it, ready to serve all your automotive needs. Take comfort in knowing our relationship with you doesn't end when you drive away in your new vehicle.

Looking for a certified, pre-owned, or used luxury car in Annapolis? We are the Annapolis used car dealership that has the large pre-owned vehicle selection you've been looking for. Whether it's a used car, SUV, van, or truck near Baltimore you want, BMW of Annapolis will work hard at getting you into it.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for