I purchased a year old 8000 mile Mercedes out of state. Dealer added fees right at the end of deal. We asked on a delivery time frame and never was notified car was on way. We purchased a paint protection and interior package and wasn't installed just shipped unopened product on floorboard $600 waist. Car was supposed to be fully inspected and nothing wrong. Front bumper had curb damage and had a bad vibration in front end. Power door locks made a terrible noise. Car had factory warranty and is at our local dealer getting fixed. I thought I was dealing with a BMW dealer and not a buy here pay here. I would not recommend this dealer at all. Tried contacting dealer twice and never got a return call. Read more