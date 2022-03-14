1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dealer sold car without promised equipment on a used certified 2017 Subaru BRZ. Sales person, stated verbally and in written email, that the car included the performance package. Vehicle did not have included equipment. Tried to work with dealership to have parts added to car. Dealership refused. Contacted Subaru of America, provided them with proof of sales person's claims about installed equipment in the car. Subaru's response was that they do not have control over dealerships and they could not assist further. Bottom line, I purchased a car with specific equipment and I did not get what I paid for. Dealership is untrustworthy and deceitful. This is my 3rd Subaru. I have driven them for years. Previously I owned a 2007 & 2012 Subaru STis. After this experience, I refuse to take my current BRZ to this dealership for any service. Additionally, this will be the last Subaru I ever own. This is basically theft in my honest opinion. Read more