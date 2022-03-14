Customer Reviews of Annapolis Subaru
Great dealership!
by 03/14/2022on
Always easy and always a great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service on my Subaru Outback
by 03/30/2022on
Good service, a bit expensive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine Service - Oil Change
by 03/07/2022on
As always the service experience is professional, friendly and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
70k Mile service
by 02/23/2022on
Service was performed well, although no up-front cost estimate was given. Admittedly, I didn't ask… One of those rare occasions when a normal service (checkup,engine & transaxel oil, valve cleaning) actually produced a quieter car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Annapolis Subaru Sales Department is 5 Star
by 02/16/2022on
I purchased a 2022 Subaru Outback, premium afte,r my Honda CRV was totaled in a head on collision (not due to my fault). I am completely happy with the Sales Dept (Ottie Jones), the Service Dept (Beth Ryan) at Annapolis Subaru. It is a good, comprehensive dealership. I love the car, and the dealership was wonderful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repair of wheel bearings
by 01/12/2022on
Great service at Annapolis Subaru they called me with a quote and checked with my extended warranty company and they covered it .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Can’t complain
by 01/12/2022on
I’ve taken my Outback to Annapolis Subaru since I’ve purchased it from them in 2017. They have done all the required service. They have been professional and responsive. What more can you ask for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Forester Service
by 06/28/2021on
Just like always...did everything on the service list for my mileage. All is good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 03/02/2021on
A 12,000 mile service cost $440. Essentially an oil change and a tire rotation. Too much.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As usual - OUTSTANDING Service
by 02/08/2021on
Although I only brought the Ascent in for a routine 12,000 mile servicing, Annapolis Subaru did not disappoint. In some ways, being able to deliver on the Simple really tells the story on how good the service experience is. It's super easy to focus on the complex and overlook the simple oil change. However, Annapolis Subaru did not dissapoint. Thanks to the eniter team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always quick to schedule maintenance availabiliy
by 02/02/2021on
Service is always complete with quote, completed invoice and work record. Car is returned clean and ready to go. Service is expensive. Components - wipers, filters, etc. are too expensive. I'll take the local garage for all future work now that the warranty has expired.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Subaru Service
by 01/25/2021on
Took my 2020 Subaru Forester to Annapolis Subaru for initial regular service. As usual they did an outstanding job. Very professional and courteous. Answered all my questions. Work was done on time. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 01/11/2021on
We've been using this Subaru service center for pretty much over 20 years. They have always been up front and easy to work with. Their personnel are professional, efficient, and do what they are supposed to do. Can not think of anything negative to say.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pre-paid Warranty Service
by 11/10/2020on
Pleasant stay in service waiting room. Wait was about 1.5 hours, I was informed about the time frame when I scheduled the appointment. Love cell phone charging station! I got to relax and play on my phone. Excellent job as always.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonest Sales persons
by 10/05/2020on
Dealer sold car without promised equipment on a used certified 2017 Subaru BRZ. Sales person, stated verbally and in written email, that the car included the performance package. Vehicle did not have included equipment. Tried to work with dealership to have parts added to car. Dealership refused. Contacted Subaru of America, provided them with proof of sales person's claims about installed equipment in the car. Subaru's response was that they do not have control over dealerships and they could not assist further. Bottom line, I purchased a car with specific equipment and I did not get what I paid for. Dealership is untrustworthy and deceitful. This is my 3rd Subaru. I have driven them for years. Previously I owned a 2007 & 2012 Subaru STis. After this experience, I refuse to take my current BRZ to this dealership for any service. Additionally, this will be the last Subaru I ever own. This is basically theft in my honest opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
You like my car? Gee, thanks I bought it!
by 08/17/2020on
The start to end process was seem less. The day I got my car, after all the Subaru after-market accessories were added, I took very short time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine maintenance excellent
by 07/09/2020on
they took my car in quickly and finished it quickly. They are always efficient and friendly. They have the best service in Annapolis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 06/11/2020on
Worked with Arthur, fast and experienced. Like to be able to get things done, Arthur knew the answers and processed everything quickly allowing me to be on my way home. Great Job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best of the Best!!
by 05/28/2020on
Ottie Jones, our salesman, represents what Subaru stands for: honesty, integrity, courtesy, and quality in a product, and knowledge, patience, and helpfulness in service. We were Subaru owners before but working with Ottie, Sales Manager, Billy Sadtler and the finance and service staff at Annapolis Subaru on the purchase of our new Outback convinced us that all deserve our highest recommendation and thanks. Carol May 2020
Excellent
by 04/13/2020on
Kind, honest, and accommodating.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike
by 04/09/2020on
Sonja was terrific to deal with at Annapolis Subaru. Her professionalism and knowledge of the Subaru vehicles was outstanding. We have purchased 2 vehicles from her and referred others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes