Best new car buying experience of my life
by 08/22/2019on
After a frustrating few weeks of car shopping I had a wonderful experience once I went to Annapolis Hyundai. I had a few emails with a sales expert and he found a car that suited my needs (he actually listened to what those were?) and when I went into the dealership the car was there and ready. Three people worked with me to get the financing etc done and when the car basics were explained I was on my way and a happy camper. These folks are professionals and no "run around".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/09/2018on
Great atmosphere and vibe and the showroom. Will be back to purchase vehicle there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No communication - Bad service
by 05/17/2016on
I will be honest; I have less than good credit. My husband and I visited Annapolis Hyundai a week ago today. We were looking at downsizing to one vehicle, looking to trade in both of our vehicles for an SUV. We were perusing the lot and were introduced to a Sales Associate who was very polite and friendly who immediately showed us an SUV. He allowed us to look inside, check out the "bells and whistles" and offered for us to take it for a test drive. I was upfront with the sales associate, Scott, about my less than perfect credit and wanted to make sure that I wasn't wasting either party's time. He suggested that we get our current vehicles trade in value, payoff amount and "take it from there". After waiting in his "office" for 30-45 minutes, Scott came back to tell me that it was after 5:00 so they wouldn't be able to process our financing application until the next day. Plus, he said, his General Manager wasn't there and he had a way with getting the best value for trades. He sent us on our way informing me that he would give us a call the next day, Wednesday, by 12:00. Even though it was his day off, he said, he was coming in to close our deal and another client's deal. 12:00 Wednesday came and went. I called the dealership trying to reach Scott on Wednesday evening after work and was told that he was off that day, which I already knew, but I thought he was coming in to take care of me? Long story short, Scott has not followed up on his word. On three different occasions he told me that he would call me at "X" time and he never did. I still have not received a definitive answer from the dealership, even a week later. My last call to the dealership was on Friday. I was given Scott's voicemail. In the voicemail I told him that I just needed to know either way and the bottom line is that is all I was asking for; communication. Instead, I guess because my application was denied, I have heard nothing. I guess because I have less than good credit how they are dealing with the situation is avoiding all communication instead of having the decency to just communicate with me. I will never go back to this dealership and I don't recommend anyone else to do so either. Clearly they have a specific client that they want to do business with and everyone else who doesn't fit that mold is tossed to the side. I will make sure that everyone I know knows about this experience and how they do business.
Superb Sales Experience!
by 12/06/2015on
Thanks to Chris Zook my husband and I had a respectful, relaxed, and engaging experience purchasing our new Santa Fe Sport. Chris made it a Superb Sales Experience. Thank you Chris! We love our new Santa Fe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We contacted 13 but bought from Annapolis
by 11/18/2011on
My wife & I shopped the internet first and we were contacted by 13 Hyundai dealerships in 4 states. Annapolis did not offer the best price for the same vehicle when they contacted us and they were not the closest dealer being over 100 miles away, but we were going to be driving by Annapolis that day so we stoppoed in. We were very glad we did. Everyone at Annapolis Hyundai treated us like we were there to look at a BMW or Audi. The sales rep we spoke with, Billy Sadtler, took the time to get to know us first before asking any questions about the vehicle we were there to look at and he made us feel like his most important customers of the month. After seeing the exact car we wanted in the showroom the negotiations began and we ended up paying less than we had been quoted by any of the other dealers plus the car had a few extras on it that we really didn't need, but they threw them in for us. I fully expect to buy our next vehicle from Annapolis Hyundai and I've already told everyone that has seen our new car why we ended up buying it there instead of at a closer dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes