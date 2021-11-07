5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I entered Koons Annapolis Toyota and they would get salesman, AJ Jones within a minute when I entered building. He had been with me for whole time without assisting with another customer at same time. He gave me many choice for me to check out different model of Tacoma from SR to Limited. I picked Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab which is fit well for my family of 5. Also, he recommended me to check out Tundra for last option if Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab isn't work out. He would let me to do alot of drive testing and see which truck I like better. He had alot of patient with me because he want to make sure that I am a valuable customer for Koons Annapolis Toyota. I had a hard decision between Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab and Tundra SR5 with Double Cab as well. It was so tough decision for me to pick between two trucks but they would let me to bring Tacoma home for more drive testing with my family and see if they will love it or not. After I finished with my drive testing with my family in two days later and I decided to purchase Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab. Also, we were able to do the negotiation for the best price without any restrictions. I am glad that they did not have to do any high pressure vehicle sales tactics with me. I would give my high recommendation to do the business with Koons Annapolis Toyota again in the future for my next new vehicle. Read more