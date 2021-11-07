Koons Annapolis Toyota
Customer Reviews of Koons Annapolis Toyota
Easy car buying experience - Highly recommended.
07/11/2021
I was an internet lead for Devon. He followed up and was very pleasant to work with. The service was great, he was able to get me the exact car I wanted at a good price, and got me a great deal on my trade in. The entire service staff was very nice and helpful. They accommodated some special requests and I now have my new RAV4 Prime- love it.
Love to review the service but...
10/04/2021
I'd love to review the service but the folks never came to retrieve my vehicle. I did need to get the brakes inspected, would change and the recommended services. I called to confirm this morning as soon as they opened, they never came and never called.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Rude/laughing Salesman and Manager!!
09/07/2021
It was bad enough to get poor service from Toyota of Waldorf, I took a chance on Annapolis. The salesman and manager did not know my wife, sitting in the guest area, heard them talking about me saying disrespectful things and laughing. I was trying to buy an SUV, I kept being told the inventory is low, they cannot get any vehicles from any of the other 4 Koons Toyota dealers, they told me the price was jacked up 5K over inventory, were not willing to work with me. And to hear about what my wife heard them say and do, made us never want to do business ever again with any Toyota dealer. We went to Lexus and got a deal that I am happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Thank you Touota
12/18/2020
I arrived at my scheduled appointment, I was immediately greeted and checked and 70 minutes later was in my way. Thank you fir staying in time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great job
02/12/2020
The service rep helped me determine what suggested work to be done first and what could be done at a later date. This helped me budget the work to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasent car buying experience!
02/01/2020
My wife and I just bought a certified used car from Koons Toyota. Our sales guy was Aladin Z. He is a knowledgeable and Very attentive man. I never felt a pressure to buy right away, he was always making sure for us to feel comfortable with our choice for our budget and very understanding of it. I went twice to see him, first to check it out by myself and the second with my wife. The only reason why I went back was his honesty. The whole team there made our experience felt pleasant even the finance rep, Nicole, made it feel even better. Not to mention buying and financing a car with a two year old running all over the place wasn’t easy, all in which I thank everyone for putting up with that rough evening. I thank everyone and will most definitely think about Koons Toyota again for my next car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Highly recommend!
01/31/2020
Aladin Dzanic and the whole team at Koons are so great! The experience was stress free and I am confident that I got a good deal on a car I love. I’m really happy with my purchase and the excellent service from the dealership. I didn’t think used car shopping was going to be a fun time but we were so comfortable and had some really good laughs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
08/05/2019
Brian Cavay very responsive, patience terrific. Great location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great work
06/11/2019
Koons Toyota of Annapolis did an excellent job of diagnosing and fixing the problem with my car. I will definitely go there again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service experience
06/08/2019
Brandon took great care of me, he proactively noticed the Annapolis address on my estimate and arranged a ride home so I would not have to wait for my repairs to be completed. I appreciate the extra attention and concern
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change 10k
05/24/2019
Had to stop in for an oil change after work. Kendall was awesome. Everyone who worked there was genuinely polite. They got me out of there in under an hour. Great service and experience. First time I’ve visited this location definitely coming back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Tacoma SRD 4x4 Double Cab
04/16/2019
When I entered Koons Annapolis Toyota and they would get salesman, AJ Jones within a minute when I entered building. He had been with me for whole time without assisting with another customer at same time. He gave me many choice for me to check out different model of Tacoma from SR to Limited. I picked Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab which is fit well for my family of 5. Also, he recommended me to check out Tundra for last option if Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab isn't work out. He would let me to do alot of drive testing and see which truck I like better. He had alot of patient with me because he want to make sure that I am a valuable customer for Koons Annapolis Toyota. I had a hard decision between Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab and Tundra SR5 with Double Cab as well. It was so tough decision for me to pick between two trucks but they would let me to bring Tacoma home for more drive testing with my family and see if they will love it or not. After I finished with my drive testing with my family in two days later and I decided to purchase Tacoma SRD Sport 4x4 with Double Cab. Also, we were able to do the negotiation for the best price without any restrictions. I am glad that they did not have to do any high pressure vehicle sales tactics with me. I would give my high recommendation to do the business with Koons Annapolis Toyota again in the future for my next new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase from Joe V
02/27/2019
Purchased a used car from Joe V. Service was great and used car price was resonabile. Koons Toyota is defiantly willing to work with customers to get you in a great car. Happy customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
01/27/2019
I recently needed a tire replaced due to an accident. I came into Koons Toyota without an appointment and they treated me like I had service scheduled. They were quick and helpful. Koons is fortunate to have David Jacobs on their team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Customer Service
11/15/2018
My experience purchasing my 2018 Toyota Highlander was outstanding! Emanuel and the Koons Toyota team did everything to make sure my purchasing experience met my needs, I was very impressed of the professionalism, loyalty and respect I received from the Koons Toyota of Annapolis team. Customer service is definitely a #1 priority!
Amazing experience at this dealer
02/10/2018
Most people hate buying cars because of the salesmans seemingly tricky and high pressure tactics. You will NOT find that at Koons of Annapolis. I was looking for a new car and a friend recommended that I call Chris Zook at Koons of Annapolis after being very frustrated with my experience at other dealerships. Chris is in used car sales, but assisted me with my new car. He was absolutely amazing, honest and forthright, and helpful. I could not have had a better experience at this dealership. Everyone was very professional - from the finance person (Latoya Gardner) to the sales manager (Scott Snyder) and of course, our salesman (Chris Zook). We will probably never buy from another dealership after this experience and would recommend them to everyone.
William Gable was incredible to work with
11/05/2016
The reason I am giving this dealership 5 stars is because I found my salesman William Gable to be of incredible character, going above and beyond to satisfy my every need...and trust me, I was not an easy customer. If you are looking to buy a 2016 Sequoia like me, or any other toyota, seek William Gable at Toyota of Annapolis. Also worth noting, he was very polite throughout the entire process. What a superstar.
Horrible Experience
12/05/2015
Worst customer service experience ever! I went to this dealer for the WOW pricing and the up to 125% of kbb on trades. Not only was my trade offer not 125% (up to, I know), but it was 2k below the lowest pricing listed by kbb and the car was in great shape. They eventually matched a Carmax appraisal I had (that was 5k above their first offer), but when my sister voiced her concern with their shady trade valuing practices, the sales manager (Steve Chase) called her nasty and said the deal was off. She was not rude or nasty and did not raise her voice, at all. When I said the car was for me and I wanted to do the deal, the sales manager said, "I am not selling you a car, have a nice day." - and the salesmen handed me the keys to my car and said "sorry." I spoke with someone in customer relations who was apologetic and said that I could get the same car in Virginia, but for about 1k more than the initial deal. What a joke. I ended up going to a different Toyota dealer the same day, got exceptional customer service, AND an even better price on the car I wanted. I also filed a complaint with Toyota about their horrible customer service. Please, as someone who has never written a negative review, DO NOT go to this dealer. It will save you time and trouble!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Unscrupulous Pricing
by 01/05/2015on
Our experience with Koons Toyota was horrible. Every rank of the sales staff were unknowledgeable of their own product's sales offers. They refused to honor their advertised Wow price and TrueCar fair price because we wanted a fair value for our trade-in. Their haggling process is bureaucratic, messy and condescending towards buyers that have done their research. They only appraise/offer trade-ins at 'fair' Kelly blue book value, regardless of the condition of the trade-in. Other dealers offered $3,000+ over their trade in offer. We'll never return to this dealership to purchase a car.
[non-permissible content removed]
02/18/2014
Koons auto at Annapolis are big [non-permissible content removed]. They quoted me a price which was much below what was the average cost. So I left all other negotiations and came to this dealership driving 50 miles. I found out that the wrong price was only to get us there and once we reached their location, they quoted a higher price. They are [non-permissible content removed]. Dont believe on their price. As a customer you expect honesty. I felt their way of doing business completely unethical
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My review
03/13/2013
I had a very pleasant experience at Koons and Kalyn S. was so nice and took plenty of time with us and it was a good experience. I would go back again and would recommend this dealership to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
