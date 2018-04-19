5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This salesman really listens to all your needs. When I called, I told Justin B, that we didn't want to spend the whole day with him, which happens in many cases. He assured me they don't do business that way and to my surprise, he was correct. We test drove the type of car we were in the market for and did all of the pricing on what we wanted to spend. Justin had to find the Sapphire Blue color since they didn't have one in stock. Within a couple of days we were in our new car. Luis, in the finance department was just as quick and efficient with the paper work. They sure know how to treat you right. Try the FitzWay, you won't be disappointed. Read more