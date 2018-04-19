Fitzgerald Cadillac
Professional and dignified
I just bought my fourth car from Fitzgerald, the second from its Cadillac dealership. The whole process was totally professional, considerate and thoughtful.
Very Nice Experience
Just bought a used vehicle from Fitzgerald Cadillac. Found the car online, and contacted the dealership. Unlike other dealers, I did not get hammered by calls and email blitzes from the "Internet Sales Manager." Instead, Ed emailed back, we talked on the phone, made an appointment and made a deal. Very easy, and low stress.
Great experience!
My wife and I purchased a new Cadillac from Ronnie R this past week. We were promised it wouldn't take an afternoon to complete the deal and true to his word Mr. R had us out the door in 45 minutes. Thanks again for everything. Dennis and Barbara B
Great experience
I just helped my 80 year old mother purchase her car from Fitzgerald Cadillac. The service was outstanding. Ronnie, the sales rep was responsive to emails and phone calls. When we arrived Saturday morning to preview and test drive the car (2011 Cadillac CTS) it was washed, waxed and ready to go. Ronnie and I discuss the pricing earlier in the week and the "deal" was same throughout. My mother and I were in and out in about 1 hour but honestly we could have stayed all day. Great staff, great experience and of course a great car! Simply put....these guys get it!
Buying a Car couldn't be easier!
This was the easiest and fastest car purchase we have ever made. They have a customer for life.
Compliments to Fitzgerald Cadi & Sales Tania F
Very impressive & enjoyable purchasing experience, & I am rather particular when buying an expensive Cadillac, our 4th. Sales Tania F was outstanding! She answered my general on-line posting with the auto I wanted, came in on her day off & spent the day in patiently demonstrating exactly the Cadi XTS AWD auto I wanted, patiently did the follow-up with my many questions, etc. AJ was efficient in the paperwork closing, etc. Please commend Tania for her Professionalism. I'm impressed that the Service Dept. achieved the demanding Certification to the International Standard ISO-9000, as I am a Certified Management Consultant in helping companies achieve this. I would recommend Fitzgerald Cadillac & Tania to all my friends. Dr.John N., D.B.A.
Best car buying experience.
This salesman really listens to all your needs. When I called, I told Justin B, that we didn't want to spend the whole day with him, which happens in many cases. He assured me they don't do business that way and to my surprise, he was correct. We test drove the type of car we were in the market for and did all of the pricing on what we wanted to spend. Justin had to find the Sapphire Blue color since they didn't have one in stock. Within a couple of days we were in our new car. Luis, in the finance department was just as quick and efficient with the paper work. They sure know how to treat you right. Try the FitzWay, you won't be disappointed.
My Second Fitzgerald Cadillac
A now hassel deal from a trusted Car Sales Group - with a terrific service dept. I bought a 2007 CTS and was prepared for battle - it wasn't necessary - I just bought a 2014 XTS and all I brought was my requirements and a check book. Fitzgerald too car of the rest . They have embraced the Saturn Sales mentality and its working. Of course having a great product to sell helps.
Best Cadillac Purchase Experience
Fitzgerald Cadillac in Annapolis offers the easiest possible buying experience. No games and everything is transparent from the start. Very female friendly. Lowest actual price in the area. Well worth the drive from Fairfax, VA. to get a good price and the easiest car purchase one can imagine.
