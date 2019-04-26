BMW of Annapolis

BMW of Annapolis

31 Old Mill Bottom Rd N, Annapolis, MD 21409
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Annapolis

4.5
Overall Rating
(22)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Beyond happy

by LH on 04/26/2019

I happened to see a car online and contacted the dealer for availability. They said it was being shipped out the next morning for another location, so I went over right before closing. Everyone was wonderful. And stayed after closing to help me with all I needed. I am happy to say I drove away with the right car for me. I would definitely do business with them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
29 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Awful service, even worse customer care

by Mel C on 03/17/2020

I have had my car serviced at BMW of Annapolis exactly three times. And each and every time, I have had to take the car back because the service was incomplete or simply not performed. I have driven BMWs for 17 years. This is the only service facility I have ever had a problem with. The first time was to eliminate a rattle in the sunroof of my X3. The car was returned, and the rattle was still there. NO CHANGE. I took the car back to learn that no one had even bothered to drive the car after the repair. The shop foreman drove it, realized nothing had changed, and made some additional corrections. That fixed it. The second time was for a coolant leak. They told me they replaced an expansion tank and tested it. Exactly four weeks later my light came on again. They "assured" me it was a sensor problem. It wasn't. There was a leak in a hose connection this time. Why, if they tested that after the initial repair, this did not show up is a mystery to me. I had the oil changed while the car was there. I drive a diesel, and when the oil is changed so is the diesel exhaust fluid. They said they changed it, and even charged me for it. I put the car on the road, and on my way home got a warning light that it was low on diesel exhaust fluid and would not start in 1000 miles, By the time I got home I had 400 miles left before not starting. I missed an important meeting because I had to return to the dealership. They "assured" me it was a sensor problem. It wasn't. The service technician simply DID NOT replace the fluid he had charged me for and which he had indicated he replaced. Worse, a service rep I was dealing with refused to listen to my simple request to see if it had been replaced, and instead, insisted I would have to wait at least an hour and a half to even have the car looked at. Another service rep overheard that, took my key, and in ten minutes returned it and told me to fluid was never put in the car as I had suspected. Literally, every time I have taken my car there I have had to go back because the service was not checked over. I have never experienced such levels of absolute incompetence and disregard for customer care. I am surprised the service department gets any business at all. If you care about your car, please take it somewhere else for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Lack of Customer Satisfaction - BUYER BEWARE

by BUYER BEWARE on 02/22/2020

For over 9 yrs I have owned 3 new BMW vehicles from various dealerships and I have never experienced customer service, such as what I received from the BMW of Annap dealership. I communicated back and forth with a salesperson there for approx 4 weeks and selected my vehicle of choice, negotiated the price, and was waiting a couple of days for my new vehicle to arrive. My salesperson promised it would be in by the upcoming Friday (which was 4 days away) and if not, Monday at the latest. When Fri, Mon, Tues, Wed, Thur, and the next Fri came and went I did not hear from the salesperson, so I called her and emailed her multiple times to obtain the status. But, she would not respond to me. After unsuccessful attempts in getting her to respond, I decided to call the General Manager (GM) to find out what was going on and why did my salesperson abandon me and the deal. I spoke with him and he informed me that the vehicle I wanted was no longer available and that he could not honor the price/deal that the salesperson had promised. So, now I understand why she would not return my calls and emails. The GM did not display one iota of remorse and was not apologetic for how I was treated. His position was very lackadaisical and unconcerned about how the salesperson's inexperience, lack of knowledge, and dishonesty had inconvenienced me and wasted my time. Before ending our conversation, he halfheartedly stated that he would work on finding a deal and vehicle for me, but it is going on 3 weeks and I have not heard from him. So, at this point, the salesperson and GM's lack of customer service is definitely indicative of what's to come, if I purchased a vehicle at this dealership. So, I opted to write a letter to the President of BMW and take my business elsewhere. BUYER BEWARE!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service!

by Mkerley08 on 06/03/2019

Alan Mickinack was my service advisor and was very helpful and friendly. I will definitely be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Quick and reliable service

by LawHendo on 05/17/2019

I set my appointment via the app and was confirmed the next day. Service was quick and flexible to adjust to my needs. Prompt and expert status on my vehicle condition was made to me frequently. Great service throughout.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Standard Scope Service, Microfilter Replacement & Engine Oil Service

by Mark on 04/26/2019

Standard Scope Service, Microfilter Replacement & Engine Oil Service review: Service Department was proactive in reaching out to set up an appointment, including reserving a spot when we were slow to confirm. Arrived a few minutes early and was greeted by Alan. No muss, no fuss as he completed the service order for me to sign, authorizing work. Work was completed on time, under BMW maintenance contract, and they washed the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Wow! First time BMW owner...now lifetime BMW owner.

by SaejinD on 04/25/2019

What can I say, I'm impressed beyond belief. I've owned Audi's mostly and have a 2019 Volvo XC90 as well. Dropped in to look at the X1 and drove away with an X3 M40i. Jack, our sales advisor, was awesome and John the sales manager was open and transparent which is rare these days. Smoothest deal I've ever been a part off and the the price beat all other dealers by a wide margin. Loved everything about the SAV and more. Drives like a dream. Fastest vehicle Iâve ever owned but it still exudes comfort and luxury. Tech is cool and the interior is impeccable. Can't wait to get an X5 after we are done with the XC90 in 6-7 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

BMW Annapolis

by Walkermcg on 04/23/2019

Ken was an attentive agent who kept me informed as my car was being serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Bmwx52012 on 04/22/2019

Great service. They did an amazing job cleaning my car after it was finished being repaired. Shuttle service was extremely convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great service

by PM64233rd on 04/14/2019

Sebastian was my salesman and he was great to work with. My whole experience at the dealership was great. I plan to buy another BMW from Annapolis BMW very soon. I love driving my new BMW 528i. Thank you all for making my exoerince great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Polite and Professional

by Cjaybmw on 04/09/2019

Sean was very polite and professional. My maintenance was an emergency and Sean was able to accommodate me on the spot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent all the way round

by DCB on 04/02/2019

Dealership is sparkling. Personnel are great and knowledgeable. Hey I bought the car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Professional & Efficient Service

by dpeteo75 on 03/11/2019

I keep low mileage on my 3 Series but both times Iâve had it serviced for routine maintenance Iâve been assisted by Jeremy the Svc Advisor. He is friendly and entirely professional in his customer service. I had a question about the windshield wiper and instead of telling me how to move it from under the lip of the hood took the time to walk outside to show me how to fix it in an upright position. Little touches like that, having the car washed, and the efficiency of completing my repair make it a no brainer to continue service here. Kudos to Jeremy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Disappointing

by Coolrog1102 on 03/08/2019

I was misled by the service writer on a couple of items that had to be taken care of while my car was in for the extended service. When I questioned the price, Sean advised that I was quoted the best price for my 5 series. I texted him a coupon from another dealership close by and he said that coupon price was only good for the "smaller" cars. Eventually, another service writer advised that they would honor a competitive BMW dealers coupon and she offered me the discounted rate. Not a good experience Intil the end. We are all too busy to have our svc writers make up stuff on the fly. Just offer the discounted rate and take the $. Overall a great dealership, Sean didn't live up to their standards.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by acarter817 on 01/31/2019

Iâm new to the area, and my overall experience was fantastic here. Alan was great to work with, very professional, courteous, and responsive. My car was serviced much sooner than I expected, and will definitely be coming back for future service appointments.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealership

by Anne_xman on 01/24/2019

Lovely staff and selection. Came for information and learned a ton and went home in a great car.. no pressure and great information.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Scheduled Maintenance

by Cjaybmw on 01/22/2019

Friendly and Efficient Alan @ BMW of Annapolis was polite and professional, & he took the time to explain what I needed serviced during the oil change. He even took the time to explain what work the will need to be completed in future. He was willing to help and available to answer questions I had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Karnickey on 01/21/2019

I had a emergency this morning. My BMW engine light came on. Immediately I call the bmw call center. I explain my situation and the lady tells me to go directly to the bmw place. Without any appointment they fixed my car. I would like to thank Justin Phipps the service consultant, very professional and very kind. He makes things happen!!! I would like to thank C.Conley the certificate technician, for fix my car. Great job guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Pleasant experience

by BobMel47 on 01/04/2019

Set up initial deal discussion with sales agent through emails and finalized the purchase/deal within 4 days at a very good price, excellent loan terms and in/out of dealership within 3 1/2 hours! The sales agent and finance/general manager were professional, friendly and never âpushedâ for a deal. Great place to buy a quality vehicle!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

2019 X5

by Eastporter on 11/22/2018

BMW of Annapolis validated my buying decision with their knowledgeable & friendly staff as well easily accommodating my special requests through the custom build process. Big thanks to Arnita, Daniel, Kyle, Hunter, and John.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great Service for my BMW

by LawHendo on 11/07/2018

Alan coordinated service of my BMW vehicle. This was my first visit for this particular vehicle. He collected a service history from several locations country-wide and assess a service schedule that was applicable to my vehicle, time, and cost effective. I was satisfied with the results and personal touch he provided to service /repair of my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
Report it
136 cars in stock
0 new121 used15 certified pre-owned
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
MINI Hardtop 2 Door
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

At BMW of Annapolis, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding your highest expectations, every time. We have a large selection of new BMW models, as well as quality used cars, trucks and SUVs. Visit or contact our Annapolis area auto dealership today and allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

We are eager to serve and standing by.Our knowledgeable and professionally trained staff makes the difference between just buying a new or used car, and buying a new or used car with a dedicated and friendly team behind it, ready to serve all your automotive needs. Take comfort in knowing our relationship with you doesn't end when you drive away in your new vehicle.

Looking for a certified, pre-owned, or used luxury car in Annapolis? We are the Annapolis used car dealership that has the large pre-owned vehicle selection you've been looking for. Whether it's a used car, SUV, van, or truck near Baltimore you want, BMW of Annapolis will work hard at getting you into it.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

