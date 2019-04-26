service Rating

I have had my car serviced at BMW of Annapolis exactly three times. And each and every time, I have had to take the car back because the service was incomplete or simply not performed. I have driven BMWs for 17 years. This is the only service facility I have ever had a problem with. The first time was to eliminate a rattle in the sunroof of my X3. The car was returned, and the rattle was still there. NO CHANGE. I took the car back to learn that no one had even bothered to drive the car after the repair. The shop foreman drove it, realized nothing had changed, and made some additional corrections. That fixed it. The second time was for a coolant leak. They told me they replaced an expansion tank and tested it. Exactly four weeks later my light came on again. They "assured" me it was a sensor problem. It wasn't. There was a leak in a hose connection this time. Why, if they tested that after the initial repair, this did not show up is a mystery to me. I had the oil changed while the car was there. I drive a diesel, and when the oil is changed so is the diesel exhaust fluid. They said they changed it, and even charged me for it. I put the car on the road, and on my way home got a warning light that it was low on diesel exhaust fluid and would not start in 1000 miles, By the time I got home I had 400 miles left before not starting. I missed an important meeting because I had to return to the dealership. They "assured" me it was a sensor problem. It wasn't. The service technician simply DID NOT replace the fluid he had charged me for and which he had indicated he replaced. Worse, a service rep I was dealing with refused to listen to my simple request to see if it had been replaced, and instead, insisted I would have to wait at least an hour and a half to even have the car looked at. Another service rep overheard that, took my key, and in ten minutes returned it and told me to fluid was never put in the car as I had suspected. Literally, every time I have taken my car there I have had to go back because the service was not checked over. I have never experienced such levels of absolute incompetence and disregard for customer care. I am surprised the service department gets any business at all. If you care about your car, please take it somewhere else for service.