I will be honest; I have less than good credit. My husband and I visited Annapolis Hyundai a week ago today. We were looking at downsizing to one vehicle, looking to trade in both of our vehicles for an SUV. We were perusing the lot and were introduced to a Sales Associate who was very polite and friendly who immediately showed us an SUV. He allowed us to look inside, check out the "bells and whistles" and offered for us to take it for a test drive. I was upfront with the sales associate, Scott, about my less than perfect credit and wanted to make sure that I wasn't wasting either party's time. He suggested that we get our current vehicles trade in value, payoff amount and "take it from there". After waiting in his "office" for 30-45 minutes, Scott came back to tell me that it was after 5:00 so they wouldn't be able to process our financing application until the next day. Plus, he said, his General Manager wasn't there and he had a way with getting the best value for trades. He sent us on our way informing me that he would give us a call the next day, Wednesday, by 12:00. Even though it was his day off, he said, he was coming in to close our deal and another client's deal. 12:00 Wednesday came and went. I called the dealership trying to reach Scott on Wednesday evening after work and was told that he was off that day, which I already knew, but I thought he was coming in to take care of me? Long story short, Scott has not followed up on his word. On three different occasions he told me that he would call me at "X" time and he never did. I still have not received a definitive answer from the dealership, even a week later. My last call to the dealership was on Friday. I was given Scott's voicemail. In the voicemail I told him that I just needed to know either way and the bottom line is that is all I was asking for; communication. Instead, I guess because my application was denied, I have heard nothing. I guess because I have less than good credit how they are dealing with the situation is avoiding all communication instead of having the decency to just communicate with me. I will never go back to this dealership and I don't recommend anyone else to do so either. Clearly they have a specific client that they want to do business with and everyone else who doesn't fit that mold is tossed to the side. I will make sure that everyone I know knows about this experience and how they do business. Read more