I recently purchased a new 2010 Toyota Corolla LE at Central Maine Toyota in Waterville. I am a 100% satisfied buyer. Will highly recommend them to everyone. Roger Veilleux (and his sales manager Jeff) treated me well and earned a customer for life. I had been to two other local dealers and the experience had been very disappointing. One salesperson (at another dealership just to the south) actually got red-faced and visibly upset at me and told me it wasn't fair that I wanted to check his price against a couple other dealer's before I made the purchase. He didn't want me to see him "first or last," but "first AND last." Needless to say, I would never go back there -- even to save $1,000. In the end, Central Maine gave me a better price than the "totally ridiculous" low price the other guys didn't want to beat. No endless haggling or stupid "good cop/bad cop" sales manager games. You can feel the difference when you walk through the door at Central Maine. No pressure, great prices, and friendly sales people. It may not be the largest Toyota dealership in the state, but they had the exact car I wanted, with the color and options, right on the lot (actually, they had two). If you want to pay for an expensive dealership building, huge overhead, and fancy suits, there are plenty of choices. When you want a quality sales experience at a very fair price, go to Central Maine Toyota. You won't regret it. Most places wouldn't have spent much time and effort with someone "just buying a Corolla," but when I replace my Land Cruiser in a year or so (with either a Sequoia or another LC), there is no question that I'll be going to Central Maine. It's more than worth the trip to Waterville. Read more