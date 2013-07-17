Central Maine Toyota
Roger V. at Central Maine Toyota is the BEST
by 07/17/2013on
After shopping several dealers for several weeks, we stopped by Central Maine Toyota and we met Roger V. Dealing with him was not like the other salesmen. He was straight forward with us. No gold chains and slick talk here. I wish we would have met him weeks earlier. Long story short, we were driving away with our new car within an hour. We will never go anywhere else. Thanks Roger
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place to buy a car, suv or truck!
by 04/29/2011on
I just bought a Toyota Avalon from Central Maine Toyota and I could not be happier. The whole sales team was very professional and I got a great car at an excellent value. My salesperson Don Davidson was very quick, friendly and I felt no pressure on my purchase. If anyone is looking for a new or used car, truck or SUV go to Central Maine!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 07/30/2009on
I bought a Corolla LE at Central Maine Toyota. It was a great experience! Charlie Longstaff helped me pick the car, got me a great deal, helped with insurance and provided an excellent service. I would definitely recommend this dealership to everyone looking for a smooth and fair cur buying experience!!
Highly recommend - best experience ever
by 07/08/2009on
I recently purchased a new 2010 Toyota Corolla LE at Central Maine Toyota in Waterville. I am a 100% satisfied buyer. Will highly recommend them to everyone. Roger Veilleux (and his sales manager Jeff) treated me well and earned a customer for life. I had been to two other local dealers and the experience had been very disappointing. One salesperson (at another dealership just to the south) actually got red-faced and visibly upset at me and told me it wasn't fair that I wanted to check his price against a couple other dealer's before I made the purchase. He didn't want me to see him "first or last," but "first AND last." Needless to say, I would never go back there -- even to save $1,000. In the end, Central Maine gave me a better price than the "totally ridiculous" low price the other guys didn't want to beat. No endless haggling or stupid "good cop/bad cop" sales manager games. You can feel the difference when you walk through the door at Central Maine. No pressure, great prices, and friendly sales people. It may not be the largest Toyota dealership in the state, but they had the exact car I wanted, with the color and options, right on the lot (actually, they had two). If you want to pay for an expensive dealership building, huge overhead, and fancy suits, there are plenty of choices. When you want a quality sales experience at a very fair price, go to Central Maine Toyota. You won't regret it. Most places wouldn't have spent much time and effort with someone "just buying a Corolla," but when I replace my Land Cruiser in a year or so (with either a Sequoia or another LC), there is no question that I'll be going to Central Maine. It's more than worth the trip to Waterville.