1.5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I brought my GM vehicle in to be serviced because the 'service engine soon' light was on. Not only were they unable to figure out what caused the message, and what, if anything, was wrong, but they charged me $89.95 fee for one hour of labor...just to hook it up to a computer and get a message that wasn't there. The service manager was rude and defensive. So, walking in the door, you're whacked with almost $100 in labor alone, and that's if they don't find anything. I have escalated my concerns to GM corporate and hope someone takes a look at their operation down there. This is after I brought my vehicle in for a recall and they attempted to charge me for it. It's no wonder the company is failing when existing customers get pinched for every nickel. I'll be taking my vehicle to a car care center in Augusta now, free of anything to do with GM ever again. Read more