Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Central Maine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT

Central Maine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT

Visit dealer’s website 
300 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville, ME 04901
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Central Maine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram

by T Meader on 01/26/2021

This is our 2nd purchase with C.M.M. The staff there is always on top of getting what we need. Couldn't be happier with the new truck. Thank You Issac, Jeff, & Jason

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
3 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram

by T Meader on 01/26/2021

This is our 2nd purchase with C.M.M. The staff there is always on top of getting what we need. Couldn't be happier with the new truck. Thank You Issac, Jeff, & Jason

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent commitment to customer service

by Red0210 on 08/07/2018

At CMC taking care of the customer and building long term relationships is a top priority. This is evident from my recent experience. Although there was a misunderstanding CMC came up with an amicable resolution. CMC is a family oriented, customer centric establishment. When you are looking for your new or pre-owned vehicle, your journey should start here. General manager Scott Pinnette, Salesman Jeff Carter and the finance team are a true testament to what can be accomplished when a dealership works as a team to earn your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2.6 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service is a scam

by rpatnaude on 07/05/2008

I took my 2005 jeep in for inspection...I was told the rotors were rusted and not able to be turned..They have 14000 miles on them...I was also told I needed new rotors, so I said ok...I asked again if they could be just turned,The service manager said NO..This is the second time I complained about the service here...I told them to give me the old rotors,,the next day I took them to another authorized Jeep dealer and was told That the old rotors were indeed turnable..Central maine motors charged me $175.00 for new rotors which I did not need..Will I buy another vehicle from these [violative content deleted] ?...NO I WILL NOT....BEWARE OF THE SERVICE HERE at CENTRAL MAINE MOTORS

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
3 cars in stock
0 new0 used3 certified pre-owned
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Journey
Dodge Journey
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for