Ram
by 01/26/2021on
This is our 2nd purchase with C.M.M. The staff there is always on top of getting what we need. Couldn't be happier with the new truck. Thank You Issac, Jeff, & Jason
Excellent commitment to customer service
by 08/07/2018on
At CMC taking care of the customer and building long term relationships is a top priority. This is evident from my recent experience. Although there was a misunderstanding CMC came up with an amicable resolution. CMC is a family oriented, customer centric establishment. When you are looking for your new or pre-owned vehicle, your journey should start here. General manager Scott Pinnette, Salesman Jeff Carter and the finance team are a true testament to what can be accomplished when a dealership works as a team to earn your business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service is a scam
by 07/05/2008on
I took my 2005 jeep in for inspection...I was told the rotors were rusted and not able to be turned..They have 14000 miles on them...I was also told I needed new rotors, so I said ok...I asked again if they could be just turned,The service manager said NO..This is the second time I complained about the service here...I told them to give me the old rotors,,the next day I took them to another authorized Jeep dealer and was told That the old rotors were indeed turnable..Central maine motors charged me $175.00 for new rotors which I did not need..Will I buy another vehicle from these [violative content deleted] ?...NO I WILL NOT....BEWARE OF THE SERVICE HERE at CENTRAL MAINE MOTORS