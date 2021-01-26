2.6 out of 5 stars service Rating

I took my 2005 jeep in for inspection...I was told the rotors were rusted and not able to be turned..They have 14000 miles on them...I was also told I needed new rotors, so I said ok...I asked again if they could be just turned,The service manager said NO..This is the second time I complained about the service here...I told them to give me the old rotors,,the next day I took them to another authorized Jeep dealer and was told That the old rotors were indeed turnable..Central maine motors charged me $175.00 for new rotors which I did not need..Will I buy another vehicle from these [violative content deleted] ?...NO I WILL NOT....BEWARE OF THE SERVICE HERE at CENTRAL MAINE MOTORS Read more